Legal Notices For The Week Of May 24, 2017

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 31, 2008, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 6, 2008, in Book No. 149, at Page 346, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Esther Gail Flowers and Branford Flowers, conveying certain property therein described to Auborn L. Hager, III as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, will, on June 22, 2017 on or about 3:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lying and Being in the First Civil District of Fentress County. Tennessee, two miles northwest of the city of Jamestown and being a part of Entry Number 506 Grant 6398 known as the Loomis land and a part of the tract of land known as the Shapero-Wood Tract. And beginning at an iron pipe on the north side of Poplar Cove Road and being the southwest comer of lands being conveyed and the southeast corner of the Carson Cooper lands; running thence from said point of beginning, North 3 1/4 degrees East with the east boundary line of Carson Cooper lands approximately 203 feet to an iron pipe; thence running eastwardly with land being conveyed and Ted Brooks south boundary line approximately 170 feet to the comer of Harold Bertram line and lands being conveyed, said corner being an iron pipe; thence running southwardly with the Bertram line and lands being conveyed approximately 213 feet to an iron pipe, said pipe being on the north side of Poplar Cove Road and being the southwest comer of Bertram and southeast comer of lands being conveyed; thence running westwardly with Poplar Cove Road approximately 180 feet to an iron pipe the beginning corner and containing about one acre, more or less, but said mineral rights were formerly reserved by Gernt heirs and they are not being conveyed by this instrument. The owners of the mineral rights reserves the right to enter, drill, mine, take and remove same. The above described real property is conveyed together with improvements constructed upon, affixed thereto or located thereon, including without limitation any residential dwelling located thereon, including but not limited to a manufactured home, as herein below described, which manufactured home 1 is permanently affixed to the land and shall be conclusively deemed to be real estate.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 788 Fairgrounds Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

ESTHER GAIL FLOWERS

BRANFORD FLOWERS

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 170668

DATED May 3, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

(5-10-17-24-3tc)

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-23

Estate of Charles Elmer Moss, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of May, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Charles Elmer Moss, deceased, who died the 17th day of March, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 10th day of May, 2017.

Debra Martha Moss

Executrix Estate of Charles Elmer Moss

6006 S. York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(5-17-24-2tp)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured by that certain Real Estate Deed of Trust for Tennessee executed on January 21, 2004, by Gary Voiles and wife, Lola Voiles to David Seivers, Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee in Book 58, Page 355-361, (“Deed of Trust”); and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed(s) of Trust is the United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”); and

WHEREAS, USDA, the current owner and holder of said Deed(s) of Trust appointed Jerry Jolley as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed(s) of Trust; and

NOW THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed(s) of Trust by USDA, and Jerry Jolley as Substitute Trustee, or duly appointed agent, pursuant to the power, duty, and authorization in and conferred by said Deed(s) of Trust, will on Wednesday, June 14th, 2017, commencing at 10:00 a.m. at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest bidder either for cash (must be in the form of a cashier’s check) or 10 per cent of the high bid price as a non-refundable deposit with balance due within ten (10) days of sale, (and if such balance goes unpaid, USDA will retain the deposit and re-foreclose) the following described property lying and being Fifth Civil District in Fentress County, Tennessee to wit: “A metes and bounds description of the property is included in the deed referenced below.”

Map 88 Parcel 46

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3120 Mt Helen Road Allardt, TN 38504

The previous and last conveyance being the deed from Ronnie E. Koger sand Patricia (Patty) J. Hayes to Gary A. Voiles and Lola Voiles, his wife, recorded November 23, 1971 in Deed Book T-4, page 212 in the register’s office for Fentress County, Tennessee. See also for further reference Quitclaim Deed of record in Book 177, page 251 which conveys a 1/2 interest in the property to Anthony Voiles.

CURRENT OWNERS: Gary Voiles and wife Lola Voiles

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

INTERESTED PARTIES:

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed(s) of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Jerry Jolley

Substitute Trustee

390 South Lowe

Suite K

Cookville, TN 38501

http//www.resales.usda.gov

(5-24-31;6-7-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Frella S. Smith, Johnny A. Smith and Jimmy G. Smith unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded October 5, 2007 in Record Book 129, Page 617 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated September 28, 2007, payable by Frella S. Smith, Johnny A. Smith and Jimmy G. Smith to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Frella S. Smith, Johnny A. Smith and Jimmy G. Smith unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded December 21, 2010 in Record Book 181, Page 446 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated December 6, 2010, payable by Frella S. Smith, Johnny A. Smith and Jimmy G. Smith to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 2, Page 412, and containing 1.17 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 999 Smith Hall Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 114, PARCEL 8.04

PLEASE NOTE: the life estate retained by Albert A. Smith has been extinguished by his death.

PROPERTY HIS HELD as FRELLA D. SMITH, JOHNNIE A. SMITH, and JIMMY G. SMITH, as tenants in common with the right of survivorship. Frella D. Smith is deceased.

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: Volunteer Energy Cooperative

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(5-24-31;6-7-3tc)

notice

n the general court

of justice

district court division

file no. 17 cvd 1605

stATE OF NORTH CAROLINA County of New Hanover

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF

PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

CHANTAY NICOLE ALLEN,

Plaintiff,

vs.

TONY JAY ALLEN,

Defendant

To: TONY JAY ALLEN, Defendant

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Plaintiff is seeking judgment of absolute divorce.

You are required to make defense of such pleading no later than the 26th day of June, 2017, which is 40 days from the first publication of this notice. Upon your failure to file a pleading by the above date, party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 9th day of May, 2017.

Cynthia C. Locklear

Attorney for Plaintiff

NC State Bar #23838

615 Princess Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

910-254-0223

(5-17-24-31-3tc)

Notice To Creditors

Estate of John Walter Moller, Deceased

Cause No. P-17-24

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of May, 2017 Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of John Walter Moller, Deceased, who died April 28, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 11th day of May, 2017.

Vernon E. Moller

Personal Representative

Doug Jones

Attorney

BPR#022868

Linda Smith

Clerk and Master

(5-17-24-2tp)

E-4

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project No. 15142

Fentress County (Owner)

Separate sealed bids for Contract 117 – (ECD Contract 49405-52978) Pall Mall Emergency Shelter will be received by Fentress County at the office of Fentress County Executive, 101 South Main St, Jamestown, TN 38556 until 2:00 o’clock P.M., local time, June 12 , 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined electronically at www.jchengr.com or at the following locations:

•James C. Hailey & Company, 7518 Highway 70 South, Suite 100, Nashville, TN 37221

•Nashville Minority Business Center, 1919 Charlotte Ave, Ste 310, Nashville, TN 37203

•Fentress County Executive, 101 South Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556

If you choose to bid, CONTRACT BID DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the office of JAMES C. HAILEY & COMPANY, located at 7518 Highway 70 South, Suite 100, Nashville, Tennessee 37221, upon receipt of a non-refundable payment of $50.00 for each set.

Paper copies of the PLANS and SPECIFICATIONS may be obtained at the office of JAMES C. HAILEY & COMPANY, upon receipt of a non-refundable payment of $150.00 for each set.

The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.

Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.

All bidders must be licensed General Contractors as required by the Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1994 of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee, and qualified for the type of construction being bid upon.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

May 2017 (Date)

J. Michael Cross, County Executive

AB-1

2011 CDBG Manual – Labor Chapter – Contracts Document Guide 1

(5-24-1tc)

notice

the Fentress County Courthouse will be closed on Saturday, May 27th, and Monday, May 29th, 2017 in observance of Memorial Day. The courthouse will reopen on Tuesday, May 30th, 2017.

(5-24-1tc)

