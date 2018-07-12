Legal Notices For The Week Of July 11, 2018

July 12, 2018

Notice

The regularly scheduled Fentress County Commission meeting for July 16th has been rescheduled to Monday, July 23rd, 2018. The Commission will meet on Monday July 23rd, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. work session and 6:00 p.m. county commission. Open to the public.

(7-11-1tc)

Notice

The Fentress County Audit Committee will meet on Wednesday July 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the ECD room, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

(7-11-1tc)

Notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a special called work session on July 18th, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. to discuss the Fentress County policy and procedures handbook. The work session will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse, in the ECD room, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Work session is open to the public.

(7-11-1tc)

Notice

The Fentress County Ethics Committee will meet Friday, July 20th, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development room located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

(7-1-1tc)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN RE: ADDISON ESTES

D.O.B. 09/19/2012

CASEY DISHMON, Petitioner

v.

BRITTANY GARRETT, Respondent Mother and RICKY ESTES, Respondent Father

CASE NO. 18-27

IN RE:LELYNN ESTES

D.O.B. 03/09/2010

CASEY DISHMON, Petitioner

v.

BRITTANY GARRETT, Respondent Mother and JAMES KELLY ESTES, Respondent Father

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

In this cause, it appearing from the Petition, which is sworn to, that the Respondent, James Kelly Estes, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, as required by law, in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Fentress County, Tennessee, in said county, notifying said non-resident Respondent to file an answer with Petitioner’s attorney, Thomas H. Potter, whose address is 421 East Central Avenue, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, and the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee, within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to James Kelly Estes.

This 27th day of June, 2018.

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

(7-4-11-18-25-4tp)

