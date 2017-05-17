Legal Notices For The Week Of May 17, 2017

May 17, 2017

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE CIVIL DIVISION

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO BANK OF AMERICA N.A., AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-RP3

PLAINTIFF

VS.

TEMMY DELAYEN MATTHEWS aka TEMMY DELAYNE MATHEWS; CARYL SUZANNE MATTHEWS; AND CURRENT UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS 1028 LINCOLD RD., JAMESTOWN, TN 38556

DEFENDANTS

CASE NO.: 16-60

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated Section 21-1-204, appearing from the Allegations of the Complaint in this cause, being duly sworn to or by Affidavit, that Defendant, Caryl Suzanne Matthews herein cannot be served with the ordinary process of the laws of the State of Tennessee for the following reason, that after diligent inquiry and search the whereabouts of said Defendant cannot be ascertained.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that said Defendant enter an appearance thirty (30) days after the last publication and file an Answer or responsive pleading to the Complaint, or judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. A copy of the Order is to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in Fentress Courier.

Dated the 24th day of April, 2017.

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master for Fent. County, TN

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Renee Kammer, Esq.

TN Bar No. 18670

Marinosci Law Group., P.C.

50 Peabody Place, Suite 255

Memphis TN 38103

(4-26;5-3-10-17-4tp)

mmm

Notice of Sale

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Bobby Arms leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Bobby Arms for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #9, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 9:20 A.M. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #9.

(5-3-10-17-3tc)

mmm

Notice of Sale

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of William Chandlier leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against William Chandlier for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #73, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 9:40 A.M. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #73.

(5-3-10-17-3tc)

mmm

Notice of Sale

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Eddie Ramsey leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Eddie Ramsey for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #25, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 9:00 A.M. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #25.

(5-3-10-17-3tc)

mmm

Notice of Sale

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Jerry Williams leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Jerry Williams for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #54, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 9:10 A.M. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #54.

(5-3-10-17-3tc)

mmm

Notice of Sale

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Joe Williamson leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Joe Williamson for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #67, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 9:30 A.M. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #67.

(5-3-10-17-3tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 31, 2008, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 6, 2008, in Book No. 149, at Page 346, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Esther Gail Flowers and Branford Flowers, conveying certain property therein described to Auborn L. Hager, III as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, will, on June 22, 2017 on or about 3:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lying and Being in the First Civil District of Fentress County. Tennessee, two miles northwest of the city of Jamestown and being a part of Entry Number 506 Grant 6398 known as the Loomis land and a part of the tract of land known as the Shapero-Wood Tract. And beginning at an iron pipe on the north side of Poplar Cove Road and being the southwest comer of lands being conveyed and the southeast corner of the Carson Cooper lands; running thence from said point of beginning, North 3 1/4 degrees East with the east boundary line of Carson Cooper lands approximately 203 feet to an iron pipe; thence running eastwardly with land being conveyed and Ted Brooks south boundary line approximately 170 feet to the comer of Harold Bertram line and lands being conveyed, said corner being an iron pipe; thence running southwardly with the Bertram line and lands being conveyed approximately 213 feet to an iron pipe, said pipe being on the north side of Poplar Cove Road and being the southwest comer of Bertram and southeast comer of lands being conveyed; thence running westwardly with Poplar Cove Road approximately 180 feet to an iron pipe the beginning corner and containing about one acre, more or less, but said mineral rights were formerly reserved by Gernt heirs and they are not being conveyed by this instrument. The owners of the mineral rights reserves the right to enter, drill, mine, take and remove same. The above described real property is conveyed together with improvements constructed upon, affixed thereto or located thereon, including without limitation any residential dwelling located thereon, including but not limited to a manufactured home, as herein below described, which manufactured home 1 is permanently affixed to the land and shall be conclusively deemed to be real estate.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 788 Fairgrounds Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

ESTHER GAIL FLOWERS

BRANFORD FLOWERS

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 170668

DATED May 3, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM

(5-10-17-24-3tc)

mmm

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-23

Estate of Charles Elmer Moss, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of May, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Charles Elmer Moss, deceased, who died the 17th day of March, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 10th day of May, 2017.

Debra Martha Moss

Executrix Estate of Charles Elmer Moss

6006 S. York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(5-17-24-2tp)

mmm

Notice To Creditors

Estate of John Walter Moller, Deceased

Cause No. P-17-24

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of May, 2017 Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of John Walter Moller, Deceased, who died April 28, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 11th day of May, 2017.

Vernon E. Moller

Personal Representative

Doug Jones

Attorney

BPR#022868

Linda Smith

Clerk and Master

(5-17-24-2tp)

mmm

Planning Commission Meeting To Meet

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Darlene Monday Davis, Mayor

(5-17-1tc)

mmm

mmm

In the chancery court of fentress county, tennessee

case no. 17-11

Sarah Ann Phillips,

Plaintiff

vs.

Jason Steven Phillips, Defendant

To: Jason Steven Phillips, Defendant

It appears that service of process cannot be had on you in Fentress County, Tennessee or that you are now a nonresident of Tennessee. Therefore, under the authority contained in Sections 21-1-203 through 21-1-205 of the Tennessee Code Annotated, it has been ORDERED by the Court that, unless you appear and defend this action within 30 days after 5/17/17, a default judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. This the 24th day of April, 2017.

Linda Smith

Clerk of the Court

(4-26;5-3-10-17-4tp)

mmm

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 13, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 19, 2012, in Book No. 202, at Page 141, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Joann M Douglas and Donald G Douglas, conveying certain property therein described to Arnold M. Weiss as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Guaranty Mortgage Services LLC, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A..

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will, on May 25, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

SITUATED, LYING AND BEING in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of FENTRESS COUNTY, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: BEING LOT 1 of CLARKRANGE WEST as shown on a plat which is recorded in Plat Book 3, page 22, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more complete description of the subject property. SUBJECT to easements, restrictions, reservations and conditions in Deed Book K-7, page 306 and as to all matters appearing on the plat for Clarkrange West in Plat Book 3, page 22, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee. Excluding all coal, oil and gas in and under said land with right to remove same.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 515 Robs Road, Grimsley, TN 38565

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

JOANN M DOUGLAS

DONALD G DOUGLAS

W&A No. 321667 1

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 321667

DATED April 25, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM

(5-3-10-17-3tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 5th day of April, 2008, Alex Brenes and wife, Ana Perez did make, execute and deliver certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Big South Fork Land Sales, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 139, Page 607 and recorded on April 23, 2208 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to Lester Clark more fully described in said Re-Assignment of Deed of Trust of record in Book 247, Page 932 and recorded on November 18, 2015 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Re-Assignment of Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and the real estate to be sold is described as follows:

LYING and BEING in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and being described more particularly as follows:

Phase 6 Lot 15, in Stone Cliff Acres, a subdivision according to the plat thereof of record in Plat Book P5, Page 198, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, on the 24th day of July, 2007, Jill Bieber and husband, Lee Bieber did make, execute and deliver certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Big South Fork Land Sales, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 126, Page 503 and recorded on August 16, 2007 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to Lester Clark more fully described in said Re-Assignment of Deed of Trust of record in Book 154, Page 54 and recorded on February 26, 2009 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Re-Assignment of Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and the real estate to be sold is described as follows:

LYING and BEING in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and being described more particularly as follows:

Phase 3 Lots 24 and 25 in Stone Cliff Acres, a subdivision according to the plat thereof of record in Plat Book P5, Page 169, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balances of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned Trustee by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Notes, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the courthouse door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 1:00 p.m. prevailing time on Thursday, the 25th day of May, 2017; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption and statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and material men’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2016 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2017 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or re-advertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Clarkrange, Tennessee, on this the 25th day of April, 2017.

TRUSTEE:

LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER,

6890 South York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(5-3-10-17-3tc)

mmm

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-21

Estate of Christene Barton, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of May, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Christene Barton, deceased, who died the 18th day of April, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 5th day of May, 2017.

Glenda K. Chaffin

Executrix Estate of Christene Barton

208 West Hoyt Avenue

Monterey, TN 38574

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(5-10-17-2tp)

mmm

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-22

Estate of Stephen L. Rains, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of May, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Stephen L. Rains, deceased, who died the 17th day of April, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 5th day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF STEPHEN L. RAINS

Wayne H. Cravens

Personal Representative

1080 Interstate Drive

Cookeville, TN 38501

Robert S. Marquis, Esq.

Woolf, McClane, Bright, Allen & Carpenter, PLLC

P.O. Box 900

Knoxville, TN 37901-0900

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(5-10-17-2tp)

mmm

n the general court

of justice

district court division

file no. 17 cvd 1605

stATE OF NORTH CAROLINA County of New Hanover

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF

PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

CHANTAY NICOLE ALLEN,

Plaintiff,

vs.

TONY JAY ALLEN,

Defendant

To: TONY JAY ALLEN, Defendant

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Plaintiff is seeking judgment of absolute divorce.

You are required to make defense of such pleading no later than the 26th day of June, 2017, which is 40 days from the first publication of this notice. Upon your failure to file a pleading by the above date, party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 9th day of May, 2017.

Cynthia C. Locklear

Attorney for Plaintiff

NC State Bar #23838

615 Princess Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

910-254-0223

(5-17-24-31-3tc)

mmm

The Fentress County Sheriff & Jail Committee will meet Thursday, May 25th, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Justice Center and is open to the public.

(5-17-1tc)

mmm

FCG Inv. to Bid Jail Food