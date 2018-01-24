Legal Notices For The Week Of January 24, 2018

January 24, 2018

Notice

(tfc)

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated August 1, 2008, of record in Book 145, page 266, Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, Blain A. Powers and Candace R. Powers, husband and wife, did convey unto T. Mike Estes, as Trustee, a certain tract of real estate hereinafter described, to secure a certain indebtedness set out in said Deed of Trust; and

WHEREAS, FARM CREDIT MID-AMERICA, FLCA (F/K/A FARM CREDIT SERVICES OF MID-AMERICA, FLCA), is the owner and holder of the note secured by said Deed of Trust hereinabove referred to; and

WHEREAS, M. WYATT BURK was appointed Substitute Trustee by Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in Book 279, page 261, Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee; and

WHEREAS, the said real estate described in said Deed of Trust is as follows:

Lying and being in the 4th Civil District of FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, and being LOT #361 of “WILDER MOUNTAIN, PHASE II,” being a development of J. J. DETWEILER ENTERPRISES, INC., and being depicted on a survey plat prepared by Christopher M. Vick, R. L. S. #2164, and being of record in Plat Book P5, Page 54, of the Register’s Records for Fentress County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a complete description of the property.

EASEMENT:

The Grantor reserves an easement over the above described tract along the path of any existing road as depicted on the master subdivision/development plat referenced above in a total width of twenty-five (25) feet from the centerline of the road. The easement is permanent and is for the purpose of ingress and egress to the above tract as well as all other adjoining or contiguous tracts in the development known as Wilder Mountain Development. The easement is also for the purpose of underground utilities at the discretion of the Developer. The described easement attaches to and runs with the land and may be assignable in the event of dedication for roads as described in the applicable restrictive covenants.

UTILITY EASEMENT:

The grantor reserves a permanent utility easement of ten (10) feet running parallel to the adjoining road right-of-way line of each lot or tract that is depicted on the master subdivision/development plat and as described above. The utility easement may be for use for water lines, natural gas lines, overhead or underground electric or related utilities. In addition to the permanent easement an additional five (5) feet beyond the permanent utility easement is reserved as a temporary construction and maintenance easement for said utilities. The total width of permanent and temporary easements is fifteen (15) feet from the right-of-way line of the road that adjoins each lot or tract with said easements running parallel to that road right-of-way line. These described permanent and temporary easements shall attach to and run with the land. The easement shall include the right to enter on the lands of Grantee at the location of the easement for initial construction of utilities as well as maintenance and repair of utilities by both private and public utility companies, if applicable.

It is also subject to the DECLARATION OF PROTECTION COVENANTS, ROADS AND COMMON LANDS for ‘WILDER MOUNTAIN, PHASE XI” which has been placed of record in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, in Book 91, Pages 407-414.

BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED IN A QUITCLAIM DEED FROM J. J. DETWEILER ENTERPRISES, INC. TO WILDER MOUNTAIN, LLC, an Ohio Limited Liability Company (authorized to do business in the State of Tennessee) dated September 6, 2005, OF RECORD IN BOOK 85, PAGES 635-642, REGISTER’S OFFICE, FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Previous and last conveyance being a Warranty Deed from Wilder Mountain, LLC, an Ohio Limited Liability Company, to Blain A. Powers and wife, Candace R. Powers, by deed dated July 31, 2008, of record in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, in Record Book 145, page 263.

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was made to secure the payment of a note therein set out and contained the power to sell in the case of default in the payment of said note and interest at maturity; and

WHEREAS, the makers of said note have defaulted in the payment thereof, and the owner and holder of said note has declared the entire amount due and payable and has requested the undersigned to foreclose said Deed of Trust according to its terms in order to collect said note.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, the undersigned, M. WYATT BURK, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE will, in accordance with the terms set out in the Deed of Trust above referred to, on February 9, 2018, at 12:00 P.M., at the door of the Fentress County Courthouse, offer for sale and sell the above-described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in bar of equity of redemption and free from homestead and dower, all in accordance with the provisions of said Deed of Trust and the laws of Tennessee controlling such sales, subject, however, to all outstanding real estate taxes; any applicable easements and restrictions; and prior liens or mortgages, if any

Other interested parties: N/A

Said property may be sold as a whole or by individual lots or tracts or groups of lots or tracts at the discretion of the Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day and time certain without further publication and in accordance with law upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said Deed of Trust. Said Deed of Trust is made a part hereof as if copied verbatim herein.

This sale of the Property shall be subject to any and all taxes, easements, restrictions, building lines, and assessments (plus penalty and interest, if any), and any redemptive rights of any governmental agency, State or Federal (including redemptive rights of any taxing authority by reason of any tax liens), plus any and all other matters and encumbrances superior in right to the lien of the Deed of Trust, as well as any priority created by fixture filing, and any applicable City and/or County zoning ordinances as now affect or as may later affect the parcel.

If the U. S. Department of the Treasury/Internal Revenue Service, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor and Work Force Development are listed as interested parties in the advertisement, then the notice of this foreclosure is being given to them, and the sale will be subject to the applicable governmental right to redeem the property, all as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. 67-1-1433.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

The address of the property is unknown, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This property is further identified as being Map 111, Parcel 195.00 on the records of the Tax Assessor of Fentress County, Tennessee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This 12th day of January, 2018.

M. Wyatt Burk, Substitute Trustee

BOBO, HUNT, WHITE & BURK

111 W. Side Square

Shelbyville, Tennessee 37160

(931) 684-3327

ATTORNEYS FOR SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

(1-17-24-31-3tc)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

CASE NO. 16-60

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO BANK OF AMERICA N.A., AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-RP3, PLAINTIFF

VS

TEMMY DELAYEN MATTHEWS aka TEMMY DELAYNE MATTHEWS, CARYL SUZANNE MATTHEWS, AND CURRENT UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS 1028 LINCOLN ROAD, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556, DEFENDANTS

LAND SALE NOTICE

In obedience to a Decree of the Chancery Court at Jamestown, Tennessee, made on December 18, 2017, in the above-styled case, I will on the 16th day of February, 2018, at 10 a.m. Central Standard time, at the main entrance of the Fentress County Justice Center located at 140 Justice Center Drive, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, sell to the highest and best bidder in compliance with T.C.A. §30-2-402, et seq. and T.C.A. §35-5-101, et seq., and as to the Local Rules for the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee, the property in said Decree located at 1028 Lincoln Road, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, and further described as follows:

TRACT ONE:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, about 1 mile east of the courthouse by way of State Highway 52 and the Jamestown to Stockton Road in the Lone Oak Subdivision and being Lot 9 in a plat of survey by Associated Surveys as recored in Plat Book 1, Page 24, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made as fully as if copied herein verbatim.

The deed from Glenn E. Delk unto Haskell P. Greer and wife, Juanita Greer, dated October 29, 1988, acknowledged October 29, 1988, and recored October 31, 1988 at 2:17 p.m. in Deed Book R-6, Page 349, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

The death of Juanita Greer leaving Haskell Porter Greer, surviving tenant by the entirety.

The Will of Haskell Porter Greer, dated July 2, 1996, witnessed July 2, 1996, and filed July 29, 1999, in the Clerk and Master’s Office of Fentress County Tennessee, in Case No. P-99-28, and then recorded in Deed Book E-8, Page 350, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Tax Map 63D, Group A, Parcel 9.00

TRACT TWO:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee about 1 mile east of the courthouse by way of State Highway 52 and the Jamestown to Stockton Road in the Lone Oak Subdivision and being Lot (s) 10, 11, and 12 in plat of survey by Associated Surveys as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 24, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made as fully as if copied herein verbatim, being a part of the land conveyed to Jimmy D. Taylor and wife, Brenda G. Taylor, by deed from L.B. Mitchell and Lonza Mitchell, dated June 22, 1976, and recorded in Deed Book I-5, Page 43, in the aforesaid Register’s Office, and moreover being the same land in which a one-half (1/2) interest was conveyed by Jimmy D. Taylor and wife, Brenda G. Taylor, to S. Thomas Burnett, by deed recorded October 31, 1978, in Deed Book P-5, Page 44, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Subject to the sellout of the western portion of Lot 12 by virtue of the deed from Obert Ellis and wife, Lela Ellis, unto Olive Reed Poore, dated March 5, 1983, and recorded in Deed Book B-6, Page 206, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which has the following description:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, about 1 mile east of the courthouse by way of State Highway 52 and the Jamestown to Stockton Road in the Lone Oak Subdivision and being a portion of Lot 12 in plat survey by Associated Surveys as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 24, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as beginning at a post on the common corner of Lots 11 and Lot 12, adjacent to Lincoln Drive; thence north 84 degrees 19 minutes east 195 feet, more or less, to a steel post; thence north 5 degrees 41` minutes west 100 feet, more or less, to a steel post; thence south 84 degrees 19 minutes west 195 feet, more or less, to a steel post in the east right-of-way of Lincoln Drive; thence south 5 degrees 41 minutes east with the east right-of-way of Lincoln Drive 100 feet, more or less, to the beginning, containing .45 of an acre, more or less.

Subject to the sellout from Obert Ellis and wife, Lela Ellis, unto

Richard W. Bowmer and Linda D. Bowmer, his wife, by virtue of the deed dated September 7, 1984, and recorded in Deed Book E-6, Page 299, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which has the following descriptions:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and situated approximately one mile east of the courthouse at Jamestown by way of State Highway 52 and the Jamestown to Stockton Road and being in the Lone Oak Subdivision, the plat for which is recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 24, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, and the description therein of which is incorporated herein as if set out verbatim and being a part, parcel and portion of those lands conveyed to the grantors, Obert Ellis and wife Lela Ellis, by Jimmy D. Taylor and wife Brenda G. Taylor and S. Thomas Burnett as dated June 27, 1979, and recorded in Deed Book R-5, Page 46, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, and more particularly being part of Lot 11 of such subdivision as described by such subdivision plat and beginning at the northwest corner of said Lot 11 an iron pole in the east right-of-way of Lincoln Drive; thence south 04 degrees 01 minute east 99.99 feet to an iron pole, the southwest corner of said Lot 11, thence north 81 degrees 08 minutes east 197.64 feet to an iron pin; thence north 06 degrees 33 minutes west 99.63 feet to an iron pin; thence south 86 degrees 16 minutes west 193.23 feet to the point of beginning.

Previous and last conveyance being by virtue of the following:

The deed from Obert Ellis and wife, Lela Ellis, unto Haskell P. Greer and wife, Juanita Greer, dated October 27, 1988, acknowledged October 27, 1988, and recorded October 31, 1988 at 2:17 p.m. in Deed Book R-6, Page 351, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

The death of Juanita Greer leaving Haskell P. Greer, surviving tenant by the entirety. See Affidavit of Descent, at Book 60, in Page 337, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

The Will of Haskell Porter Greer, dated July 2, 1996, witnessed July 2, 1996, and filed July 29, 1999, in the Clerk & Master’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, in Case No. P-99-28, and then recorded in Deed Book E-8, Page 350, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being assessed on Tax Map 63D, Group A, Parcels 7.01 and 8.00.

Source of title Book 60, Page 338, recorded March 17, 2004, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

TERMS OF SALE:

Sale will be cash in hand. Twenty (20%) percent down payment due day of sale with balance due on or before the Court’s confirmation of sale. Announcements made day of sale take precedence over all previous announcements or advertised material.

This 22nd day of January, 2018.

Renee Kammer

Attorney for Plaintiff

Marinosci Law Group, P.C.

50 Peabody Place, Suite 255

Memphis, TN 38103

901-203-0680

Linda Smith,

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Drive Suite 110

Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

931-879-8615

(1-24-31; 2-7-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Frella S. Smith, Johnny A. Smith and Jimmy G. Smith unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded October 5, 2007 in Record Book 129, Page 617 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated September 28, 2007, payable by Frella S. Smith, Johnny A. Smith and Jimmy G. Smith to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Frella S. Smith, Johnny A. Smith and Jimmy G. Smith unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded December 21, 2010 in Record Book 181, Page 446 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated December 6, 2010, payable by Frella S. Smith, Johnny A. Smith and Jimmy G. Smith to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 2, Page 412, and containing 1.17 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 999 Smith Hall Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 114, PARCEL 8.04

PLEASE NOTE: the life estate retained by Albert A. Smith has been extinguished by his death.

PROPERTY HIS HELD as FRELLA D. SMITH, JOHNNIE A. SMITH, and JIMMY G. SMITH, as tenants in common with the right of survivorship. Frella D. Smith is deceased.

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: Volunteer Energy Cooperative

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(1-10-17-24-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from Johnny W. Norris and wife, Christy A. Norris unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded January 22, 2015, in Record Book 236, Page 119, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated January 20, 2015, payable by Johnny W. Norris and wife, Christy A. Norris to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:30 on Thursday, February 1, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 236, Page 119.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1030 Kennedy Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 63-O, Group B, PARCEL 15.00 and 15.01

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(1-10-17-24-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Timothy J. Harding and wife, Joyce F. Harding unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded June 5, 2009 in Record Book 159, Page 360 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated June 5, 2009, payable by Timothy J. Harding and wife, Joyce F. Harding to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 82, Page 410, and commonly known as Lot 7 of Tinch Woods Subdivision.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 135 Tinch Circle Road, Jamestown, Tennessee, 38556

TAX MAP 105, PARCEL 4.09

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(1-10-17-24-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As requied by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Docket No. P-18-03

Estate of Myrtle Annetta Beeler, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 9th day of January, 2018 Letters Testamentary, in respect to the Estate of Myrtle Annetta Beeler, deceased, who died the 15th day November, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 9th day of January, 2018.

James Leonard Beeler

Executor, Estate of

Myrtle Annetta Beeler

951 Beeler Avenue

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(1-17-24-2tp)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-18-06

Estate of Robert Crabtree, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 17th day of January, 2018, Letters Testamentary, of Administration in respect of the Estate of Robert Crabtree, deceased, were inssued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Probate Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 17th day of January, 2018.

Melanie Stepp Lane

Lonnie Crabtree

Executor

Estate Of Deceased

Robert Crabtree

1446 North York Highway

Jamestown, TN 38556

Attorney for Estate

Melanie Stepp Lane

P.O. Box 797

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Fentress County Probate Court

(1-24-31-2tp)

PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TN

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cause No. P-18-04

ESTATE of Gary D. Rains, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2018, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Gary Rains, Deceased, who died November 28th, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days proir to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12th day of January, 2018.

Heather Harvey

Personal Representative

Doug Jones

Attorney

BPR#022868

Linda Smith

Clerk and Master

(1-24-31-2tp)