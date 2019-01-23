Legal Notices For The Week Of January 23, 2019

January 23, 2019

Notice

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Timothy G. Hamby and Samantha K. Hamby unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded May 28, 2013 in Record Book 213, Page 866 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated May 23, 2013, payable by Timothy G. Hamby and Samantha K. Hamby to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 213, Page 864, and, containing 1.5 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 601 Harding Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 63K, Grp A, PARCEL 031.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: None

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2019 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(1-9-16-23-3tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of William David Howell’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against William David Howell for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C40 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C40.

(1-16-23-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Jeannie Thomas’ leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Jeannie Thomas for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C48 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C48.

(1-16-23-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Lori Reagan’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Jeannie Thomas for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C72 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C72.

(1-16-23-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Angela Moon’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Angela Moon for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D95 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D95.

(1-16-23-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Amanda Cooper’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Amanda Cooper for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B84 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B84.

(1-16-23-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Richard Stahman’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Richard Stahman for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B67 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B67.

(1-16-23-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Anthony Stockton’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Anthony Stockton for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C104 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C104.

(1-16-23-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Brenda Green’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Brenda Green for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D175 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D175.

(1-16-23-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Amanda Cooper’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Amanda Cooper for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #A24 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #A24.

(1-16-23-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Brittany Owens’ leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Brittany Owens for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #F237 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #F237.

(1-16-23-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Tonya Phaychanpheng’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Tonya Phaychanpheng for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #F247 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #F247.

(1-16-23-2tc)

IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

CASE NO. 2018-JV-198

JORDAN GRAMLING,

Plaintiff

v.

ASHLEY VISNIC,

Defendant

AMENDED ORDER OF PUBLICATION

The Honorable Todd Burnett heard this case on January 3, 2019 upon Petitioner’s Motion for Order of Publication. Upon statement of counsel, the sworn motion and the record as a whole, the court finds:

• On September 24, 2018, Mr. Gramling filed a Petition to Declare Child Dependent and Neglected in the Juvenile Court for Fentress County, Tennessee.

• On September 25, 2018 a Summons requiring Ms. Visnic to serve an answer to the Petition was sent via Tennessee Secretary of State to Ms. Visnic at her last known address;

• Ms. Visnic’s last known address is 8050 103rd Street, Apt. M8, Jacksonville, FL 32210-6650.

• The envelope containing the Summons was returned to sender stamped “Undelivered – Unclaimed.”

• It appears from the sworn motion of Plaintiff’s counsel that process is unable to be served on the Defendant.

Therefore, the court orders that Ashley Visnic is required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the petition filed by Jordan Gramling, whose attorney is Melanie S. Lane, P.O. Box 797, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress County Courier for four consecutive weeks – on January 23, 30, February 6, and 13, with a final hearing set for March 21, 2019 in the Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the relief requested in the petition. A default judgment may issue should the respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

This 10th day of January, 2019.

HONORABLE TODD BURNETT

Approved for entry:

(1-23-30; 2-6-13-4tc)

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME

ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on September 23, 2016, by MICHAEL JUNIOR RICH, a single man. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 260, Page 925 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described below for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home (referenced in Affidavit of Affixation at Book 266, Page 970) described as one (1) 2004 Giles Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number GM4754AB.

Sale Date and Location: February 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Deed Book 1055, Page 99, and commonly known as 419 Tulip Avenue, Jamestown, Fentress County, TN 38556.

Property Address: 419 Tulip Avenue, Jamestown, Fentress County, TN 38556.

Tax Map Identification No.: 053E-A-006.04 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: NONE KNOWN.

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.

The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.

The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 10th day of January, 2019.

Anthony R. Steele, Trustee

Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.

P. O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980

(1-16-23-30-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-02

Estate of James Luther Stockton, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 9th day of January, 2019, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of James Luther Stockton, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 9th day of January, 2019.

Gary Stockton

Executor

Estate of James Luther Stockton

1219 Roy Owens Rd.

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(1-16-23-2tp)

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME

JOSHUA R. HOLDEN is the Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on September 3, 2008, by Cletis Scott Rigney and wife, Angel Coonce Rigney (a/k/a Angel M. Rigney), which Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 146, Page 696 (“Deed of Trust”), as modified by First Modification of Deed of Trust in Trust Book 220, Page 173, as further modified by Second Modification of Deed of Trust in Book 269, Page 656. Successor Trustee will sell for cash the property described below at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, SouthEast Bank f/k/a Community Bank of the Cumberlands. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home (referenced in Affidavit of Affixation at Book 269, Page 661) described as one (1) 2005 Clay Manufactured Home Model 167 bearing Serial Number 24N0V16763HH05.

Sale Date and Location: February 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. local time at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee. Property Description: Abbreviated description per T.C.A. § 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book 267, Page 656 in the Fentress County Register’s Office and commonly known as 2313 Delk Creek Road, Pall Mall, Tennessee 38577. Property Address: 2313 Delk Creek Road, Pall Mall, Tennessee 38577. Tax Map Identification No.: 025-005.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number). Parties Interested: First Financial Investment Fund, VI, LLC. All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require. The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 3rd day of January, 2018.

Joshua R. Holden,

Successor Trustee

Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.

P. O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980 Publication

(1-9-16-23-3tc)

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) (34 C.F.R. 300.624) and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (34 C.F.R. 99), Tennessee’s Early Intervention System (TEIS) will be destroying special education records that are older than three (3) years past the date the child would be eligible for any early intervention services through this program. This includes all records of children with a date of birth of December 31, 2012 or before. Parents who wish to obtain their child’s old record(s) must contact TEIS at 1-800-852-7157 or see www.TN.Gov/education/teis for your specific local office contact information. Please do so by March 15, 2019. Records will be destroyed after that date.

(1-9-16-23-30; 2-6-13-20-27-8tc)

NOTICE

On Monday, January 28th, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. the Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in a special called meeting with a Litigation update from local Government Pool Counsel regarding pending Federal Litigation. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

(1-23-1tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEE SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 13, 2008, executed by JEREMY W BOW and KATRINA L BOW, conveying certain real property therein described to VOLUNTEER TITLE & ESCROW, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded February 19, 2008, in Deed Book 136, Page 215-228; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee1:00 PM at the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING PART OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED IN THE DEED FROM THE ESTATE OF BRUNO GERNT, INC. TO ALARDT LAND COMPANY, INC., DATED FEBRUARY 10, 1993 AND OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK G7, PAGE 264, AND BEING LOT #19 OF FALLING WATER SUBDIVISION, PHASE II-A, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 57 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WHICH REFERENCES ARE MADE FOR DETAILS; AND MORE PARTICULARLY LOCATED SOUTH OF THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN BY WAY OF US. HIGHWAY 127 SOUTH TO THE TAYLOR PLACE ROAD; THENCE EASTWARDLY ON THE TAYLOR PLACE ROAD APPROXIMATELY 1/3 OF A MILE TO THE TINCHTOWN ROAD; THENCE SOUTHWARDLY ON THE TINCHTOWN ROAD TO THE JAMES GEORGE ROAD; THENCE WESTWARDLY ON THE JAMES GEORGE ROAD A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 700 FEET TO THE OWENS SPRING ROAD; THENCE CONTINUING PAST THE OWENS SPRING ROAD ON THE JAMES GEORGE ROAD A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 372 FEET AND BEGINNING AT A STEEL POST ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE JAMES GEORGE ROAD, THE SOUTHWESTERNMOST CORNER OF LOT 18 AND RUNNING THENCE WITH THE ROAD, SOUTH 47 DEGREES 40 MINUTES WEST 199.99 FEET TO A STEEL POST, THE SOUTHEASTERNMOST CORNER OF LOT 25; THENCE WITH THE EAST LINE OF LOT 25, NORTH 39 DEGREES 41 MINUTES WEST 195.03 FEET TO A STEEL POST, THE SOUTHWESTERNMOST CORNER OF LOT 20; THENCE WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 20, NORTH 43 DEGREES 32 MINUTES EAST 200.26 FEET TO A STEEL POST IN THE WEST LINE OF LOT 18; THENCE WITH THE WEST LINE OF LOT 18, SOUTH 39 DEGREES 56 MINUTES EAST 209.42 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, AND CONTAINING .93 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT 19 OF FALLING WATERS SUBDIVISION, PHASE II-A OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 57. THE ABOVE CALLS AND DISTANCES ARE TAKEN FROM A SURVEY BY RODNEY W. FEY, TRLS NO. 730, DRAWING NO. 2880-A. SUBJECT TO PRIOR RESERVATIONS OF AND EXCLUDING FROM THIS CONVEYANCE THE COAL, OIL AND GAS IN AND UNDER SAID LAND WITH RIGHT TO REMOVE THE SAME. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT ALSO TO THE FOLLOWING LIMITATIONS AND RESTRICTIVE PROVISIONS TO WHICH SHALL RUN WITH THE LANDS AND WHICH ARE A PART OF THE CONSIDERATION HEREOF, TO WHICH THE PARTIES HERETO EXPRESSLY AGREE, AND BY ACCEPTANCE HEREOF, THE GRANTEES HEREIN EXPRESSLY AGREE: 1. THE GRANTEE OR GRANTEES OR THEIR ASSIGNS OR SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST, AND ANY GRANTEE OR GRANTEES OR THEIR ASSIGNS OR SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST SHALL USE THE PROPERTY EXCLUSIVELY FOR RESIDENTIAL PURPOSES AND SHALL NOT RE-SUBDIVIDE THE ACREAGE HEREIN CONVEYED. 2. FENCING ON ANY LOT ON THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED SHALL BE LIMITED TO WOVEN WIRE, CHAIN LINK, PAINTED, WOOD, OR SPLIT RAILING AND OTHER FENCING, EXPRESSLY BARBED WIRE FENCING, SHALL SPECIFICALLY BE PROHIBITED. 3. ANY BUILDING OR BUILDINGS CONSTRUCTED ON ANY LOT ON THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED SHALL BE NO CLOSER THAN 30 FEET FROM ANY ADJOINING PROPERTY LINE. 4. THE PROPERTY SHALL BE RESTRICTED TO SINGLE FAMILY TYPE DWELLINGS CONTAINING NOT LESS THAN 1200 SQUARE FEET WITH AT LEAST 1000 SQUARE FEET ON THE FIRST FLOOR, AND IN ADDITION TO ONE OTHER OUT BUILDING FOR GARAGE AND/OR STORAGE. 5. NO DWELLING SHALL CONTAIN EXTERIOR FINISH OF CONCRETE BLOCKS, TAR PAPER, OR ROLLED TYPE SIDING OR ASPHALT TYPE SIDING. 6. MOBILE OR MODULAR HOMES SHALL NOT BE LOCATED ON THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED, EITHER PERMANENTLY OR TEMPORARILY 7. NO SWINE, POULTRY, OR OTHER LIVESTOCK WILL BE KEPT OR MAINTAINED ON THE PROPERTY. 8. GARBAGE, WASTE AND REFUSE WILL BE HELD FOR OR COLLECTION IN CONTAINERS. 9. NO PART OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED WILL BE USED FOR THE PURPOSES OF A JUNKYARD, NOR FOR COLLECTION OR STORAGE AREA, OR MAINTENANCE AREA, OR PARKING AREA FOR JUNK, WRECKED OR STRIPPED AUTOMOBILES. Parcel ID: 095-087.00.000

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 112 JAMES GEORGE ROAD, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): JEREMY W BOW and KATRINA L BOW

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rubinlublin.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

(1-23-30; 2-6-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 23, 2016, executed by NICHOLAS ANDREW MILLER and MAHALA LYNN NORRIS, conveying certain real property therein described to VOLUNTEER TITLE AND ESCROW SERVICES, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded January 10, 2017, in Deed Book 264, Page 614; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

TRACT ONE: MAP 42E GROUP A PARCEL 12 SITUATED IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT THREE MILES NORTHWARDLY FROM THE TOWN OF JAMESTOWN AND BEING A PART OF ENTRY NO. 509 GRANT 6411, BEING PART OF THE TRACT KNOWN AS THE GERNT-LOOMIS LAND, AND BEGINNING ON A STAKE IN THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A 40 FOOT ROADWAY THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 14 OF CLAUDE POWELL SUBDIVISION; THENCE WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 14 SOUTH 83 DEGREES EAST 262 FEET TO A STAKE AT THE TOP OF THE BLUFF; THENCE NORTHEASTWARDLY WITH THE TOP OF THE BLUFF APPROXIMATELY 90 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTH 83 DEGREES WEST 279 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE ABOVE MENTIONED ROAD; THENCE WITH THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD, SOUTH 14 1/2 DEGREES WEST 80 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING .52 ACRE MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT 15 OF THE CLAUDE POWELL SUBDIVISION

TRACT TWO: MAP 42E GROUP A PARCEL 13 SITUATED IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE ABOUT THREE MILES NORTHWARDLY FROM THE TOWN OF JAMESTOWN, AND BEING APART OF ENTRY NO., 549, GRANT 6411 BEING PART OF THE TRACT KNOWN AS GERNT-LOOMIS LAND, AND BEGINNING ON A STAKE, THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF A CUL DE SAC, LOCATED SOUTH 83 DEGREES EAST 10 FEET FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 15 OF CLAUDE POWELL SUBDIVISION; THENCE WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 15 SOUTH 83 DEGREES EAST 269 FEET TO A STAKE, THENCE SOUTH 3 DEGREES WEST 55 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTH 87 1/2 DEGREES EAST 107 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTH 1 1/2 DEGREES WEST 312 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTH 83 DEGREES WEST 130 FEET TO A STAKE, THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 17 DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED FROM CLAUDE G. POWELL TO CARL CRABTREE AND HERMAN CRABTREE; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF SAID LOT 17 SOUTH 46 DEGREES WEST 297 1/2 FEET TO A STAKE THENCE NORTHEAST TERMINUS OF SAID CUT DE SAC; THENCE WITH THE EAST MARGIN OF SAME, SOUTH 23 DEGREES WEST 60 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CONTAINING 2.32 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT 16 OF THE CLAUDE POWELL SUBDIVISION.

TRACT THREE: MAP 42E GROUP A PARCEL 12.01 PARCEL ONE: SITUATED IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY TENNESSEE, ABOUT THREE MILES NORTHWARDLY FROM THE TOWN OF JAMESTOWN BEING A PAR OF ENTRY NO 509, GRANT 6411 AND BEING PART OF THE TRACT KNOWN AS THE GERNT-LOOMIS LAND, AND BEGINNING ON A STAKE IN THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A 40 FOOT ROADWAY, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 13 OF CLAUDE POWELL SUBDIVISION; THENCE SOUTH 83 DEGREES EAST 285 FEET TO STAKE AT THE TOP OF BLUFF; THENCE NORTHWARDLY WITH THE TOP OF THE BLUFF APPROXIMATELY 75 FEET TO A STAKE, THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 15 OF CLAUDE POWELL SUBDIVISION; THENCE WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1 NORTH 83 DEGREES WEST 262 FEET TO STAKE IN THE EAST RIGHT- OF-WAY LINE OF SAID ROADWAY; THENCE WITH THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID ROADWAY SOUTH 16 1/2 DEGREES WEST 80 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CONTAINING .50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT 14 OF CLAUDE POWELL SUBDIVISION.PARCEL TWO: SITUATED IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY TENNESSEE, ABOUT THREE MILES NORHTWARDLY FROM THE TOWN JAMESTOWN, BEING A PART OF ENTRY NO. 509, GRANT 6411 AND BEING PART OF THE TRACT KNOWN AS THE GERNT- LOOMIS LAND, AND BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF A 40 FOOT ROADWAY LOCATED SOUTH 84 DEGREES EAST 40 FEET FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF A 2.19 ACRE TRACT CONVEYED TO CLAUDE C. POWELL TO WILLARD CARGILE; THENE SOUTH 75 1/2 DEGREES EAST WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID CARGILE TRACT 298 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE TOP OF THE BLUFF; THENCE NORTHWARDLY WITH THE TOP OF THE BLUFF APPROXIMATELY 120 FEET TO A STAKE, THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 14 OF CLAUDE POWELL SUBDIVISION; THENCE WITH SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 14 NORTH 83 DEGREES WEST 285 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE ABOVE MENTIONED ROAD; THENCE WITH EAST RIGHT-OF WAY LINE SAID ROAD SOUTH 6 1/2 DEGREES WEST 80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING .65 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT 13 OF CLAUDE POWELL SUBDIVISION. ALL TRACTS ARE SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS OR PROVISIONS HEREINAFTER STATED, TO WHICH, BY ACCEPTANCE OF DELIVERY HEREOF, THE GRANTEE HEREIN HEREBY AGREES AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: 1. NO RESIDENCES OF LESS THAN 800 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE WALL BE PERMITTED ON SAID LAND. 2. NO OUTSIDE TOILET FACILITIES SHALL BE PERMITTED.3. NO TAR PAPER OR ROLLED ASPHALT SIDING SHALL BE USED ON HOUSES.4. NO USED HOUSES MAY BE MOVED ON THE PROPERTY. 5. NO JUNK OR ABANDONED CARS SHALL BE PERMITTED THE LOTS.6. NO SWINE OR OTHER COMMERCIAL ANIMAL ON LESS THAN 2 ACRES. 7. NO GARBAGE OR REFUSE SHALL BE KEPT ON ANY OF THE LOTS EXCEPT IN SANITARY CONTAINERS.8. A RIGHT OF WAY IS RESERVED FOR UTILITIES ON EACH TRACT.THERE IS EXCEPTED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE ALL OF THE COAL, OIL AND GAS IN, ON OR UNDER THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO ENTER, DRILL MINE, TAKE AND REMOVE SAME, IN ACCORD WITH THE TERMS OF THE RESERVATION THEREOF CONTAINED IN FORMER DEEDS.Parcel ID: 042E A 01201 000000

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 578 YELLOW CLIFF ESTATES RD, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): NICHOLAS ANDREW MILLER and MAHALA LYNN NORRIS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103

rubinlublin.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

(1-23-30; 2-6-3tc)

IN THE PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

No. P-19-03

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

SIN A LAM

Deceased

To: Honorable, Elizabeth Asbury, Chancellor

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is Herby Given that on the 17th day of January, 2019, Letters of Administration, in respect to the Estate of SIN A LAM, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever be barred:

(1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting).

(b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 19th day of January, 2019.

Cheung Wai Lam as Administrator for the Estate of SIN A LAM

Leslie Clark Ledbetter

Attorney at Law for SIN A LAM

6890 South York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(931) 863-5997

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

(1-23-30-2tp)

