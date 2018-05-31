Legal Notices For The Week Of May 30, 2018

May 31, 2018

Notice

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured by that certain Real Estate Deed of Trust for Tennessee executed on April 27, 2011, by Kendra Brown and husband, James Brown to Bobby M. Goode, Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee in Book 185, Page 704-710, (“Deed of Trust”); and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed(s) of Trust is the United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”); and

WHEREAS, USDA, the current owner and holder of said Deed(s) of Trust appointed Lisa Hewitt-Cruz as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed(s) of Trust; and

NOW THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed(s) of Trust by USDA, and Lisa Hewitt-Cruz as Substitute Trustee, or duly appointed agent, pursuant to the power, duty, and authorization in and conferred by said Deed(s) of Trust, will on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, commencing at 10:00 a.m. at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest bidder either for cash (must be in the form of a cashier’s check) or 10 per cent of the high bid price as a non-refundable deposit with balance due within ten (10) days of sale, (and if such balance goes unpaid, USDA will retain the deposit and re-foreclose) the following described property lying and being First in Fentress County, Tennessee to wit:

Being Lot No. 56 of Green Meadow Subdivision, in the Town of Jamestown, Tennessee, a plat of which is recorded in Deed Book I-4, Page 393, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a full and complete description of said lot.

Map 52M Group A Parcel 65.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3100 Meadow View Road, Jamestown, TN 38556 Being the same property conveyed from Beaty Farms, LLC to Kendra Brown and husband, James Brown, recorded in Book 185, Page 702, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

CURRENT OWNERS: Kendra Brown and husband, James Brown

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

INTERESTED PARTIES:

Fifth Third Bank HSBC Bank

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed(s) of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Lisa Hewitt-Cruz

Substitute Trustee

390 South Lowe Suite K

Cookeville, TN 38501

http//www.resales.usda.gov

(5-16-23-30-3tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on June 20, 2018 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CAROLYN CRABTREE, to Arnold M. Weiss, Trustee, on May 6, 2005, at Record Book 79, Page 602-618 as Instrument No. 05001671 in the real property records of Fentress County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: HSBC BANK USA, N.A., AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED NOTEHOLDERS OF RENAISSANCE HOME EQUITY LOAN ASSET-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2005-2

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

In the first civil district of Fentress County, Tennessee, in the Stockton Community about six miles east of Jamestown, Tennessee, and

Beginning at a set stone corner, the same being the Northwest corner of the tract of land upon which Ralph Weaver now resides; thence S 79 east 46 1/2 poles to a set stone and iron road corner on the west side of a County gravel road which leads to the present residence of Ralph Weaver; thence with said road N 3 deg. E to a set stone corner on the west side of said road at the point where a new wire fence strikes said road a short distance north of the Charles Pritchett barn; thence westwardly with said fence a straight line 46 1/2 poles to the east boundary line of Harold Stockton; thence southwardly with Stockton`s line and a wire fence to the beginning.

INCLUDE BY EXCLUDE

Situated in the Third (Old 1st) Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, about 6 miles eastwardly from the Town of Jamestown, and beginning on a set stone in the west right of way line of a graded and graveled road leading southwardly from the Fentress Memory Gardens Road to the Ralph Weaver property, being the northeast corner of the tract of land described in a deed from Charles Pritchett, et ux, to Dewey Crabtree, et ux., recorded in Deed Book N-4, Page 354, of the Register`s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, and also the southeast corner of the Luther Ledbetter property, and running thence due West 734 feet with the South line of said Luther Ledbetter property to a set stone, the Northwest corner of the tract of land described in the deed to which reference is hereinabove made; thence S 4 deg. 15 minutes W 533 feet to a set stone; thence N 79 deg 15 minutes E 496 feet to a set stone; thence N 5 deg 30 minutes W 435 feet to a set stone located 12 feet S of the South line of the above mentioned Luther Ledbetter tract of land; thence due East, running 12 feet S of and parallel with the South line of said Luther Ledbetter tract (and also the north line of the tract hereby conveyed), 326 feet to a set stone in the west right of way line of the above mentioned graveled road; thence N 4 deg E 12 feet to the beginning, more or less, and being the western portion and also a 12 foot strip along the north line of the tract of land which was conveyed by Charles Pritchett and Janie Pritchett, his wife, to Dewey Crabtree and Carolyn Crabtree, his wife, which deed is recorded in deed book N-4, Page 354, of the Register`s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being the same property conveyed to Dewey Crabtree et ux Carolyn Crabtree, by deed from Charles Pritchett et ux, Janie Pritchett, dated 07/05/1969, of record in Book N-4, Page 354, Register`s Office for Fentress County, TN. The said Dewey Crabtree now deceased.

122 Copley Lane, Jamestown, TN 38556

Tax ID: 065 0201 000

Current Owner(s) of Property: CAROLYN CRABTREE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 122 Copley Ln, Jamestown, TN 38556, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-001633-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

(5-23-30; 6-6-3tc)

PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MILLARD K. WATERS, Deceased

Cause No. P-18-23

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of May, 2018, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MILLARD K. WATERS, Deceased, who died on May 12, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will forever be barred:

(1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that if four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th day of May, 2018.

Mennie Dodson

Joyce Stockton

Leslie Clark Ledbetter

Attorney At Law

6890 South York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(931) 863-5997

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

(5-23-30-2tp)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

DOCKET NO. P-18-24

Estate of JACQUELINE WHITTENBURG, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 21st day of May, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Jacqueline Whittenburg, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 21st day of May, 2018.

Amanda Jones

Joni Ipock

Co-Administrators

Estate of Deceased

Jacqueline Whittenburg

P.O. Box 1474

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Deputy Clerk & Master

Fentress County Justice Center

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(5-30; 6-6-2tp)

Rescheduled Meeting

In accordance with Article IV, Section 2 of the Jamestown Municipal Code, I hereby call a Special Meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for 5:00P.M. On Thursday May 31, 2018 at the Jamestown City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and approve on 1st Reading the proposed 2018-2019 Budget of $7,598,562.00.

Thank you

Mayor Darlene Monday Davis

(5-30-1tc)

NOTICE

Pine Crest Storage, located at 5909 South York Hwy, will be having an auction June 9 @ 10:00.

(05-30-1tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

NO. P-18-25

Estate of Mary Nell Burnett, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of May, 2018, Letters Testamentary in respect of the Estate of Mary Nell Burnett, deceased, who died the 1st day March, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clark & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 24th day of May, 2018.

Rebecca Burnett Atkinson

Personal Representative

Estate of Mary Nell Burnett

P.O. Box 247

Allardt, TN 38504

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(5-30; 6-6-2tp)

