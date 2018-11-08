Legal Notices For The Week Of November 7, 2018

November 8, 2018

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, Loki #3 Properties, LLC, by Deed of Trust dated November 20, 2006, of record at Book 111, Pages 84-96, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee (hereinafter the “Deed of Trust”) conveyed to First American Title Insurance Company, Trustee, for the benefit of Inland Bank and Trust (“Inland Bank”) the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of the indebtedness and obligations described therein; and

WHEREAS, defaults have occurred with respect to the indebtedness and obligations secured by the Deed of Trust; and

WHEREAS, Inland Bank subsequently appointed B. Anthony Saunders as Substitute Trustee under the Deed of Trust with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee by instrument of record at Book 280, Pages 656-657, Register’s Office for said County; and

WHEREAS, Loki #3 Properties, LLC subsequently filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California (Case No. 2:18-bk-20373-BB), but on October 11, 2018 the Court issued a Notice of Dismissal indicating that by Order of said Court the proceedings had been dismissed; and

WHEREAS, Inland Bank, as the owner and holder of said indebtedness and obligations, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debts and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of the promissory note and other instruments and agreements evidencing the indebtedness and obligations, and the provisions in the Deed of Trust;

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, B. Anthony Saunders, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on

December 6, 2018

at 11:30 A.M., Central Standard Time (local time), at the west door of the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 S. Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee, 38556, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, described as follows:

Property Description

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, approximately 18 miles South of the courthouse in Jamestown by way of U.S. Highway 127 and in the Clarkrange community to an iron pin on the west margin of the right-of-way of U.S. Highway 127, the Southeast corner of the Jamestown Union Bank Shares property described in Deed Book P-7, Page 528 and the Northeast corner of the James Ray Swafford and Rhonda Swafford Tract described in Deed Book N-7, Page 729, and from said iron pin, South 73˚ 05’ 20” West a distance of 160.60 feet to an iron pin, the Northeast corner of the Tract herein conveyed and beginning at said iron pin and running thence severing the property of Swaffords, South 01˚ 40’ 37” East a distance of 150 feet to an iron pin; thence South 88˚ 19’ 23” West a distance of 240 feet to an iron pin; thence North 01˚ 40’ 37” West 150 feet to an iron pin; thence North 88˚ 19’ 23” East 240 feet to the beginning corner, and containing .83 acres, more or less.

There is also conveyed a nonexclusive right-of-way for access and utilities 30 feet wide leading Eastwardly from the Northeast corner of the property to the right-of-way of U.S. Highway 127 and described as follows:

Beginning at an iron pin, being the Northeast corner of the .83 acre tract described above and running thence South 81˚ 54’ 13” East 158.13 feet to a point in the West margin of the right-of-way of U.S. Highway 127; thence South 03˚ 53’ 00” East a distance of 30.67 feet; thence leaving the right-of-way North 81˚ 54’ 13” West 159.33 feet to a point in the East line of the above-described .83 acre tract; thence with the East line of said tract, North 01˚ 40’ 37” West 30.44 feet to the point of beginning.

Being the same property conveyed to Loki #3 Properties, LLC by deed from Strategic Ventures, LLC dated November 20, 2006, of record in Book 111, Page 82, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to adjourn the sale on the advertised date to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above. The Substitute Trustee also reserves the right to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.

Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matters that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6866 S. York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553.

CURRENT OWNER: Loki #3 Properties, LLC

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY AND TO WHOM NOTICE WAS SENT: (1) Loki #3 Properties, LLC, (2) the Fentress County Trustee, and (3) the Fentress County Assessor of Property.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.

THIS 5th day of November, 2018.

B. Anthony Saunders,

Substitute Trustee

WYATT, TARRANT & COMBS, LLP

333 Commerce Street, Suite 1400

Nashville, Tennessee 37201

(615) 244-0020

tsaunders@wyattfirm.com

(11-7-14-21-3tc)

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

(11-7-1tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on December 11, 2018 at 10:00AM local time, at the east door, Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Ashley L Ipock, to Arnold M Weiss, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Guaranty Mortgage Services, LLC on April 17, 2015 at Book 239, Page 33, Instrument No. 15000909; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, its successors and assigns.

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located at Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows:

Map 149, Parcel 029.03

Beginning on an iron pin (found) in the western right of way of Taylor Road at the southeast corner of the parent tract and the northeast corner of York (L-7, 178); Thence with the north line of York, North 83°12’53” West, a distance of 924.29 feet to an iron pin (found); Thence North 08° 03’ 48” East, a distance of 215.00 feet to a 1/2” iron pin and cap set this survey; Thence severing the parent tract, South 85° 22’ 37” East, a distance of 926.78 feet to an 1/2” iron pin and cap set this survey in the western right of way in Taylor Road; Thence South 08° 18’ 10” West, a distance of 250.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 4.93 acres, more or less. As surveyed by Timothy L. Goad R.L.S. #1748 on August 02, 2011. Bearings are based on a magnetic north reading taken on the property.

Being the same property conveyed by Deed from Danny Johnson, to Ashley L. Ipock, dated April 20, 2015, of record in Book 239, Page 30, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is subject to the restrictive covenants as recorded in Book 235, Page 433, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

1. No lot shall be subdivided and only one home or dwelling shall be built on each lot.

2. Only new construction.

3. No mobile home allowed of any kind.

4. No junked cars or other kinds of junk will be allowed to accumulate on the property.

5. Any building must be complete within six (6) months from beginning of construction.

6. No animals allowed which will create a nuisance in the neighborhood especially no hogs.

Street Address: 170 Taylor Rd, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553

Parcel Number: 149 02903 000

Current Owner(s) of Property: Ashley Ipock

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 170 Taylor Rd, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.

Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Ashley L Ipock, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.

Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.

This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Shapiro & Ingle, LLP

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

Phone: (704) 333-8107

Fax: (704) 333-8156

www.shapiro-ingle.com

File No. 18-116113

(11-7-14-21-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-18-59

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Jane A. Reed, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of October, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Jane A. Reed, deceased, who died the 19th day of October, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 26th day of October, 2018.

Michelle Meszaros

Melanie Lane

Co-Executors of Estate of

Jane A. Reed

35731 Erie Drive

Rockwood, Michigan 48173-9675

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(11-7-14-2tp)

Notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 31, 2007, executed by DONNIE DEMPSEY, DENNELL ROBERTS, PEGGY J. ROBERTS, conveying certain real property therein described to KEVIN JONES, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded February 2, 2007, in Deed Book 115, Page 18; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Red Stick Acquisitions, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. NOW,

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 29, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 23 MILES FROM THE COURTHOUSE AT JAMESTOWN BY TRAVELING SOUTHWARDLY ON OLD U.S. HWY 127 APPROXIMATELY 3 MILES TO ITS JUNCTION WITH U.S. HWY 127 BYPASS; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTHWARDLY ON U.S HWY 127 A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY 18 MILES TO ITS JUNCTION WITH TN HWY 62; THENCE WESTWARDLY ON TN HWY 62 APPROXIMATELY 5 MILES AND BEGINNING AT A POWER POLE IN THE SOUTHEASTERN EDGE OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF TN HWY 62 AT A CORNER OF LOYD SWALLOWS; THENCE SOUTH 10° 08` EAST WITH THE LOYD SWALLOWS LINE 347.72 FEET TO AN IRON PIN (NEW) AND THE NORTHWESTERN LINE OF THE 12.32 ACRES PREVIOUSLY CONVEYED BY DENNELL ROBERTS AND WIFE, PEGGY J. ROBERTS TO FRED STOUT IN DEED BOOK Q-7 PAGE 253 OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, THENCE NORTH 80° 14` WEST WITH THE NORTHERN LINE OF THE TRACT DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK Q-7 PAGE 253 OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, 61.17 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 82° 12` WEST WITH THE SOPHIA ROBERTS TRACT 172.22 FEET; THENCE NORTH 78° 49” WEST STILL WITH THE SOPHIA ROBERTS TRACT 197.11 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN EDGE OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF TN HWY 62; THENCE NORTH 53° 20` EAST WITH THE SOUTHEASTERN EDGE OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF TN HWY 62 452.63 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, CONTAINING 1.64 ACRES, MORE OR LESS AS SURVEYED BY RODNEY W. FOY, TRLS #730 ON 1-31-91, A COPY OF WHICH PLAT IS ATTACHED TO THE DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK Q-7 PAGE 253 OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.BEING THE REMAINING PORTION OF THE TRACT CONTAINED BY SOPHIA ROBERTS, THE WIDOW OF WILLARD ROBERTS, DECEASED, AND DONNIE ROBERTS AND WIFE, DIANE ROBERTS, UNTO DENNELL ROBERTS AND WIFE, PEGGY J. ROBERTS IN DEED BOOK Z-6 PAGE 186 OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.BEING ASSESSED ON TAX MAP 154 PARCEL 31.00, TAX ASSESSOR`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.Parcel ID: 154 03100 000

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 507 CLEAR CREEK LN, MONTEREY, TN 38574. I

n the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS AT LAW OF DENNELL ROBERTS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee119

S. Main Street, Suite

500Memphis, TN 38103

rubinlublin.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

(10-31; 11-7-14-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 7, 2013, executed by DYLAN E GASTINEAU, KENDRA GASTINEAU, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded September 9, 2013, in Deed Book 217, Page 677-686; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 20, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT THREE MILES NORTHWARDLY FROM THE TOWN OF JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE, AND BEING A PART OF ENTRY NO. 509, GRANT NO. 6411, KNOWN AS THE LOOMIS LANDS, AND BEING A PART OF THE LANDS CONVEYED BY AUBREY OWENS TO THOMAS LOWE, BY DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK L-4, PAGE 395, OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEGINNING ON A SET STONE IN THE NORTH LINE OF THE COOK TRACT AT A POINT NORTH 51 DEGREES WEST 388 FEET FROM THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE IKE RICH ROAD, AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH 51 DEGREES WEST WITH SAID COOK LINE ABOUT 700 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID COOK TRACT; THENCE SOUTH 85-1/2 DEGREES EAST ABOUT 950 FEET TO A SET STONE ON THE WEST MARGIN OF THE OLD PILE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 30 DEGREES EAST WITH THE WEST MARGIN OF SAID LAST MENTIONED ROADWAY 170 FEET TO A SET STONE; THENCE SOUTH 69 DEGREES WEST 516 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, CONTAINING 6 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. EXCEPTING, HOWEVER FROM THIS CONVEYANCE, ALL THE COAL OIL AND GAS IN, ON AND UNDER THE ABOVE DESCRIBED BOUNDARY OF LAND, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO ENTER, DRILL, MINE, TAKE AND REMOVE THE SAME, IN ACCORD WITH THE TERMS OF THE RESERVATION THEREOF MADE BY PRIOR OWNERS.Parcel ID: 033 01900 000000

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1352 PEARL HINDS RD, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): DYLAN E GASTINEAU, KENDRA GASTINEAUOTHER

INTERESTED PARTIES: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, ANNE BECKETT

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rubinlublin.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #145419

(10-24-31; 11-7-3tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on December 4, 2018 at 11:00AM local time, at the east door, Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Sherry Lynn Smith, to First American Title Insurance Company, Trustee, as trustee for JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. on July 23, 2012 at Book 202, Page 596, Instrument No. 12001982; and modified by agreement recorded August 14, 2017 Book 273, Page 895; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, its successors and assigns.

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located at Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee as follows to-wit:

BEGINNING on a 1/2” iron pin and cap set this survey in the northern margin of Davis Cook Road, in the east line of Ramsey (B-6,301), Thence with the east line of Ramsey, North 06 degrees 26 minutes 42 seconds East, a distance of 279.00 feet to a 1/2” iron pin and cap set this survey, Thence leaving the line of Ramsey and severing the parent tract, South 81 degrees 37 minutes 41 seconds East, a distance of 125.35 feet to a 1/2” iron pin and cap set this survey, Thence South 06 degrees 26 minutes 42 seconds West, a distance of 279.00 feet to a 1/2” iron pin and cap set this survey in the northern margin of Davis Cook Road, Thence North 81 degrees 37 minutes 41 seconds West, a distance of 125.35 feet to the point of beginning containing 34,953.40 square feet +/- or 0.80 acres, more or less. As surveyed by Timothy L. Goad R.L.S. #1748 on April 29, 2010. Bearings are based on a magnetic north reading on the property.

Being the same property acquired by Sherry Lynn Smith, by virtue of a deed dated June 17, 2010, from Timothy R. Norris and wife, Suzanna D. Norris, of record at Record Book 174, page 378, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Street Address: 172 Davis Cook Rd, Grimsley, Tennessee 38565

Parcel Number: 128 089.09

Current Owner(s) of Property: Sherry Lynn Smith, unmarried

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 172 Davis Cook Rd, Grimsley, Tennessee 38565, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: USDA, Rural Development.

Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Sherry Lynn Smith, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.

Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.

This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Shapiro & Ingle, LLP

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

Phone: (704) 333-8107

Fax: (704) 333-8156

www.shapiro-ingle.com

File No. 18-116919

(11-7-14-21-3tc)

PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cause NO. P-18-56

Estate of Richard D. Smith, deceased Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of October, 2018, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of Richard D. Smith, deceased, who died on September 4, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or not, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will forever be barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 22nd day of October, 2018.

Angelia Gaye Smith

Leslie Clark Ledbetter

Attorney At Law

6890 South York Hwy.

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(931) 863-5997

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

931-879-8615

(10-31; 11-7-2tp)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Building Committee will meet Wednesday, November 14th at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the ECD Room at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street. Open to the public.

(11-7-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Fire Committee will meet on Thursday, November 15th, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at fire station #1 located at 111 North Main Street. Open to the public.

(11-7-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, November 16th at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the ECD Room at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street. Open to the public.

(11-7-1tc)

Chancery COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-18-38

Estate of Martha I. Rigney, deceased

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of July, 2018, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of Martha I. Rigney, deceased, who died on June 2, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or not, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will forever be barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 25th day of July, 2018.

J.D. Rigney

Mary Woodall

as Co-Executors for the Estate of Martha Rigney

Leslie Clark Ledbetter

Attorney At Law or J.D. Rigney and Mary Woodall

Petitioners/Co-Executors

6890 South York Hwy.

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(931) 863-5997

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Drive, Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-8615

(10-31; 11-7-2tp)

NOTICE

JOSHUA HAMMOCK

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a Petition to Declare Children Dependent and Neglected as to Joshua Hammock and his minor child, Clayton Wright. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Jessica Krebs, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3010, an Answer to the Petition to Declare Child Dependent and Neglected filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within five (5) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 39(e)(1) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Overton County, Tennessee at Livingston, Tennessee on the 5th day of December, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., for the Hearing on the Petition to Declare Children Dependent and Neglected by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Livingston, Tennessee.

(10-24-31; 11-7-14-4tc)

NOTICE

The Joint Economic and Community Development Executive Board will meet on Friday, November 16th, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend this important meeting.

(11-7-1tc)

Notice of sale of vehicles

The undersigned have retained a security interest in the following described vehicles and default having been made in said security agreement, and having regained possession of said property, the undersigned hereby gives notice to the public that it will sell to the highest and best bidder on November 17th. Vehicles are described as follows:

2005 Honda

VIN: 5FNRL38425B424151

1985 Ford

VIN: 1FTEX14N4FKA91123

2001 Ford

VIN: 1FAFP34P01W369749

2000 Chrysler

VIN: 1C4GP54LOYB702332

1999 Plymouth

VIN: 1P3EJ46XOXN573539

2001 Mitsubishi

VIN: 4A3AC84H51E058245

2007 Dodge

VIN: 2D4GP44L37R249062

2001 Dodge

VIN: 1B4HS28N21F543774

Cody Hamby

Collection Officer

Union Bank

(11-7-1tc)

Notice for Bid

City of Jamestown, Tennessee is now accepting bids for the rehabilitation of three homes through its THDA HOME Program rehabilitation grant project.

All construction plans, written specifications and bid forms will be available at the Jamestown City Hall located at 314 E. Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556. You may also obtain bid documents by contacting Project Administrator Amanda Mainord at 931-267-7048 or grassrootsplanning@gmail.com.

Bids will be opened at the Jamestown City Hall on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 2:00 p.m..

A copy of Contractor’s State license must be submitted with bid. Certificate of Builder’s Risk, Workman’s Compensation and Comprehensive Liability Insurance is required before construction can begin. Minority and female contractors are encouraged to apply.

This project is funded under an agreement with Tennessee Housing Development Agency through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

(11-7-14-2tc)

Notice for Bid

Fentress County, Tennessee is now accepting bids for the rehabilitation of four homes through its THDA HOME Program rehabilitation grant project.

All construction plans, written specifications and bid forms will be available at the Fentress County Executive’s Office located in the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 S. Main St., Jamestown, TN 38556. You may also obtain bid documents by contacting Project Administrator Amanda Mainord at 931-267-7048 or grassrootsplanning@gmail.com.

Bids will be opened at the Fentress County Executive’s Office on Monday, November 19, 2018 at 2:00 p.m..

A copy of Contractor’s State license must be submitted with bid. Certificate of Builder’s Risk, Workman’s Compensation and Comprehensive Liability Insurance is required before construction can begin. Minority and female contractors are encouraged to apply.

This project is funded under an agreement with Tennessee Housing Development Agency through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

(11-7-14-2tc)

IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

CASE NO. 2016-JV-45

BRIAN ALLEN KING, Petitioner

v.

ASHLEY M. MATTHEWS,

Respondent

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

The Honorable Todd Burnett heard this case on October 18, 2018 upon Petitioner’s Motion for Order of Publication. Upon statement of counsel, the sworn motion and the record as a whole, the court finds:

1. On March 16, 2018, Mr. King filed a Petition to Establish Paternity in the Juvenile Court for Fentress County, Tennessee.

2. On September 7, 2018 a Summons requiring Ms. Matthews to serve an answer to the Petition was sent via certified mail to Ms. Matthews at her last known address;

3. Ms. Matthew’s last known address is 217 Beaty Street, Jamestown, TN 38556;

4. The envelope containing the Summons was returned to sender stamped “Return to Sender, Attempted – Not Known, Unable to Forward.”

5. It appears from the sworn motion of petitioner’s counsel that process is unable to be served on the respondent.

Therefore, the court orders that Ashley M. Matthews is required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the petition filed by Brian Allen King, whose attorney is Melanie S. Lane, P.O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks – on October 24, 31, November 7 and 14, with a final hearing set for January 10, 2019 in the Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the relief requested in the petition. A default judgment may issue should the respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

This 18 day of October, 2018.

HONORABLE TODD BURNETT

Approved for entry:

Melanie Lane, BPR # 26423

Attorney for Petitioner

(10-24-31; 11-7-14-4tp)

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT JAMESTOWN, TENNESsEE

CASE 2018-CV0489

PATRICIA LEDBETTER d/b/a

LEDBETTER TRAILER PARK

Plaintiff

VS

ISAAC KING HEIRS

Defendants

RE: Lot 12 of Ledbetter Trailer Park

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Defendants, because the defendants’ whereabouts are unknown and cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the persons.

The defendants, the Heirs of Isaac King are hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint by plaintiff, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks, and a hearing date set for December 20, 2018 in the General Sessions Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 17th day of October, 2018.

Honorable Todd Burnett

General Sessions Judge

(10-24-31; 11-7-14-4tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Chris Tinch’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Chris Tinch for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D163 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D163.

(10-31; 11-7-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Lora Stewart’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Lora Stewart for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #A23 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #A23.

(10-31; 11-7-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Monica Peacock’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Monica Peacock for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C119 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C119.

(10-31; 11-7-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Rebecca Bratcher’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Rebecca Bratcher for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D176 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D176.

(10-31; 11-7-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Tonya Dillard’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Tonya Dillard for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D143 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D143.

(10-31; 11-7-2tc)

notice

The Industrial Development Board will meet in their monthly meeting Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. in the Community & Economic Development Room of the Courthouse.

(11-7-1tc)

