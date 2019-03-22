Legal Notices For The Week Of March 20, 2019

March 22, 2019

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

JOSHUA R. HOLDEN, Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on July 31, 2013, by ROBERT A. TARTER and wife DEBORAH M. TARTER, which appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 216, Page 598 (“Deed of Trust”), will sell for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, SouthEast Bank, the property described below.

Sale Date and Location: April 4, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. local time at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per T.C.A. § 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book 200, Page 208 in the Fentress County Register of Deeds and commonly known as 935 Pine Tree Road, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Property Address: 935 Pine Tree Road, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Tax Map Identification No.: 063K-C-012.01 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: SouthEast Bank f/k/a Community Bank of the Cumberlands

This sale is SUBJECT TO a first priority lien in favor of SouthEast Bank f/k/a Community Bank of the Cumberlands appearing at Book 200, Page 211 with the Fentress County Register of Deeds.

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, including warranty for a particular purpose. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. The right is reserved to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. The Successor Trustee also reserves the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at his option. The Beneficiary may become the purchaser at the sale. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer. The Successor Trustee may sell the above described real property together as a whole or in lots, parcels, or tracts, as announced at the sale, and no such successive sales shall exhaust the power of sale. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or cancelled without further written notice or publication.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 8th day of March, 2019.

/s/ Joshua R. Holden

Joshua R. Holden, Successor Trustee

Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.

P. O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980

(3-13-20-27-3tc)

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Dwight Cooper and Virginia Cooper executed a Deed of Trust to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, Lender and Johnny V. Crow, Trustee(s), which was dated March 13, 1986, and recorded on March 13, 1986 in Book Y-4, Page 336, and rerecorded/modified/corrected on April 15, 1986 in Book Y-4, Page 527 in Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 16, 2019, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

FIRST TRACT: Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee about 5.8 miles southwestwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, by way of the Tennessee State Highway 52 and the Conatser Hollow Road which intersects said highway about 5.1 miles from said Courthouse and beginning on the north margin of Conatser Road on the west side of an old roadway at or near the southwest corner of the Harold Conatser Tract and running thence northwardly with the west margin of said old roadway and crossing said roadway about 210 feet to a walnut tree; thence westwardly 210 feet to a set stone in the north line of the Edward P. Conatser Tract; thence southwardly 210 feet to the north margin of Conatser Hollow Road; thence eastwardly 210 feet to the beginning.

Being the east one half of a two acre tract of land conveyed to Edward P. Conatser by Oren Conatser by deed dated August 31, 1957 and recorded in Deed Book Z-3, Page 167 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being also the same property described in the deed from Edward P. Conatser to Dennis Gregory and wife, Brenda Gregory, dated November 16, 1972, recorded in Deed Book W-4, Page 190, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

SECOND TRACT: Situated in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee in the poplar Cove and in the Conatser Hollow portion thereof and on the north side of the Conatser Hollow County Road and beginning at a rock; thence north 21 ° 25’ east 213.7 feet to a rock; thence south 23 ° 16’ west 71.55 feet to a rock; thence south 0 ° 52’, 70.35 feet to a rock; thence south 58 ° 24’ west 66.85 feet to a rock and the point of beginning containing 0.10 of an acre, more or less.

Being a portion of the Second Tract of land which is described in a deed from Kenneth C. Conatser, et al to Doyle L. Conatser, et ux, dated July 26, 1969 and recorded in the Register s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee in Deed Book N-4, Page 427.

Being the identical tract of land as described in the deed from Doyle L. Conatser and wife, Vera E. Conatser to Jimmy W. Terry and wife, P. Novella Terry, dated July 5, 1977 and recorded in Deed Book K-5, Page 588 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

This being the same land conveyed to the Grantors by deed from Dennis Gregory, et ux Brenda Gregory, dated the 5th day of July 1977 and recorded in Deed Book K-5, Page 589 of the Office of the Register of Fentress County, Tennessee.

The previous and last conveyance being by virtue of the deed unto Phillip J. Garrett and Walta G. Garrett, his wife, from Jimmy W. Terry and P. Novella Terry, his wife, dated December 11, 1979 and recorded January 18, 1980 in Deed Book S-5, Page 412 of the Register’s office of Fentress County, Tennesse.

The two tracts have been recently surveyed as a whole and therefore, the two tracts together, are described as follows:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee about 5.8 miles southwestwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee via Tennessee State Highway 52 and the Conatser Hollow Road which intersects said Highway about 5.1 miles from said Courthouse and beginning on the north margin of Conaster Hollow Road at a set stone south southwestwardly from a sinkhold approximately 20 feet; thence north 60 ° 12’ east with the northwest margin of said old roadway 65.94 feet to a set stone; thence north 2 ° 58’ east with the western margin of said old roadway 70.22 feet to a set stone; thence north 13 ° 24’ east with the western margin of the said old roadway 95.33 feet to a set stone; thence south 89 ° 1’ west with the Nivins Pennycuff line 208.93 feet to an iron pin; thence south 24 ° 21’ west with the Willard Kennedy line 202.93 feet to an iron pin in the northern edge of the right of way of the Conaster Hollow Road; thence south 88 ° 3’ east with the northern edge of the right of way of Conaster Hollow Road 209.75 feet to a set stone, containing 1.0 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Rodney W. Foy, Tennessee Registered Surveyor #730 of Foy Survey Compnay, Jamestown, Tennessee, March 6, 1986 by Drawing No. 1002.

Being the same property conveyed by Phillip J. Garrett and wife, Walta G. Garrett unto Dwight Cooper and wife, Virginia Cooper, dated March 13th, 1986 and recorded March 13th, 1986 in Deed Book I-6, Page 644 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 052 09701 000

Address/Description: 1109 Conatser Hollow Road, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Current Owner(s): Virginia Beaty and Timothy Gene Gooding.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 18-08383 FC01

(3-20-27; 4-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Jimmie Wright unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded February 6, 2017 in Record Book 265, Page 840 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated February 3, 2017, payable by Jimmie Wright to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Book 265, Page 840, containing 1.3 acres calculated, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 114 Ashley Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 043, PARCEL 083.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MARCUS PARSONS

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2019 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(3-20-27; 4-3-3tc)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

SALE OF VEHICLE

On Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CST at Sharp’s Auto Repair, 511 Central Avenue, Jamestown, TN 38556, the following vehicle will be sold at public auction: 2003 Olds AGS, VIN# 1G3NF52EO3C244745, Registered to Dionna Jones. This vehicle is presently held by Sharp’s Auto Repair, 511 Central Avenue, Jamestown, TN 38556, and will be sold for the charges due on the vehicle for labor and storage.

Sharp’s Auto Repair

(3-20-27-2tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the Fentress County Courthouse (TN) located in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Martha Carlene Hall, to Mary Ruth Tackett, Trustee, as trustee for United States Department Of Agriculture on 15th day of March, 2004 in REC Book 60, Page 212 at Instrument Number 04000821, in the Office of the Register of Fentress County, Tennessee; conducted by Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc., having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, USDA, f/k/a the Farmers Home Administration

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, by way of U.S. Highway 127 south to the Banner Roslin Road; thence eastwardly on the Banner Roslin Road and southeastwardly and eastwardly on the Roslin Road and Beginning at an iron pin on the north margin of the Roslin Road, which stake is located westwardly approximately 2,000 feet from the Morgan-Fentress County line and running thence from said beginning corner and with a fence and the line of Mandy Atkinson, north 50° 55` east 514.03 feet to an iron pin; thence severing the property of the Grantors herein, south 05° 08` east 384.19 feet to an iron pin on the north margin of the Roslin Road; thence with the north margin of the Roslin Road, south 89° 59` west 91.80 feet and north 80° 16` west 346.48 feet to the beginning corner, and containing 1.94 acres, more or less, and being the westernmost portion of that tract of land described in the deed from Samuel R. Norman and wife, Shirley C. Norman to Joe N. LaRue and wife, Jo Blan LaRue, recorded in Deed Book F-8, Page 361.

The previous and last conveyance being the deed from Joe N. LaRue and wife, Jo Blan LaRue to Martha Carlene Hall, recorded in Book 60, page 210 on the Register`s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 141, West Part of Parcel 2

Street Address: 2701 Roslin Road, Deer Lodge, TN 37726

Parcel Number: 141-002.01-000

Current Owner(s) of Property: Martha Carlene Hall

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2701 Roslin Road, Deer Lodge, TN 37726, but such address is not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

If the United States has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425(b) to be given to the United States has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. § 7425(d)(1).]

If the State of Tennessee has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by § 67-1-1433(b)(1) of the Tennessee Code to be given to the state of Tennessee has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the state of Tennessee to redeem the land as provided for in § 67-1-1433(c)(1) of the Tennessee Code.]

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. The full amount of the winning bid must be remitted by certified funds at the conclusion of the sale.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time prior to delivery of deed to the winning bidder.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc.,

Substitute Trustee

1709 Devonshire Drive Columbia, SC 29204

Phone: 615-265-0443

Fax: 443-815-3931

File No: TN201800000036

(3-6-13-20-3tc)

PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-19-11

Estate of Valerie S. Threet, deceased.Notice is Hereby Given that on the 6th day of March, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of Valerie S. Threet, deceased, who died on January 26th 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will forever be barred:

(1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting).

(b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 6th day of March, 2019.

Jerri Lynne Winningham

1050 Heiness Rd.

Allardt, TN 38504

Leslie Ledbetter

Attorney for the Estate

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(3-13-20-2tp)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-08

Estate of Eileen Powell, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 1st day of March, 2019, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Eileen Powell, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 1st day of March, 2019.

Mitchell Powell, III

Co-Executor for the

Estate of Eileen Powell

1274 Bertram Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Martha Stockton

Co-Executor

Estate of Eileen Powell

1226 Tarklin Valley Road

Knoxville, TN 37920

Susan Traughber

Co-Exector

Estate of Eileen Powell

5560 Russellville Road

Bowling Green, KY 42101

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(3-13-20-2tp)

NOTICE

The Fentress County JECDB will meet on Friday, March 29th at 12:00 PM at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic Development Conference Room. This is outside of our regularly scheduled meeting calendar for this year, but it is a necessary meeting to discuss Fentress County’s S.M.A.R.T. Goals relating to the ThreeStar Program. Lunch will be provided.

Everyone is invited to attend this important meeting.

(3-20-1tc)

NOTICE

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Gail Dishmon, City Recorder

(3-20-1tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Adam Neal and Deborah W. Key unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded November 14, 2017 in Record Book 277, Page 744 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated November 14, 2017, payable by Adam Neal and Deborah W. Key to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Book 277, Page 742, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee. Being Lot 90 of Olde Grimsley Subdivision Phase IV

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1019 Colony Road, Grimsley, TN 38565

TAX MAP 127, PARCEL 112.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2019 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(3-20-27; 4-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 30, 2015, executed by RHONDA DEARMON, ROBERT DEARMON, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded October 14, 2015, in Deed Book 246, Page 535 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 18, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF FENTRESS IN THE STATE OF TN IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:TRACT ONE: LYING AND BEING IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BY WAY OF U.S. HIGHWAY 127 SOUTH FROM THE COURTHOUSE, APPROXIMATELY 14 MILES TO TENNESSEE STATE HIGHWAY 85 (WILDER ROAD); THENCE NORTHWESTWARDLY ALONG THE WILDER ROAD ABOUT 2-1/10 MILES TO THE OLD GRIMSLEY TO WILDER ROAD; THENCE NORTHWARDLY ON THE OLD GRIMSLEY TO WILDER ROAD A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 737 FEET AND BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN ON THE EAST MARGIN OF THE OLD GRIMSLEY TO WILDER ROAD AND RUNNING THENCE WITH THE ROAD, NORTH 05 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST 109.96 FEET, NORTH 00 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST 90.57 FEET, NORTH 03 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 36 SECONDS WEST 161.73 FEET, NORTH 10 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 08 SECONDS WEST 128.66 FEET, NORTH 14 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 51 SECONDS WEST 83.14 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE LEAVING THE ROAD AND SEVERING THE PROPERTY OF THE GRANTOR, SOUTH 84 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 02 SECONDS EAST 163.88 FEET, SOUTH 80 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 42 SECONDS EAST 692.85 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST 157.81 FEET, SOUTH 75 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 39 SECONDS WEST 175.77 FEET, SOUTH 20 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 37 SECONDS WEST 457.87 FEET, NORTH 68 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 42 SECONDS WEST 372.80 FEET, AND NORTH 72 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 46 SECONDS WEST 166.50 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, AND CONTAINING 9.53 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. TRACT TWO: LYING AND BEING IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, APPROXIMATELY 16.2 MILES FROM THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN BY WAY U.S. HIGHWAY 127 SOUTH APPROXIMATELY 14 MILES TO TENNESSEE STATE HIGHWAY 85, ALSO KNOWN AS WILDER ROAD; THENCE NORTHWESTWARDLY ALONG HIGHWAY 85 ABOUT 2.1 MILES TO THE OLD GRIMSLEY ROAD AND BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN SET IN THE NORTH MARGIN OF HIGHWAY 85 AND IN THE EAST MARGIN OF OLD GRIMSLEY ROAD; THENCE RUNNING WITH THE EAST MARGIN OF OLD GRIMSLEY ROAD, NORTH 32 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST 297.94 FEET, NORTH 29 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 28 SECONDS EAST 71.92 FEET, NORTH 21 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 12 SECONDS EAST 93.84 FEET, NORTH 09 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 30 MINUTES EAST 118.15 FEET, AND NORTH 05 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 169.83 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET IN THE EAST MARGIN OF OLD GRIMSLEY ROAD, SAID POINT BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE LANDS OF EDDIE LINDER (BOOK 78, PAGE 801) MAP 127, PARCEL 7.14; THENCE LEAVING SAID ROAD AND RUNNING WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF LINDER, SOUTH 72 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 46 SECONDS EAST 166.50 FEET AND SOUTH 68 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 22 SECONDS EAST 180.62 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE LEAVING THE LANDS OF LINDER AND SEVERING THE LANDS OF GRANTOR, SOUTH 46 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST 821.46 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND CONTAINING 2.28 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN BY A SURVEY BY G1 ASSOCIATES SURVEYING, TIMOTHY L GOAD TRLS NO. 1748, DRAWING NO. 8707-01, DATED AUGUST 21, 2007.Parcel ID: 127 00714 000000PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1943 OLD GRIMSLEY RD, GRIMSLEY, TN 38565. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): RHONDA DEARMON, ROBERT DEARMONOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rubinlublin.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

(3-20-27; 4-3-3tc)

