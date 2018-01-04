Legal Notices For The Week Of January 3, 2018

January 4, 2018

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on January 31, 2018 at 2:00PM local time, at the east door, Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Bruce W. Neel and Candice Neel, to Nationwide Trustee Services, Inc., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC on August 11, 2014 at Book 229, Page 808, Instrument No. 14002058; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, its successors and assigns.

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located at Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee by way of U. S. Highway 127 South approximately 18 miles to Clarkrange to the intersection of Highway 62; thence southwardly past the intersection of Highway 62 approximately 800 feet to the West Rock Quarry Road; thence easterwardly on West Rock Quarry Road a distance of approximately 1500 feet and BEGINNING at an iron pin on the south margin of the West Rock Quarry Road at the northwest comer of the William Farley tract and running thence from said beginning comer, South 28 deg. 09 min. West 201.14 feet to a wood post; thence with the north line of the Stephen Farley tract, North 63 deg. 30 min. West 59.96 feet to a wood post in the William Farley tract; thence with the William Farley east line, North 28 deg. 18 min. East 33.20 feet to a wood post; thence with the east line of the Hardiman tract, shown as Map 149, Parcel 65.00, North 31 deg. 48 min. East 202.69 feet to a wood post on the south margin of the West Rock Quarry Road; thence with the South margin of the West Rock Quarry Road, South 56 deg. 14 min. East 90.17 feet and South 53 deg. 24 min. East 128.25 feet to the BEGINNING comer, and containing 1.13 acres, more or less.

Prior conveyance described Tract One combined in a single boundary the 0.40 acres tract and the 0.73 acre tract shown on the survey of Foy Survey Company for Roy Hardiman, Drawing No. 4247, dated January 13, 2003, copy attached to prior deed. The Stone Quarry Road is now known as the West Rock Quarry Road.

The property herein conveyed is 0.73 acres and EXCLUDES the 0.40 acre tract described as BEGINNING on a new iron pin South 38 deg. 56 min. West 228.95 feet to a new iron rod; thence South 56 deg. 14 min. East 90.17 feet to an old wood post; thence South 31 deg 48 min. West 202.69 feet to a wood post; thence North 28 deg. 18 min. East 33.10 feet to a wood post and iron rod; thence North 63 deg. 30 West 59.96 to the point of BEGINNING.

No new boundary line survey was performed at the time of this conveyance.

BEING the same property conveyed to Bruce W. Neel and Candice Neel, by Warranty Deed, dated August 11, 2014 and recorded in Record book 229, Page 806, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

Street Address: 1074 West Rock Quarry Rd, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553

Parcel Number: 149 066.01

Current Owner(s) of Property: Bruce W. Neel and wife, Candice Neel

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1074 West Rock Quarry Rd, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.

Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Bruce W. Neel and Candice Neel, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.

Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.

This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Shapiro & Ingle, LLP

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

Phone: (704) 333-8107

Fax: (704) 333-8156

www.shapiro-ingle.com

File No. 17-113197

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The Upper Cumberland Development District’s Area Agency on Aging and Disability (AAAD) will receive sealed Proposals for the provision of Professional Nutrition Services (Home Delivered and Congregate meals). The AAAD contracts for services in the fourteen county region of the Upper Cumberland. The deadline to submit proposals will be February 9, 2018.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the AAAD Director at 931-432-4111 to receive a Request for Proposal (RFP) packet.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Brandy Patterson’s

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Brandy Patterson for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D174 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D174.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Beverly Brown’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Beverly Brown for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit A2 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit A2.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Jesse Delk’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Jesse Delk failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C39 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C39.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Edric Linder’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Edric Linder failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B34 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B34.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Laronna Duvall’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Laronna Duvall for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B69 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B69.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Chris C. Sewell’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Chris C. Sewell for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B77 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B77.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Anthony Stockton’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Anthony Stockton for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C104 & E221 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C104 & E221.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Linda

Gunter’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Linda Gunter for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C111 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C111.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Rebecca Bratcher’s

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Rebecca Bratcher for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D176 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D176.

Notice

The Fentress County Finance Committee will meet Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Finance Building located at 103A Smith Street South. Open to the public.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Carolyn Diana Smith’s

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Carolyn Diana Smith for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #E220 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #E220.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Ari Velasquezarriaga’s

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Ari Velasquezarriaga for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #F249 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #F249.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Amber Potter’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Amber Potter for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #A21 & B68 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #A21 & B68.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Kenneth Dodson’s

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Kenneth Dodson for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #F268 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #F268.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Jesse Delk’s

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Jesse Delk for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B84 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B84.

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

