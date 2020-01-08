Legal Notices For The Week Of January 8, 2020

January 8, 2020

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 14, 2003, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded March 19, 2003, in Book No. 42, at Page 755, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Cynthia Stowers, conveying certain property therein described to Kathy Winstead as Trustee for Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, will, on January 28, 2020 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and roughly five miles north of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, by way of U. S. Highway 127; thence West from said highway along what is called Whispering Winds Lake Road and being Lot 60 of Whispering Winds Lake Estates, a plat of which appears in Plat Book 1, Page 9, as amended in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. RESERVING, however, unto the Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc., et al its successors and assigns, all the coal, oil and gas in, on and under said tract of land, together with the right to enter, drill, mine, take and remove the same.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 1003 Greenwood Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

CYNTHIA STOWERS

WHISPERING WINDS LAKE ESTATES

UNION BANK OF JAMESTOWN

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record.

W&A No. 344139

DATED December 23, 2019

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

Public Notice Advertisement

Bond Release Application

The Estate of Bruno Gernt, Inc., P.O. Box 69, Allardt, Tennessee 38504 is applying for Phase III release of the bond posted for the remaining 12.5 acres of Permit No. 2879, which was issued on October 26, 1989 and was last renewed on October 25, 1994. The permit for the Area #13 mine site currently consists of 12.5 acres and is located in Fentress County, TN on the Grimsley and Wilder, TN U.S.G.S. quadrangle maps at latitude N36 20’ 04” and longitude W84 00’ 32”, approximately 6 miles south of Jamestown, Tennessee. The original bond amount was $295,000, with Phase I release of $135,800 occurring on December 13, 1995, and Phase II release of $84,400 occurring on September 14, 1998. Phase III release was also received for 305.3 of the 317.8 acre permit on May 18, 2001. The collateral bond amount currently in effect is $74,800 and a bond release of $74,800 is requested. The bond release is based on completion of the following reclamation:

1. The surface mine area has been backfilled and graded so as to restore the area to the approximate original contour. The disturbed areas have been revegetated with grasses and legumes, in accordance with the approved plans.

2. Backfilling, grading, seeding, and mulching of the disturbed surface mine area was completed in July of 1995. Horse riding trails were constructed in 1998 to support the approved post mining land use.

3. The reclaimed mine site has been revegetated with grasses and legumes, in accordance with the approved plans. Revegetation in this manner supports the post mining land use of recreation and wildlife habitat. The sediment basins are permanent structures to support the approved post mining land use.

4. The approved post mining land use for the mine site is recreational/ wildlife habitat.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing or an informal conference may be submitted to the Office of Surface Mining, 710 Locust Street, Second Floor, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902 prior to February 24. 2020, which is 30 days following the last publication date.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 9, 2016, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 10, 2016, in Book No. 255, at Page 669, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Paul F Ihben, conveying certain property therein described to Scott R. Valby as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on February 6, 2020 on or about 3:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

SITUATED, LYING AND BEING in the First (1st) Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows:

TRACT 1: Lying on the East side of U.S. Hwy. 127 and Beginning at an iron pin in the Eastern edge of the ROW of U.S. Hwy. 127 where same intersects with the Northern edge of the ROW of the Pearl Hinds Road; thence with the Eastern edge of the ROW of U.S. Hwy. 127, N-16-12-W, 219.00 feet to a point; thence N-21-22-W, 74.00 feet to an iron pin; thence severing the parent tract and running N-70-26-E, 362.21 feet to an iron pin in the Western edge of the ROW of a roadway; thence S-28-00-E, 292.00 feet to an iron pin in the Northern edge of the ROW of the Pearl Hinds Road; thence with the Northern edge of the ROW of the Pearl Hinds Road, S-68-10-W; 391.0 feet to a point; thence N–84–20-W, 27.50 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2.64 acres, more or less. The above description was ascertained from a plat of the property of H.B. Duncan Heirs and Porter Hinds of Lot No. 3 and No. 6 and was prepared by Foy Survey Company on September 22, 1993.

TRACT 2: Being approximately four (4) miles from the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee by way of Hwy. 127 and Beginning at a point in the Eastern edge of the ROW of Hwy. 127, the Northernmost corner of the properly of Jeanetta Davidson; thence N-39-10-W, 170.5 feet to a point; thence N-26-10-W, 293.7 feet to an iron pin; thence-81-10-49-E, 125.23 feet to an iron pin; thence North 01° GO minutes 21 seconds, 49.97 feet to an iron pin in a 9’ roadway; thence with said roadway. South 86° East, 345.32 feet to a point in the intersection of said roadway with a 20’ gravel road; thence with said gravel road, S-23-15-E, 185.5 feet to a point; thence continuing Southeastwardly with a road ROW to the Northeast corner of a tract previously conveyed from the parent tract 146.5 feet to an iron pin; thence S-70-26-W, 362.21 feet to the point of Beginning, containing 3.69 acres, more or less. Being the Northern portion (after excluding a .17 acre tract deeded to Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative recorded in Deed Book H-7, page 619) of that property in that Warranty Deed from Clarence E. Groce and wife, Joann Groce, to Jerry Davidson and wife, Jearldean Davidson, recorded in Deed Book H-7, page 400, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 128 Pearl Hinds Court, Jamestown, TN 38556

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

PAUL F IHBEN

ESTATE OF PAUL F IHBEN

HEIRS OF PAUL F IHBEN

DAVID IHBEN

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 344567

DATED January 2, 2020

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Ronald Wayne Dishmon and wife, Patricia Gail Dishmon unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded July 10, 2013 in Record Book 215, Page 394 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated July 3, 2013, payable by Ronald Wayne Dishmon and wife, Patricia Gail Dishmon to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 176, Page 349, and commonly known as Lot PT12.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 121 Connect Rd., Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

TAX MAP 87I, Group A, PARCEL 16.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: N/A

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: N/ A

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Law Office of Thomas H. Potter, formerly located at 421 East Central Avenue, is closed due to exigent circumstances.

The Law Practice of Thomas H. Potter remains open for the business for which it was created, also due to exigent circumstances.

Appointments for consultations/interviews may be made by calling 615-403-5125. “Walk-ins” are no longer possible.

Thank you.

NOTICE

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse in the ECD Room, located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-64

Estate of Elsie Evelyn Pyle, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 2nd day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Elsie Evelyn Pyle, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 23rd day of December, 2019.

Kay P. Tarte

Jill Prall

Co-Administrator for the

Estate of Elsie Evelyn Pyle

173B Raider Drive

Cookeville, TN 38501

Linda Smith,

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE

The Fentress County Sheriff and Jail Committee will meet Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Justice Center and is open to the public.

NOTICE OF FILING OF BANK MERGER ACT APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that SmartBank, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, has filed applications with the Federal Reserve Board and the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions for permission to merge with Progressive Savings Bank, Jamestown, Tennessee. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the application, including the record of performance of applicant banks in helping to meet local credit needs. You are invited to submit comments in writing on this application to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, 1000 Peachtree Street N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30309-4470. The comment period will not end before January 8, 2020. The Board’s procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262. Procedures for processing protested applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board’s procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the application, contact Kathryn Haney, Assistant Vice President, at (404) 498-7298. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the application if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

CITY OF ALLARDT, TENNESSEE

Separate sealed bids for a 6 INCH ALTITUDE VALVE REPAIR FOR AN ELEVATED TANK will be received by the City of Allardt, TN at the Allardt City Hall, 2015 Michigan Avenue, Allardt, TN 38504 until 2:00 p.m. CST on Monday, January 20, 2020.

More information for bidders, may be obtained at the Allardt City Hall or call 931-879-7125.

The City of Allardt Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserve the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.

Sealed Bids can be sent to:

Allardt City Hall

2015 Michigan Avenue

P.O. Box 159

Allardt, TN 38504

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Fentress County, Tennessee will receive bids for fire tanker for the 2019 Fentress County CDBG Project until 3:00 p.m. Central Standard Time on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 North Main Street, PO Box 1128, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556. ALL BIDS MUST BE TURNED IN BY 3:00 P.M. CST TO THE FENTRESS COUNTY EXECUTIVE’S OFFICE. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 3:00 p.m. CST on that same date.

Bid specifications and forms may be obtained by contacting Amanda Mainord, Grassroots Planning & Consulting, at 931-267-7048.

Bids may be held by the Fentress County for a period not to exceed 60 days from the date of the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of the bidders prior to awarding the contract.

Jimmy Johnson Fentress County Executive

NOTICE

The Fentress County Building Committee will meet on January 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at Clarkrange Fire Hall located at 6335 South York Highway.

