Legal Notices For The Week Of January 25, 2017

January 25, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Docket No. P-17-01 Estate of Patricia M. Potter, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee. Notice is Hereby Given that on the 9th day of January, 2017 Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Patricia M. Potter, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once. This 9th day of January, 2017. Lloyd D. Potter Executor Estate of Deceased Patricia M. Potter P.O. Box 148 Jamestown, TN 38556 Linda Smith Clerk & Master Fentress County Probate Court 140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110 Jamestown, TN 38556 (1-18-25-2tp)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Docket No. P-17-02 Estate of Hosier D. Reagan, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee. Notice is Hereby Given that on the 11th day of January, 2017 Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Hosier D. Reagan, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once. This 11th day of January, 2017. Kathy Dee Barker Executrix Estate of Deceased Hosier D. Reagan 1015 Livingston Highway Jamestown, TN 38556 Attorney for Estate Melanie Lane Linda Smith Clerk & Master Linda P. Taylor Deputy Clerk & Master Fentress County Probate Court 140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110 Jamestown, TN 38556 (1-18-25-2tp)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE WHEREAS, on the 3rd day of September, 2005, Timothy D. Lewis and wife, Melissa M. Lewis did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Substitute Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note, with said Note being payable to Glenn Clark. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 87, Page 781, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust. THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned Substitute Trustee by the aforesaid Deeds of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the courthouse door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 12:00 p.m. prevailing time on Thursday, the 16th day of February, 2017; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption and statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and material men’s liens. The Substitute Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2016 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2017 and thereafter. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is more particularly described as follows: Little Hurricane Park Lot 5: Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and located approximately 24 miles from the Courthouse at Jamestown by traveling southwardly on Old U.S. Highway 127 to its junction with U.S. Hwy Bypass; thence continuing southwardly on U.S. Hwy 127 to its junction with TN Hwy 62, a total of approximately 18 miles; thence westwardly on TN Hwy 62 approximately 6 miles to a point approximately 100 yards from the Putnam-Fentress County line at the junction of TN Hwy 62 and Elmore Road at an iron pin in the northern edge of the right-of-way of TN Hwy 62; thence north 20° 23’ 13” west with the western edge of the right-of-way of Hurricane Lane, 742.52 feet; thence north 16° 51’ 49” west 379.92 feet; thence north 18° 26’ 31” west 220.08 feet to a 3/8th inch rebar located at the beginning corner herein; thence south 61° 42’ 07” west with the north line at a dirt road of Lot 4 721.54 feet to a 3/8th inch rebar in the George F. Wilson line; thence north 26° 21’ 34” west 342.81 feet with the George F. Wilson line as shown in Book 37 Page 221 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee 342.81 feet to a 3/8th inch rebar; thence north 68° 59’ 46” east with the south line of Lot 6 crossing two drains a total of 757.19 feet to a 3/8th inch rebar in the western edge of the right-of-way of Hurricane Lane; thence south 20° 31’ 00” east 143.97 feet to an iron pin at a drain; thence south 18° 26’ 31” east still continuing with the western edge of the right-of-way of Hurricane Lane 106.06 feet to the beginning corner, containing 5.02 acres, more or less, as surveyed by David H. Bradley Land Surveying Company, June 4, 2004. Being part and parcel of Map 159, Parcel 2.08, Tax Assessors Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ATTACHED to Deed of record in Book 87 Page 781, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee. In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or re-advertise and sell at a second sale. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale. Dated at Clarkrange, Tennessee, on this the 17th day of January, 2017. TRUSTEE: LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER 6890 South York Highway Clarkrange, TN 38553 (1-25;2-1-8-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Docket No. P-17-05 Estate of Patricia Ann Martin, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee. Notice is Hereby Given that on the 23rd day of January, 2017 Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Patricia Ann Martin, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once. This 23rd day of January, 2017. Amanda Howard Daniel O. Petty Co-Executors Estate of Deceased Patricia Ann

Martin 38111 W. Sulphur Creek Dr. Magnolia, TX 77355 Attorney for Estate Amanda Howard P.O. Box 797 Jamestown, TN 38556 Linda Smith Clerk & Master Linda P. Taylor Deputy Clerk & Master Fentress County Probate Court 140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110 Jamestown, TN 38556 (1-25;2-1-2tp)

Notice The Dale Hollow Rural Planning Organization (RPO) Executive Board will meet from 11 am to noon on Thursday, February 2, 2017 in the Herald Citizen Room on the second floor of the Leslie Town Centre, located at One West 1st Street in Cookeville, Tennessee. The Dale Hollow RPO is responsible for comprehensive transportation planning for Clay, Fentress, Macon, Jackson, Overton, Pickett, Smith and Trousdale Counties. This is an open public meeting. To request an agenda, please call Dale Hollow RPO Coordinator Mark Dudney at (931)476-4152. If you need assistance or accommodations due to disability, please contact Mark by Monday, January 30, 2017. (1-25-1tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Docket No. P-17-03 Estate of Gary F. Stanley, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee. Notice is Hereby Given that on the 19th day of January, 2017 Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Gary F. Stanley, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once. This 19th day of January, 2017. Scott F. Stanley Executor Estate of Deceased Gary F. Stanely 1005 Kings Loop Jamestown, TN 38556 Attorney for Estate Thomas H. Potter Linda Smith Clerk & Master Linda P. Taylor Deputy Clerk & Master Fentress County Probate Court 140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110 Jamestown, TN 38556 (1-25;2-1-2tp)

In the general sessions court of Fentress County, Tennessee at Jamestown, Tennessee Heather Nichole Stephens Plaintiff Vs. Chadrick Russell Stephens Defendant Case 2016-CV-491 Order of Publication It appears that process is unable to be served on the Defendant, Chadrick Russell Stephens, by return of process from the process server stating that he was unable to locate the defendant or that defendant avoided service of process, and the defendant cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person. The defendant, Chadrick Russell Stephens is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint for Divorce by Heather Nichole Stephens, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the complaint. It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks-January 25th, February 1st, 8th, and 15th of 2017, and a hearing date set for March 16, 2017 in the General Sessions Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend. Signed this 23rd day of January, 2017. Honorable Todd Burnett General Sessions Judge (1-25;2-1-8-15-4tc)

