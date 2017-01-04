Legal Notices For The Week Of January 4, 2017

January 4, 2017

notice The Fentress County Finance Committee will meet Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Finance Building located at 103A Smith Street South. Open to the public. (1-4-1tc)

mmm

notice The Industrial Development Board of Fentress County will hold its regular monthly meeting on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Community & Economic Development Room. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. All meetings are open to the public. (1-4-1tc)

mmm

notice The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material. (tfc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 24th day of July, 2009, Dennis Wayne Terry s/p/a Dennis W. Terry and wife, Th’Reasa W. Terry conveyed the hereinafter described real property and improvements thereon to James P. Romer, Trustee, by Deed of Trust of record in Book 161, page 782, in Fentress County Register’s Office, to secure certain debts and obligations as are described in said Deed of Trust; and WHEREAS, Stephen R. Wise was appointed and designated to serve as Substitute Trustee under said Deed of Trust by instrument dated November 7, 2016; and WHEREAS, an event of default has occurred, and the Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust, First Volunteer Bank, being the owner and holder of the debt secured by and described in the Deed of Trust, has declared all debts and obligations secured thereby to be immediately due and payable; and WHEREAS, the Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust has directed the undersigned Substitute Trustee to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, and to sell the real estate. NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by said Deed of Trust, I will on the 25th day of January, 2017, at 11:00 o’clock a.m., at the front steps of the Courthouse for Fentress County, Tennessee, in Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale and sell at public outcry to the last, highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, or on such terms as may be announced at the sale, the following described real estate and all improvements thereon: Tract 1 Lying and being the Fifth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, about 14 miles from the Courthouse in Jamestown, by way of Tennessee State Highway 52 to the Mt. Helen Road and from Highway 52 along the Mt. Helen Road approximately 2.4 miles, and beginning at a stake on the north margin of Mt. Helen Road, the southeast corner of the Delmer Wright tract shown on Map 77 as Parcel 17, and running thence from said beginning corner and along the north margin of the Mt. Helen Road, along a bearing of approximately North 70º East, a distance of 600 feet to an iron rod; thence leaving the margin of Mt. Helen Road, North approximately 30º East 400 feet to an iron rod; thence severing the property of the grantor, South approximately 60º West a distance of 700 feet to an iron rod; thence Southwestardly a distance of approximately 175 feet to the northeast corner of the Delmer Wright tract mentioned above; thence with the Delmer Wright east line, South 200 feet to the beginning corner, and containing 5 acres, more or less. Being property conveyed to Dennis w. Terry and wife, Th’Reasa W. Terry, by Warranty Deed from Helen Terry, surviving tenant by the entireties with Francis L. Terry, deceased, dated June 26, 1998, and recorded in Deed Book A-8, page 533, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee. Tract 2 Lying and being the Fifth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, about 14 miles from the Courthouse in Jamestown, by way of Tennessee State Highway 52 to the Mt. Helen Road and from Highway 52 along the Mt. Helen Road approximately 2.4 Miles to a 20 foot right of way leading northwardly from the Mt. Helen Road to Tract A of a survey, Drawing No. 3893, for Dennis Terry by Foy survey Company, TRLS No. 730, copy attached, thence northwardly on said right of way to the 19.32 acre tract described as Tract C on said survey and BEGINNING at an iron pin in the east margin of the right way, the southeast corner of Tract C, and running thence with the east margin of the 20 foot right of way, South 18º 10’ East 47.90 feet; South 19º 45’ East 115.73 feet; South 19º 06’ East 68.93 feet; South 13º 15’ East 39.65 feet; South 19º 54’ East 20.18 feet to the north margin of the Mt. Helen Road; thence with said road; South 43º 33’ West 388.50 feet; South 33º 54’ West 432.24 feet; South 47º 04’ West 94.75 feet; South 56º 43’ West 66.78 feet; thence, leaving the road and with the Dennis Terry tract described in Deed Book A-8, Page 533, North 33º 45’ East 199.31 feet; North 16º 37’ East 201.75 feet; thence South 79º 06’ West 683.43 feet; South 48º 53’ West 126.01 feet to a stone, the northwest corner of the Dennis Terry tract, and the northeast corner of the Delmer Wright tract; thence North 86º 12’ West 85.34 feet to a large oak; thence North 07º 06’ East 865.42 feet to an iron pin; thence, with the south line of Tract C, North 89º 36’ East 1,117.94 feet to the beginning corner, and containing 19.30 acres more or less, and being Tract D on that survey of Foy Survey Company, TRLS No. 730, for Dennis Terry, Drawing No. 3893. There is also conveyed a non-exclusive right of way along a twenty foot right of way along the east lines of tracts B, C and D as shown on said survey. This tract is also subject to the rights of others to use the 20 foot right of way along the east margin of this tract. The Grantors herein and the Grantee hereby reserve the mineral rights to themselves to be held in common and a right of way is hereby granted to the Grantee herein to hook a dwelling to a gas well that is on Tract C on said described survey and to lay pipeline to the well along the westernmost line of Tract C for the use of gas if that becomes available in the future. There is also conveyed a non-exclusive right-of-way along the east margin of this tract. The mineral rights are reserved. BEING property conveyed to Dennis W. Terry by Deed Robert Allen Terry, Timothy Brian Terry, Dennis Wayne Terry and Mary Terry Falgout, dated October 30, 2000, recorded in Book 6, page 84, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee. Tract Three Lying and being the Fifth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, about 14 miles from the Courthouse in Jamestown, by way of Tennessee State Highway 52 to the Mt. Helen Road and from Highway 52 along the Mt. Helen Road approximately 2.4 miles to a 20 foot right of way leading northwardly from Mt. Helen Road, to Tract A of a survey, Drawing No. 3893, for Dennis Terry by Foy Survey Company, TRLS NO. 730, copy attached, thence northwardly on said right of way to the 19.30 acre tract described as Tract B on said survey and BEGINNING at an iron pin in the east margin of the right of way, the southeast corner of Tract B, and running thence with the east margin of the 20 foot right of way, South 15º 09’ West 268.00 feet; South 81º 06’ West 148.36 feet; South 19º 40’ East 218.67 feet; South 20º 03’ East 146.53 feet, South 21º 54’ East 47.99 feet; South 20º 59’ East 132.60 feet; South 17º 34’ East 97.52 feet; South 19º 33’ East 66.73 feet; South 89º 36’ West 1,117.94 feet; North 07º 07’ East 414.00 feet to a stone; thence North 13º 04’ East 229.49 feet to the creek; thence with the creek North 54º 50’ East 66.18 feet; North 44º 38’ East 72.11 feet, North 33º 20’ East 108.04 feet; North 16º 40’ East 95.32 feet; thence leaving the creek and with the south line of Tract B shown on said survey , North 86º 17’ East 800.56 feet, to the beginning corner and containing 19.32 acres more or less, and being Tract C on that survey of Foy Survey Company, TRLS No.730, for Dennis Terry, Drawing No. 3893. There is also conveyed a non-exclusive right of way along a twenty foot right of way along the east lines of Tracts B, C and D as shown on said survey. This tract is also subject to the rights of others to use the 20 foot right of way along the east margin of this tract. Previous Grantors and the Grantor and Grantee herein reserve the mineral rights to the themselves to be held in common and a right of way is hereby granted to the Grantee herein to hook a dwelling to a gas well that is on Tract C on said described survey and to lay pipeline to it. Tract C is subject to the rights of Tracts A, B. & D to hook to the well and lay pipeline from it along the creek to dwellings on those other tracts. Being property conveyed to Dennis Wayne Terry by Warranty Deed from Mary Terry Falgout and Timothy Brian Terry, dated January 29, 2006, recorded in Book 93, page 318, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee. As to Tracts Two and Three, see also Quit Claim Deed for Dennis Wayne Terry creating a tenancy by the entirety with Th’Reasa D. Terry dated November 30, 2012, recorded in Book 207, page 511 in said Register’s Office. THERE IS SPECIFICALLY LESS AND EXCEPTED from the above described tracts as follows: 1.Approximately 1.36 acres conveyed to Jerry Carter and wife, Dianne Carter, by Warranty Deed dated July 7, 2004, recorded in Book 108, page 692, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee. 2.Approximately 1.18 acres conveyed to Frank Dietz, Herbert Joe Dietz and Bradley L. Watson by Warranty Deed dated May 3, 2007, recorded in Book 156, page 20 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee. 3.Approximately 6.65 acres conveyed to Stanley Elgersma and wife, Linda Elgersma by Warranty Deed dated May 26, 2011, recorded in Book 208, page 292, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee 4.Approximately 2 acres conveyed to Gary W. Burr and Jeffery P. Cloud by Warranty Deed dated January 29, 2013, recorded in Book 209, page 212, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee. Property Addresses: 3523 Mt. Helen Road, Allardt, TN 38504 Tax Map #: 077-01504 Provided,

however, in the event of any inconsistency between the description and the address or tax map number, the property description shall control. The sale shall be subject to: (i) all matters shown on any recorded plat; (ii) any unpaid taxes; (iii) any restrictive covenants; (iv) applicable easements or set back lines; (v) any prior or superior liens or encumbrances; and, (vi) any other priorities as may appear in the public records or as may be disclosed by an accurate survey of the property. The sale shall be made in bar of all rights or equities of redemption, homestead and dower, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust. Title is believed to be good, but the undersigned shall convey only as Substitute Trustee, without covenants or warranty of title. KNOWN INTERESTED PARTIES: Springleaf Financial Services, Inc., and AmeriCredit Financial Services, Inc., d/b/a GM Financial Services The right is reserved to: (i) adjourn the date or time of the sale to another date or time certain without further publication, upon announcement of the same at the time and place for the sale set forth above; (ii) extend the time that the successful bidder has to make settlement; (iii) keep bidding open for any length of time; (iv) reject all bids; and, (v) accept the second highest bid or the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, should the highest bidder fail to comply with the term of the sale. The sale may be rescinded at any time. This the 28th day of December, 2016. Stephen R. Wise, Substitute Trustee Wise & Reeves, P.C. 625 S. Gay Street, Suite 160 Knoxville, TN 37902 (865)544-1199 (1-4-11-18-3tc)

mmm In The Chancery court for fentress County, Tennessee Probate Division CASE No. 16-19 Jeffrey S. Anderson, Fred Lee Anderson, Ronald D. Anderson, William and Charlene Young, Nick Anderson, Ronnie Anderson, Donna Cross, Angela Hazel Brown, Mary Pullins and Odis Young, Petitioners vs. Jack Key, Doug Key, Mindy Commiskey, Christy Anderson, James Young, Oscar Young’s Heirs, Bright Young, Lisa Savage, Rita Wright, Patricia Nash, Nelson Young, Angela Bruce, Ruth Fisk, Lorene Summer, Winfred Young, Kerry Wright, Kenny Wright, Darlene Smith, Johnnie Smith, Donald F. Smith, Donnie Norris, Danny Norris, Rita Looper, Mitchell Human, Shawn Goney, Becky Goney, Katrina Sharp, Brandy Sharp, Dewey Anderson, Donald Anderson, and Tony Anderson, Respondents Order of Publication It appears that process is unable to be served on the following respondents: a. Jack Key; b. Doug Key; c. James Young; d. Oscar Young’s Heirs; e. Bright Young; f. Lisa Savage; g. Rita Wright; h. Patricia Nash; i. Nelson Young; j. Angela Bruce; k. Kerry Wright; l. Kenny Wright; m. Johnnie Smith; n. Donald F. Smith; o. Donnie Norris; p. Danny Norris; q. Rita Looper; r. Mitchell Human; s. Shawn Goney; t. Becky Goney; u. Katrina Sharp; v. Brandy Sharp; w. Dewey Anderson; x. Tony Anderson; y. Unknown heirs of Guy Young; z. Unknown heirs of Bennie Young; aa. Unknown heirs of Glenn Anderson bb. Unknown heirs Tony Anderson; Therefore service of process by publication is ordered. The above-named respondents are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition for Partition, filed by Jeffrey Anderson, Fred Anderson, Ronald Anderson, William Young, Nick Anderson, Ronnie Anderson, Donna Cross, Angela Brown, Mary Pullins and Odis Young, whose attorney is Melanie Lane, P.O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint. This notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks- December 12, 19, and 26 2016, and January 4, 2017 and with the hearing set on February 3, 2017 in the Fentress County Justice Center in Jamestown, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend. This 7 day of December, 2016. Honorable Elizabeth Asbury, Chancellor Approved for entry: Melanie Lane, BPR #26423 Attorney for Petitioners (12-14-21-28;1-4-4tp)

mmm

non resident notice cause no. p-16-51 estate of rickey wayne neese, deceased rickey wayne neese, jr. petitioner vs tara clark and chrissy a. daughtery, and unknown heirs of rickey wayne neese, respondents in the chancery court for fentress county, tennessee In this cause, it appearing from the Petition, and Affidavit, which are sworn to, that the Respondents, Tara Clark & Chrissy A. Daughtery, are non-residents of the State of Tennessee, and that the identity and whereabouts of the unknown heirs cannot be ascertained after diligent search, it is Ordered that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, are required by law, in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Jamestown, Tennessee, in said County, notifying said non-resident Respondents to file and answer with Plaintiff’s Attorney, Pamela Kissel, whose address is P.O. Box 967, Jamestown, TN 38556, within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication. Respondents are further notified that a final hearing is scheduled for January 20, 2017, 9:00 A.M. CST, Fentress County Justice Center, 140 Justice Center Drive, Jamestown, TN. Failure to appear may result in a judgment by default. Linda Smith Clerk & Master Linda P. Taylor Deputy Clerk & Master (12-21-28;1-4-11-4tp) mmm

Order of Publication District Court Location: Bridgton Docket No. Re-16-70 Order on Plaintiff’s Motion for Service by publication State of Maine Cumberland, ss. Quicken Loans Inc, Plaintiff vs. Anthony Dale Pendergrass Defendant This is an action for the foreclosure of a mortgage on real property and may affect real property of the Defendant located at, 583 Bonny Eagle Road, Standish, ME 04084, and described in such Mortgage Deed as recorded in Book 29043 at Page 174 in the Cumberland Registry of Deeds, Cumberland, Maine. This Court has reviewed the motion of the Plaintiff for service by publication pursuant to Rule 4(g) of the Main Rules of Civil Procedure Rule 6(b) and finds that Plaintiff is in compliance with Rule 4(g)(1)(A)-(C). It is ORDERED that service be made upon the Defendant Anthony Dale Pendergrass by publishing a copy of this Order once a week for three (3) successive weeks in the, Portland Press Herald, a newspaper of general circulation in Cumberland County in which the property address is located and the Fentress Courier which is a newspaper of general circulation in the town of Jamestown, Tennessee. It is FURTHER ORDERED that the Defendant Anthony Dale Pendergrass being served by publication appear and serve an answer to the motion or complaint on counsel for Plaintiff, Bendett & McHugh, PC, 270 Farmington Avenue, Suite 151, Farmington, CT 06032. The answer must be filed with the Court within forty-one (41) days after the first publication of this Order. It is FURTHER ORDERED that the plaintiff mail a copy of the Order as published to the Defendant at 583 Bonny Eagle Road, Standish, ME 04084, the last known address of Defendant Anthony Dale Pendergrass. Failing to serve an answer will cause judgment by default to be entered, granting relief sought in the motion or complaint. The clerk may incorporate this order by reference on the docket. Date: 12-5-16 Peter Darvin Honorable Judge (12-21-28;1-4-3tc)

mmm

Non-Resident Notice In the Chancery Court for Morgan County At Wartburg, Tennessee Carla Cooper and Kenneth David Cooper vs Ashley Gunter and Thorne Dale Gunter Cause No. A-1-16 In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint, which is sworn to, that the defendant, ASHLEY GUNTER, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, it is ordered by the court that publication be made for four successive weeks, as required by law, in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Jamestown, Tennessee, in Fentress County, notifying said non-resident Defendant to file an answer with Attorney, H. Daniel Forrester, III, P. O. Box 398, Clinton, TN 37716, within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to her. This 21st day of December 2016. ANGELA R. ANDERSON Clerk and Master By: Shelia Beasley Deputy Clerk and Master (12-28;1-4-11-18-4tp)

mmm

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE CASE NO. 16-CV-564 CAROLYN DOHNANSKY, Petitioner vs MATTHEW DOHNANSKY, Respondent ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appears from the sworn motion of Petitioner’s counsel that process is unable to be served on Matthew Dohnansky, Respondent. Counsel has been unable to contact the following respondent: Last Known Address: Unknown The Respondent, Matthew Dohnansky, is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Final Decree of Divorce by Carolyn Dohnansky, whose attorney is Leslie Clark Ledbetter, 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, TN 38553, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against them. It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks – December 18, 2016, January 4, 11 and 18, 2017 and with the hearing set on March 2, 2017 in the General Sessions Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the Final Decree of Divorce by Carolyn Dohnansky should the Respondent, Matthew Dohnansky fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend. This 21st day of December, 2016. Honorable Todd Burnett Approved for entry: Leslie Clark Ledbetter Attorney for Petitioner (12-28;1-4-11-18-4tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated July 22, 2008, recorded in Bk/Pg 144/645 of the Deed of Trust Records of Fentress County, Tennessee, Dena Emmons, an unmarried person, conveyed

to Tim Williams, as Trustee, the property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit: Lot 19 Grimsley Hills Subdivision Lying and being in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and located approximately twelve (12) miles southwardly from the Courthouse at Jamestown and just west of Grimsley School and more particularly being LOT 19 of Grimsley Hills Subdivision, containing 3.232 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Andy Potter, TRLS #1333 of which plat is of record in Plat Book 3 page 112 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. Being a part of Tax Map 128, Parcel 001.19 of the Property Assessor’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee. Common address of property: 221 Magnolia Ct, Jamestown, TN 38556, with a 2007 Southern Home Mobile Home, Model SS6848, Serial # DSDAL50605A&B. WHEREAS, the undersigned is the Substitute Trustee as appointed in the aforesaid Deed of Trust by a substitution, said appointment being in the manner authorized by the Deed of Trust; and WHEREAS, default has occurred under the terms of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the indebtedness evidenced therein is now wholly due, the owner and holder of said indebtedness, 21st Mortgage Corporation, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to sell the Property to satisfy same. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that on January 25, 2017, the substitute trustee will sell the property to the highest bidder for cash. The Trustee’s sale will occur on or about 10:00 a.m. at the main entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 S. Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at any time. In addition, the following party may claim an interest in the above referenced property: Dena Emmons; Stephanie Hatchett and Ronald Hatchett. The right is reserved to adjourn the date of the sale to another date or time, and place certain without further publication, upon the announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Gregory T. Pratt, Substitute Trustee 705 Gate Lane, Suite 202 Knoxville, TN 37909 865-622-7531 (1-4-11-18-3tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SALE WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from David L. Kennedy unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded December 15, 2014 in Record Book 234, Page 904 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated December 12, 2014, payable by David L. Kennedy to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee; WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Deed Book X-4, Page 38 and Record Book 234, Page 901, and commonly known as Lots 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 36, 37, 38, 39 and 40 of the Carson Cravens Subdivision, in the Town of Jamestown, Tennessee. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 306 E. Wright Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 TAX MAP 63-G, Group B, PARCEL 13.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2016, 2015 and 2014 Fentress County property taxes and the 2015 and 2014 Jamestown city taxes. Doug Jones Trustee (12-21-28;1-4-3tc)

mmm