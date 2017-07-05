Legal Notices For The Week Of July 5, 2017

July 5, 2017

public notice

The Jamestown City Council meets 2nd Monday of each month at 5:00 p.m. for work session. 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

(7-5-1tc)

Notice

The Industrial Development Board of Fentress County will hold its regular monthly meeting on Friday, July 7, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Community & Economic Development Room. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. All meetings are open to the public.

(7-5-1tc)

notice

In the Chancery court of Fentress County, Tennessee

State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services

Petitioners

Elizabeth Rigney, Mother

and Mary Woodall,

Maternal Grandmother

vs.

Joe R. Higgins

aka Rodie Joe Higgins, Jr.

Respondent

In the matter of:

Sadiee Mae Higgins,

D.O.B. 09/17/2013

Child Under (18) years of age

Address: 2059 Old Wolf River Rd. Jamestown, TN 38556

Case No. 17-15

Order of publication

It appears from the sworn motion of Petitioner’s counsel that process is unable to be served on Joe R. Higgins, aka Rodie Joe Higgins, Jr., Respondent. Counsel has been unable to contact the following respondent:

Last Known Address: 2059 Old Wolf River Road, Jamestown, Tn 38556

The Respondent, Joe R. Higgins, aka Rodie Joe Higgins, Jr., is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition to Terminate Absent Father’s Paternal Rights and Adopt by Elizabeth Rigney, Mother and Mary Woodall, Maternal Grandmother whose attorney is Leslie Clark Ledbetter, 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, TN 38553, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against them.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks June 14, 21, 28 and week of July 5, 2017 and with the hearing set on August 14, 2017 in the Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the Petition to Terminate Absent Father’s Paternal Rights and Adopt by Elizabeth Rigney, Mother and Mary Woodall, Maternal Grandmother should the Respondent, Joe R. Higgins, aka Rodie Joe Higgins, Jr. fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

This 9 day of June, 2017.

Honorable Elizabeth Asbury,

Chancellor

Approved for entry:

Leslie Clark Ledbetter

Attorney for Petitioner

BPP 023305

6890 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange, TN 38553

931-863-5997

(6-14-21-28;7-5-4tp)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by JANICE OWENS (now deceased), unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded October 15, 2012, in Record Book 205, Page 343, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated October 12, 2012, payable by Janice Owens to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 205, Page 341, and containing ½ acre, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 106 King Street, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 53-J, Group A, PARCEL 25.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes and the 2016 Jamestown city taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(6-28; 7-5-12-3tc)

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-30

Estate of Paul Colditz, Late of Union County, Georgia

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2017, Ancillary Letters Testamentary in respect of the Estate of Paul Colditz, deceased, who died the 10th day of November, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 23rd day of June, 2017.

Thomas H. Potter

Estate of Paul Colditz

Ancillary Executor

421 East Central Avenue

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(6-28; 7-5;2tp)

Notice To Creditors

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-17-29

Estate of Johnny Dee Gunter, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Johnny Dee Gunter, deceased, who died the 10th day of June, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than least sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 23rd day of June, 2017.

Regina Price

Personal Representative

Estate of Johnny Dee Gunter

286 Ray Price Road

Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(6-28; 7-5-2tp)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured by that certain Real Estate Deed of Trust for Tennessee executed on January 21, 2004, by Gary Voiles and wife, Lola Voiles to David Seivers, Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee in Book 58, Page 355-361, (“Deed of Trust”); and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed(s) of Trust is the United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”); and

WHEREAS, USDA, the current owner and holder of said Deed(s) of Trust appointed Jerry Jolley as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed(s) of Trust; and

NOW THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed(s) of Trust by USDA, and Jerry Jolley as Substitute Trustee, or duly appointed agent, pursuant to the power, duty, and authorization in and conferred by said Deed(s) of Trust, will on Wednesday, July 26th, 2017, commencing at 10:00 a.m. at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest bidder either for cash (must be in the form of a cashier’s check) or 10 per cent of the high bid price as a non-refundable deposit with balance due within ten (10) days of sale, (and if such balance goes unpaid, USDA will retain the deposit and re-foreclose) the following described property lying and being Fifth Civil District in Fentress County, Tennessee to wit: “A metes and bounds description of the property is included in the deed referenced below.”

Map 88 Parcel 46

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3120 Mt Helen Road Allardt, TN 38504

The previous and last conveyance being the deed from Ronnie E. Koger sand Patricia (Patty) J. Hayes to Gary A. Voiles and Lola Voiles, his wife, recorded November 23, 1971 in Deed Book T-4, page 212 in the register’s office for Fentress County, Tennessee. See also for further reference Quitclaim Deed of record in Book 177, page 251 which conveys a 1/2 interest in the property to Anthony Voiles.

CURRENT OWNERS: Gary Voiles and wife Lola Voiles

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

INTERESTED PARTIES:

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed(s) of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Jerry Jolley

Substitute Trustee

390 South Lowe

Suite K

Cookville, TN 38501

http//www.resales.usda.gov

(7-5-12-19-3tc)

notice

The Fentress County Finance/Budget Committee will meet Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Finance Building located at 103A Smith Street South. Open to the public.

(7-5-1tc)

