Legal Notices For The Week Of January 29, 2020

January 30, 2020

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 28, 2010, executed by John Henry Smith, Jr. and Ashley Woods, husband and wife, to Freida Lowery, Trustee, for CitiFinancial, Inc., its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on April 30, 2010, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 172 Page 191 and Instrument Number 10001175.

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Fentress County Courthouse, located in Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Fentress County, to wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Fentress, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:

The following described real estate: Lying and being in the Fifth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, being a part of Entry No. 485, Grant No. 5484, and also being a part of Lot No. 48, south of the Base Line of plat one of the Clarke Lands, which plat is of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, in Deed Book Q, Page 1; and also being a part of A 13.4 acre tract of land conveyed from Charles R. Gernt and Phillip Gernt to Jerome Sims, Dated June 19, 1964, and recorded in the Registers Office of Fentress county, Tennessee, in Deed Book F-4, Page 475, ET SEQ; and beginning on a set stone, the northeast corner of the above-mentioned Gernt-SIMS tract; thence north 85 1/4 degrees west 31 poles 11 links with the north boundary line of said Gernt-SIMS Tract of land to the northwest comer of the same; thence running South 4 1/4 degrees West 25 poles 12 1/2 links with the west boundary line of said Gernt SIMS tract to an iron stake; thence running south 85 1/4 degrees East 31 poles 11 links to a stake in the east line of the said GERNT-SIMS Tract of land; thence running North 4 1/2 degrees East 25 poles 12 1/2 links with the East boundary line of said tract of land to the beginning, containing 4 acres, more or less. TAX ID: 97-031.01

Being the same fee simple property conveyed by General Warranty Deed from William David Smith to John Henry Smith, Jr., dated 05/12/1995 recorded on 05/19/1995 in Book WD P7, Page 1 in Fentress county records, State of TN.

Tax ID: 097-031.01

Parcel ID: 097 03101 000

Commonly known as 199 Peters Ford Court, Jamestown, TN 38556

The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control

Current Owner(s) of Property: John Henry Smith, Jr.

Other Interested Parties: Ashley Woods

This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: John Henry Smith, Jr.; and Ashley Woods.

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.

All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Clear Recon LLC

Substitute Trustee

651 East 4th Street

Suite 200

Chattanooga, TN 37403

Phone: (877) 319-8840

File No: 2191-1728A

(1-15-22-29-3tc)

JAMESTOWN MUNICIPAL AIRPORT JAMESTOWN, TN RUNWAY RECONSTRUCTION AND TAXIWAY RELOCATION PROJECT

Sealed construction proposals for the Runway Reconstruction and Taxiway Relocation Project for the Jamestown Municipal Airport will be received by Jamestown City Hall, 314 East Central Ave, Jamestown, TN 38556 until 1:30 p.m. local time on February 18, 2020. Bids which are delivered in advance by any means shall be delivered to: Jamestown City Hall, 314 East Central Ave, Jamestown, TN 38556, Attention: Gail Dishmon, City Recorder. They shall be clearly labeled: Bid for Runway Reconstruction and Taxiway Relocation Project – Jamestown Municipal Airport – DO NOT OPEN. The work generally consists of the reconstruction of the airport’s runway (3,498 feet long x 75 feet wide) and the relocation of both airport taxiways (proposed taxiway 2,125 feet long x 35 feet wide typically). Also included are runway and taxiway lighting, new electrical vault, grading, storm drainage, fencing, and other associated work. The project will be bid as two Bid Alternates; one for a concrete pavement section and one for an asphalt pavement section. Further description is below: BID ALTERNATE NO. 1 – Bid Alternate No. 1 consists of a concrete pavement section for both the proposed runway and taxiway. The runway pavement section consists of a 5 inch layer of P-501 Portland Cement Concrete (PCC) placed over the existing pavement. The taxiway pavement section consists of a 6 inch layer of P-501 Portland Cement Concrete (PCC) placed over 6 inches of crushed aggregate base course. BID ALTERNATE NO. 2 – Bid Alternate No. 2 consists of an asphalt pavement section for both the proposed runway and taxiway. The runway pavement section consists of 2 2-inch layers of P-401 Bituminous Asphalt Course placed over 12 inches of full depth reclamation (FDR). The taxiway pavement section consists of 2 2-inch layers of P-401 Bituminous Asphalt Course placed over 7 inches of crushed aggregate base course. Pavement sections for all four pavements are detailed on the Typical Sections sheet in the construction plans. Either Bid Alternate may be awarded, but not both. It is the preference of the OWNER to award Bid Alternate 1 if funding is available to do so. It is the sole responsibility of each prospective bidder to notify the Engineer (Neel-Schaffer, Inc., 210 25th Avenue North, Suite 800, Nashville, TN 37203, 205.912.8549, joshua.stump@neel-schaffer.com) that you are a plan holder in order to receive addenda. Only registered plan holders will receive addenda. Each prospective bidder shall provide and maintain the following current information with the Engineer: company name, contact person, mailing address, e-mail, and telephone number. Complete sets of digital drawings and digital specifications can be e-mailed to prospective bidders at no charge. To receive the plans and specifications, prospective bidders need to call (205-912-8549) or send an e-mail request to joshua.stump@neel-schaffer.com with the aforementioned required information. Printed hard copy sets will not be issued. Plans are anticipated to be available on January 22, 2020. Drawings and specifications may be examined at Neel-Schaffer, Inc., Nashville, Tennessee; Jamestown Municipal Airport, Jamestown, Tennessee; and McGraw-Hill Dodge Corporation. The City of Jamestown, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D to 2000D-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Non-Discrimination in Federally-Assisted Programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all Bidders that each Bidder must affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, creed, sex, handicap, or national origin in consideration of an award. Each proposal must be accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond on the form contained in the Proposal Book from a surety company acceptable to the City of Lafayette or a cashier’s check or certified check made payable to the City of Jamestown for not less than five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid. A 100% Contract Bond will be required of the successful Contractor. Liquidated damages for delay in contract completion shall be as stated in the Proposal.

All Bidders shall be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act of 1976 of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee, and all amendments thereto in effect on the date of receipt of bids. The proposal, which shall be enclosed in a sealed envelope shall be clearly labeled on the outside of the envelope with the name of the project, contractor’s name and address and license number, classification, expiration date, and the date and time of the Bid Opening (so as to guard against premature opening of any bid). Failure to show these items on the outside of the envelope will result in the bid being returned to the Bidder unopened.

All Bidders shall complete and certify the enclosed Drug Free Workplace Affidavit. Withdrawal of Bid: Any Bidder, upon his and his authorized representative’s written request, will be given permission to withdraw his proposal not later than the time set for opening thereto. At the time of opening of proposals, provided written request has been submitted prior to the time of the opening, when such proposal is reached it will be returned to the Bidder unopened. Unless contrary to the statues of the State of Tennessee, including local charter provisions, no Bidder may withdraw a bid submitted for a period of ninety (90) days after actual bid opening without Owner’s consent. Award will be made to the lowest responsible qualified Bidder in accordance with Contract documents, if awarded. Important Notice to Bidders: A pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. local time, January 30, 2020 at the Jamestown Municipal Airport, 125 Airport Road, Jamestown TN 38556 for the purpose of reviewing the bid documents and answering questions. Attendance at this pre-bid meeting by an appropriate Contractor representative is not mandatory but highly recommended. THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS AND TO WAVE TECHNICALITIES IS RESERVED.

City of Jamestown

By: Lyndon Baines Mayor

(1-22-29-2tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 31, 2020, at or about 11:00 AM, local time, at the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Andrew J. Tinch and Angela Gernt Tinch, husband and wife, to Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc. dated May 10, 2010, and recorded in Book 173, Page 232, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: Ditech Financial LLC

Other interested parties:

The hereinafter described real property located in Fentress County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Legal Description: LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, FROM THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN APPROXIMATELY 5 MILES BY WAY OF HIGHWAY 52 TO ALLARDT; THENCE EASTWARDLY ON HIGHWAY 52 APPROXIMATELY 1/2 MILE TO THE BASELINE ROAD; THENCE CONTINUING EASTWARDLY ON THE BASELINE ROAD A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 1.7 MILES TO A STONE, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE DEBBIE HODGKINS TRACT, AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK N-5, PAGE 600; THENCE SOUTHWARDLY ALONG THE DEBBIE HODGKINS TRACT AND ALONG THE LINE OF THE PROPERTY OF THE GRANTORS HEREIN, SOUTH 08 DEGREES 07 MINUTES WEST 398.83 FEET AND SOUTH 08 DEGREES 07 MINUTES WEST 222.35 FEET TO A STONE, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SCOTT SANDMAN TRACT, AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK B-8, PAGE 184; THENCE ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE SANDMAN TRACT SOUTH 34 DEGREES 40 MINUTES WEST 206.92 FEET TO A PVC POST ALONG A ROADWAY; THENCE ALONG THE ROADWAY SOUTHEASTWARDLY A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 309 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SANDMAN TRACT, AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK B-8, PAGE 184; THENCE FROM SAID CORNER AND CROSSING SAID ROADWAY KNOWN AS LYNN-LEIGH LANE SOUTH 22 DEGREES 17 MINUTES WEST 77.52 FEET AND BEGINNING AT A STAKE ON THE WEST SIDE OF SAID LYNN-LEIGH LANE AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 09 DEGREES 17 MINUTES EAST 72 FEET TO A PVC POST; THENCE CONTINUING WITH THE WEST SIDE OF SAID LANE SOUTH 06 DEGREES 38 MINUTES EAST 73 FEET TO A PVC POST ON THE WEST SIDE OF LYNN-LEIGH LANE: THENCE LEAVING SAID LANE AND SEVERING THE LANDS 0F JERRY GERNT AND JOE GERNT SOUTH 85 DEGREES 29 MINUTES WEST 318.84 FEET TO A PVC POST: THENCE NORTH 02 DEGREES 54 MINUTES EAST 74 FEET TO A PVC POST; THENCE NORTH 02 DEGREES 45 MINUTES EAST 23.45 FEET TO A WOOD POST; THENCE NORTH 26 DEGREES 54 MINUTES WEST 52 FEET TO A PVC POST; THENCE NORTH 85 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 317.45 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, AND CONTAINING 1.03 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING A PORTION LOT 12 SOUTH OF THE BASELINE OF PLAT ONE OF THE CLARKE LANDS, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK Q, PAGE 1 IN THE REGISTER‘S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO ANDREW J. TINCH AND ANGELA GERNT TINCH, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY DEED DATED 3/11/1999 OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK D-8, PAGE 3, IN THE COUNTY CLERK`S OFFICE.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 284 Lynn Leigh Lane, Jamestown, TN 38556, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 087 016.21

Current owner(s) of Record: Andrew J. Tinch and wife, Angela Gernt Tinch

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Padgett Law Group,

Substitute Trustee

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com

(1-29; 2-5-12-tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-20-02

Estate of Barbara A. Alexander, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 22nd day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Barbara A. Alexander, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 22nd day of January, 2020.

James Allen Alexander

Executor

Estate of Barbara A. Alexander

P.O. Box 276

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith,

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(1-29; 2-5-2tp)

NOTICE

The Fentress County ID Board will meet in its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Friday, February 7th, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse in the Economic & Community Development Room. 101 Main Street.

(1-29; 2-5-2tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Building Committee will meet on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room, 101 Main Street.

(1-29; 2-5-2tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Industrial Development Board will meet in a Joint Work Session with the Fentress County Commission on Thursday January 30th at 5:30 p.m at the Historic Courthouse in the ECD Conference Room.

(1-29-1tc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S

SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 14th day of April, 2007, Kyle Yee did make, execute and deliver certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Big South Fork Land Sales, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 120, Page 712 recorded on May 9, 2007, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to Lester Clark, manager of L&R Properties, LLC. More fully described in said Assignment of Deed of Trust of record in Book 130, Page 520, recorded on October 22, 2007 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Assignment of Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

LYING and BEING in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and being described more particularly as follows:

Phase 1 Lots 25 and 26, in Stone Cliff Acres, a subdivision according to the plat thereof of record in Plat Book P5, Pages 119, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Notes heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Notes has declared the entire unpaid principal balances of said Notes, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Notes and Deeds of Trust. THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deeds of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned Trustee by the aforesaid Deeds of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Notes, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the courthouse door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 1:00 p.m. prevailing time on Thursday, the 20th day of February, 2020; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption and statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deeds of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and material men’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2019 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2020 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deeds of Trust. In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale. Dated at Clarkrange, Tennessee, on this the 22nd day of January, 2020.

TRUSTEE:

LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER

6890 South York Hwy Clarkrange, TN 38553

(1-29; 2-5-12-tc)