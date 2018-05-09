Legal Notices For The Week Of May 9, 2018

May 9, 2018

Notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 14th day of September, 2006, RONALD ROY BOYKIN and wife, JULIE MARIE GALLER BOYKIN did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Stephen L. Rains, as Trustee, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Progressive Savings Bank. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 107, Page 200, recorded on September 22, 2006, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

WHERAS, F. Matthew Curtis was appointed Successor Trustee of the above described instrument as evidenced by that Appointment of Successor Trustee dated 18th April, 2018 and recorded on April 19, 2018, in Record Book 284, Page 5; and

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the front door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Tuesday, the 15th day of May, 2018; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2017 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2018 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is located in Fentress County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows:

Situated in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and being about 12 miles southeast of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee by way of Tennessee State Highway 52 to Allardt and southwardly on the Allardt to Banner Springs new highway and thence east by the old county road leading past Buck Cemetery and northeastwardly on a roadway which Gary Rains has constructed through his tract of land described in Deed Book W-4, Page 324 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee and beginning at the north margin of the roadway running a northeast southwest direction through the Gary Rains and wife, Antoinette Rains, tract as described in Deed Book W-4, Page 324 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, and running thence with the east line of said Rains’ tract north 14 degrees 28 minutes west 730.7 feet to a set stone or rock, the northeast corner of said Rains’ tract; thence south 84 degrees 28 minutes west 812 ½ feet to the northeast corner of the McGlothlin 8.46 acre tract, thence south 13 ½ degrees east 1322 ½ feet to the north margin of the roadway running northeast and southwest; thence north 32 degrees east 166 ½ feet, north 66 degrees east 225 ½ feet, north 54 degrees east 172 feet, north 29 ½ east 234 ½ feet, north 51 degrees east 192 ½ feet to the beginning, containing 19.41 acres, more or less.

Being the same property conveyed to Gary William Pierce, et al by virtue of a deed from William A. Pierce, dated March 4, 2000, of record in Book G-8, Page 617, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Previous and last conveyance being a Warranty Deed from BETTY MAXINE PIERCE, surviving spouse of William A. Pierce, ROBERT ARTHUR PIERCE, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR GARY WILLIAM PIERCE, STEPHEN JOE PIERCE, ALAN SPENCER PIERCE, RICHARD ANCYL PIERCE to RONALD R. BOYKIN and wife, JULIE BOYKIN, recorded on November 18, 2005, in Deed Book 89, Page 706, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 122, Parcel 5.12

Property address: 315 Youngs Ford Rd., Jamestown, TN 38556.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Jamestown, Tennessee, on this the 19th day of April, 2018.

F. MATTHEW CURTIS

Attorney at Law

1080 Interstate Drive

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501

(4-25; 5-2-9-3tc)

FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE CHANCERY COURT

CASE NO 18-10

DEBORAH ROSE WELSHANS and RICHARD ALAN WELSHANS

PETITIONERS,

vs.

AMY RENEE ELDER,

RESPONDENT,

IN RE: HANNAH RENEE LOYD, d.o.b. 09-22-2013

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Respondent Amy Renee Elder, therefore service of process by publication is ordered.

The Respondent Amy Renee Elder is required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights, filed by Deborah Welshans and Richard Welshans, whose attorney is Melanie Lane, P.O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks April 18, 25, May 2 and May 9, 2018 and with the hearing set on June 25, 2018 in the Fentress County Justice Center in Jamestown, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

This 13th day of April 2018.

Honorable Elizabeth Asbury

Chancellor

Melanie Lane, BPR #26423

Attorney for Petitioners

(4-18-25; 5-2-9-4tc)

IN THE General SESSIONS COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TN

Regina Koger

vs

David Flowers

Case No. 2018-CV-167

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

It appearing to the Court from the allegations in the civil suit and the Affidavit of Diligent Search that the whereabouts of the Respondent, DAVID FLOWERS, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search, therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon DAVID FLOWERS. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOTICE

REGINA KOGER has filed a petition against you seeking possession and a judgment from you for failure to comply with signed lease. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon REGINA KOGER, Plaintiff in this case and answer to the civil suit within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice. You must also appear in the General Sessions Court of Fentress County on May 24, 2018 at 9 am for the final hearing in this matter.

You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Fentress County General Sessions Office, P.O. Box 966, Jamestown, TN 38556, 140 Justice Drive, Jamestown, 931-879-7919.

Entered this 19th day of April, 2018

Judge Todd Burnett

(4-25; 5-2-9-16-4tp)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE

CASE NO 17CV-1946

IN RE ADOPTION OF:

COLTON CRABTREE,

DOB 05/01/2001

KAITLYN CRABTREE,

DOB 03/05/2003

DEBORAH BRIDGES and husband,

PAUL BRIDGES

PETITIONERS,

DARRELL CRABTREE,

CO-PETITIONER, vs.

KIMBERLY SLAVEN,

RESPONDENT,

TO: KIMBERLY SLAVEN

Order of Publication

It appearing from the bill in this cause, which is sworn to that the residence and current address of the above listed defendant, KIMBERLY SLAVEN, is unknown and cannot be served with process, it is ordered that publication be made for four consecutive weeks in the FENTRESS COURIER, a newspaper published in Jamestown, Fentress County, TN requiring the said defendant, KIMBERLY SLAVEN, to appear before the Clerk of said Court on or before thirty days after the last publication hereof and make defense to the bill filed in the above cause, which seeks

ADOPTION/TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS or otherwise said bill be taken for confessed and cause proceeded with exparte.

This the 24th day of April, 2018.

John A. W. Bratcher,

Clerk of said Court.

By: Lori Finch, Deputy Clerk.

(5-2-9-16-23-4tp)

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE

Case No. 2017-JV-24

LORA ELKINS and

SHEA WRIGHT

Petitioners

vs.

ALLISON LEIGH JONES, mother

DUSTIN WRIGHT, father

Respondents

Brantlee Olivia Grace Hall,

d.o.b. 07-01-16

A Minor under Eighteen Years of Age

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on Respondent, Allison Leigh Jones, and the respondent cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person.

The respondent, ALLISON LEIGH JONES is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition for Primary Custody through attorney Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks on May 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd of 2018, and a hearing date set for June 29, 2018 in the General Sessions Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 25th day of April, 2018.

Honorable Todd Burnett

General Sessions Judge

(5-2-9-16-23-4tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Commission will hold a Public Hearing Monday, May 21st, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. in the ECD Room at the Fentress County Courthouse. The Public Hearing will be an opportunity for the community to have input in regards to possibly reducing the speed limit to 45 mph for 4.3 miles from Wilder Road to Highway 62 in Clarkrange.

(5-9-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, May 18th, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

(5-9-1tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-18-17

Estate of Joe Donald McClain, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of May, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Joe Donald McClain, deceased, who died the 29th day January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 1st day of May, 2018.

Judy Beaty and Gary McClain

Co Executors

Estate of Joe Donald McClain

P.O. Box 278

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(5-9-16-2tp)

INV TO BID SCRUBBERS-5

Attention