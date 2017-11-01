Legal Notices For The Week Of November 1, 2017

November 1, 2017

roommate wanted

Roommate wanted for executive 2600 sq. ft. home, 7 acres, pond, garage on Highway 127 N. of Jamestown, TN. Call 931-214-1419 for details.

(11-1-1tpi)

mmm

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 30, 2010, executed by Lynn C. Conner, Wanda J Conner, conveying certain real property therein described to Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded December 17, 2010, in Deed Book 181, Page 290 at Instrument Number ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 16, 2017 at 03:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, located in Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF FENTRESS IN THE STATE OF TN LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND SITUATED APPROXIMATELY 1.1. MILES WESTWARDLY FROM THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE IN THE GREEN MEADOWS SUBDIVISION AND BEING LOT 33 OF SAID SUBDIVISION WHICH IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POWER POLE ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE FLAT SPUR ROAD AT THE CORNER OF AND ON THE WEST MARGIN OF MEADOW VIEW DRIVE AND RUNNING THENCE WITH THE WEST MARGIN OF MEADOW VIEW DRIVE NORTH 9 DEGREES 4 MINUTES EAST 157.68 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE LEAVING MEADOW VIEW DRIVE SOUTH 63 DEGREES 0 MINUTES WEST 109.36 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, A CORNER OF WILLARD MITCHELL AND MCKINLEY PRICE; THENCE WITH THE MCKINLEY PRICE EAST LINE SOUTH 9 DEGREES 9 MINUTES WEST 149.20 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE FLAT SPUR ROAD; THENCE WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE FLAT SPUR ROAD NORTH 66 DEGREES 49 MINUTES EAST 104.76 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER AND CONTAINING 0.31 ACRE, MORE OR LESS. Parcel ID: 062D A 52M 42.00PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2216 MEADOWVIEW DR, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): Lynn C. Conner, Wanda J ConnerOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENTThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #125261

(10-18-25;11-1-3tc)

mmm

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 30, 2017 at 1:00PM local time, at the east door, Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Constance Ross, to National Registered Agents, Inc., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Greenlight Loans on June 20, 2016 at Book 256, Page 671, Instrument No. 16001707; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, its successors and assigns.

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located at Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

The land hereinafter referred to is situated in the City of Jamestown, County of Fentress, State of TN, and is described as follows:

Tract One:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, approximately 12 miles Northeastwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, by way of Highway 127, Highway 154, and Highway 297 (the Leatherwood Ford Road); thence Eastwardly on the Leatherwood Ford Road to Deer Haven Trail to the point of beginning at a steel post in the East margin of Deer Haven Trail; thence from said point of beginning, South 45 degrees 21 minutes East 82.67 feet to a PVC post; thence North 85 degrees 33 minutes East 159.58 feet to a PVC post at the Northwestern most point of Lot 148 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V; thence South 6 degrees 59 minutes West 314.82 feet with the West line of Lot 148 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V to a PVC post; thence continuing with the West line of Lot 148, South 6 degrees 59 minutes West 22.50 feet to a steel post in the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive; thence North 50 degrees 32 minutes West 179.23 feet with the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive to a PVC post; thence North 49 degrees 36 minutes West 43.87 feet to a steel post at the intersection of Spruce Creek Drive and Deer Haven Trail; thence with the East margin of Deer Haven Trail and a 10 feet horse trail, allowing for some variation in the horse trail, North 6 degrees 40 minutes West 54.74 feet to a PVC post; thence continuing with the East margin of Deer Haven Trail and a 10 feet horse trail, allowing for some variation in the horse trail, North 10 degrees 1 minute West 138.39 feet to a PVC post and North 28 degrees 5 minutes East 53.89 feet back to the point of beginning and being Lot No. 147 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V, according to the plat of a survey prepared by Foy Survey Company, Drawing No. 3671 and as filed in Plat Book 3, Page 136, on April 5, 1999, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Tract Two:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, approximately 12 miles Northeastwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, by way of Highway 127, Highway 154, and Highway 297 (the Leatherwood Ford Road); thence Eastwardly on the Leatherwood Ford Road to Spruce Creek Drive to the point of beginning at a steel post in the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive, and running thence from said point of beginning and with the East line of Lot 147 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V, North 6 degrees 59 minutes East 22.50 feet to a PVC post; thence North 6 degrees 59 minutes East 314.82 feet to a PVC post in the South line of Lot 146 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V; thence South 69 degrees 14 minutes East 194.10 feet to a PVC post; thence running with the West line of Lot 149 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V, South 6 degrees 36 minutes West 318.60 feet to a PVC post; thence South 6 degrees 36 minutes West 13 feet to a steel post in the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive; thence running with the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive, South 84 degrees 59 minutes West 6.52 feet to a PVC post; thence South 86 degrees 26 minutes West 68.19 feet to a PVC post; thence North 69 degrees 50 minutes West 56.42 feet to a PVC post; thence North 49 degrees 25 minutes West 74.98 feet back to the point of beginning and being Lot No. 148 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V, according to the plat of a survey prepared by Foy Survey Company, Drawing No. 3671 and as filed in Plat Book 3, Page 136, on April 5, 1999, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Tract Three:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, approximately 12 miles Northeastwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, by way of Highway 127, Highway 154, and Highway 297 (the Leatherwood Ford Road); thence Eastwardly on the Leatherwood Ford Road to Spruce Creek Drive to the point of beginning at a steel post in the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive, and running thence from said point of beginning, North 6 degrees 36 minutes East 13 feet to a PVC post; thence with the East line of Lot 148 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V, North 6 degrees 36 minutes East 318.6 feet to a PVC post in the South line of Lot 146 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V; thence North 83 degrees 46 minutes East 104.31 feet to a PVC post; thence continuing with the South line of Lot 146, North 72 degrees 48 minutes East 96.47 feet to a PVC post; thence with the West line of Lot 150 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V, South 2 degrees 15 minutes West 334.13 feet to a PVC post; thence South 2 degrees 15 minutes West 20 feet to a steel post in the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive; thence with the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive, South 89 degrees 46 minutes West 59.84 feet to a PVC post; thence continuing with the North margin of Spruce Creek Drive, South 84 degrees 35 minutes West 160.89 feet back to the point of beginning and being Lot No. 149 of Spruce Creek Acres Phase V, according to the plat of a survey prepared by Foy Survey Company, Drawing No. 3671 and as filed in Plat Book 3, Page 136, on April 5, 1999, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

And being the same property conveyed from Tennessee Valley Resources, Inc., the Grantor(s), to Constance Ross, the Grantee(s), by virtue of Deed dated 0110712005, and recorded 01107/2005; Book: 73 Page: 944 among the aforesaid Land Records

Street Address: 434 Spruce Creek Dr, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

Parcel Number: 036 230.00, 036 231.00, 036 232.00

Current Owner(s) of Property: The Heirs of Constance Ross

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 434 Spruce Creek Dr, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: All parties claiming by, through or under Constance Ross.

Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Constance Ross, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.

Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.

This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Shapiro & Ingle, LLP

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

Phone: (704) 333-8107

Fax: (704) 333-8156

www.auction.com

File No. 17-113277

(10-25;11-1-8-3tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 1st day of October, 2012, KELLY CROCKETT did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Stephen L. Rains, as Trustee, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Progressive Savings Bank. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 205, Page 1, recorded on October 5, 2012, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

WHEREAS, F. Matthew Curtis was appointed Successor Trustee of the above described instrument as evidenced by that Appointment of Successor Trustee dated 16th October, 2017 and recorded in Record Book 276, Page 554; and

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the front door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Tuesday, the 7th day of November, 2017; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2017 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2018 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is located in Fentress County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

Situated in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, about 7 miles northeast of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, by way of Highway 154 and in the East Jamestown Community and beginning on an iron post in the Walden Delk—Howard line, said post being Benney Bowden’s southwest corner; thence running with the Delk—Howard line north 60½ degrees west 305 feet to an iron post; thence north 27½ degrees east 191 feet to an iron post in Dwight Stewart’s line; thence with Stewart’s line south 62 degrees east 339 feet to an iron post; thence south 38½ degrees west 203 feet with Benney Bowden’s west line to the beginning, containing approximately 1.4 acres.

There is a 20’ right—of-way to Bowden’s property excepted on the south side of this tract.

Being the same lands described in a deed from Anthony Cooper and wife, Sandra Cooper, to Kirby Crockett and wife, Ruth Crockett, dated August 26, 1997, and recorded in Deed Book X—7, Page 474, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being the same property described in a deed from Kirby Crockett and wife, Ruth Crockett, to Christopher Crockett and wife, Kelly Crockett, dated October 4, 2001, and recorded in Book 19, Page 339, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Previous and last conveyance being a Quitclaim Deed from CHRISTOPHER CROCKETT to KELLY CROCKETT, dated August 24, 2012, and recorded in Book 203, Page 544, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 44, Parcel 13.02

Street Address: 115 Bowden Ln, Jamestown, TN 38556.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Jamestown, Tennessee, on this the 16th day of October, 2017.

F. MATTHEW CURTIS

Attorney at Law

1080 Interstate Drive

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501

(10-18-25;11-1-3tc)

mmm

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

(11-1-1tc)

mmm

notice

The Fentress County Sheriff and Jail Committee will meet Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Justice Center and is open to the public.

(11-1-1tc)

mmm

Notice

The Industrial Development Board of Fentress County will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Community & Economic Development Room. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. All meetings are open to the public.

(11-1-1tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Dewain Winningham and Rithia Winningham executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., Lender and Joseph B. Pitt Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated December 12, 2015 and recorded on December 28, 2015 in Book 249, Page 392, Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Quicken Loans Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 21, 2017, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Tax Id Number(s): 133M-D-037.00

Land Situated in the County of Fentress in the State of TN

LYING AND BEING IN THE FORTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND DESCRIBED AS LOT NO. 4 OF BUFFALO HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, PHASE I, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK P-5, PAGE 125, OF THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS MADE FOR A COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.

THE PROPERTY ADDRESS AND TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LISTED ARE PROVIDED SOLELY FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES.

Being the same property conveyed to Dewain Winningham and Rithia Winningham, by deed dated March 25, 2011 of record in Deed Book 184, Page 733, in the County Clerk’s Office.

Commonly known as: 815 Buffalo Trail, Clarkrange, TN 38553

Parcel ID Number: 133M D 037.00 000

Address/Description: 815 Buffalo Trail, Clarkrange, TN 38553.

Current Owner(s): Dewain Winningham and wife, Rithia Winningham.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-13623 FC01

(10-25;11-1-8-3tc)

mmm

In The General Sessions Court for Fentress County, Tennessee

Steven Lane Poynter

Vs.

Joy Ann Akers Poynter

No. 2017-CV-455

Order of Publication

It appearing to the Court from the sworn statement of plaintiff’s counsel that process is unable to be served on Joy Ann Akers Poynter, Defendant. Counsel has been unable to contact the following defendant: Joy Ann Akers Poynter. Her last known address is 1015 Wright Place Road, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556.

The defendant, Joy Ann Akers Poynter is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint for Divorce by Steven Lane Poynter, whose attorney is Thomas H. Potter, 421 East Central Avenue, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 within 30 (thirty) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgement may be entered against her.

It is therefore ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks beginning October 11, 18, 25 and November 1, 2017 and with the hearing set on December 7th, 2017 in the General Sessions Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the Complaint for Divorce by Steven Lane Poynter should the defendant, Joy Ann Akers Poynter fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Enter this 4th day of October, 2017.

Todd Burnett, Judge

Approved for entry:

Thomas H. Potter,

BPR #016503

Attorney for the Plaintiff

421 East Central Avenue

Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

931-879-3006

(10-11-18-25;11-1-4tc)

mmm

notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Phillip A. Cook unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded November 2, 2009 in Record Book 165, Page 598 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated October 29, 2009, payable by Phillip A. Cook to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Phillip A. Cook unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded January 29, 2013 in Record Book 209, Page 172 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated January 29, 2013, payable by Phillip A. Cook to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 165, Page 596, and containing 0.48 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 128 Oak Hill Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 85-N, Group A, PARCEL 6.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: State of Tennessee, THDA, Midland Funding

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(11-1-8-15-3tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from KAREN WEAVER unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded January 20, 2015 in Record Book 236, Page 27, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated January 13, 2015, payable by Karen Weaver to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 am. on Monday, November 27, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 106, Page 833, and containing 0.86 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 190 Copley Lane, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 64, PARCEL 85.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(11-1-8-15-3tc)

mmm

79C01-1710-GU-000104

State of Indiana

County of Tippecanoe

SS: In the Tippecanoe Circuit Court In the matter of the guardianship of Makayla Seceilia Marsha Deitrich Minor

Notice of Filing of Petition for appointment of guardians and hearing thereon

to: Tyson Deitrich

On December 4, 2017, at 8:30 o’clock a.m. in the Circuit Court of Tippecanoe County, Lafayette Indiana, a hearing will be held to determine whether a guardian should be appointed for Makayla S.M. Deitrich. The purpose of this proceeding is to protect Makayla S.M. Deitrich. A copy of the petition requesting appointment of a guardian is attached to this notice. At the hearing the court will determine whether Makayla S.M. Deitrich is an incapacitated person or minor under Indiana law.

If the Court finds that Makayla S.M. Deitrich, is an incapacitated person or minor, the Court at the hearing shall also consider whether Andy D. Clouse and Regina R. Clouse should be appointed as guardians of Makayla S.M. Deitrich. The Court may, in its discretion, appoint some other qualified person as guardian. The Court may also, in its discretion, limit the powers and duties of the guardian to allow Makayla S.M. Deitrich to retain control over certain property and activities. The Court may also determine whether a protective order should be entered on behalf of Makayla S.M. Deitrich.

Makayla S.M. Deitrich may attend the hearing and be represented by an attorney. The petition may be heard and determined in the absence of Makayla S.M. Deitrich if the Court determines that the presence of Makayla S.M. Deitrich is not required. If Makayla S. M. Deitrich attends the hearing, opposes the petition, and is not represented by an attorney, the Court may appoint an attorney to represent the alleged incapacitated person or minor. The Court may, where required, appoint a guardian ad litem to represent Makayla S.M. Deitrich at the hearing.

The Court may, on its own motion or on request of any interested person, postpone the hearing to another date and time.

/s/ Christa Coffey

Christa Coffey, Clerk

Tippecanoe Circuit Court

(11-1-8-15-3tc)

mmm