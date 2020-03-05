Legal Notices For The Week Of March 4, 2020

March 5, 2020

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 6, 2020, at or about 1:00 PM, local time, at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Ricky W. Campbell and wife, Melissa Campbell, to Bryant C. Dunaway, Attorney at Law, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Community Bank of the Cumberlands dated October 9, 2008, and recorded in Book 148, Page 356, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

Other interested parties: Community Bank of the Cumberlands, Volunteer Energy Cooperative, Southeast Bank, Capital One Bank (USA), N.A.

The hereinafter described real property located in Fentress County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Legal Description: Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, being a part of the lands described in the deed from Allardt Land Company, Inc. to Tony W. Delk and wife, Carissa M. Delk, of record in Deed Book I-7, page 653, in the Register`s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows: All that land and home thereon as shown on the attached Plat of Survey by Rodney W. Foy, R.L.S. No. 730, dated May 22, 2006, containing one (1) acre, more or less, and the right-of-way from the Model Farm Rood to the above home and one (1) acre as shown on the above Plat of Survey.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 1399 Model Farm Road, Jamestown, TN 38556, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 086 084.10

Current owner(s) of Record: Ricky W. Campbell and wife, Melissa Campbell

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Padgett Law Group,

Substitute Trustee

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com

PLG# 19-005246-2

(2-19-26; 3-4-3tc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 26, 2003, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded December 8, 2003, in Book No. 56, at Page 333, and modified on January 16, 2015, in Book No. 235, at Page 922 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Keith Copeland and Teresa Copeland, conveying certain property therein described to Larry N. Westbrook, ESQ as Trustee for PHH Mortgage Services; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PHH Mortgage Corporation.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PHH Mortgage Corporation, will, on March 10, 2020 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and roughly five miles East of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee by way of Tennessee State Highway 52; thence Eastwardly on Stockton Road by way of Round Mountain and being approximately 15/100 of a mile Northeast of the intersection of said Round Mountain to Stockton Road with the Allardt to Stockton Road and adjoining the South side of said Round Mountain to Stockton Road and beginning at the Northeast corner of the Jess Carter tract; thence South roughly 7 deg. West with the East line of said Carter Tract about 400 feet to the Southwest corner of the Boss Raing Tract in the North line of the Harold Coplay et ux tract as described in Deed Book Y-3, Page 153, of the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee; thence North 46 degrees East to a set stone on the South margin of the Round Mountain to Stockton Road, thence North roughly 36 deg. West with the South margin of said roadway to the beginning, containg 8/10 of an acre, more or less.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 5190 Round Mountain Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

KEITH COPELAND

TERESA COPELAND

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 337729

DATED February 11, 2020

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

(2-19-26; 3-4-3tc)

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY. TENNESSEE

DAWNNA DAWSON,

Plaintiff

vs.

ROBBIE GAIL FITZGERALD,

Defendant

CASE NO. 2020-JV-12

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

The Honorable Todd Burnett heard this case on April 27, 2020 upon Petitioner’s Motion for Order of Publication. Upon Statement of Counsel, the sworn motion and the record as a whole, the Court finds;

1. On January 21, 2020, Dawnna Dawson filed a Petition to Declare Child Dependent and Neglected in the General Sessions Court for Fentress County, Tennessee.

2. On January 22, 2020 a Summons requiring Dwight Fitzgerald to serve an answer to the Petition and an Ex Parte Protective Custody Order was sent via certified mail to Dwight Fitzgerald at his last known address;

3. Dwight Fitzgerald’s last known address is 5983 Nashville Hwy., Deer Lodge TN 37726.

4. The Summons was returned to sender and stamped “Unclaimed, Unable to Forward”.

Therefore, the. court orders that DWIGHT FITZGERALD is required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the petition filed by the Plaintiff, Dawnna Dawson, whose attorney is

Melanie S. Lane, P.O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her. It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks – on March 4, 11, 17, and 25, with a final hearing set for April 27, 2020

This 2nd day of March, 2020.

Honorable Todd Burnett

Approved for entry:

Melanie Lane, BPR # 26423

Attorney for Plaintiff

Emily Wright, BPR # 036154

Attorney for Respondent

Amber Clark, BPR # 034181

Guardian ad Litem

(3-4-11-18-25-4tc)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN RE: KAYDENCE NEVAEH PERKINS,

d.o.b. 06/25/2006

ANDY LOWE and wife,

KAREN LOWE,

Petitioners CASE NO. 19-83 vs. STEPHANIE PERKINS and HOLDEN MICHAEL DOSS,

Respondents

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

The Honorable Elizabeth Asbury heard this case on February 25th, 2020 upon Petitioners’ Motion for Order of Publication. Upon Statement of Counsel, the sworn motion and the record as a whole, the Court finds:

1. On December 30, 2019, Andy Lowe and wife, Karen Lowe, filed a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights and to Adopt in the Chancery Court for Fentress County, Tennessee.

2. On December 30, 2019 a Summons requiring Respondent to serve an answer to the Petition was sent via certified mail to Stephanie Perkins at her last known address;

3. Stephanie Perkins’s last known address is 105 Downs Drive, Jamestown TN 38556.

4. The Summons was delivered and was signed for by Tammy Perkins, Stephanie Perkins’s mother;

5. Randall Ledbetter, a process server in Fentress County, has repeatedly tried to track down and serve Ms. Perkins in person.

Therefore, the court orders that Stephanie Perkins is required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the petition filed by Andy Lowe and wife, Karen Lowe, whose attorney is Melanie S. Lane, P.O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks – on March 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2020, with a final hearing set for May 20, 2020 in the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the relief requested in the petition. A default judgment may issue should the respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

This 25th day of February, 2020.

HONORABLE ELIZABETH ASBURY

Approved for entry:

Melanie Lane, BPR # 26423

Attorney for Petitioners

(3-4-11-18-25-4tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from Michael Beaty and wife, Patricia Beaty, AKA Trisha Beaty unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded March 25, 2015 in Record Book 238, Page 228 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated March 16, 2015, payable by Michael Beaty and wife, Patricia Beaty to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 138, Page 4, and commonly known as Lot 34.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 702 Cessna Lane, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

TAX MAP 95, PARCEL 78.34

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: N/A

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: N/A

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2020 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(2-26; 3-4-11-3tc)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of Fentress County applying for Local Park and Recreation Funds through Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the County Executive’s Office at 931-879-7713.

Jimmy Johnson

County Executive

(2-26; 3-4-2tc)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of Fentress County applying for Local Park and Recreation Funds through Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the County Executive’s Office at 931-879-7713.

Jimmy Johnson

County Executive

(3-4-11-2tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County ID Board will meet in its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Friday, March 6th, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse in the Economic & Community Development Room. 101 Main Street.

(3-4-1tc)

LEGAL NOTICE:

Pursuant to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) (34 C.F.R. 300.624) and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (34 C.F.R. 99), Tennessee’s Early Intervention System (TEIS) will be destroying special education records that are older than three (3) years past the date the child would be eligible for any early intervention services through this program. This includes all records of children with a date of birth of December 31, 2013 or before. Parents who wish to obtain their child’s old record(s) must contact TEIS at 1-800-852-7157 or see www.TN.Gov/education/teis for your specific local office contact information. Please do so by April 17, 2020. Records will be destroyed after that date.

(2-26; 3-4-11-14-25-5tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-20-06

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Ellen Patricia Harney, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of February, 2020, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Ellen Patricia Harney, deceased, who died the 17th day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 18th day of February, 2020.

Margaret Ann Brannon

Administrator, Estate of

Ellen Patricia Harney

999 Willie Doss Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(2-26; 3-4-2tp)

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

3-4-1tc)