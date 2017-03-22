Legal Notices For The Week Of March 22, 2017

March 22, 2017

Tax Notice

In the chancery court for Fentress County, Tennessee Probate Division case no. 16-19000000 Jeffrey S. Anderson, Fred Lee Anderson, Ronald D. Anderson, William and Charlene Young, Nick Anderson, Ronnie Anderson, Donna Cross, Angela hazel Brown, Mary Pullins, and Odis Young, Petitioners v. Jack Key, Doug Key, Mindy Commiskey, Christy Anderson, James Young, Oscar Young’s Heirs, Bright Young, Lisa Savage, Rita Wright, Patricia Nash, Nelson young, Angela Bruce, Ruth Fisk, Lorene Summer, Winfred Young, Kerry Wright, Kenny Wright, Darlene Smith, Johnnie Smith, Donald F. Smith, Donnie Norris, Danny Norris, Rita Looper, Mitchell Human, Shawn Goney, Becky Goney, Katrina Sharp, Brandy Sharp, Dewey Anderson, Donald Anderson, and Tony Anderson. Respondents Order of Publication It appears that process is unable to be served on Respondent Christy Anderson: Therefore service of process by publication is ordered. Christy Anderson is required to appear and answer of otherwise defend against the Petition for Partition, filed by Jeffrey Anderson, Fred Anderson, Ronald Anderson, William Young, Nick Anderson, Ronnie Anderson, Donna Cross, Angela Brown, Mary Pullins and Odis Young, whose attorney is Melanie Lane, P. O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint. This notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks-March 15, 22 and 29, and on April 5, 2017 and with the hearing set on June 7, 2017 in the Fentress County Justice Center in Jamestown, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend. This 13th day of March, 2017. Honorable Elizabeth Asbury, Chancellor Approved for entry: Melanie Lane, BPR #26423 Attorney for Petitioners (3-15-22-29;4-5-4tp) mmm PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING TO MEET The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend. Darlene Monday Davis, Mayor (3-22-1tc) mmm Notice To Creditors (As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306) No. P-17-13 Estate of James Bennie Cooper, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of March, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of James Bennie Cooper, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This 10th day of March, 2017. Carol Watson Administratrix Estate of James Bennie Cooper 1156 Burks Loop Grimsley, TN 38565 Linda Smith Clerk & Master 140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110 Jamestown, TN 38556 (3-15-22-2tp) mmm NOTICE OF SALE WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Raymond Doss unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded March 1, 2007 in Record Book 116, Page 334, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated February 23, 2007, payable by Raymond Doss to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee; WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 68, Page 544. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 401 McGhee Street, Jamestown, TN 38556 TAX MAP 63-G, Group E, PARCEL 12.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 and 2016 real property taxes, along with the 2016 Jamestown city taxes. Doug Jones Substitute Trustee (3-15-22-29-3tc) mmm NOTICE OF SALE WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Jerry Crisp unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded May 17, 2010 in Record Book 172, Page 703 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated May 7, 2010, payable by Jerry Crisp to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee; WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:15 a.m. on April 6, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 172, Page 500, and commonly known as Lot 5 of Homer K. Wright Subdivision. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 156 Old Wilder Road, Grimsley, TN 38565 TAX MAP 128, PARCEL 53.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes. Doug Jones Substitute Trustee (3-15-22-29-3tc) mmm SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on April 18, 2017 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by KENNY R KOGER AND EDANA L KOGER, to SERVICELINK, Trustee, on November 21, 2003, at Record Book 56, Page 318-332 as Instrument No. 2003432901-LR in the real property records of Fentress County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor in interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for NovaStar Mortgage Funding Trust, Series 2003-4, NovaStar Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2003-4 The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF THE COUNTY OF FENTRESS AND STATE OF TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS FOLLOWS: A PART OF THE LANDS NORTH OF THE BASE LINE OF PLAT 1 OF THE CLARKE LANDS, SAID PLAT 1 BEING OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK Q, PAGE 1, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND ALSO BEING LOTS NO. 19 AND NO. 20 OF GERNT-FRITZSCHE PHASE FOUR, A PLAT OF WHICH IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 3 PAGE 73, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEGINNING ON A SET STONE, THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT NO. 20, AND ALSO BEING THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE TWO ROADS ON SAID PLAT DESIGNATED AS WEST HILL DRIVE AND KELLY LANE; THENCE WITH THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID WEST HILL DRIVE, THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT NO. 20, NORTH 66 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST 181.31 FEET AND NORTH 55 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST 73.26 FEET TO A SET STONE, THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NO. 20; THENCE WITH THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT; NORTH 09 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 55 SECONDS EAST 207.91 FEET TO A SET STONE, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT NO. 20; AND ALSO BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NO. 19; THENCE WITH THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT, NORTH 36 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST 242.13 FEET TO A SET STONE, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT NO. 19 LOCATED IN THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF THE ABOVE MENTIONED KELLY LANE; THENCE WITH THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD, THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT, SOUTH 30 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 13 SECONDS EAST 240.74 FEET TO A SET STONE, THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT NO. 19; THENCE WITH THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOTS NO. 19 AND 20, THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID KELLY LANE, SOUTH 13 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 07 SECONDS WEST 313.58 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, AND CONTAINING 2.17 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. THE ABOVE BEARINGS AND DISTANCES ARE TAKEN FROM A SURVEY PREPARED BY ANDY POTTER, TENNESSEE REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 1334, GERNT-FRITZSCHE PHASE FOUR, LOTS NO. 19 AND NO. 20. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY AS CONVEYED FROM CHARLES R. GERNT AND WIFE, LOWANDA H. GERNT, AND PHILLIP GERNT TO KENNY R. KOGER AND WIFE, EDANA L. KOGER, AS DESCRIBED IN BOOK D-8 PAGE 123, RECORDED 03/30/1 999, IN FENTRESS COUNTY RECORDS. Tax ID: 087-001.57 Current Owner(s) of Property: KENNY R KOGER AND EDANA L KOGER The street address of the above described property is believed to be 309 KELLY LANE , JAMESTOWN , TN 38556, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 16-001950-670 MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s) PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404 5217 MARYLAND WAY BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027 PHONE: (615) 238-3630 EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM (3-22-29;4-5-3tc) mmm notice The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material. (tfc) mmm SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME ANTHONY R. STEELE, Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on October 5, 2004, by KARRI JO WEST, an unmarried person, said deed of trust appearing of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 69, Page 597 (“Deed of Trust”) will sell for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., the property described below. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2005 CMH Freedom I Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CWP014937TN. Sale Date and Location: April 14, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee. Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book 68, Page 552, and commonly known as 1341 Campground Road, Clarkrange, Fentress County, TN 38553. Property Address: 1341 Campground Road, Clarkrange, Fentress County, TN 38553. Tax Map Identification No.: 148-013.01 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number). Parties Interested: NONE KNOWN. All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require. The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. This the 15TH day of March, 2017. (3-22-29;4-5-3tc) Notice of sale of vehicle The undersigned have retained a security interest in the following described vehicles and default having been made in said security agreement, and having regained possession of said property, the undersigned hereby gives notice to the public that it will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the lobby of the Union Bank Impound Lot on North Main Street on March 30 at 5:00 P.M. Vehicles are described as follows: 1988 GMC VIN:1GDJ7D1B6JV513907 2008 GMC VIN: 1GTDT49E888185202 2003 DODGE VIN: 1D7HU16N43J517693 Cody Hamby Collection Officer Union Bank (3-22-1tc) mmm