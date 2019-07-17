Legal Notices For The Week Of July 17, 2019

July 17, 2019

Notice

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-19-35

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Wayne Ray Stephens, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Wayne Ray Stephens, deceased, who died the 26th day of June, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 12th day of July, 2019.

Lois June Stephens

Josh Stephens

Co-Executors

Estate of Wayne Ray Stephens

8385 Red Hill Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(7-17-24-2tp)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Commission meeting has been moved in July from Monday, July 15, 2019 to Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the main courtroom, in the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN.

(7-10-17-2tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, July 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the ECD Room located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

(7-10-17-2tc)

NOTICE

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Gail Dishmon, City Recorder

(7-17-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Budget Committee will meet on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room. Open to the public.

(7-17-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Budget Committee will meet on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room. Open to the public.

(7-17-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in regular session Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

(7-17-1tc)

NOTICE

In accordance with Article IV, Section 2 of the Jamestown Municipal Code, A Special Called Meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has been set for 5.00 PM on July 18th, 2019, at the Jamestown City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is Approval of Low Bidder for THDA Housing Project.

Lyndon Baines

Mayor

(7-17-1tc)

NOTICE OF FAILURE TO PAY AND SALE OF CONTENTS

Hi-Land Storage gives notice of failure to pay and sale of contents of Amber Potter’s leased space said contents shall be sold or disposed of per the owner’s lien against Amber Potter for failure to pay rent which property is located in rental unit #B-32 and B-33 at Hi-Land Storage, 1419 Pennsylvania Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 and that said sale shall be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019.

10% buyers premium

Auctioneer License No: 6335

(7-17-24-2tc)

NOTICE OF FAILURE TO PAY AND SALE OF CONTENTS

Hi-Land Storage gives notice of failure to pay and sale of contents of Kennie Wright’s leased space said contents shall be sold or disposed of per the owner’s lien against Kennie Wright for failure to pay rent which property is located in rental unit #C-43 at Hi-Land Storage, 1419 Pennsylvania Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 and that said sale shall be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019.

10% buyers premium

Auctioneer License No: 6335

(7-17-24-2tc)

NOTICE OF FAILURE TO PAY AND SALE OF CONTENTS

Hi-Land Storage gives notice of failure to pay and sale of contents of Tim Atkins’ leased space said contents shall be sold or disposed of per the owner’s lien against Tim Atkins for failure to pay rent which property is located in rental unit #C-17 at Hi-Land Storage, 1419 Pennsylvania Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 and that said sale shall be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019.

10% buyers premium

Auctioneer License No: 6335

(7-17-24-2tc)

NOTICE OF FAILURE TO PAY AND SALE OF CONTENTS

Hi-Land Storage gives notice of failure to pay and sale of contents of Rikki Long’s leased space said contents shall be sold or disposed of per the owner’s lien against Rikki Long for failure to pay rent which property is located in rental unit #C-1 at Hi-Land Storage, 1419 Pennsylvania Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 and that said sale shall be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019.

10% buyers premium

Auctioneer License No: 6335

(7-17-24-2tc)

NOTICE OF FAILURE TO PAY AND SALE OF CONTENTS

Hi-Land Storage gives notice of failure to pay and sale of contents of B-27 leased space said contents shall be sold or disposed of per the owner’s lien against B-27 for failure to pay rent which property is located in rental unit #B-27 at Hi-Land Storage, 1419 Pennsylvania Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 and that said sale shall be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019.

10% buyers premium

Auctioneer License No: 6335

(7-17-24-2tc)

