Legal Notices For The Week Of March 13, 2019

March 13, 2019

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Notice is hereby given that default has been made in the payment of that certain indebtedness (the “Indebtedness”) due from Randle A. Ledbetter and Leslie C. Ledbetter (the “Grantors”) to Bank of Putnam County (the “Lender”), secured by Deed of Trust executed on August 5, 2016, by Randle Ledbetter and Leslie C. Ledbetter to Pointer Title Services, Inc., Trustee, recorded in Book 258, page 295, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, (the “Deed of Trust”). Default having occurred, the Lender has exercised its option to declare the entire Indebtedness due and payable, and has made demand for foreclosure pursuant to the Deed of Trust.

FENTRESS COUNTY PROPERTY: The phrase “Fentress County Property” as used herein shall mean all of the Grantor’s right, title, and interest in and to the following described real property (together with all existing or subsequently erected or affixed improvements and fixtures, all appurtenant easements and rights of way, and other appurtenances) described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

Deed of Correction from Faye McDonald Das, as Trustee of the Faye J. Das Revocable Trust, U/A dated September 10, 2007 and Marolyn McDonald Beaty, to Leslie C. Ledbetter and husband, Randle Ledbetter, of record in Book 171, Page 293, R.O.F.C.T. (Clarkrange-Monterey Hwy)

Warranty Deed from Nancy Reed, Jacqueline Qualls, Pamela Burke and Sheryl Buck, as tenants in common, to Randle Ledbetter and wife, Leslie Ledbetter, of record in Book 238, Page 88, R.O.F.C.T. (685 Rugby Ave, Jamestown, TN)

COMMON DESCRIPTION:

Tax Map 149, Parcel 005.01

Address: Clarkrange-Monterey Hwy

Tax Map 063-F, Group C, Parcel 023.00

Address: 685 Rugby Ave, Jamestown, TN

The legal description shall control in the event of any inconsistency among the legal description, address, or tax map identification number.

CONDITIONS OF SALE: Pointer Title Services, Inc., Trustee, or its agent, acting under the authority vested in the Trustee by the Deed of Trust, will be at the front door (South Main Street entrance) of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, on March 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. (prevailing Central Time) to offer for cash sale to the highest and best bidder at public auction in bar of and free from all rights of redemption afforded by statute, equitable rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other rights waived by the Grantor in the Deeds of Trust, the real property as described hereinabove, to effect satisfaction of principal, interest, and costs due on promissory notes dated August 5, 2016, from Randle A. Ledbetter and Leslie C. Ledbetter to Bank of Putnam County, and secured by the aforementioned Deeds of Trust to Pointer Title Services, Inc., Trustee, as well as to pay all attorney’s fees and costs necessarily incident to this foreclosure. The Trustee shall convey the real property to the bidder with the highest and best bid of all bidders present at the sale.

A review of the records at the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, disclosed that the Property may be subject to certain matters set forth below, and that the persons named below may be interested parties, along with the persons named in the first paragraph of this Trustees Notice of Sale.

1. Any and all unpaid ad valorem taxes payable to Fentress County, Tennessee (plus penalty and interest, if any) that may be a lien against the Property. (2017-2018)

2. Matters which an accurate survey of the Property might disclose.

3. All other easements and restrictions of record in said Register’s Office.

The foregoing matters may or may not take priority over the Deed of Trust. To the extent such matters do take priority over the Deed of Trust under applicable law, the sale will be subject to them, and to the extent such matters do not take priority over the Deed of Trust under applicable law, the Property will not remain subject to them after the sale.

Said sale will be subject to any and all unpaid ad valorem taxes (plus penalty and interest, if any) that may be a lien against the Property, and subject to any and all liens, defects, encumbrances, adverse claims and other matters which take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is had, and subject to any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal, which have not been waived by such governmental agency. Said sale is also subject to matters which an accurate survey of the Property might disclose.

The Fentress County Property is being sold “AS IS WHERE IS” without warranty or representation by the Trustee. Without limiting the foregoing, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE.

TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT OF SAID ADJOURNMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE.

IN THE EVENT THE HIGHEST BIDDER DOES NOT CLOSE THE SALE WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED, THE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CLOSE THE SALE WITH THE NEXT HIGHEST BIDDER AT THE NEXT HIGHEST BID.

The Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the property only as Trustee. Title to the property is to be conveyed subject to all prior liens, easements, covenants, conditions, encumbrances, and restrictions that may exist including, without limitation, any unpaid ad valorem taxes or other taxes. The proceeds of the sale will be applied in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust.

This 25th day of February, 2019.

Pointer Title Services, Inc., Trustee

By: /s/ David Matson, Attorney

Pointer Title Services, Inc.

206-C S. Jefferson Ave.

Cookeville, TN 38501

(2-27; 3-6-13-3tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 27, 2019 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DEBRA BLEA AND ANTHONY BLEA, to Wesley D. Turner, Trustee, on March 7, 2003, at Record Book 43, Page 72-87 as Instrument No. 2003101201-LR in the real property records of Fentress County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-5

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Being the property located at 1165 Virgil Beaty Road, in the City of Clark Range, TN Zip Code 38553, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Lying and being in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows:

Map 145, Parcel 15.01

A tract or parcel of land situated in the 4th Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and on the South side of Virgil Beaty Road and being that property described in a deed of record in Book X-7 at Page 141 and being that property shown as Parcel 15.01 on Tax Map 145. Its perimeter is described as follows:

BEGINNING at a wood fence post in the South margin of Virgil Beaty Road, being the Northwest corner of this tract being described and a Northeast corner of the property of Doyle Beaty; thence, leaving the property of Beaty and with a line coincident with the South margin of said road, North 87 degrees, 05 minutes 11 seconds East 217.95 feet to a wood fence post in the South margin of said road, being the Northeast corner of this tract being described and the Northwest corner of the property of Thomas Kellum; thence, leaving said road and with a line coincident with the West lines of the properties of Kellum and Annie Westfelt, South 2 degrees, 00 minutes, 00 seconds West 252.50 feet to a 15” diameter pine in the West line of the property of Westfelt, being the Southeast corner of the tract being described and a Northeast corner to the property of Beaty; thence, leaving the property of Westfelt and with a line coincident with a North line of the property of Beaty, North 88 degrees, 48 minutes, 41 seconds West 188.32 feet to a wood fence post, being the Southwest corner of this tract being described and a corner of the property of Beaty; thence, with a line coincident with an East line of the property of Beaty, North 4 degrees, 57 minutes, 18 seconds West 238.25 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 1.141 acres as surveyed by William S. Williford, RLS No. 1689, on April 12, 2000.

Being the same property conveyed to Anthony Blea and wife, Debra Blea by deed Debra O. Johnson N/K/A Debra Blea, a married woman, date March 7, 2003. Filed for record on 3/24/03 in Deed Book 43, Page 69, Register`s Office for Fentress County, TN

Tax ID: 145 015.01

Current Owner(s) of Property: DEBRA BLEA AND ANTHONY BLEA

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1165 Virgil Beaty Rd, Clarkrange, TN 38553, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 18-000916-670-2

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

(2-27; 3-6-13-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-10

Estate of Henry Ray Baldwin, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 26th day of February, 2019, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Henry Ray Baldwin, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 26th day of February, 2019.

Kimberly Gunter

Administrator for the

Estate of Henry Ray Baldwin

1315 Poplar Cove Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Attorney for Estate

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(3-6-13-2tp)

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

JOSHUA R. HOLDEN, Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on July 31, 2013, by ROBERT A. TARTER and wife DEBORAH M. TARTER, which appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 216, Page 598 (“Deed of Trust”), will sell for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, SouthEast Bank, the property described below.

Sale Date and Location: April 4, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. local time at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per T.C.A. § 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book 200, Page 208 in the Fentress County Register of Deeds and commonly known as 935 Pine Tree Road, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Property Address: 935 Pine Tree Road, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Tax Map Identification No.: 063K-C-012.01 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: SouthEast Bank f/k/a Community Bank of the Cumberlands

This sale is SUBJECT TO a first priority lien in favor of SouthEast Bank f/k/a Community Bank of the Cumberlands appearing at Book 200, Page 211 with the Fentress County Register of Deeds.

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, including warranty for a particular purpose. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. The right is reserved to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. The Successor Trustee also reserves the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at his option. The Beneficiary may become the purchaser at the sale. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer. The Successor Trustee may sell the above described real property together as a whole or in lots, parcels, or tracts, as announced at the sale, and no such successive sales shall exhaust the power of sale. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or cancelled without further written notice or publication.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 8th day of March, 2019.

/s/ Joshua R. Holden

Joshua R. Holden, Successor Trustee

Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.

P. O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980

(3-13-20-27-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE

Notice is hereby given that on March 26th, 2019, at the hour of 11:00 o’clock A.M., C.S.T. at the front entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, the undersigned, as Successor Trustee as appointed in Book 294, Page 114 Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Becky A. Andrews, dated May 1st, 2007, of record at Book 121, page 101, et seq., Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee, payable to Accelerated Assets, LLC., by virtue of assignment in Book 147, Page 86, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee, by reason of default in the payment of the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust and the performance of the covenants therein contained, and at the express direction of the true and lawful holder and owner of said promissory note secured by said Deed of Trust, will sell, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash, or credit upon the indebtedness secured, at the option of the holder of the secured indebtedness if the holder is the successful bidder, the interest conveyed to said Trustee by virtue of said Deed of Trust, and the property herein described as follows, to-wit:

Lying and being in the 4th Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows:

Being a one half (1/2) undivided interest in and to Lot #394 of “Wilder Mountain, Phase 12. Being a development of J.J. Detweiler Enterprises, Inc., and being depicted on a survey plat prepared by Christopher M. Vick R.L.S. #2164, and being of record in Plat Book P5, Page 62, of the Register’s Records for Fentress County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a complete description of the property.

Easement:

The Grantor reserves an easement over the above described tract along the path of any existing road as depicted on the matter subdivision/development plat referenced above in a total width of twenty-five (25) feet from the centerline of the road. The easement is permanent and is for the purpose of ingress and egress to the above tract as well as all other adjoining or contiguous tracts in the development known as Wilder Mountain Development. The easement is also doe the purpose of underground utilities at the discretion of the Developer. The described easement attaches to and runs with the land and may be assignable in the event of dedication for roads as described in the applicable restrictive covenants.

Utility Easement:

The grantor reserves a permanent utility easement of ten (10) feet running parallel to the adjoining road right of way line of each lot or tract that is depicted on the master subdivision/development plat and as described above. The utility easement may be for use for water lines, natural gas lines, overhead or underground electric or related utilities. In addition to the permanent easement an additional five (5) feet beyond the permanent utility easement is reserved as a temporary construction and maintenance easement for said utilities. The total width of permanent and temporary easements is fifteen (15) feet from the right of way line of the road that adjoins each lot or tract with said easements running parallel to that road right of way line. These described permanent and temporary easements shall attach to and run with the land. The easement shall include the right to enter on the lands of Grantee at the location of the easement for initial construction of utilities as well as maintenance and repair of utilities by both private and public utility companies, if applicable.

It is also subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants, Roads and Common Lands for “Wilder Mountain, Phase XII” which has been placed of record in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, in Book 94, pages 150-157.

Being the same property conveyed to Barbara A. McDowell and Becky A. Andrews by virtue of a deed from Wilder Mountain, LLC, of record in Book 121 page 98, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

The subject property has the address of Lot #394, Wilder Mountain Farm, Wilder, Tennessee 38589.

Parcel Number: Map 119-139.00

Current Owner: Becky Andrews

Other interested parties are: Wilder Mountain, LLC

(i) tenants in possession

This sale will be made in bar of the equity and right of redemption without warranty as to title or encumbrances for the purpose of paying the debt obligation secured by said deed of trust. Said sale shall be subject to any restrictions, reservations, conditions and liens of record applicable to said property, and is further subject to any County real property taxes against said property.

In the event the high bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option to accept the next highest bid in which the bidder is able to comply or to re-advertise and sell at a later date.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated 35-5-104, as of the date of this Notice, there were no unreleased tax liens filed by the United States of America with respect to which the provisions of 26 U.S.C. 7425(b) require notice to be given to the United States of America in order for the sale of the land thus advertised not to be subject to such lien or claim of lien of the United States of America or filed by the State of Tennessee with respect to which the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated 67-1-1433(b)(1) require notice to be given to the State of Tennessee in order for the sale of the land thus advertised not to be subject to such lien or claim of lien of the State of Tennessee, against Becky Andrews in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day and time certain without further publication and in accordance with the law, upon announcement on the day and at the time and place of sale as set forth above.

Proceeds of said sale will be applied in accordance with the provision of the aforementioned deed of trust, including attorneys fees; then to all indebtedness remaining unpaid and secured thereby, including all indebtedness owing to Accelerated Assets, LLC; and then the balance, if any, shall be paid to those legally entitled thereto.

This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

James E. Thompson,

Successor Trustee

396 South Main Street

Crossville, TN 38555

(931) 484-4533

(2-27; 3-6-13-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the Fentress County Courthouse (TN) located in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Martha Carlene Hall, to Mary Ruth Tackett, Trustee, as trustee for United States Department Of Agriculture on 15th day of March, 2004 in REC Book 60, Page 212 at Instrument Number 04000821, in the Office of the Register of Fentress County, Tennessee; conducted by Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc., having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, USDA, f/k/a the Farmers Home Administration

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, by way of U.S. Highway 127 south to the Banner Roslin Road; thence eastwardly on the Banner Roslin Road and southeastwardly and eastwardly on the Roslin Road and Beginning at an iron pin on the north margin of the Roslin Road, which stake is located westwardly approximately 2,000 feet from the Morgan-Fentress County line and running thence from said beginning corner and with a fence and the line of Mandy Atkinson, north 50° 55` east 514.03 feet to an iron pin; thence severing the property of the Grantors herein, south 05° 08` east 384.19 feet to an iron pin on the north margin of the Roslin Road; thence with the north margin of the Roslin Road, south 89° 59` west 91.80 feet and north 80° 16` west 346.48 feet to the beginning corner, and containing 1.94 acres, more or less, and being the westernmost portion of that tract of land described in the deed from Samuel R. Norman and wife, Shirley C. Norman to Joe N. LaRue and wife, Jo Blan LaRue, recorded in Deed Book F-8, Page 361.

The previous and last conveyance being the deed from Joe N. LaRue and wife, Jo Blan LaRue to Martha Carlene Hall, recorded in Book 60, page 210 on the Register`s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 141, West Part of Parcel 2

Street Address: 2701 Roslin Road, Deer Lodge, TN 37726

Parcel Number: 141-002.01-000

Current Owner(s) of Property: Martha Carlene Hall

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2701 Roslin Road, Deer Lodge, TN 37726, but such address is not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

If the United States has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425(b) to be given to the United States has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. § 7425(d)(1).]

If the State of Tennessee has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by § 67-1-1433(b)(1) of the Tennessee Code to be given to the state of Tennessee has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the state of Tennessee to redeem the land as provided for in § 67-1-1433(c)(1) of the Tennessee Code.]

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. The full amount of the winning bid must be remitted by certified funds at the conclusion of the sale.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time prior to delivery of deed to the winning bidder.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc.,

Substitute Trustee

1709 Devonshire Drive Columbia, SC 29204

Phone: 615-265-0443

Fax: 443-815-3931

File No: TN201800000036

(3-6-13-20-3tc)

PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-19-11

Estate of Valerie S. Threet, deceased.Notice is Hereby Given that on the 6th day of March, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of Valerie S. Threet, deceased, who died on January 26th 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will forever be barred:

(1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting).

(b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 6th day of March, 2019.

Jerri Lynne Winningham

1050 Heiness Rd.

Allardt, TN 38504

Leslie Ledbetter

Attorney for the Estate

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(3-13-20-2tp)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, March 21st at 4:30 p.m. with a Budget Committee to follow in the Main Courtroom at the Fentress County Courthouse. Open to the public.

(3-13-1tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-08

Estate of Eileen Powell, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 1st day of March, 2019, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Eileen Powell, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 1st day of March, 2019.

Mitchell Powell, III

Co-Executor for the

Estate of Eileen Powell

1274 Bertram Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Martha Stockton

Co-Executor

Estate of Eileen Powell

1226 Tarklin Valley Road

Knoxville, TN 37920

Susan Traughber

Co-Exector

Estate of Eileen Powell

5560 Russellville Road

Bowling Green, KY 42101

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(3-13-20-2tp)

FENTRESS COUNTY

SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SURPLUS PROPERTY

1996 Ford Bronco – Mileage: Unknown

1999 Lincoln Navigator – Mileage: Unknown

2001 Toyota Corolla – Mileage: Unknown

2001 Nissan XTR – Mileage: Unknown

2004 Toyota Camry – Mileage: Unknown

2007 Chevrolet Tahoe – Mileage: Unknown

2007 Ford F-150 – Mileage: Unknown

2008 Ford Crown Vic – Mileage: Unknown

2008 Ford Crown Vic – Mileage: Unknown

2010 Ford Crown Vic – Mileage: Unknown

2010 Honda Sedan – Mileage: Unknown

1988 Nissan Pathfinder – Mileage: Unknown

1995 Oldsmobile Aur – Mileage: Unknown

1997 Cadillac Eld – Mileage: Unknown

1997 Dodge 150 – Mileage: Unknown

2 – (6) Wheel John Deere Utility Vehicles

To BID: please go to GOVDeals.Com and register for an account, once registered you can type Fentress County in the search bar, to see a complete listing of vehicles to be sold.

(3-13-1tc)

