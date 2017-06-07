Legal Notices For The Week Of June 7, 2017

June 7, 2017

NOTICE

The Fentress County Finance/Budget Committee will meet Tuesday, June 13th, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Finance Building located at 103A Smith Street South. Open to the public.

notice

The Joint Economic and Community Development Executive Board will meet on Friday, June 16th, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. in the small courtroom. The Joint Economic and Community Development Full Board will meet at 11:30 a.m. on that day. Everyone is invited to attend this important meeting.

public notice

The Jamestown City Council meets 2nd Monday of each month at 5:00 p.m. for work session. 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-27

Estate of Lula Mae Carter, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of May, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Lula Mae Carter, deceased, who died the 5th day of May, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 31st day of May, 2017.

Claude R. Carter

Personal Representative/

Executor for the Estate of

Lula Mae Carter, deceased

782 Union B Road

Monterey, TN 38574

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

Request For Proposal

The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency, Administrative Entity/Fiscal Agent for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs in Local Workforce Development Area 7, and the Local Workforce Development Board are requesting proposals from vendors interested in One-Stop Operator, Title I Career Services for Adults and Dislocated Workers, and Title I Youth Services.

Eligible bidders shall be an entity (public, private, or nonprofit), or consortium of entities, including a consortium of entities that, at a minimum, includes 3 or more of the one-stop partners located in the local area, which may include: an institution of higher education; an employment service State agency established under the Wagner-Peyser Act (29 U.S.C. 49 et seq.) on behalf of the local office of the agency; a community-based organization, nonprofit organization, or intermediary; a private for-profit entity; another interested organization or entity, which may include a local chamber of commerce or other business organization, or a labor organization.

The request for proposal is being issued on May 30, 2017 and can be picked up at the UCHRA Central Office in Cookeville, TN or by e-mailing Ronald Basham (Director of Employment and Training) rbasham@uchra.com, or Terry Alley (Director of General Services) talley@uchra.com, to request a copy of the RFP specs. Bids will be accepted until Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope and clearly marked on the outside: “One-Stop Operator/Title I Services” and must include the name, address, and telephone number of the bidder. The bid should include one original document. Bids must be submitted to: UCHRA, 580 South Jefferson Avenue, Suite B, Cookeville, TN 38501, and received no later than 2:00 pm (CST) on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

UCHRA reserves the right to reject any or all bids and or waive any or all formalities. TDD Users: 800-848-0298.

