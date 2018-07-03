Legal Notices For The Week Of July 4, 2018

July 3, 2018

Notice

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 5th day of March, 2008, Zaida Rivera did make, execute and deliver certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Big South Fork Land Sales, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 137, Page 869 and recorded on March 23, 2008 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to VADI Financing, LLC. More fully described in said Assignment of Deed of Trust of record in Book 253, Page 551 and recorded on April 19, 2016 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Assignment of Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and the real estate to be sold is described as follows:

LYING and BEING in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and being described more particularly as follows:

Phase 3 Lot 10, in Stone Cliff Acres, a subdivision according to the plat thereof of record in Plat Book P5, Page 169, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balances of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned Trustee by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Notes, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the courthouse door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 1:00 p.m. prevailing time on Thursday, the 19th day of July, 2018; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption and statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and material men’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2017 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2018 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or re-advertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Clarkrange, Tennessee, on this the 12th day of June, 2018.

TRUSTEE:

LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER,

6890 South York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(6-20-27; 7-4-3tc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 5th day of November, 2007, Windell K. Smith and wife, Gwen N. Smith did make, execute and deliver certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Big South Fork Land Sales, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 131, Page 635 and recorded on November 13, 2007 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to L&R Properties more fully described in Book 253, Page 968 and recorded on April 29, 2016 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which reference is hereby made; and the real estate to be sold is described as follows:

LYING and BEING in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and being described more particularly as follows:

Phase 4 Lot 32, in Stone Cliff Acres, a subdivision according to the plat thereof of record in Plat Book P5, Page 166, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, on the 10th day of April, 2008, Justin A. Yates did make, execute and deliver certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Big South Fork Land Sales, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 139, Page 602 and recorded on April 23, 2008 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to L&R Properties more fully described in Book 253, Page 968 and recorded on April 29, 2016 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which reference is hereby made; and the real estate to be sold is described as follows:

LYING and BEING in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and being described more particularly as follows:

Phase 3 Lot 16 in Stone Cliff Acres, a subdivision according to the plat thereof of record in Plat Book P5, Page 169, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balances of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned Trustee by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Notes, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the courthouse door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 1:00 p.m. prevailing time on Thursday, the 19th day of July, 2018; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption and statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and material men’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2017 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2018 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust.

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or re-advertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Clarkrange, Tennessee, on this the 12th day of June, 2018.

TRUSTEE:

LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER,

6890 South York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(6-20-27; 7-4-3tc)

NOTICE

The Industrial Development Board of Fentress County will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Community & Economic Development Room.

All members are invited and encouraged to attend. All meetings are open to the public.

(7-4-1tc)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN RE: ADDISON ESTES

D.O.B. 09/19/2012

CASEY DISHMON, Petitioner

v.

BRITTANY GARRETT, Respondent Mother and RICKY ESTES, Respondent Father

CASE NO. 18-27

IN RE:LELYNN ESTES

D.O.B. 03/09/2010

CASEY DISHMON, Petitioner

v.

BRITTANY GARRETT, Respondent Mother and JAMES KELLY ESTES, Respondent Father

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

In this cause, it appearing from the Petition, which is sworn to, that the Respondent, James Kelly Estes, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, as required by law, in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Fentress County, Tennessee, in said county, notifying said non-resident Respondent to file an answer with Petitioner’s attorney, Thomas H. Potter, whose address is 421 East Central Avenue, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, and the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee, within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to James Kelly Estes.

This 27th day of June, 2018.

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

(7-4-11-18-25-4tp)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Finance Committee will meet Friday, July 6th, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Finance Building located at 103A Smith Street South. Open to the public.

(7-4-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Finance Committee will meet Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Finance Building located at 103A Smith Street South. Open to the public.

(7-4-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Finance Committee will meet Wednesday, July 11th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Finance Building located at 103A Smith Street South. Open to the public.

(7-4-1tc)

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

(7-4-1tc)

