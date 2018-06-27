Legal Notices For The Week Of June 27, 2018

June 27, 2018

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated October 25, 2007, of record in Book 131, page 608, Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, CHRISTOPHER T. HUGHES and PATRICIA HUGHES, husband and wife, did convey unto T. MIKE ESTES, as Trustee, a certain tract of real estate hereinafter described, to secure a certain indebtedness set out in said Deed of Trust; and

WHEREAS, FARM CREDIT MID-AMERICA, FLCA, formerly known as FARM CREDIT SERVICES OF MID-AMERICA, FLCA, is the owner and holder of the note secured by said Deed of Trust hereinabove referred to; and

WHEREAS, JOHN T. BOBO was appointed Substitute Trustee by Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in Book 268, page 764, Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee; and

WHEREAS, the said real estate described in said Deed of Trust is as follows:

In the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows:

Beginning on a stone in the Fentress-Overton County line and being just north of a natural gas line right-of-way. Thence with the said county line South 29 degrees 43 minutes West 4798.2 feet to a stone in a fence line. Thence with the said fence leaving the county line South 85 degrees 46 minutes East 410.9 feet to a stone in a fence corner. Thence with the said fence South 4 degrees 34 minutes West 5082.3 feet to the top of the bluff. This point being 50 feet northeast from a mineral spring. Thence with the top of the bluff the following calls and distances: (1) North 48 degrees 05 minutes East 123.0 feet; (2) North 6 degrees 45 minutes West 87.5 feet; (3) North 46 degrees East 276.1 feet; (4) North 28 degrees 47 minutes East 281.5 feet; (5) North 52 degrees 20 minutes East 645.6 feet; (6) South 88 degrees 52 minutes East 134.5 feet; (7) North 55 degrees 03 minutes East 264.0; (8) North 75 degrees 45 minutes East 472.4 feet; (9) North 53 degrees 24 minutes East 190.0 feet to a point in a small creek. Thence with the said creek South 8 degrees 16 minutes East 417.4 feet to the center of Hurricane Creek. Thence with the center of Hurricane Creek the following calls and distances; (1) North 68 degrees 16 minutes East 406.6 feet; (2) South 75 degrees 12 minutes East 195.2 feet; (3) North 81 degrees 38 minutes East 143.5 feet; (4) North 55 degrees 22 minutes East 226.2 feet; (5) North 18 degrees 30 minutes East 95.5 feet; (6) North 52 degrees 44 minutes East 383.5 feet; (7) North 64 degrees 03 minutes East 601.8 feet; (8) South 59 degrees 43 minutes East 192.8 feet; (9) South 46 degrees 30 minutes East 368.5 feet; (10) North 43 degrees 56 minutes [sic] 279.6 feet; (11) North 11 degrees 58 minutes East 194.2 feet; (12) North 8 degrees 51 minutes West 237.6 feet; (13) North 49 degrees 24 minutes East 580.9 feet; (14) North 26 deg 41 minutes East 179.0 feet; (15) North 33 degrees 14 minutes West 187.8 feet; (16) North 69 degrees 12 minutes West 179.0 feet; (17) North 37 degrees 30 minutes West 492.2 feet; (18) North 3 degrees 14 minutes East 283.0 feet; (19) North 24 degrees 43 minutes East 248.1 feet; (20) North 52 degrees 03 minutes East 911.1 feet; (21) North 23 degrees 49 minutes West 73.3 feet; (22) North 71 degrees 04 minutes West 191.0 feet; (23) North 81 degrees 25 minutes West 253.6 feet; (24) South 68 degrees 09 minutes West 142.7 feet; (25) North 54 degrees 45 minutes West 156.6 feet; (26) North 7 degrees 55 minutes East 160.2 feet; (27) North 33 degrees 52 minutes East 339.2 feet; (28) North 53 degrees 14 minutes East 126.3 feet; (29) North 52 degrees 15 minutes East 385.3 feet; (30) North 10 deg 08 minutes West 111.6 feet; (31) North 64 degrees West 87.3 feet; (32) North 81 degrees 20 minutes West 230.5 feet; (33) North 25 degrees 22 minutes West 264.5 feet; (34) North 35 degrees 32 minutes West 433.7 feet; (35) North 20 degrees 22 minutes West 352.0 feet; (36) North 59 degrees 14 minutes East 122.0 feet; (37) North 7 degrees 02 minutes West 271.7 feet; (38) North 32 degrees 07 minutes East 254.8 feet; (39) North 81 degrees 24 minutes East 286.6 feet; (40) North 52 degrees 20 minutes East 286.8 feet to a triple hemlock on the west edge of said creek. Thence North 86 deg, 40 minutes West 2742.6 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 530.0 acres more or less per a survey by James E. Davis RLS #804 on March 1, 1977.

The minerals have been reserved by a prior grantor.

The previous and last conveyance being a Quitclaim Deed from the United States of America to Christopher T. Hughes, dated December 8, 1987, and recorded in Deed Book O-6, Page 361, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was made to secure the payment of a note therein set out and contained the power to sell in the case of default in the payment of said note and interest at maturity; and

WHEREAS, the makers of said note have defaulted in the payment thereof, and the owner and holder of said note has declared the entire amount due and payable and has requested the undersigned to foreclose said Deed of Trust according to its terms in order to collect said note.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, the undersigned, JOHN. T. BOBO, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE will, in accordance with the terms set out in the Deed of Trust above referred to, on July 12, 2018, at 12:00 P.M., at the door of the Fentress County Courthouse, offer for sale and sell the above-described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in bar of equity of redemption and free from homestead and dower, all in accordance with the provisions of said Deed of Trust and the laws of Tennessee controlling such sales, subject, however, to all outstanding real estate taxes; any applicable easements and restrictions; and prior liens or mortgages, if any

Other interested parties: Peoples Bank and Trust Company of Pickett County; Crop Production Services, Inc.

Said property may be sold as a whole or by individual lots or tracts or groups of lots or tracts at the discretion of the Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day and time certain without further publication and in accordance with law upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said Deed of Trust. Said Deed of Trust is made a part hereof as if copied verbatim herein.

This sale of the Property shall be subject to any and all taxes, easements, restrictions, building lines, and assessments (plus penalty and interest, if any), and any redemptive rights of any governmental agency, State or Federal (including redemptive rights of any taxing authority by reason of any tax liens), plus any and all other matters and encumbrances superior in right to the lien of the Deed of Trust, as well as any priority created by fixture filing, and any applicable City and/or County zoning ordinances as now affect or as may later affect the parcel.

If the U. S. Department of the Treasury/Internal Revenue Service, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor and Work Force Development are listed as interested parties in the advertisement, then the notice of this foreclosure is being given to them, and the sale will be subject to the applicable governmental right to redeem the property, all as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. 67-1-1433.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

The address of the property is unknown, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This property is further identified as being Map 153, Parcel 1.01 on the records of the Tax Assessor of Fentress County, Tennessee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This 7th day of June, 2018.

John T. Bobo, Substitute Trustee

BOBO, HUNT & WHITE

111 W. Side Square

Shelbyville, Tennessee 37160

(931) 684-3327

ATTORNEYS FOR SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 5th day of March, 2008, Zaida Rivera did make, execute and deliver certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Big South Fork Land Sales, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 137, Page 869 and recorded on March 23, 2008 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to VADI Financing, LLC. More fully described in said Assignment of Deed of Trust of record in Book 253, Page 551 and recorded on April 19, 2016 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Assignment of Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and the real estate to be sold is described as follows:

LYING and BEING in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and being described more particularly as follows:

Phase 3 Lot 10, in Stone Cliff Acres, a subdivision according to the plat thereof of record in Plat Book P5, Page 169, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balances of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned Trustee by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Notes, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the courthouse door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 1:00 p.m. prevailing time on Thursday, the 19th day of July, 2018; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption and statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and material men’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2017 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2018 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or re-advertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Clarkrange, Tennessee, on this the 12th day of June, 2018.

TRUSTEE:

LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER,

6890 South York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 5th day of November, 2007, Windell K. Smith and wife, Gwen N. Smith did make, execute and deliver certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Big South Fork Land Sales, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 131, Page 635 and recorded on November 13, 2007 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to L&R Properties more fully described in Book 253, Page 968 and recorded on April 29, 2016 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which reference is hereby made; and the real estate to be sold is described as follows:

LYING and BEING in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and being described more particularly as follows:

Phase 4 Lot 32, in Stone Cliff Acres, a subdivision according to the plat thereof of record in Plat Book P5, Page 166, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, on the 10th day of April, 2008, Justin A. Yates did make, execute and deliver certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Big South Fork Land Sales, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 139, Page 602 and recorded on April 23, 2008 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to L&R Properties more fully described in Book 253, Page 968 and recorded on April 29, 2016 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which reference is hereby made; and the real estate to be sold is described as follows:

LYING and BEING in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and being described more particularly as follows:

Phase 3 Lot 16 in Stone Cliff Acres, a subdivision according to the plat thereof of record in Plat Book P5, Page 169, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balances of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned Trustee by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Notes, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the courthouse door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 1:00 p.m. prevailing time on Thursday, the 19th day of July, 2018; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption and statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and material men’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2017 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2018 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or re-advertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Clarkrange, Tennessee, on this the 12th day of June, 2018.

TRUSTEE:

LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER,

6890 South York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

NOTICE

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a new 235 foot tall self-support telecommunications tower (total overall height will be 250 feet with appurtenances) facility located at 4235 J-Town Stockton Road, Jamestown (NE of the intersection of Stephens Lane and Round Mountain Road), Fentress County, TN. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6118004755-MRG c/o EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South York, PA 17403, or via telephone at (339) 234-3535.

NOTICE

The Fentress County Courthouse will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 in observance of Independence Day.

NOTICE

The Allardt City Council will meet Monday, July 2, 2018 at the Allardt City Hall starting at 7:00 p.m.

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEE’s SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 11, 2013, executed by RICHARD LEE, conveying certain real property therein described to AMERICA`S REVERSE TITLE INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded October 23, 2013, in Deed Book 219, Page 206-219; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 12, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING ROUGHLY 2.11 MILES FROM THE COURTHOUSE BY WAY OF TENNESSEE STATE HIGHWAY 52 WEST, 1.73 MILES TO THE TENNESSEE STATE HIGHWAY 52 AND TENNESSEE STATE ROUTE 154 (FORMERLY CALLED CAMPBELL ROAD) INTERSECTION AND THENCE NORTHWARDLY ALONG CAMPBELL ROAD 38/100 OF A MILE AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING ON A SET STONE ON THE SOUTH BANK OF THE OLD COVE ROAD OR CAMPBELL ROAD LEADING FROM CROSS ROADS TO HOG-JAW AT HIGHWAY NO. 52 AND BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF BATES CRAB TREE`S PLACE AND RUNNING THENCE WEST 50 DEGREES SOUTH 4 POLES AND 16 LINKS TO A SET STONE OF BATES CRAB TREE`S LINE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF COVE ROAD; RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 55 1/2 DEGREES EAST 7 POLES AND 16 LINKS TO A SET STONE IN BATES CRABTREE`S WEST BOUNDARY LINE; THENCE NORTH 3 DEGREES EAST 9 POLES AND 20 LINKS TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1/4 ACRE, MORE OR LESS.Parcel ID: 052 066.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1321 W COVE RD, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): RICHARD LEE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on July 17, 2018 at 1:00 p.m., local time, at the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 South Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Gary M. Pennycuff and Steve R. Pennycuff, tenants in common, to William J. Campbell, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) as nominee for Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp. dated October 26, 2007, of record in Book 130, Page 733, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

The hereinafter described real property located in Fentress County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:.

Legal Description: LYING AND BEING IN THE THIRD CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND ABOUT 7 MILES SOUTHEASTERLY FROM THE COURTHOUSE BY WAY OF U.S. HIGHWAY #127 AND TINCHTOWN ROAD AND BEING LOT NO. 13 OF TINCH WOODS SUBDIVISION, PHASE 1, A PLAT OF WHICH IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 40, OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HAD FOR A FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 138 Tinch Circle, Jamestown, TN 38556 but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 105 004.21

Current owner(s) of Property: Gary M. Pennycuff

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, Florida 32312

PH: (850) 422-2520

FX: (850) 422-2567

PLG# 18-003848

