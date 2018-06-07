Legal Notices For The Week Of June 6, 2018

June 7, 2018

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Casey Conatser and wife, Misty Conatser unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded September 22, 2015 in Record Book 245, Page 595 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated September 14, 2015, payable by Casey Conatser and wife, Misty Conatser to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 5, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 205, Page 565.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 909 Forest Lane, Jamestown, TN 38556.

TAX MAP 43-H, Group D, PARCEL 002.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. § 7425(d)(1).

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: N/A

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: N/A

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(6-6-13-20-3tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Finance/Budget Committee will meet Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Finance Building located at 103A Smith Street South. Open to the public.

(6-6-1tc)

NOTICE

Looking for ways to raise money?

Fentress County Fair Concession Stands to be auctioned June 16th.

Attention: Businesses, organizations, sports teams, anyone needing to raise money for a cause. This is a great opportunity to raise money. Bid on a fair concession stand to operate and help your organization. The auction will be June 16th at 11 a.m. at the main concession stand.

For more information call Jimmy at 879-3814 or Cindy at 397-6363.

(6-6-13-2tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, June 15th, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

(6-6-1tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

DOCKET NO P-18-27

Estate of J. Q. Clark, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 1st day of June, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the Estate of J. Q. Clark, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured and un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 1st day of June, 2018.

Greg Clark

Violet C. Clark

Co-Executor

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Estate of Deceased

J. Q. Clark

130 Stillwell Circle

Albany, GA 31707

Fentress County Probate Court

140 Justice Center Drive, Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(6-6-13-2tp)

NOTICE

The Allardt City Council will have a called meeting on Monday, June 11, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. for the 2nd Reading of Water Rate Ordinance and discuss employee wages.

(6-6-1tc)

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

(6-6-1tc)

