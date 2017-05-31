Legal Notices For The Week Of May 31, 2017

May 31, 2017

notice

The Industrial Development Board of Fentress County will hold its regular monthly meeting on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Community & Economic Development Room. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. All meetings are open to the public.

(5-31-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Audit Committee will meet Thursday, June 1st, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the ECD room at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

(5-31-1tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured by that certain Real Estate Deed of Trust for Tennessee executed on January 21, 2004, by Gary Voiles and wife, Lola Voiles to David Seivers, Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee in Book 58, Page 355-361, (“Deed of Trust”); and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed(s) of Trust is the United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”); and

WHEREAS, USDA, the current owner and holder of said Deed(s) of Trust appointed Jerry Jolley as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed(s) of Trust; and

NOW THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed(s) of Trust by USDA, and Jerry Jolley as Substitute Trustee, or duly appointed agent, pursuant to the power, duty, and authorization in and conferred by said Deed(s) of Trust, will on Wednesday, June 14th, 2017, commencing at 10:00 a.m. at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest bidder either for cash (must be in the form of a cashier’s check) or 10 per cent of the high bid price as a non-refundable deposit with balance due within ten (10) days of sale, (and if such balance goes unpaid, USDA will retain the deposit and re-foreclose) the following described property lying and being Fifth Civil District in Fentress County, Tennessee to wit: “A metes and bounds description of the property is included in the deed referenced below.”

Map 88 Parcel 46

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3120 Mt Helen Road Allardt, TN 38504

The previous and last conveyance being the deed from Ronnie E. Koger sand Patricia (Patty) J. Hayes to Gary A. Voiles and Lola Voiles, his wife, recorded November 23, 1971 in Deed Book T-4, page 212 in the register’s office for Fentress County, Tennessee. See also for further reference Quitclaim Deed of record in Book 177, page 251 which conveys a 1/2 interest in the property to Anthony Voiles.

CURRENT OWNERS: Gary Voiles and wife Lola Voiles

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

INTERESTED PARTIES:

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed(s) of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Jerry Jolley

Substitute Trustee

390 South Lowe

Suite K

Cookville, TN 38501

http//www.resales.usda.gov

(5-24-31;6-7-3tc)

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-26

Estate of Mary Jane Phillips, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of May, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Mary Jane Phillips, deceased, who died the 1st day of May, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 24th day of May, 2017.

Rachel Crabtree

Executrix Estate of Mary Jane Phillips

731 Iris Avenue

Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(5-31;6-7-2tp)

Notice of public hearing

A public hearing on the proposed zoning classification of R-1 Low Density Residential, for newly annexed property, owned by Marc and Vaneesa Matthews, and a portion of the right-of-way of Flat Spur Road that fronts said property, will be held in Jamestown City Hall at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, the 12th day of June, 2017. The property is between State Highway 52 on the north and Flat Spur Road on the south, and abuts the western corporate limits of the City of Jamestown, Tennessee.

The annexed property embraces that certain part of Civil District No. 1 of Fentress County, Tennessee, and is identified as Parcel 169.01 on Map 053 of the Tax Maps of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All interested citizens are invited to attend this public hearing.

Darlene Monday Davis

Mayor of Jamestown

(5-24-31-2tc)

Public Notice

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 199-foot Monopole Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 886 Northside Avenue, Jamestown, Fentress County, TN 38556 (36 23 24.44N / 84 54 38.43W). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1075528.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.

(5-31-1tc)

notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

n the general court

of justice

district court division

file no. 17 cvd 1605

stATE OF NORTH CAROLINA County of New Hanover

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF

PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

CHANTAY NICOLE ALLEN,

Plaintiff,

vs.

TONY JAY ALLEN,

Defendant

To: TONY JAY ALLEN, Defendant

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Plaintiff is seeking judgment of absolute divorce.

You are required to make defense of such pleading no later than the 26th day of June, 2017, which is 40 days from the first publication of this notice. Upon your failure to file a pleading by the above date, party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 9th day of May, 2017.

Cynthia C. Locklear

Attorney for Plaintiff

NC State Bar #23838

615 Princess Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

910-254-0223

(5-17-24-31-3tc)

