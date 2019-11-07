Legal Notices For The Week Of November 6, 2019

November 7, 2019

NOTICE

EVELYN DANIELS

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a Petition to Declare Child Dependent and Neglected as to Jackie Edward Taylor. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Jessica Krebs, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3010, an Answer to the Petition to Declare Child Dependent and Neglected filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 39(e)(1) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at Jamestown, Tennessee on the 13th day of January, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., for the Hearing on the Petition to Declare Child Dependent and Neglected filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Jamestown, Tennessee.

Notice for Bid

City of Jamestown, Tennessee is now accepting bids for the rehabilitation of homes through its THDA HOME Program rehabilitation grant project.

All construction plans, written specifications and bid forms will be available at the Jamestown City Hall located at 314 E. Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556. You may also obtain bid documents by contacting Project Administrator Amanda Mainord at 931-267-7048 or grassrootsplanning@gmail.com.

Bids will be opened at the Jamestown City Hall on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m..

A copy of Contractor’s State license must be submitted with bid. Certificate of Builder’s Risk,

Workman’s Compensation and Comprehensive Liability Insurance is required before construction can begin. Minority and female contractors are encouraged to apply.

This project is funded under an agreement with Tennessee Housing Development Agency through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-50

Estate of Elizabeth Faye Stewart Hull, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 24th day of October, 2019, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Elizabeth Faye Stewart Hull, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 24th day of October, 2019.

Brenda Faye Hull

Cheryl Beth Hull Crouch

Co-Executrixes for the Estate of

Elizabeth Faye Stewart Hull

4229 Jamesborough Place

Nashville, TN 37215

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Heather Melton’s, Gail Hanaway’s, Angela Moon Piercy’s and Kasey Crabtree’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Heather Melton, Gail Hanaway, Angela Moon Piercy and Kasey Crabtree for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C38, D92, D95 and D104 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit ##C38, D92, D95 and D104.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Kenton George’s, Sandra Stephens’, Andrew Kirby’s and Joe Rindosh’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Kenton George, Sandra Stephens, Andrew Kirby and Joe Rindosh for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C102, C108, G279 and H325 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C102, C108, G279 and H325.

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 10, 2014, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded October 22, 2014, in Book No. 232, at Page 671, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by James A Seymore and Tena L Seymore, conveying certain property therein described to Title 2 Land, LLC as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Van Dyk Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A..

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will, on December 19, 2019 on or about 3:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning on a steel port (old) found set in the western boundary of the lands of Dorwin E. Johnson, deed book 28, page 830 and at the southeast corner of the lands of Irene Powell deed book 91, page 498, thence leaving the lands of Powell and along the boundary of the lands of Johnson and the old fence as follows: S 09° 48’ 12” W 138.05’ to a 1/2 rebar (new); S 09° 06’ 50” W 620.69’ to a 1/2 rebar (old) at the northeast corner of the lands of Bessie Raines, deed book K-7, page 314, thence leaving the lands of Johnson and along the northern boundary of Raines N 87° 28’ 25” W 203.24’ to a nail (old) between two 10” white oaks in the fence, said nail being a new corner of the lands of the grantor, deed book 28, page 504, thence leaving the land of Raines and severing the lands of the grantor as follows: N 11° 36’ 57” W 384.21’ to a 20” white oak; N 18° 08’ 58” W 223.32’ to a steel post in the southern boundary of the aforesaid lands of Powell, thence leaving the lands of the grantor and along the boundary of the lands of Powell N 72° 12’ 37” E 495.48’ to the beginning and containing 5.07 acres by survey. Actual field survey performed by Michael W. Asbury, P.L.S. #1653, on the 28th day of May, 2007. Non-Exclusive Easement Description: Beginning in the center of the existing roadway in the western boundary of the herein described 5.07 acre tract located S 18° 08’ 58” E 32.00’ from the northwest corner (steel post) of the herein described tract, thence leaving the aforesaid 5.07 acre tract and along the center of the existing roadway and a thirty foot wide easement as follows: S 56° 18’ 32” W 20.33; S 40° 16’ 56” W 29.81; S 28° 25’ 20” W 166.88; S 40° 55’ 18” W 65.38; S 68° 54’ 26” W 78.33; S 71° 05’ 08” W 100.14; S 76° 17’ 49” W 170.25 to a 1/2 rebar (new) in the center of the roadway at the eastern right-of-way of highway 127, said rebar being the southwest corner of the lands of Melvin Milton, deed book J-5, Page 362, (note: Melvin Milton’s southwest corner lies at the center of the existing roadway. THIS LEGAL DESCRIPTION TAKEN FROM DEED IN DEED BOOK 204, PAGE 147.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 1430 North York Highway, Jamestown, TN 38556-6172

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

JAMES A SEYMORE

TENA L SEYMORE

SAFE HARBOR TITLE COMPANY

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 342929

DATED October 30, 2019

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-47 Estate of Juanita J. Dunford, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 6th, November, 2019, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Juanita J. Dunford, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice are least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting: or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received and actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 6th day of November 2019

Patrick C. Clark

Executor for the Estate of

Juanita J. Dunford

2520 South York Highway

Jamestown TN, 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk and Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown TN 38556

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Paul Alan Crouch

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of October, 2019 letters of administration with respect of the estate of Paul Alan Crouch who died September 10, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court for Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above-named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 29th day of October 2019.

Shelia E. Tompkins-Crouch

Personal Representative

Evan Wright

Attorney for the Estate

Wright & Wright, LLP

110 S. Main Street

Jamestown, TN 38556

(931) 879-4182

info@wrightwrightlaw.com

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Fentress County

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-19-57

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Michael Ray Miller, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Michael Ray Miller, deceased, who died the 22nd day of October, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 4th day of November, 2019.

Jamie Miller

Executor of Estate of

Michael Ray Miller

1336 Hamilton Field Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE

The Fentress County JECDB Executive and Full Board will meet on Friday, November 15th at 11:00 a.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic Development Conference Room.

Everyone is invited to attend this important meeting.

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Claude Stephens and wife, Alma Jean Stephens unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded August 20, 2009 in Record Book 162, Page 637 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated August 13, 2009, payable by Claude Stephens and wife, Alma Jane Stephens to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Deed Book A-5, Page 274, and being ½ acre.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 921 Barney Holt Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 53, PARCEL 48

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2019 real property taxes and any delinquent taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

