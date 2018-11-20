Legal Notices For The Week Of November 21, 2018

November 20, 2018

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, Loki #3 Properties, LLC, by Deed of Trust dated November 20, 2006, of record at Book 111, Pages 84-96, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee (hereinafter the “Deed of Trust”) conveyed to First American Title Insurance Company, Trustee, for the benefit of Inland Bank and Trust (“Inland Bank”) the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of the indebtedness and obligations described therein; and

WHEREAS, defaults have occurred with respect to the indebtedness and obligations secured by the Deed of Trust; and

WHEREAS, Inland Bank subsequently appointed B. Anthony Saunders as Substitute Trustee under the Deed of Trust with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee by instrument of record at Book 280, Pages 656-657, Register’s Office for said County; and

WHEREAS, Loki #3 Properties, LLC subsequently filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California (Case No. 2:18-bk-20373-BB), but on October 11, 2018 the Court issued a Notice of Dismissal indicating that by Order of said Court the proceedings had been dismissed; and

WHEREAS, Inland Bank, as the owner and holder of said indebtedness and obligations, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debts and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of the promissory note and other instruments and agreements evidencing the indebtedness and obligations, and the provisions in the Deed of Trust;

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, B. Anthony Saunders, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on

December 6, 2018

at 11:30 A.M., Central Standard Time (local time), at the west door of the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 S. Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee, 38556, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, described as follows:

Property Description

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, approximately 18 miles South of the courthouse in Jamestown by way of U.S. Highway 127 and in the Clarkrange community to an iron pin on the west margin of the right-of-way of U.S. Highway 127, the Southeast corner of the Jamestown Union Bank Shares property described in Deed Book P-7, Page 528 and the Northeast corner of the James Ray Swafford and Rhonda Swafford Tract described in Deed Book N-7, Page 729, and from said iron pin, South 73˚ 05’ 20” West a distance of 160.60 feet to an iron pin, the Northeast corner of the Tract herein conveyed and beginning at said iron pin and running thence severing the property of Swaffords, South 01˚ 40’ 37” East a distance of 150 feet to an iron pin; thence South 88˚ 19’ 23” West a distance of 240 feet to an iron pin; thence North 01˚ 40’ 37” West 150 feet to an iron pin; thence North 88˚ 19’ 23” East 240 feet to the beginning corner, and containing .83 acres, more or less.

There is also conveyed a nonexclusive right-of-way for access and utilities 30 feet wide leading Eastwardly from the Northeast corner of the property to the right-of-way of U.S. Highway 127 and described as follows:

Beginning at an iron pin, being the Northeast corner of the .83 acre tract described above and running thence South 81˚ 54’ 13” East 158.13 feet to a point in the West margin of the right-of-way of U.S. Highway 127; thence South 03˚ 53’ 00” East a distance of 30.67 feet; thence leaving the right-of-way North 81˚ 54’ 13” West 159.33 feet to a point in the East line of the above-described .83 acre tract; thence with the East line of said tract, North 01˚ 40’ 37” West 30.44 feet to the point of beginning.

Being the same property conveyed to Loki #3 Properties, LLC by deed from Strategic Ventures, LLC dated November 20, 2006, of record in Book 111, Page 82, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to adjourn the sale on the advertised date to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above. The Substitute Trustee also reserves the right to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.

Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matters that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6866 S. York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553.

CURRENT OWNER: Loki #3 Properties, LLC

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY AND TO WHOM NOTICE WAS SENT: (1) Loki #3 Properties, LLC, (2) the Fentress County Trustee, and (3) the Fentress County Assessor of Property.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.

THIS 5th day of November, 2018.

B. Anthony Saunders,

Substitute Trustee

WYATT, TARRANT & COMBS, LLP

333 Commerce Street, Suite 1400

Nashville, Tennessee 37201

(615) 244-0020

tsaunders@wyattfirm.com

(11-7-14-21-3tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on December 11, 2018 at 10:00AM local time, at the east door, Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Ashley L Ipock, to Arnold M Weiss, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Guaranty Mortgage Services, LLC on April 17, 2015 at Book 239, Page 33, Instrument No. 15000909; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, its successors and assigns.

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located at Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows:

Map 149, Parcel 029.03

Beginning on an iron pin (found) in the western right of way of Taylor Road at the southeast corner of the parent tract and the northeast corner of York (L-7, 178); Thence with the north line of York, North 83°12’53” West, a distance of 924.29 feet to an iron pin (found); Thence North 08° 03’ 48” East, a distance of 215.00 feet to a 1/2” iron pin and cap set this survey; Thence severing the parent tract, South 85° 22’ 37” East, a distance of 926.78 feet to an 1/2” iron pin and cap set this survey in the western right of way in Taylor Road; Thence South 08° 18’ 10” West, a distance of 250.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 4.93 acres, more or less. As surveyed by Timothy L. Goad R.L.S. #1748 on August 02, 2011. Bearings are based on a magnetic north reading taken on the property.

Being the same property conveyed by Deed from Danny Johnson, to Ashley L. Ipock, dated April 20, 2015, of record in Book 239, Page 30, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is subject to the restrictive covenants as recorded in Book 235, Page 433, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

1. No lot shall be subdivided and only one home or dwelling shall be built on each lot.

2. Only new construction.

3. No mobile home allowed of any kind.

4. No junked cars or other kinds of junk will be allowed to accumulate on the property.

5. Any building must be complete within six (6) months from beginning of construction.

6. No animals allowed which will create a nuisance in the neighborhood especially no hogs.

Street Address: 170 Taylor Rd, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553

Parcel Number: 149 02903 000

Current Owner(s) of Property: Ashley Ipock

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 170 Taylor Rd, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.

Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Ashley L Ipock, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.

Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.

This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Shapiro & Ingle, LLP

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

Phone: (704) 333-8107

Fax: (704) 333-8156

www.shapiro-ingle.com

File No. 18-116113

(11-7-14-21-3tc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 19, 2015, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 25, 2015, in Book No. 248, at Page 19, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Ronald J. Berube and Doreen A. Berube, conveying certain property therein described to Wilburn J. Evans as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for FirstBank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by FirstBank.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by FirstBank, will, on January 8, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

In the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Map-133 Parcel 2.15 SITUATED, LYING AND BEING in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, southwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee by way of U.S. Highway 127 to Highway 85; thence by way of U.S. Highway 85 about 6/10 of a mile to a road on the west margin, known as Rob’s Road; thence southwestwardly on Rob’s Road a distance of approximately 1577 feet to its junction with a roadway on the south margin known as Fox Ridge Drive; thence continuing west on Robs Road, a distance of approximately 308 feet beginning at a stake on the south margin of Robs Road, the northwest corner of Lot No. 17 and running; thence with the west margin of Lot No. 17 South 23 degrees 17 minutes 38 seconds West 350.19 feet to a stake; thence North 87 degrees 28 minutes 38 seconds West 369.00 feet to a stake; North 35 degrees 28 minutes 52 seconds East 453.47 feet to a stake on the south margin of Rob’s Road; thence with the south margin of Rob’s Road South 75 degrees 19 minutes 43 seconds East 252.14 feet to the beginning corner, and containing 2.61 acres, more or less, and being Lot No.18 of Clarkrange West, Phase II Subdivision, a plat of which is recorded, in Plat Book 3, page 44 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 589 Robs Road, Grimsley, TN 38565

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

RONALD J. BERUBE

DOREEN A. BERUBE

HENRY CLARK

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 333964

DATED November 9, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

(11-14-21-27-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

P-18-54

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 22nd day of October, 2018, Letters of Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of CASPER THEODORE HALL, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will forever be barred:

(1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publications (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 22nd day of October, 2018.

Mary Hedgecoth

as Administrator for the

Estate of Casper Theodore Hall

Leslie Clark Ledbetter

Attorney At Law for

Estate of Casper T. Hall

6890 South York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(931) 863-5997

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

(11-14-21-2tp)

Notice

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on December 4, 2018 at 11:00AM local time, at the east door, Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Sherry Lynn Smith, to First American Title Insurance Company, Trustee, as trustee for JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. on July 23, 2012 at Book 202, Page 596, Instrument No. 12001982; and modified by agreement recorded August 14, 2017 Book 273, Page 895; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, its successors and assigns.

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located at Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee as follows to-wit:

BEGINNING on a 1/2” iron pin and cap set this survey in the northern margin of Davis Cook Road, in the east line of Ramsey (B-6,301), Thence with the east line of Ramsey, North 06 degrees 26 minutes 42 seconds East, a distance of 279.00 feet to a 1/2” iron pin and cap set this survey, Thence leaving the line of Ramsey and severing the parent tract, South 81 degrees 37 minutes 41 seconds East, a distance of 125.35 feet to a 1/2” iron pin and cap set this survey, Thence South 06 degrees 26 minutes 42 seconds West, a distance of 279.00 feet to a 1/2” iron pin and cap set this survey in the northern margin of Davis Cook Road, Thence North 81 degrees 37 minutes 41 seconds West, a distance of 125.35 feet to the point of beginning containing 34,953.40 square feet +/- or 0.80 acres, more or less. As surveyed by Timothy L. Goad R.L.S. #1748 on April 29, 2010. Bearings are based on a magnetic north reading on the property.

Being the same property acquired by Sherry Lynn Smith, by virtue of a deed dated June 17, 2010, from Timothy R. Norris and wife, Suzanna D. Norris, of record at Record Book 174, page 378, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Street Address: 172 Davis Cook Rd, Grimsley, Tennessee 38565

Parcel Number: 128 089.09

Current Owner(s) of Property: Sherry Lynn Smith, unmarried

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 172 Davis Cook Rd, Grimsley, Tennessee 38565, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: USDA, Rural Development.

Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Sherry Lynn Smith, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.

Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.

This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Shapiro & Ingle, LLP

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

Phone: (704) 333-8107

Fax: (704) 333-8156

www.shapiro-ingle.com

File No. 18-116919

(11-7-14-21-3tc)

NOTICE

The Industrial Development Board will conduct a work session with the Fentress County Commission Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Community & Economic Development Room of the Courthouse.

(11-21-1tc)

NOTICE

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Gail Dishmon, City Recorder

(11-21-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County South Fentress Park Board will have a committee meeting on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the conference room located in the Amphitheater at the South Fentress Park. Open to the public.

(11-21-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Commission will host a meeting with the Fentress County Industrial Development Board on November 27, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the ECD Room at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street. Open to the public.

(11-21-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Building Committee and Finance Committee will meet Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the ECD Room at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street. Open to the public.

(11-21-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Courthouse will be closed on Thursday, November 22nd and Friday, November 23rd for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

(11-21-1tc)

