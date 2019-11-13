Legal Notices For The Week Of November 13, 2019

November 13, 2019

NOTICE

EVELYN DANIELS

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a Petition to Declare Child Dependent and Neglected as to Jackie Edward Taylor. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Jessica Krebs, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3010, an Answer to the Petition to Declare Child Dependent and Neglected filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 39(e)(1) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at Jamestown, Tennessee on the 13th day of January, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., for the Hearing on the Petition to Declare Child Dependent and Neglected filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Jamestown, Tennessee.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 10, 2014, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded October 22, 2014, in Book No. 232, at Page 671, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by James A Seymore and Tena L Seymore, conveying certain property therein described to Title 2 Land, LLC as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Van Dyk Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A..

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will, on December 19, 2019 on or about 3:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning on a steel port (old) found set in the western boundary of the lands of Dorwin E. Johnson, deed book 28, page 830 and at the southeast corner of the lands of Irene Powell deed book 91, page 498, thence leaving the lands of Powell and along the boundary of the lands of Johnson and the old fence as follows: S 09° 48’ 12” W 138.05’ to a 1/2 rebar (new); S 09° 06’ 50” W 620.69’ to a 1/2 rebar (old) at the northeast corner of the lands of Bessie Raines, deed book K-7, page 314, thence leaving the lands of Johnson and along the northern boundary of Raines N 87° 28’ 25” W 203.24’ to a nail (old) between two 10” white oaks in the fence, said nail being a new corner of the lands of the grantor, deed book 28, page 504, thence leaving the land of Raines and severing the lands of the grantor as follows: N 11° 36’ 57” W 384.21’ to a 20” white oak; N 18° 08’ 58” W 223.32’ to a steel post in the southern boundary of the aforesaid lands of Powell, thence leaving the lands of the grantor and along the boundary of the lands of Powell N 72° 12’ 37” E 495.48’ to the beginning and containing 5.07 acres by survey. Actual field survey performed by Michael W. Asbury, P.L.S. #1653, on the 28th day of May, 2007. Non-Exclusive Easement Description: Beginning in the center of the existing roadway in the western boundary of the herein described 5.07 acre tract located S 18° 08’ 58” E 32.00’ from the northwest corner (steel post) of the herein described tract, thence leaving the aforesaid 5.07 acre tract and along the center of the existing roadway and a thirty foot wide easement as follows: S 56° 18’ 32” W 20.33; S 40° 16’ 56” W 29.81; S 28° 25’ 20” W 166.88; S 40° 55’ 18” W 65.38; S 68° 54’ 26” W 78.33; S 71° 05’ 08” W 100.14; S 76° 17’ 49” W 170.25 to a 1/2 rebar (new) in the center of the roadway at the eastern right-of-way of highway 127, said rebar being the southwest corner of the lands of Melvin Milton, deed book J-5, Page 362, (note: Melvin Milton’s southwest corner lies at the center of the existing roadway. THIS LEGAL DESCRIPTION TAKEN FROM DEED IN DEED BOOK 204, PAGE 147.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 1430 North York Highway, Jamestown, TN 38556-6172

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

JAMES A SEYMORE

TENA L SEYMORE

SAFE HARBOR TITLE COMPANY

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 342929

DATED October 30, 2019

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-47 Estate of Juanita J. Dunford, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 6th, November, 2019, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Juanita J. Dunford, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice are least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting: or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received and actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 6th day of November 2019

Patrick C. Clark

Executor for the Estate of

Juanita J. Dunford

2520 South York Highway

Jamestown TN, 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk and Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown TN 38556

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Paul Alan Crouch

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of October, 2019 letters of administration with respect of the estate of Paul Alan Crouch who died September 10, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court for Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above-named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 29th day of October 2019.

Shelia E. Tompkins-Crouch

Personal Representative

Evan Wright

Attorney for the Estate

Wright & Wright, LLP

110 S. Main Street

Jamestown, TN 38556

(931) 879-4182

info@wrightwrightlaw.com

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Fentress County

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-19-57

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Michael Ray Miller, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2019, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Michael Ray Miller, deceased, who died the 22nd day of October, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 4th day of November, 2019.

Jamie Miller

Executor of Estate of

Michael Ray Miller

1336 Hamilton Field Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE

The Fentress County JECDB Executive and Full Board will meet on Friday, November 15th at 11:00 a.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic Development Conference Room.

Everyone is invited to attend this important meeting.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Heather Melton’s, Gail Hanaway’s, Angela Moon Piercy’s and Kasey Crabtree’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Heather Melton, Gail Hanaway, Angela Moon Piercy and Kasey Crabtree for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C38, D92, D95 and D104 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit ##C38, D92, D95 and D104.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Kenton George’s, Sandra Stephens’, Andrew Kirby’s and Joe Rindosh’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Kenton George, Sandra Stephens, Andrew Kirby and Joe Rindosh for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C102, C108, G279 and H325 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C102, C108, G279 and H325.

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 25, 2003, executed by STEVE RICHARDS AND LORA RICHARDS, conveying certain real property therein described to KEVIN STODDARD, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded March 27, 2003, in Deed Book 43, Page 280-286 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2017-3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2017-3 who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 12, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF FENTRESS, STATE OF TENNESSEE, ABOUT ONE MILE WEST FROM THE TOWN OF ALLAULT AND BEING PART OF FENTRESS COUNTY ENTRY NO. 465 GRANTED BY THE STATE OF TENNESSEE RENDER GRANT NO. 6418 SITUATED IN THE NORTH SIDE OF THE GRADED ROAD FORMERLY KNOWN AS STATE HIGHWAY NO. 52 AND BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED BY THE GRANTORS HEREIN TO THE STATE FARISTER OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE BY DEED DATED APRIL 27, 1937 AND RUNNING THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING NORTH 2 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST WITH THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID STATE FARESTER`S TRACT OF LAND 32 POLES 20 LINKS TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER THEREOF; THENCE NORTH 87 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 88 POLES TO A SET FOUR INCH TILE FILLED WITH CONCRETE: THENCE SOUTH 2 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 32 POLES 20 LINKS TO A SET STONE ON THE NORTH SIDE OF SAID GRADED ROAD: THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST WITH SAID ROAD 38 POLES TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 7-79/100 ACRES MORE OR LESS. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM ARTHUR RICHARDS, DECEASED AND SADIE RICHARDS, DECEASED TO STEVE RICHARDS BY (AMENDED AFFIDAVIT OF HEIRSHIP) DEED RECORDED 05/05/98, IN BOOK A-8, AT PAGE 161, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE. TAX MAP OR PARCEL ID NO.: 8600100 Parcel ID: 086 00100 000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1511 TAYLOR PL ROAD, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS AT LAW OF STEVE RICHARDS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: UNION BANK OF JAMESTOWN

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated December 28, 2018, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded January 11, 2019, in Book No. 294, at Page 521, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Justin Gobbell, conveying certain property therein described to Steven J. Kubik as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Southwest Funding, LP, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on January 2, 2020 on or about 3:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

SITUATED in District No. Four (4) of Fentress County, without corporate limits, and being particularly described as follows:

BEING located about 15 miles south of the Courthouse in Jamestown, by way of Highway 127 and the Franklin Loop, and being Lot 10 of the Charles Stowers Subdivision, as surveyed by Clay Carey, dated August 29, 1974; BEGINNING on a stake on the west side of the Franklin Loop Road; thence with said road. North 16 deg. East, 200 feet; thence North 22 deg. East, 200 feet; thence North 7 3/4 deg. East, 150 feet to a stake, said stake being the southeast corner of Lot II; thence with the south line of Lot 11, due West, 500 feet to a stake in the east line of Lot 12; thence with the east line of Lot 12, South 1 1/2 deg. West, 481 feet to a stake in the line of Walter Davis; thence with the Davis line, South 83 3/4 deg. East, 420 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 5.19 acres, more or less.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 1122 Franklin Loop, Clarkrange, TN 38553

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

JUSTIN GOBBELL

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 343092

DATED November 7, 2019

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided for in that certain Deed of Trust dated September 8, 2016, of record in Book 259, Page 688, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, from Clarkrange Hunting Lodge, LLC (”Borrower”) to Melanie Stepp Lane, Trustee, securing the indebtedness therein described, which indebtedness is now due and unpaid, and has been declared in default by the lawful owner and holder thereof; and

The undersigned, Darren W. Kennedy, Successor Trustee, having been appointed Successor Trustee on October 10, 2019, of record in Book 306, Page 686, said Register’s Office, to serve in the place and stead of Melanie Stepp Lane, Trustee;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Darren W. Kennedy, Successor Trustee, pursuant to said Deed of Trust, having been requested by Kenneth Grant Moody, the owner and holder of said indebtedness, so to do, and by virtue of the authority and power vested in me by said Deed of Trust will, on December 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Fentress County Courthouse main entrance, in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the lawful owner and holder thereof is the successful purchaser), free from the equity of redemption, the statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower, elective share, and all other exemptions of Borrower of every kind, all of which have been expressly waived by Borrower, the following-described property in Clarkrange, Fentress County, Tennessee:

TRACT ONE: Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and BEGINNING on a maple and pointers at the top of the bluff of the Pennycuff Branch, being the corner tracts of land owned by Ollie Wilson, W. H. Peters and W. P. Little; thence North 6 ½ degrees West 6 poles; North 37 degrees West and 10 poles; North 43 degrees West 8 poles; North 46 ½ degrees West 12 poles; North48 degrees West 14 poles; North 45 degrees West 12 poles; North 52 degrees West 11 poles; North 46 degrees West 20 poles; North 56 ½ degrees West 8 poles; North 55 degrees West 10 poles; North 44 degrees West 12 poles; North 33 degrees West 10 poles to a post oak on the old Phillips Road; thence, with said line, North 3 degrees East 202 poles to a small hickory and pointers; thence South 87 degrees East, crossing Little Hurricane Creek at 20 poles, in all 128 poles to a stone marked “P. L.” and pointers on the west bank of Big Hurricane Creek; thence up said creek, South 38 ½ degrees West 18 poles, passing the mouth of Little Hurricane Creek; South 15 degrees West 12 poles; South 11 ¼ degrees East 22 poles; South 28 ½ degrees West 16 poles; South ½ degree West 12 poles; South 61 degrees East 24 poles; South 36 ¼ degrees East 12 poles; South 17 ½ degrees East 12 poles; South 34 degrees East 8 poles; South 12 degrees East 10 poles; South 10 ¼ degrees West 32 poles; South 17 ¼ degrees West 30 poles; South 7 ½ degrees East 10 poles; South 84 degrees East 19 poles to mouth of Pennycuff Branch; thence North 68 ½ degrees East 16 poles continuing up said creek, South 62 ½ degrees East 25 poles; South 16 ½ degrees West 22 poles; South 3 degrees West 12 poles; North 84 ½ degrees East 30 poles; South 38 degrees East 18 poles; South 28 degrees East 18 poles; South 4 degrees West 23 poles; South 40 degrees East 17 poles to the east line of Jeffers Entry No. 855; thence South 2 ½ degrees West, with said line, about 30 poles to a set stone and two pines and hickory pointers, this being the northwest corner of the tract purchased by Peters and Little of R. W. Ashburn; thence South 89 ½ degrees East 20 poles to a black gum on the west bank of Big Hurricane Creek at the old ford above the old G.D. Ashburn mill; thence southwardly up said creek to where the said Jeffers line crosses said creek; thence North 49 degrees West 62 poles; North 63 degrees West 14 poles; North 40 degrees West 5 poles to the top of a cliff; thence northwardly down a hollow that heads at said cliff about 40 poles to the south boundary line of the portion of this tract which the said Peters and Little purchased of C. D. Ashburn; thence North 87 ½ degrees West about 200 poles to two post oaks; thence North 2 ½ degrees East 111 poles to a stake in the West Fork Road; thence South 63 ½ degrees East 19 ½ poles with said road; thence, continuing with said road, South 77 degrees East 17 ½ poles; South 87 ½ degrees East 22 poles to a stake in the road; thence North 53 degrees East 94 poles to the beginning, totaling 778 acres.

There is expressly excepted out of the foregoing a tract of land heretofore conveyed by J. V. Akers and Fred Akers to Edward Moretz and wife, Noble Moretz, by Deed dated May 17, 1945, and recorded in Deed Book J-3, Page 501, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, to which Deed specific reference is hereby made.

There is also expressly excepted, excluded, and reserved unto John H. Gilbert a tract of land upon which his residence is now situated and described as BEGINNING in the north margin or right of way of the Livingston Road directly across from the intersection of the Union B Road; thence westwardly with the right of way of such Livingston Road to Peters Corner; thence northeastwardly with Peters line to an iron pin; then a straight line to the point of beginning and containing two (2) acres, more or less.

TRACT TWO: Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, on the water of Big Hurricane Creek and described as follows: BEGINNING in the center of Big Hurricane Creek at a point marked with a cross on a boulder three or four feet in diameter, this being the southwest corner of the Brumlough Tract approximately ¾ of a mile south of the mouth of Little Hurricane Creek; thence up the center of Big Hurricane Creek approximately 600 yards to the Satterfield sater (sic) gate; thence eastwardly about 30 yards to a steel stake at the base of the cliff; thence northwestwardly with the base of the cliff to a steel stake at the base of the cliff due east from the beginning; thence westwardly approximately 30 yards to the beginning; totaling 5 acres, more or less.

TRACT THREE: Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and BEGINNING on a set stone on the east bank of Hurricane Creek, and opposite the mouth of Little Hurricane Creek, and being the same corner which is also the beginning corner of a boundary line agreement, dated May 12, 1960, between Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc. and W. L. Brumbalough; thence running eastwardly with the boundary line of lands owned by the said Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc., being also the westerly boundary line of J. P. Brumbalough, the latter being successor in title to the said W. L. Brumalough, to the bluff of Big Hurricane Creek; thence, southwardly with said bluff to the common boundary line between the land of J. P. Brumbalough and Horace Vahn; thence westwardly with said line to the beginning; totaling 15 acres, more or less.

TRACT FOUR: Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, being part of Grant No. 6402, and BEGINNING on a steel post in the west boundary line of Entry No. 855 known as the Jeffers Entry, at a point located 1,062.93 feet north from the northeast corner of the 18.5 acre tract conveyed by Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc. to Roy and Ras Wislon by deed dated August 24, 1962 of record in Deed Book E-4, Page 419; thence North 29 degrees 51 minutes 39 seconds West 321.15 feet to a steel post; thence North 38 degrees 15 minutes 23 seconds West 644.72 feet to a steel post; thence South 15 degrees 8 minutes 42 seconds West 417.97 feet to a steel post; thence South 11 degrees 44 minutes 37 seconds East 139.94 feet to a steel post; thence South 28 degrees 17 minutes 31 seconds West 331.39 feet to a steel post; thence North 2 degrees 51 minutes 47 seconds East with a marked and painted line 1,741.08 feet to the center of Little Hurricane Creek; thence northeastwardly and southeastwardly down said Little Hurricane Creek with its various meanders approximately 3,276 feet to the north boundary line of Entry No. 855; thence, with the north boundary line of said entry, North 86 degrees 52 minutes 40 seconds West 679.11 feet to the northwest corner of said Entry No. 855; thence with the west boundary line of said entry, South 3 degrees 7 minutes 19 seconds West 3135.65 feet to the beginning, totaling 46.91 acres, more or less.

The coal, oil and gas under this tract were reserved in the deed from the Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc. to John Gilbert, recorded in Deed Book W-6, Page 210 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map Parcel Nos. 142-032.00 and 142-033.00.

Current Owner: Clarkrange Hunting Lodge, LLC.

The following Party(ies) may claim an interest in the property: N/A

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

Please note: The deed of trust being foreclosed upon encumbers additional real property in Overton County, Tennessee which is also being foreclosed upon on the same date at 11:00 a.m. at the main entrance to the Overton County Courthouse. All of the property in both counties encumbered by said deed of trust was being used as a hunting lodge. Anyone desiring to obtain all property encumbered by said deed of trust must attend and win the bid at both auctions. Trustee makes no representations as to right of access to any public roadway or right of way for the real property being foreclosed herein.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens, easements or setback lines, restrictive covenants, any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose, encumbrances, property taxes, rights of redemption of taxing entities, and other matters which are prior in right to the lien of the aforesaid Deed of Trust. Trustee will only convey any interest he may have in the property at the time of the sale. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place for the sale set forth above, without further publication, upon announcement. Property is being sold “as is, where is.” If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to Darren W. Kennedy. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

This 8th day of November, 2019.

Darren W. Kennedy,

Successor Trustee

205 S. Norris Street

Jamestown, TN 38556

931.879.8144

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Claude Stephens and wife, Alma Jean Stephens unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded August 20, 2009 in Record Book 162, Page 637 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated August 13, 2009, payable by Claude Stephens and wife, Alma Jane Stephens to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Deed Book A-5, Page 274, and being ½ acre.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 921 Barney Holt Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 53, PARCEL 48

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2019 real property taxes and any delinquent taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

CASE NO. 19-08

TYLER ATKINSON, Petitioner

vs.

PATRICIA CONATSER, Respondent

LAND SALE NOTICE

On the 26th day of October, 2019, I did, by Order of the Chancery Court, on the premises of the property located at 2268 Rotten Fork Road, Pall Mall, Tennessee 38577, sell to the highest and best bidder the below-described property, BEING TRACT 4 (THE GUEST HOUSE). Said bid was raised ten (10%) percent within the ten day period following the sale. Therefore, I WILL ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2019 AT 10 A.M. CENTRAL STANDARD TIME AT THE FRONT DOOR OF THE FENTRESS COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER LOCATED AT 140 JUSTICE CENTER DRIVE, JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE 38556, again sell to the highest and best bidder the following described tract of land, BEING TRACT 4 (THE GUEST HOUSE):

Lying and being Second Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and roughly 10 miles from the courthouse in Jamestown by traveling northwardly on U.S. Highway 127, 3 miles to the Jamestown ByPass; thence continuing northwardly on the ByPass and U.S. Highway 127 approximately 6 miles to the Wolf River Loop; thence northeastwardly on Wolf River Loop ½ mile; thence straight on Rotten Fork Road ¾ of a mile to the point of beginning on a PK nail set this survey in the southern right-of-way of Rotten Fork Road, being northeast 32.53 feet from the southeast corner of the bridge over Rotten Fork Creek; thence from the point of beginning with the right-of-way of the road, north 38 degrees 31 minutes 57 seconds east 55.55 feet; thence with a curve having a radius of 148.82 feet, a delta angle of 30 degrees 35 minutes 52 seconds, a chord bearing of north 23 degrees 14 minutes 01 second east, a chord length of 78.53 feet, and an arc length of 79.47 feet along the curve to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey; thence leaving the right-of-way, north 54 degrees 49 minutes 30 seconds east 116.46 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey at the corner of the fence, a corner of Williams (K-5, 55); thence with the line of Williams, south 28 degrees 16 minutes 42 seconds east 255.69 feet to a ½” iron pin and cap set this survey; thence leaving the line of Williams and severing the parent tract, south 66 degrees 40 minutes 54 seconds west 201.89 feet to a PK nail set this survey in the center of the paved driveway; thence with the center of the paved driveway (joint ingress and egress easement), north 56 degrees 12 minutes 46 seconds west 84.71 feet; thence north 24 degrees 40 minutes 12 seconds west 35.83 feet; thence north 14 degrees 37 minutes 33 seconds west 44.16 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.12 acres, more or less.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by G1 & Associates Surveying, for Pat Conatser, Drawing #11119-01, dated September 13, 2019.

Being a portion of Tract Three described in a deed from Larry Smith, who with Pat Smith Conatser are the sole surviving heirs at law of Georgia Smith, deceased, to Pat Smith Conatser and her husband, Billy Conatser, dated July 27, 1993, and recorded August 5, 1993, in Deed Book I-7, Page 5, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Pat Smith Conatser is the surviving tenant by the entirety of Billy Conatser who passed away on December 11, 2011.

Map 9, Part of Parcel 21.00

TERMS OF SALE:

Sale will be cash in hand. Twenty (20%) percent down payment due day of sale with balance due on or before the Court’s confirmation of sale. Announcements made day of sale take precedence over all previous announcements or advertised material.

This 6th day of November, 2019.

MELANIE LANE,

ATTORNEY

LINDA SMITH,

SPECIAL MASTER

P.O. Box 797

140 Justice Center Drive

Jamestown, TN 38556

Suite 110

931-879-8144

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-8615

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in Regular Session Monday, November 18th at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the main courtroom at the Historic Courthouse, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tn 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

NOTICE

The Fentress County Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, November 21st at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse in the ECD Room located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown.

NOTICE

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, November 15th at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

NOTICE

The Fentress County Industrial Development Board will meet in a Joint Work Session with the Fentress County Commission on Wednesday, November 13th, 5:30 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse in the ECD Conference Room.

