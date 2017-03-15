Legal Notices For The Week Of March 15, 2017

March 15, 2017

Handfuls of the Harvest

This is the last week of our 50% to 75% sale at Handfuls of the Harvest as sale ends Saturday, March 18. We have added more items for the sale and it is a good time to take advantage of the sale prices. As you shop remember, we are a non-profit 501 © (3) organization helping those less fortunate in our community in various ways. We are an equal opportunity employer and provider as we serve you. We are located at 206 Gaudin Avenue across from the Library and our hours are 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. till noon on Saturdays. Call 931-752-8988 for more information.

notice

In the General Sessions Court for Fentress County, Tennessee

Jerry Lee Gilbert,

Plaintiff

Vs.

Edna Lou Wilson Gilbert,

Defendant

Case No. 2017-CV-54

Order of Publication

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Defendant, Edna Lou Wilson Gilbert, and the defendant cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person.

The defendant, Edna Lou Wilson Gilbert, is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint for Divorce by Jerry Lee Gilbert, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks-February 22, March 1, 8, and 15 of 2017, and a hearing date set for April 27, 2017 in the General Sessions Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 16th day of February, 2017.

Honorable Todd Burnett

General Sessions Judge

(2-22;3-1-8-15-4tc)

In the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee At Jamestown, Tennessee

IN RE:

ALEK JOHN QUINTON RAINS, d/o/b/ 10/10/2013

A Minor Child under 18 years of age

JERRY DALE RAINS and wife,

PAMELA LYNN RAINS

Petitioners

Vs.

RONNIE GEER,

biological father

CASEY RAINS,

biological mother

Respondents

Case #17-02

Order of Publication

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Respondents, RONNIE GEER and CASEY RAINS, the respondents cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the persons.

The respondents, Ronnie Geer and Casey Rains are hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights and to Adopt by Petitioners, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks-February 22nd, March 1st, 8th and 15th of 2017, and a hearing date set for May 2, 2017 in the Chancery Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the respondents fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 16th day of February, 2017.

Linda Smith

CLERK & MASTER

(2-22;3-1-8-15-4tc)

Advertisement For Bids

City of Jamestown, Owner, will receive separate, sealed Bids from Contractors for the project entitled “Roof Replacement – Community Center,” at the Jamestown City Hall, 314 East Central Avenue, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 until 2:00 P.M., Local Time, Thursday, March 30, 2017, and then at said location, bids will be publicly opened.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at Jamestown Community Center on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM Local Time.

The Instructions to Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond and other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: Richard C. Rinks & Associates, Inc., 30 North Jefferson, Cookeville, TN

All Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of the current Contractor’s Licensing Act of Tennessee and shall be thoroughly familiar with all the provisions of said Act. All Bidders must comply with Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, in particular Chapter 6 regarding preparation of the Bid Envelope. Each Contractor shall submit his Bid in accordance with the requirements of the Licensing Act; in particular, giving his name, address, license number, license expiration date, the part of the classification of the license applying to the bid and the license dollar limitation, and shall mark the project bid for “Project Name,” location of project, and the time, date and place of bid opening. Any Mechanical, Electrical, or Plumbing Contractor whose bid shall exceed $25,000.00 is required by the Licensing Act to be licensed with the State Board for Licensing Contractors.

Copies of Plans and Specifications may be obtained at the office of the Designer, located in Cookeville, upon non-refundable payment of $50.00 for each set. Bidders must be listed on Designer’s List of Plan Holders who have purchased the Plans and Specifications.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids. Each Bidder must deposit with his Bid Security in the amount of 5 percent of his Bid in the form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders. 100% Performance and Payment Bonds will be required.

No Bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

DATE: February 1, 2017

OWNER: City of Jamestown

(3-8-15-2tc)

notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a work session Monday, March 20th, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The work session will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Work session is open to the public.

(3-15-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in regular session Monday, March 20th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

(3-15-1tc)

Successor Trustee’s Notice Of Sale Of Real Estate And Affixed Manufactured Home

ANTHONY R. STEELE, Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on October 5, 2004, by KARRI JO WEST, an unmarried person, said deed of trust appearing of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 69, Page 597 (“Deed of Trust”) will sell for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., the property described below. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2005 CMH Freedom I Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CWP014937TN.

Sale Date and Location: May 14, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book 68, Page 552, and commonly known as 1341 Campground Road, Clarkrange, Fentress County, TN 38553.

Property Address: 1341 Campground Road, Clarkrange, Fentress County, TN 38553.

Tax Map Identification No.: 148-013.01 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: NONE KNOWN.

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.

The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.

The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 13TH day of March, 2017.

/s/ Anthony R. Steele

Anthony R. Steele, Successor Trustee

Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.

O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980

(3-15-22-29-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Raymond Doss unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded March 1, 2007 in Record Book 116, Page 334, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated February 23, 2007, payable by Raymond Doss to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 68, Page 544.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 401 McGhee Street, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 63-G, Group E, PARCEL 12.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 and 2016 real property taxes, along with the 2016 Jamestown city taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(3-15-22-29-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Jerry Crisp unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded May 17, 2010 in Record Book 172, Page 703 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated May 7, 2010, payable by Jerry Crisp to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:15 a.m. on April 6, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 172, Page 500, and commonly known as Lot 5 of Homer K. Wright Subdivision.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 156 Old Wilder Road, Grimsley, TN 38565

TAX MAP 128, PARCEL 53.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(3-15-22-29-3tc)

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Rachelle L And Thomas J Bonneau executed a Deed of Trust to Amsouth Bank, Lender and Fmls, Inc., Trustee(s), which was dated November 20, 2001 and recorded on November 30, 2001 in Book 21, Page 591, Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Regions Bank Successor by merger with AmSouth Bank, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Fentress County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 28, 2017, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

LYING and BEING in the FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows:

BEING the Northwestern portion of Lot 4 of Koppers Company Inc., of record in Plat Book 1, Page 21, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee, a more particular description follows:

BEGINNING on a steel fence post (found) in the eastern margin of Highway 154, being the northwest corner of tract #4 as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 21, thence South 80 ° 56’ 39” East, a distance of 196.51 feet to a 2” metal pipe (found); thence South 83 ° 42’ 46” East, a distance of 26.51 feet to a 3/4” metal pipe (found); thence South 36 ° 38’ 08” West, a distance of 99.53 feet to a 3/4” metal pipe (found); thence North 81 ° 31’ 42 West, a distance of 222.45 feet to a 1/2” iron pin and cap set this survey, in the margin of Highway 154; thence North 36 ° 05’ 40” East, a distance of 100.15 feet to the BEGINNING. Containing 0.45 acres more or less. As surveyed by Timothy L. Goad R.L.S. #1748 on October 24, 2001. Bearings based on a magnetic north reading taken on the property. Subject to reservations of oil, gas, ores and other minerals and other exceptions as contained in the deed from Koppers Company, Inc., dated November 30, 1978 and recorded in Deed Book p, Series 5, Page 331, of the Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

LYING and BEING in the FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING on a 1/2” iron pin in the eastern margin of Highway 154 being the Southwest corner of William Norris (7.777) and a common corner of Price; thence South 81 ° 31’ 42” East, a distance of 222.45 feet, to a metal pipe (found); thence leaving the line of Norris and severing the lands of Price, South 88 ° 13’ 13” West, a distance of 40.45 feet, to a PVC post (found) Foy survey # 730; thence North 84 ° 26’ 50” West, a distance of 107.26 feet, to a 1/2” iron pipe; thence North 74 ° 01’ 09” West, a distance of 77.49 feet, to a 1/2” iron pin; thence North 35 ° 27’ 53” East, a distance of 2.84 feet, to the point of BEGINNING, containing 1,788.76 square feet or 0.04 acres, more or less. Surveyed by Timothy L. Goad, RLS # 1748, on

BEING a part of the same property conveyed to RACHELLE BONNEAU and husband, THOMAS J.. BONNEAU, by virtue of deed from WILLIAM H. NORRIS and wife, DIANA A. NORRIS, dated Nov. 30, 2001 , of record in Book 21 , Page 587, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 034 005.00

Address/Description: 2946 Pickett Park Highway, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Current Owner(s): Rachelle L. Bonneau.

Other Interested Party(ies): Discover Bank; Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC as assignee of “GE Money Bank”; and Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to “Chase Bank USA, NA”.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-02388 FC01

(3-1-8-15-3tc)

Request For Proposal

The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency, Administrative Entity for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs in Local Workforce Development Area 7, and the Local Workforce Development Board are requesting proposals from vendors interested in One-Stop Operator for the Comprehensive Center in Cookeville, TN.

Eligible bidders shall be an entity (public, private, or nonprofit), or consortium of entities, including a consortium of entities that, at a minimum, includes 3 or more of the one-stop partners located in the local area, which may include: an institution of higher education; an employment service State agency established under the Wagner-Peyser Act (29 U.S.C. 49 et seq.) on behalf of the local office of the agency; a community-based organization, nonprofit organization, or intermediary; a private for-profit entity; another interested organization or entity, which may include a local chamber of commerce or other business organization, or a labor organization.

The request for proposal is issued on March 13, 2017 and can be picked up at UCHRA Central Office in Cookeville, TN or by e-mailing Ronald Basham (Director of Employment and Training) rbasham@uchra.com, or Terry Alley (Director of General Services) talley@uchra.com, to request a copy of RFP specs. Bids will be accepted until Monday, April 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope and clearly marked on the outside: “One-Stop Operator” and must include the name, address, and telephone number of the bidder. The RFP should include original and an electronic version (flash drive). Submit RFP to: UCHRA, 580 South Jefferson Avenue, Suite B, Cookeville, TN 38501, no later than 2:00 pm (CST) on Monday, April 24, 2017.

UCHRA reserves the right to reject any or all bids and or waive any or all formalities. TDD Users: 800-848-0298.

(3-15-1tc)

In the chancery court for Fentress County, Tennessee

Probate Division

case no. 16-19000000

Jeffrey S. Anderson, Fred Lee Anderson, Ronald D. Anderson, William and Charlene Young, Nick Anderson, Ronnie Anderson, Donna Cross, Angela hazel Brown, Mary Pullins, and Odis Young,

Petitioners

v.

Jack Key, Doug Key, Mindy Commiskey, Christy Anderson, James Young, Oscar Young’s Heirs, Bright Young, Lisa Savage, Rita Wright, Patricia Nash, Nelson young, Angela Bruce, Ruth Fisk, Lorene Summer, Winfred Young, Kerry Wright, Kenny Wright, Darlene Smith, Johnnie Smith, Donald F. Smith, Donnie Norris, Danny Norris, Rita Looper, Mitchell Human, Shawn Goney, Becky Goney, Katrina Sharp, Brandy Sharp, Dewey Anderson, Donald Anderson, and Tony Anderson.

Respondents

Order of Publication

It appears that process is unable to be served on Respondent Christy Anderson:

Therefore service of process by publication is ordered.

Christy Anderson is required to appear and answer of otherwise defend against the Petition for Partition, filed by Jeffrey Anderson, Fred Anderson, Ronald Anderson, William Young, Nick Anderson, Ronnie Anderson, Donna Cross, Angela Brown, Mary Pullins and Odis Young, whose attorney is Melanie Lane, P. O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks-March 15, 22 and 29, and on April 5, 2017 and with the hearing set on June 7, 2017 in the Fentress County Justice Center in Jamestown, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

This 13th day of March, 2017.

Honorable Elizabeth Asbury,

Chancellor

Approved for entry:

Melanie Lane, BPR #26423

Attorney for Petitioners

(3-15-22-29;4-5-4tp)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured by a Deed of Trust executed by Thomas D. McCormick, Sr., on December 15, 2011, to Richard K. Evans, Trustee, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Home Savings of America, and appearing of record in Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, recorded on December 19, 2011, in Deed Book 194 Page 174; and last transferred and assigned to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., by Assignment of Mortgage to be recorded in Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., and

WHEREAS, JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., as the holder of the Note for which debt is owed, (“Note Holder”), appointed the undersigned, David L. Smith, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Note Holder, and that the undersigned, David L. Smith, Substitute Trustee, or his duly appointed attorneys or agents, by virtue of the power and authority vested in him, will on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017, commencing at 1:00 P.M., on the steps of the Fentress Courthouse, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED, LYING AND BEING in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, Southwardly form the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee by way of U.S Highway 127 to Highway 85; thence Westwardly on Highway 85 about 6/10 of a mile to a road the West margin known as Robs Road, thence Southwestwardly and Westwardly on Robs Road a distance of approximately one-half mile to South Lane, thence, Southwestwardly and Westwardly on South Lane a distance approximately 1900 feet and BEGINNING at an iron pin on the North margin of South lane at the Southeast corner of Lot 98 and running with the East line of Lot 98, N-20-39-W, 196.28 feet to stake, thence N-00-46-W, 66.15 feet to the Northeast corner of Lot 98 and the Southeast corner of Lot 97; thence continuing with the East line of Lot 97, N-00-46-W. 50.00 feet; N-07-53-E, 94.62 feet; and N-03-54-W, 77.59 feet to an iron pin the South line of Lot 92 of Clarkrange West Phase VIII, thence with the South lines of Lot 92 and 91, S-76-48-E, 236.76 feet to an iron pin, thence with the West line of Lot 100 of Clarkrange West, S-09-15-W, 204.81 feet, S-49-23-E, 243.23 feet, and S-17-24-E, 104.36 feet to an iron pin on the North margin of South Lane, thence with the North margin of the road, N-081-52-W, 178.04 feet, and N-84-05-W, 175.01 feet to the beginning corner, containing 2.75 acres, more or less, and being Lot 99 of Clarkrange West Subdivision, Phase IX, a plat of which is filed in Plat Book 5 page 33, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by Foy Survey Company, Rodney W. Foy, TRLS NO. 730, dated May 30, 2005. Drawing No. 4337-C.

SUBJECT to all the restrictions and subsurface sewage disposal systems requirements as set out on the plat.

SUBJECT to prior reservations of and excluding from the conveyance the coal, oil and gas in and under said land with right to remove same.

ALSO SUBJECT to the following limitations and restrictive provisions which shall run with the lands and which are a part of the consideration hereof; to which the parties hereto expressly agree, and by acceptance hereof, the Grantee herein expressly agrees:

1.The Grantees or their assigns or successors interest, and any Grantees or their assigns or successors in interest shall use the property exclusively for residential purposes and shall not re-subdivide the acreage herein conveyed.

2.Fencing on any lot on the property herein conveyed shall be limited to woven wire, chain link painted wood, or split rail; and other fencing, expressly barbed wire fencing, shall specifically be prohibited.

3.Any building or buildings constructed on any lot on the property conveyed shall be no closer than 30 feet from any adjoining property line and no closer than 40 feet from road ROW line.

4.The property shall be restricted to single family type dwellings containing no less than 1200 square feet with at least 1000 square feet on the first floor and in addition to one other out building for a garage and /or storage.

5.No dwelling shall contain exterior finish of concrete blocks, tar paper, or rolled type siding or asphalt type siding. No tar paper shacks, or small portable buildings, such as school buses, van bodies, or similar objects for the purpose of living in will be permitted on property.

6.Mobile or modular homes shall not be located on the property herein conveyed, either permanently or temporarily.

7.No swine, poultry or other livestock with be kept or maintained on the property.

8.Garbage, waste and refuse will be held for collection in containers.

9.No part of the property herein conveyed will be used for the purposes of a junkyard, nor for a collection or storage area, or maintenance area, or parking area for junk, wrecked or stripped automobiles.

This conveyance is subject to any and all power lines, water lines, or easements for the same, regardless of whether same are actually or record, exist or henceforth may exist or be constructed.

Allardt Land Company, Inc. reserves the right to deal freely with restrictions in succeeding conveyances of property located elsewhere in the subdivision and in its sole discretion may vary, modify, add to, or omit such restrictions as it sees fit.

These restrictions shall remain in effect for twenty (20) years after the date of this deed.

Prior Reference: BEING the same property conveyed to Terence J. Entrican and wife, Sharon L. Entrican, by virtue of a General Warranty Deed from James Garrett and Todd Adams, recorded May 31, 2006 in Book 100, page 452, Register’s Office, Cumberland County, Tennessee.

Sharon L. Entrican is now deceased, her date of date being March 18, 2010, and she is survived by her spouse, Terence J. Entrican, who took title to the subject property as surviving tenant by the entirety. BEING the same property conveyed to Thomas David McCormick, Sr. and Diane D. McCormick, husband and wife from Terence J. Entrican, an unmarried individual by virtue of a Warranty Deed dated December 15, 2011 of record in Deed Book 194, page 170 Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

CURRENT OWNER(S): Thomas D. McCormick. Sr. and Diane D. McCormick, husband and wife

Tax ID No.: 133 030.87

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. Substitute Trustee will only convey any interest he/she may have in the property at the time of sale. Property is sold “as is, where is.”

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

David L. Smith

c/o Shelton, Harrison & Pinson

701 Highlander Blvd., Suite 270

Arlington, TX 76051

Telephone: 682-808-7448

File No.: 4000328390

(3-1-8-15-3tp)

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-13

Estate of James Bennie Cooper, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of March, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of James Bennie Cooper, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 10th day of March, 2017.

Carol Watson

Administratrix

Estate of James Bennie Cooper

1156 Burks Loop

Grimsley, TN 38565

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(3-15-22-2tp)

mmm