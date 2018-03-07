Legal Notices For The Week Of March 7, 2018

March 7, 2018

Notice

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from ROBERT L. DUNAWAY and wife, DENISE L. DUNAWAY unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded December 30, 2015, in Record Book 249, Page 506, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated December 22, 2015, payable by Robert L. Dunaway and wife, Denise L. Dunaway to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 29, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 208, Page 453, and containing 1.22 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: w/o South York Highway aka 143 Matthews Road, Clarkrange, TN 38553

TAX MAP 138, PARCEL 40.06

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

IN THE PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BILLY JOE SMITH, Deceased

Cause No. P-18-15

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 1st day of March, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the Estate of Billy Joe Smith, deceased, who died on October 29, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will forever be barred:

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first pubication (or posting);

(b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 27th day of February, 2018.

Gayla Smith

LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER

Attorney At Law

6890 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(931) 863-5997

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

NOTICE

The Fentress County Budget Committee will meet on Thursday, March 8th, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Finance Office. Located at 103A Smith Street South. Open to public.

NOTICE

The Fentress County Building Committee will meet Thursday, March 8th, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Finance Office, located at 103A Smith Street South. Open to the public. This is an updated change from March 6th to March 8th.

