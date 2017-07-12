Legal Notices For The Week Of July 12, 2017

July 12, 2017

notice

Successor Trustee’s Notice Of Sale Of Real Estate And Affixed Manufactured Home

ANTHONY R. STEELE, Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on November 12, 2004, by WILLIAM T. HALL and LINDA J. HALL, husband and wife, said deed of trust appearing of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 71, Page 243 (“Deed of Trust”) will sell for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., the property described below. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 1996 General Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number GMHGA3229612144AB.

Sale Date and Location: May 12, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book 67, Page 269, and commonly known as 4137 Standing Rock Road, Jamestown, Fentress County, TN 38556.

Property Address: 4137 Standing Rock Road, Jamestown, Fentress County, TN 38556.

Tax Map Identification No.: 135-013.06 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: NONE KNOWN.

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.

The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.

The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 7TH day of April, 2017.

/s/ Anthony R. Steele

Anthony R. Steele,

Successor Trustee

Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.

P. O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980

(4-12-19-26-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from MICHAEL LEE CLARK unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded November 1, 2016 in Record Book 262, Page 31 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated October 11, 2016, payable by Michael Lee Clark to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 160, Page 885, and containing 1.37 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 301 Old Bart Jones Road, Deerlodge, TN 37726

TAX MAP 151, PARCEL 17.01

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(4-19-26;5-3-3tc)

In The Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee At Jamestown, Tennessee

Triston Deaton

Petitioner

Vs. Shane O. Smith, II

Respondent

In Re: Shane O’Keith Smith, III

And Shayna Kayree Smith

Minor Children Under the Age of Eighteen

Case 2017-JV-92

Order of Publication

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Respondent, due to the fact that the respondent cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person.

The respondent, Shane O. Smith, II is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Name Change Petition, by attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks-April 10th, 17th, 24th and May 1st of 2017, and a hearing date set for June 15, 2017 in the Juvenile Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 5th day of April, 2017.

Honorable Todd Burnett

Juvenile Court Judge

(4-12-19-26; 5-3-4tc)

LEGAL NOTICE:

Pursuant to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) (34 C.F.R. 300.624) and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (34 C.F.R. 99), Tennessee’s Early Intervention System (TEIS) will be destroying special education records that are older than three (3) years past the date the child would be eligible for any early intervention services through this program. This includes all records of children with a date of birth of December 31, 2010 or before. Parents who wish to obtain their child’s old record(s) must contact TEIS at 1-800-852-7157 or see www.TN.Gov/education/teis for your specific local office contact information. Please do so by May 15, 2017. Records will be destroyed after that date.

(4-5-12-19-26-4tc)

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, April 28th at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN. 38556 Open to the public.

(4-19-1tc)

CASANDRA JOLENE SMITHERS AND

LARRY JOE BROWN

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights as to Adalynn Willow Wright and Conar Enslee Smithers. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Jessica Krebs, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3010, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within five (5) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 39(e)(1) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at Jamestown, Tennessee on the 12th day of June, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., for the Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Jamestown, Tennessee.

(3-29;4-5-12-19-4tc)

Notice To Creditors

Estate of Mary W. Taylor, Deceased

Cause No. P-17-18

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of April, 2017 Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary W. Taylor, Deceased, who died January 28, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12th day of April, 2017.

Kent D. Taylor

Executor

Doug Jones

Attorney

BPR#022868

Linda Smith

Clerk and Master

(4-19-26-2tp)

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING TO MEET

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Darlene Monday Davis, Mayor

(4-19-1tc)

