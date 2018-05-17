Legal Notices For The Week Of May 16, 2018

May 17, 2018

Notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured by that certain Real Estate Deed of Trust for Tennessee executed on April 27, 2011, by Kendra Brown and husband, James Brown to Bobby M. Goode, Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee in Book 185, Page 704-710, (“Deed of Trust”); and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed(s) of Trust is the United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”); and

WHEREAS, USDA, the current owner and holder of said Deed(s) of Trust appointed Lisa Hewitt-Cruz as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed(s) of Trust; and

NOW THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed(s) of Trust by USDA, and Lisa Hewitt-Cruz as Substitute Trustee, or duly appointed agent, pursuant to the power, duty, and authorization in and conferred by said Deed(s) of Trust, will on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, commencing at 10:00 a.m. at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest bidder either for cash (must be in the form of a cashier’s check) or 10 per cent of the high bid price as a non-refundable deposit with balance due within ten (10) days of sale, (and if such balance goes unpaid, USDA will retain the deposit and re-foreclose) the following described property lying and being First in Fentress County, Tennessee to wit:

Being Lot No. 56 of Green Meadow Subdivision, in the Town of Jamestown, Tennessee, a plat of which is recorded in Deed Book I-4, Page 393, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a full and complete description of said lot.

Map 52M Group A Parcel 65.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3100 Meadow View Road, Jamestown, TN 38556 Being the same property conveyed from Beaty Farms, LLC to Kendra Brown and husband, James Brown, recorded in Book 185, Page 702, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

CURRENT OWNERS: Kendra Brown and husband, James Brown

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

INTERESTED PARTIES:

Fifth Third Bank HSBC Bank

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed(s) of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Lisa Hewitt-Cruz

Substitute Trustee

390 South Lowe Suite K

Cookeville, TN 38501

http//www.resales.usda.gov

(5-16-23-30-3tc)

IN THE General SESSIONS COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TN

Regina Koger

vs

David Flowers

Case No. 2018-CV-167

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

It appearing to the Court from the allegations in the civil suit and the Affidavit of Diligent Search that the whereabouts of the Respondent, DAVID FLOWERS, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search, therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon DAVID FLOWERS. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOTICE

REGINA KOGER has filed a petition against you seeking possession and a judgment from you for failure to comply with signed lease. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon REGINA KOGER, Plaintiff in this case and answer to the civil suit within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice. You must also appear in the General Sessions Court of Fentress County on May 24, 2018 at 9 am for the final hearing in this matter.

You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Fentress County General Sessions Office, P.O. Box 966, Jamestown, TN 38556, 140 Justice Drive, Jamestown, 931-879-7919.

Entered this 19th day of April, 2018

Judge Todd Burnett

(4-25; 5-2-9-16-4tp)

NOTICE

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Darlene Monday Davis, Mayor

(5-16-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, May 18th, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tn 38556. Open to the public.

(5-16-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Commission will hold a public hearing Monday, May 21st, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. in the ECD Room at the Fentress County Courthouse. The Public Hearing will be an opportunity for the community to have input in regards to possibly reducing the speed limit to 45 mph for 4.3 miles from Wilder Road to Highway 62 in Clarkrange.

(5-16-1tc)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE

CASE NO 17CV-1946

IN RE ADOPTION OF:

COLTON CRABTREE,

DOB 05/01/2001

KAITLYN CRABTREE,

DOB 03/05/2003

DEBORAH BRIDGES and husband,

PAUL BRIDGES

PETITIONERS,

DARRELL CRABTREE,

CO-PETITIONER, vs.

KIMBERLY SLAVEN,

RESPONDENT,

TO: KIMBERLY SLAVEN

Order of Publication

It appearing from the bill in this cause, which is sworn to that the residence and current address of the above listed defendant, KIMBERLY SLAVEN, is unknown and cannot be served with process, it is ordered that publication be made for four consecutive weeks in the FENTRESS COURIER, a newspaper published in Jamestown, Fentress County, TN requiring the said defendant, KIMBERLY SLAVEN, to appear before the Clerk of said Court on or before thirty days after the last publication hereof and make defense to the bill filed in the above cause, which seeks

ADOPTION/TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS or otherwise said bill be taken for confessed and cause proceeded with exparte.

This the 24th day of April, 2018.

John A. W. Bratcher,

Clerk of said Court.

By: Lori Finch, Deputy Clerk.

(5-2-9-16-23-4tp)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in Regular Session Monday, May 21st, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

(5-16-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Finance Committee will meet Thursday, May 17th, 2018 beginning at 5:00 P.M. The meeting will be held in the ECD Room at the Fentress County Courthouse. This meeting is open to the public.

(5-16-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a Work Session Monday, May 21st, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The Work Session will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Work Session is open to the public.

(5-16-1tc)

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE

Case No. 2017-JV-24

LORA ELKINS and

SHEA WRIGHT

Petitioners

vs.

ALLISON LEIGH JONES, mother

DUSTIN WRIGHT, father

Respondents

Brantlee Olivia Grace Hall,

d.o.b. 07-01-16

A Minor under Eighteen Years of Age

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on Respondent, Allison Leigh Jones, and the respondent cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person.

The respondent, ALLISON LEIGH JONES is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition for Primary Custody through attorney Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks on May 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd of 2018, and a hearing date set for June 29, 2018 in the General Sessions Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 25th day of April, 2018.

Honorable Todd Burnett

General Sessions Judge

(5-2-9-16-23-4tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-18-17

Estate of Joe Donald McClain, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of May, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Joe Donald McClain, deceased, who died the 29th day January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 1st day of May, 2018.

Judy Beaty and Gary McClain

Co Executors

Estate of Joe Donald McClain

P.O. Box 278

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(5-9-16-2tp)

AttentionINV TO BID SCRUBBERS-5