Legal Notices For The Week Of March 1, 2017

March 1, 2017

Accepting Bids on Mowing Tennova Healthcare-Jamestown is now accepting bids on lawn service. The contract date will begin on April 1st and will be a 12 month contract. Bids will be accepted until noon on Friday, March 17th. Questions, call Paul Wright at 931-704-8473. (3-1-8-2tc) mmm notice Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session. (2-1-1tc) mmm SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured by a Deed of Trust executed by Thomas D. McCormick, Sr., on December 15, 2011, to Richard K. Evans, Trustee, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Home Savings of America, and appearing of record in Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, recorded on December 19, 2011, in Deed Book 194 Page 174; and last transferred and assigned to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., by Assignment of Mortgage to be recorded in Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee; WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., and WHEREAS, JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., as the holder of the Note for which debt is owed, (“Note Holder”), appointed the undersigned, David L. Smith, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Note Holder, and that the undersigned, David L. Smith, Substitute Trustee, or his duly appointed attorneys or agents, by virtue of the power and authority vested in him, will on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017, commencing at 1:00 P.M., on the steps of the Fentress Courthouse, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit: SITUATED, LYING AND BEING in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, Southwardly form the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee by way of U.S Highway 127 to Highway 85; thence Westwardly on Highway 85 about 6/10 of a mile to a road the West margin known as Robs Road, thence Southwestwardly and Westwardly on Robs Road a distance of approximately one-half mile to South Lane, thence, Southwestwardly and Westwardly on South Lane a distance approximately 1900 feet and BEGINNING at an iron pin on the North margin of South lane at the Southeast corner of Lot 98 and running with the East line of Lot 98, N-20-39-W, 196.28 feet to stake, thence N-00-46-W, 66.15 feet to the Northeast corner of Lot 98 and the Southeast corner of Lot 97; thence continuing with the East line of Lot 97, N-00-46-W. 50.00 feet; N-07-53-E, 94.62 feet; and N-03-54-W, 77.59 feet to an iron pin the South line of Lot 92 of Clarkrange West Phase VIII, thence with the South lines of Lot 92 and 91, S-76-48-E, 236.76 feet to an iron pin, thence with the West line of Lot 100 of Clarkrange West, S-09-15-W, 204.81 feet, S-49-23-E, 243.23 feet, and S-17-24-E, 104.36 feet to an iron pin on the North margin of South Lane, thence with the North margin of the road, N-081-52-W, 178.04 feet, and N-84-05-W, 175.01 feet to the beginning corner, containing 2.75 acres, more or less, and being Lot 99 of Clarkrange West Subdivision, Phase IX, a plat of which is filed in Plat Book 5 page 33, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee. The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by Foy Survey Company, Rodney W. Foy, TRLS NO. 730, dated May 30, 2005. Drawing No. 4337-C. SUBJECT to all the restrictions and subsurface sewage disposal systems requirements as set out on the plat. SUBJECT to prior reservations of and excluding from the conveyance the coal, oil and gas in and under said land with right to remove same. ALSO SUBJECT to the following limitations and restrictive provisions which shall run with the lands and which are a part of the consideration hereof; to which the parties hereto expressly agree, and by acceptance hereof, the Grantee herein expressly agrees: 1.The Grantees or their assigns or successors interest, and any Grantees or their assigns or successors in interest shall use the property exclusively for residential purposes and shall not re-subdivide the acreage herein conveyed. 2.Fencing on any lot on the property herein conveyed shall be limited to woven wire, chain link painted wood, or split rail; and other fencing, expressly barbed wire fencing, shall specifically be prohibited. 3.Any building or buildings constructed on any lot on the property conveyed shall be no closer than 30 feet from any adjoining property line and no closer than 40 feet from road ROW line. 4.The property shall be restricted to single family type dwellings containing no less than 1200 square feet with at least 1000 square feet on the first floor and in addition to one other out building for a garage and /or storage. 5.No dwelling shall contain exterior finish of concrete blocks, tar paper, or rolled type siding or asphalt type siding. No tar paper shacks, or small portable buildings, such as school buses, van bodies, or similar objects for the purpose of living in will be permitted on property. 6.Mobile or modular homes shall not be located on the property herein conveyed, either permanently or temporarily. 7.No swine, poultry or other livestock with be kept or maintained on the property. 8.Garbage, waste and refuse will be held for collection in containers. 9.No part of the property herein conveyed will be used for the purposes of a junkyard, nor for a collection or storage area, or maintenance area, or parking area for junk, wrecked or stripped automobiles. This conveyance is subject to any and all power lines, water lines, or easements for the same, regardless of whether same are actually or record, exist or henceforth may exist or be constructed. Allardt Land Company, Inc. reserves the right to deal freely with restrictions in succeeding conveyances of property located elsewhere in the subdivision and in its sole discretion may vary, modify, add to, or omit such restrictions as it sees fit. These restrictions shall remain in effect for twenty (20) years after the date of this deed. Prior Reference: BEING the same property conveyed to Terence J. Entrican and wife, Sharon L. Entrican, by virtue of a General Warranty Deed from James Garrett and Todd Adams, recorded May 31, 2006 in Book 100, page 452, Register’s Office, Cumberland County, Tennessee. Sharon L. Entrican is now deceased, her date of date being March 18, 2010, and she is survived by her spouse, Terence J. Entrican, who took title to the subject property as surviving tenant by the entirety. BEING the same property conveyed to Thomas David McCormick, Sr. and Diane D. McCormick, husband and wife from Terence J. Entrican, an unmarried individual by virtue of a Warranty Deed dated December 15, 2011 of record in Deed Book 194, page 170 Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee. CURRENT OWNER(S): Thomas D. McCormick. Sr. and Diane D. McCormick, husband and wife Tax ID No.: 133 030.87 The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. Substitute Trustee will only convey any interest he/she may have in the property at the time of sale. Property is sold “as is, where is.” All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. David L. Smith c/o Shelton, Harrison & Pinson 701 Highlander Blvd., Suite 270 Arlington, TX 76051 Telephone: 682-808-7448 File No.: 4000328390 (3-1-8-15-3tp) mmm NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY WHEREAS, Rachelle L And Thomas J Bonneau executed a Deed of Trust to Amsouth Bank, Lender and Fmls, Inc., Trustee(s), which was dated November 20, 2001 and recorded on November 30, 2001 in Book 21, Page 591, Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Regions Bank Successor by merger with AmSouth Bank, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Fentress County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 28, 2017, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit: LYING and BEING in the FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows: BEING the Northwestern portion of Lot 4 of Koppers Company Inc., of record in Plat Book 1, Page 21, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee, a more particular description follows: BEGINNING on a steel fence post (found) in the eastern margin of Highway 154, being the northwest corner of tract #4 as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 21, thence South 80 ° 56’ 39” East, a distance of 196.51 feet to a 2” metal pipe (found); thence South 83 ° 42’ 46” East, a distance of 26.51 feet to a 3/4” metal pipe (found); thence South 36 ° 38’ 08” West, a distance of 99.53 feet to a 3/4” metal pipe (found); thence North 81 ° 31’ 42 West, a distance of 222.45 feet to a 1/2” iron pin and cap set this survey, in the margin of Highway 154; thence North 36 ° 05’ 40” East, a distance of 100.15 feet to the BEGINNING. Containing 0.45 acres more or less. As surveyed by Timothy L. Goad R.L.S. #1748 on October 24, 2001. Bearings based on a magnetic north reading taken on the property. Subject to reservations of oil, gas, ores and other minerals and other exceptions as contained in the deed from Koppers Company, Inc., dated November 30, 1978 and recorded in Deed Book p, Series 5, Page 331, of the Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee. LYING and BEING in the FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows: BEGINNING on a 1/2” iron pin in the eastern margin of Highway 154 being the Southwest corner of William Norris (7.777) and a common corner of Price; thence South 81 ° 31’ 42” East, a distance of 222.45 feet, to a metal pipe (found); thence leaving the line of Norris and severing the lands of Price, South 88 ° 13’ 13” West, a distance of 40.45 feet, to a PVC post (found) Foy survey # 730; thence North 84 ° 26’ 50” West, a distance of 107.26 feet, to a 1/2” iron pipe; thence North 74 ° 01’ 09” West, a distance of 77.49 feet, to a 1/2” iron pin; thence North 35 ° 27’ 53” East, a distance of 2.84 feet, to the point of BEGINNING, containing 1,788.76 square feet or 0.04 acres, more or less. Surveyed by Timothy L. Goad, RLS # 1748, on BEING a part of the same property conveyed to RACHELLE BONNEAU and husband, THOMAS J.. BONNEAU, by virtue of deed from WILLIAM H. NORRIS and wife, DIANA A. NORRIS, dated Nov. 30, 2001 , of record in Book 21 , Page 587, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 034 005.00 Address/Description: 2946 Pickett Park Highway, Jamestown, TN 38556. Current Owner(s): Rachelle L. Bonneau. Other Interested Party(ies): Discover Bank; Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC as assignee of “GE Money Bank”; and Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to “Chase Bank USA, NA”. The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. (tfc) mmm NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 22, 2010, executed by Trudy Wiedman, conveying certain real property therein described to Premier Title and Escrow, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded May 22, 2012, in Deed Book 182, Page 128; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 16, 2017 at 03:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, located in Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:Lying and being in the Forth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows: TRACT ONE: BEGINNING on a fence corner post in the southern right of way of the Bart Jones Road; thence, with said road right of way,North 74° 44` 00“ East 772.71 feet to a fence post; thence, continuing with said road right of way, North 75° 19` 15“ East 334.17 feet toa fence corner post at the intersection of said road right of way and the western right of way of the Jonesville Road; thence, with the western right of way of the Jonesville Road for the next four (4) courses and distances: South 03° 25` 59“ East 287.68 feet to a fencepost; South 03° 12` 35“ East 485.84 feet to a fence post; South 05° 56` 05“ East 89.00 feet to a point; and South 17° 53` 53“ East 85.72feet to the intersection of said road right of way and the centerline of Abb`s Branch; thence, leaving said road right of way and with the centerline of ABB`s Branch for the next eighteen (18) courses and distances (said lines reduced to a straight line): South 53° 49` 58“West 126.27 feet to a point; South 46° 45` 55“ East 73.32 feet to a point; South 22° 23` 43“ East 72.20 feet to a point; South 29° 24` 03“West 18.80 feet to a point; North 76° 48` 40“ West 113.64 feet to point; North 42° 41` 03“ West 76.12 feet to a point; North 78° 33` 02“West 172.23 feet to a point; South 89° 26` 44“ West 164.27 feet to a point; South 85° 41` 33“ West 132.60 feet to a point; South 41° 35`53“ West 81.62 feet to a point; South 37° 13` 02“ West 100.98 feet to a point; South 65° 25` 10“ West 116.09 feet to a point; North 88°06` 40“ West 57.94 feet to a point; North 66° 26` 12“ West 119.81 feet to a point; North 88° 26` 30“ West 137.96 feet to a point; North07° 00` 52“ East 125.70 feet to a point; North 11° 18` 57“ East 99.02 feet to point; and North 63° 29` 50“ West 81.17 feet to a point;thence leaving the centerline of said branch, North 06° 35` 19“ East 6.00 feet to a metal pin on the north bank of said sic; thence North06° 35` 19“ East 633.96 feet to a point of beginning, and containing 25.30 acres, more or less, as per survey dated May 2, 1990 by O.D.Pugh Jr., R.L.S. #699.TRACT TWO: A tract or parcel of land on the south side of the Bart Jones Road and being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at a 0.5 inch diameter driven pipe with a yellow plastic cap stamped L-1689 in the south margin of Bart Jones Road, being the extreme north corner of this tract being described and the northwest corner of a second tract of land owned by Jones and GeorgiaBowling;thence leaving said road and with two lines coincident with the west line of the second tract owned by Bowling, to wit: South6° 35` 19“ West 633.96 feet to a 0.5 inch diameter rebar; thence South 6° 35` 19“ West 6.00 feet to a point in the center of Abb`s Branch,which point is in the north line of the property of David Schvock tract herein described and the southwest corner of the second tractowned by Bowling; thence leaving the second tract of Bowling and with seventeen lines coincident with the north and east lines of theproperty of Schvock being the center of Abb`s Branch, to wit: North 48° 38` 52“ West 67.70 feet to a point; thence North 65° 02` 52“ West 28.45 feet to a point; thence North 83° 32` 06“ West 35.86 feet to a point; thence North 71° 34` 52“ West 57.17 feet to a point; thence North 62° 08` 19“ West 17.74 feet to a point; thence South 79° 00` 33“ West 68.96 feet to a point; thence South 32° 54` 22“ West 10.37 feet to a point; thence South 36° 36` 58“ West 145.54 feet to a point; thence South 34° 58` 14“ West 18.42 feet to a point; thence North 86° 59` 18“ West 22.87 feet to a point; thence North 66° 28` 16“ West 34.75 feet to a point; thence North 56° 24` 35“ West 84.70 feet to a point; thence North 48° 46` 33“ West 93.12 feet to a point;thence North 17° 40` 36“ East 32.79 feet to a point; thence North 64° 39` 45“ East 90.00 feet to a point; thence North 28° 37` 02“ East50.97 feet to a point; thence North 8° 18` 24“ East 29.15 feet to a point in the south margin of said road, being the northwest corner ofthis tract being described and a northeast corner of the property of Schvock; thence, leaving the property of Schvock and Abb`s Branchand with ten lines Coincident with the south margin of said road, to wit: North 72° 03` 02“ East 135.16 feet to a point; thence North 63°36` 49“ East 81.14 feet to a point; thence North 54° 48` 44“ East 59.01 feet to a point; thence North 44° 33` 39“ East 54.27 feet to a point; thence North 32° 49` 03“ East 63.51 feet to a point; thence North 26° 15` 34“ East 70.64 feet to a point; thence North 30° 36` 13“East 43.37 feet to a point; thence North 32° 54` 42“ East 54.77 feet to a point; thence North 44° 40` 48“ East 69.49 feet to a point; thence North 52° 29` 15“ East 59.61 feet to the beginning and containing 3.742 acres as surveyed On April 13, 1999 by Williams S. Williford, RLS No. 1689.PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1956 Hall Rd, Clarkrange, TN 38553. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE OF TRUDY WIEDMAN , JOHN EDWARD WIEDMAN OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #111467 (2-15-22;3-1-3tc) mmm In the General Sessions Court for Fentress County, Tennessee Jerry Lee Gilbert, Plaintiff Vs. Edna Lou Wilson Gilbert, Defendant Case No. 2017-CV-54 Order of Publication It appears that process is unable to be served on the Defendant, Edna Lou Wilson Gilbert, and the defendant cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person. The defendant, Edna Lou Wilson Gilbert, is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint for Divorce by Jerry Lee Gilbert, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint. It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks-February 22, March 1, 8, and 15 of 2017, and a hearing date set for April 27, 2017 in the General Sessions Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend. Signed this 16th day of February, 2017. Honorable Todd Burnett General Sessions Judge (2-22;3-1-8-15-4tc) mmm NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 21, 2007, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 28, 2007, in Book No. 129, at Page 194, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Melissa D. Branstetter, conveying certain property therein described to Arnold M. Weiss, Esq. as Trustee for Southeast Home Mortgage, LLC; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, NA. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, NA, will, on April 27, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: In the Fourth CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, roughly 24 miles southwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, by way of U.S. Highway 127, 18 miles to Tennessee State Route 62; thence eastwardly along State Route 62 roughly 6 miles to a roadway running southwardly and situated roughly 62/100ths of a mile east of Jonesville Road, known as Carpenter Hall Road, and further described as follows: BEGINNING at the southeast corner of the old Dennis L. Hedgecoth et ux two are tract on the west margin of Carpenter Hall Road, thence southwardly with the west margin of Carpenter Hall Road 420 feet to a steel stake, thence westwardly so as to run parallel with the south line of said Hedgecoth tract 210 feet; thence northwardly 420 feet so as to run parallel with the west margin of the Carpenter hall Road to a steel stake, thence eastwardly with the south line of the Hedgecoth tract to the beginning corner, containing two acres, more or less. Subject to tbe Right of-Way to Fentress Gas Transport Corporation, recorded in Deed Book X-5, Page 477, in tbe Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. ALSO KNOWN AS: 1230 Lloyd Hall Loop, Deerlodge, TN 37726-3057 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: MELISSA D. BRANSTETTER THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 320091 DATED February 13, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM (2-22;3-1-8-3tc) mmm In the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee At Jamestown, Tennessee IN RE: ALEK JOHN QUINTON RAINS, d/o/b/ 10/10/2013 A Minor Child under 18 years of age JERRY DALE RAINS and wife, PAMELA LYNN RAINS Petitioners Vs. RONNIE GEER, biological father CASEY RAINS, biological mother Respondents Case #17-02 Order of Publication It appears that process is unable to be served on the Respondents, RONNIE GEER and CASEY RAINS, the respondents cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the persons. The respondents, Ronnie Geer and Casey Rains are hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights and to Adopt by Petitioners, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the complaint. It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks-February 22nd, March 1st, 8th and 15th of 2017, and a hearing date set for May 2, 2017 in the Chancery Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the respondents fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend. Signed this 16th day of February, 2017. Linda Smith CLERK & MASTER (2-22;3-1-8-15-4tc) mmm notice The Fentress County Finance Committee will meet Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Finance Building located at 103A Smith Street South. Open to the public. (3-1-1tc) mmm Notice The Industrial Development Board of Fentress County will hold its regular monthly meeting on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Community & Economic Development Room. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. All meetings are open to the public. (3-1-1tc) mmm