Legal Notices For The Week Of June 21, 2017

June 21, 2017

notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

Notice to Creditors

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-17-28

Estate of Nannie Louis Looper, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 12th day of June, 2017, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Nannie Louis Looper, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 12th day of June, 2017.

Bill Phipps

Executor

Estate of Deceased

Nannie Louis Looper

Address

1681 Clarkrange-Monterey Hwy.

Monterey, TN

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Fentress County Probate Court

140 Justice Center Drive, Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(6-14-21-2tp)

In the Chancery court of Fentress County, Tennessee

State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services

Petitioners

Elizabeth Rigney, Mother

and Mary Woodall,

Maternal Grandmother

vs.

Joe R. Higgins

aka Rodie Joe Higgins, Jr.

Respondent

In the matter of:

Sadiee Mae Higgins,

D.O.B. 09/17/2013

Child Under (18) years of age

Address: 2059 Old Wolf River Rd. Jamestown, TN 38556

Case No. 17-15

Order of publication

It appears from the sworn motion of Petitioner’s counsel that process is unable to be served on Joe R. Higgins, aka Rodie Joe Higgins, Jr., Respondent. Counsel has been unable to contact the following respondent:

Last Known Address: 2059 Old Wolf River Road, Jamestown, Tn 38556

The Respondent, Joe R. Higgins, aka Rodie Joe Higgins, Jr., is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition to Terminate Absent Father’s Paternal Rights and Adopt by Elizabeth Rigney, Mother and Mary Woodall, Maternal Grandmother whose attorney is Leslie Clark Ledbetter, 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, TN 38553, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against them.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks June 14, 21, 28 and week of July 5, 2017 and with the hearing set on August 14, 2017 in the Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the Petition to Terminate Absent Father’s Paternal Rights and Adopt by Elizabeth Rigney, Mother and Mary Woodall, Maternal Grandmother should the Respondent, Joe R. Higgins, aka Rodie Joe Higgins, Jr. fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

This 9 day of June, 2017.

Honorable Elizabeth Asbury,

Chancellor

Approved for entry:

Leslie Clark Ledbetter

Attorney for Petitioner

BPP 023305

6890 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange, TN 38553

931-863-5997

(6-14-21-28;7-5-4tp)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Phillip A. Cook unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded November 2, 2009 in Record Book 165, Page 598 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated October 29, 2009, payable by Phillip A. Cook to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Phillip A. Cook unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded January 29, 2013 in Record Book 209, Page 172 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated January 29, 2013, payable by Phillip A. Cook to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 165, Page 596, and containing 0.48 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 128 Oak Hill Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 85-N, Group A, PARCEL 6.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: State of Tennessee, THDA, Midland Funding

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(6-14-21-28-3tc)

Notice of sale of vehicle

The undersigned have retained a security interest in the following described vehicles and default having been made in said security agreement, and having regained possession of said property, the undersigned hereby gives notice to the public that it will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the lobby of the Union Bank Impound Lot on North Main Street on July 6th at 5:00 P.M. Vehicles are described as follows:

2010 Harley FDX VIN: 1HD1GM413AC325010

2004 Yamaha XVA VIN: JYAVP11E34A059671

2005 Dodge NXT VIN: 1B3ES56C15D162705

2006 Volk JET VIN:

3VWSF71K16M700435

Cody Hamby

Collection Officer

Union Bank

(6-21-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a work session Thursday, June 29th, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The work session will be held at the Fentress County courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Work session is open to the public.

(6-21-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in a reconvened session Thursday, June 29th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

(6-21-1tc)

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING TO MEET

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Darlene Monday Davis, Mayor

(6-21-1tc)