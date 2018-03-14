Legal Notices For The Week Of March 14, 2018

March 14, 2018

Notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from ROBERT L. DUNAWAY and wife, DENISE L. DUNAWAY unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded December 30, 2015, in Record Book 249, Page 506, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated December 22, 2015, payable by Robert L. Dunaway and wife, Denise L. Dunaway to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 29, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 208, Page 453, and containing 1.22 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: w/o South York Highway aka 143 Matthews Road, Clarkrange, TN 38553

TAX MAP 138, PARCEL 40.06

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(3-7-14-21-3tc)

IN THE PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BILLY JOE SMITH, Deceased

Cause No. P-18-15

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 1st day of March, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the Estate of Billy Joe Smith, deceased, who died on October 29, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will forever be barred:

(1) (a) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first pubication (or posting);

(b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 27th day of February, 2018.

Gayla Smith

LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER

Attorney At Law

6890 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(931) 863-5997

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

(3-7-14-2tp)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

JUDY K. STEVENS, TRENA D. STEVENS, and MICHAEL SCOTT STEVENS, Petitioners

Vs.

WENDELL STEVE STEVENS, Respondent

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-24

LAND SALE NOTICE

In obedience to a Decree of the Chancery Court at Jamestown, Tennessee, made on October 5, 2017, in the above-styled case, I will on the 7th day of April, 2018, at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time, on the premises of the below-described property located at 2706 South York Highway, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said Decree described as follows:

TRACT ONE:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, about 3 miles south of the courthouse in Jamestown by way of U.S. Highway 127 South and beginning on a concrete highway R.O.W. marker on the west side of Highway 127, being a corner of the Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc. and the northeast corner of Wendell Steve Stevens; thence with the west side of said Highway 127, south 05 degrees 00 minutes east 140 feet; thence south 22 degrees 12 minutes west 136.36 feet to an iron pin (new) and a steel post (new); thence leaving said Highway 127 and severing the lands of Wendell Steve Stevens, north 82 degrees 04 minutes west 238 feet to an iron pin (new) and a steel post (new); thence north 08 degrees 25 minutes east 268.61 feet to an iron pin (new) at base of large pine tree; thence with the lands of Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc. and a fence, south 82 degrees 04 minutes east 238 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1.57 acres, more or less.

TRACT TWO:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, about 3 miles south of the courthouse in Jamestown by way of U.S. Highway 127 South and beginning on an iron pin (new) being located north 82 degrees 04 minutes west 238 feet from a concrete highway R.O.W. marker, being a corner of Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc. and the northeast corner of the parent tract; thence severing the lands of Wendell Steve Stevens, south 08 degrees 25 minutes west 268.61 feet to an iron pin (new) and a steel post (new); thence south 82 degrees 04 minutes east 238 feet to an iron pin (new) and a steel post (new) on the west side of Highway 127; thence with the west side of said Highway 127, south 22 degrees 12 minutes west 656.88 feet to a concrete highway R.O.W. marker; thence leaving said Highway 127 and with the lands of Ronald Copeland and a fence, north 80 degrees 16 minutes west 470.02 feet to a wood post; thence with the lands of Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc., north 09 degrees 01 minute east 890.57 feet to a wood post; thence south 82 degrees 04 minutes east 379.12 feet to the point of beginning and containing 10.23 acres, more or less.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by Foy Survey Company, Rodney W. Foy, TRLS #730, for Stevens Heirs, Drawing #6056, dated November 14, 2017.

The coal, oil, and gas were reserved by prior owners.

Being a portion of the lands described in a deed from Ivana Stephens Dicterle to Casper Stephens, recorded in Deed Book O-3, Page 398, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. Casper Stephens (Stevens) died intestate, leaving his wife, Magnolia Stevens, and his sons, Stewart Stevens and Wendell Steve Stevens, as his heirs, with each having a 1/3 interest. Stewart Stevens died testate, leaving his interest in this real property to his son, Michael Scott Stevens. Magnolia Stevens died testate, and left her estate in equal shares to Wendell Steve Stevens and Michael Scott Stevens.

The 1/3 share of Magnola Stevens was devised to Wendell Steve Stevens and Michael Scott Stevens through the Last Will and Testament of Nola (Ivory Magnola) Stevens, recorded in Book 239, Page 706, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. Michael Scott Stevens sold the 1/6 interest inherited from Magnola Stevens to Wendell Steve Stevens through Quitclaim Deed from Michael Scott Stevens to Wendell Steve Stevens, recorded the 29th day of November, 2016, in Book 262, Page 1004, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

The 1/3 interest of Stewart Stevens passed through intestate succession to his widow, Judy K. Stevens, and children, Trena D. Stevens and Michael Scott Stevens.

Map 74, Parcel 145.00

TERMS OF SALE:

Sale will be cash in hand. Twenty (20%) percent down payment due day of sale with balance due on or before the Court’s confirmation of sale. Announcements made day of sale take precedence over all previous announcements or advertised material.

This 8th day of March, 2018.

WILLIAM D. BIRDWELL

Attorney for Petitioners

457 East Broad Street

Cookeville, TN 38501

931-520-3772

HAROLD E. DEATON

Attorney for Respondent

P.O. Box 1540

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-752-7521

LINDA SMITH, CLERK & MASTER

140 Justice Center Drive

Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-8615

(3-14-21-28-3tc)

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Gary Wayne Handley

PLAINTIFF

VS

Patricia Barrett Handley

DEFENDANT

CASE NO. 2018-CV-118

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Defendant, Patricia Barrett Handley, and the defendant cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person.

The Defendant, Patricia Barrett Handley, is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint for Divorce by Gary Wayne Handley, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks – March 14, 21, 28, and April 4, 2018, and a hearing date set for May 3, 2018 in the General Sessions Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 12th day of March, 2018.

Honorable Todd Burnett

General Sessions Judge

(3-14-21-28; 4-4-4tc)

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NATASHA LYNN PYLE

PLAINTIFF

VS

JESSY DALTON WILSON

DEFENDANT

CASE NO. 2018-CV-122

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Defendant, Jessy Dalton Wilson, and the defendant cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person.

The Defendant, Jessy Dalton Wilson, is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint for Divorce by Natasha Lynn Pyle, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks – March 14, 21, 28, and April 4, 2018, and a hearing date set for June 14, 2018 in the General Sessions Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 12th day of March, 2018.

Honorable Todd Burnett

General Sessions Judge

(3-14-21-28; 4-4-4tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured by that certain Real Estate Deed of Trust for Tennessee executed on January 25, 2011, by Lirisa Smith, to Bobby M. Goode, Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee in Book 182, Page 521-528, (“Deed of Trust”); and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed(s) of Trust is the United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”); and

WHEREAS, USDA, the current owner and holder of said Deed(s) of Trust appointed Jerry Jolley as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed(s) of Trust; and

NOW THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed(s) of Trust by USDA, and Jerry Jolley as Substitute Trustee, or duly appointed agent, pursuant to the power, duty, and authorization in and conferred by said Deed(s) of Trust, will on Wednesday, April 4th, 2018 commencing at 10:00 am at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest bidder either for cash (must be in the form of a cashier’s check) or 10 per cent of the high bid price as a non-refundable deposit with balance due within ten (10) days of sale, (and if such balance goes unpaid, USDA will retain the deposit and re-foreclose) the following described property lying and being First Civil District in Fentress County, Tennessee to wit:

“A metes and bounds description of the property is included in the deed referenced below.”

Map 87 Parcel 1.90

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 75 Patten Branch Rd Jamestown, TN 38556

This being the same property conveyed to Lirisa Smith, from Donovan Joel Wright by deed dated May 25, 2011 as found of record in Deed Book 182, Page 519, Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

CURRENT OWNERS: Lirisa Smith

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed(s) of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Jerry Jolley

390 South Lowe, Suite K

Cookeville, TN 38501

http//www.resales.usda.gov

(3-14-21-28-3tc)

Notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in Regular Session Monday, March 19, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Main Courtroom at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. The meeting is open to the public.

(3-14-1tc)

Notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a Work Session Monday, March 19, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The Work Session will be held in the ECD Room at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Work Session is open to the public.

(3-14-1tc)

Notice

The Fentress County Park and Recreation Committee will meet Monday, March 19, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. This meeting will be held in the ECD Room at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. This meeting is open to the public.

(3-14-1tc)