Legal Notices For The Week Of November 28, 2018

November 29, 2018

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

SaNOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 19, 2015, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 25, 2015, in Book No. 248, at Page 19, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Ronald J. Berube and Doreen A. Berube, conveying certain property therein described to Wilburn J. Evans as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for FirstBank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by FirstBank.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by FirstBank, will, on January 8, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

In the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Map-133 Parcel 2.15 SITUATED, LYING AND BEING in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, southwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee by way of U.S. Highway 127 to Highway 85; thence by way of U.S. Highway 85 about 6/10 of a mile to a road on the west margin, known as Rob’s Road; thence southwestwardly on Rob’s Road a distance of approximately 1577 feet to its junction with a roadway on the south margin known as Fox Ridge Drive; thence continuing west on Robs Road, a distance of approximately 308 feet beginning at a stake on the south margin of Robs Road, the northwest corner of Lot No. 17 and running; thence with the west margin of Lot No. 17 South 23 degrees 17 minutes 38 seconds West 350.19 feet to a stake; thence North 87 degrees 28 minutes 38 seconds West 369.00 feet to a stake; North 35 degrees 28 minutes 52 seconds East 453.47 feet to a stake on the south margin of Rob’s Road; thence with the south margin of Rob’s Road South 75 degrees 19 minutes 43 seconds East 252.14 feet to the beginning corner, and containing 2.61 acres, more or less, and being Lot No.18 of Clarkrange West, Phase II Subdivision, a plat of which is recorded, in Plat Book 3, page 44 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 589 Robs Road, Grimsley, TN 38565

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

RONALD J. BERUBE

DOREEN A. BERUBE

HENRY CLARK

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 333964

DATED November 9, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

(11-14-21-28-3tc)

