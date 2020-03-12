Legal Notices For The Week Of March 11, 2020

March 12, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of Fentress County applying for Local Park and Recreation Funds through Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the County Executive’s Office at 931-879-7713.

Jimmy Johnson

County Executive

(3-4-11-2tc)

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY. TENNESSEE

DAWNNA DAWSON,

Plaintiff

vs.

ROBBIE GAIL FITZGERALD,

Defendant

CASE NO. 2020-JV-12

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

The Honorable Todd Burnett heard this case on April 27, 2020 upon Petitioner’s Motion for Order of Publication. Upon Statement of Counsel, the sworn motion and the record as a whole, the Court finds;

1. On January 21, 2020, Dawnna Dawson filed a Petition to Declare Child Dependent and Neglected in the General Sessions Court for Fentress County, Tennessee.

2. On January 22, 2020 a Summons requiring Dwight Fitzgerald to serve an answer to the Petition and an Ex Parte Protective Custody Order was sent via certified mail to Dwight Fitzgerald at his last known address;

3. Dwight Fitzgerald’s last known address is 5983 Nashville Hwy., Deer Lodge TN 37726.

4. The Summons was returned to sender and stamped “Unclaimed, Unable to Forward”.

Therefore, the. court orders that DWIGHT FITZGERALD is required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the petition filed by the Plaintiff, Dawnna Dawson, whose attorney is

Melanie S. Lane, P.O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her. It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks – on March 4, 11, 17, and 25, with a final hearing set for April 27, 2020

This 2nd day of March, 2020.

Honorable Todd Burnett

Approved for entry:

Melanie Lane, BPR # 26423

Attorney for Plaintiff

Emily Wright, BPR # 036154

Attorney for Respondent

Amber Clark, BPR # 034181

Guardian ad Litem

(3-4-11-18-25-4tc)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN RE: KAYDENCE NEVAEH PERKINS,

d.o.b. 06/25/2006

ANDY LOWE and wife,

KAREN LOWE,

Petitioners CASE NO. 19-83 vs. STEPHANIE PERKINS and HOLDEN MICHAEL DOSS,

Respondents

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

The Honorable Elizabeth Asbury heard this case on February 25th, 2020 upon Petitioners’ Motion for Order of Publication. Upon Statement of Counsel, the sworn motion and the record as a whole, the Court finds:

1. On December 30, 2019, Andy Lowe and wife, Karen Lowe, filed a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights and to Adopt in the Chancery Court for Fentress County, Tennessee.

2. On December 30, 2019 a Summons requiring Respondent to serve an answer to the Petition was sent via certified mail to Stephanie Perkins at her last known address;

3. Stephanie Perkins’s last known address is 105 Downs Drive, Jamestown TN 38556.

4. The Summons was delivered and was signed for by Tammy Perkins, Stephanie Perkins’s mother;

5. Randall Ledbetter, a process server in Fentress County, has repeatedly tried to track down and serve Ms. Perkins in person.

Therefore, the court orders that Stephanie Perkins is required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the petition filed by Andy Lowe and wife, Karen Lowe, whose attorney is Melanie S. Lane, P.O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks – on March 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2020, with a final hearing set for May 20, 2020 in the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the relief requested in the petition. A default judgment may issue should the respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

This 25th day of February, 2020.

HONORABLE ELIZABETH ASBURY

Approved for entry:

Melanie Lane, BPR # 26423

Attorney for Petitioners

(3-4-11-18-25-4tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from Michael Beaty and wife, Patricia Beaty, AKA Trisha Beaty unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded March 25, 2015 in Record Book 238, Page 228 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated March 16, 2015, payable by Michael Beaty and wife, Patricia Beaty to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 138, Page 4, and commonly known as Lot 34.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 702 Cessna Lane, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

TAX MAP 95, PARCEL 78.34

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: N/A

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: N/A

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2020 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(2-26; 3-4-11-3tc)

LEGAL NOTICE:

Pursuant to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) (34 C.F.R. 300.624) and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (34 C.F.R. 99), Tennessee’s Early Intervention System (TEIS) will be destroying special education records that are older than three (3) years past the date the child would be eligible for any early intervention services through this program. This includes all records of children with a date of birth of December 31, 2013 or before. Parents who wish to obtain their child’s old record(s) must contact TEIS at 1-800-852-7157 or see www.TN.Gov/education/teis for your specific local office contact information. Please do so by April 17, 2020. Records will be destroyed after that date.

(2-26; 3-4-11-14-25-5tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Vicky R. Upchurch unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded August 10, 2010 in Record Book 176, Page 275 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated August 6, 2010, payable by Vicky R. Upchurch to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 176, Page 273.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 301 S. Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

TAX MAP 63G, Group A, PARCEL 11.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: N/A

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: N/A

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2020 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(3-11-18-25-3tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556.

(3-11-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet on Friday March 20th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the ECD room of the Historic Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown TN 38556.

(3-11-18-2tc)