Legal Notices For The Week Of January 18, 2017

January 18, 2017

notice

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, on the 24th day of July, 2009, Dennis Wayne Terry s/p/a Dennis W. Terry and wife, Th’Reasa W. Terry conveyed the hereinafter described real property and improvements thereon to James P. Romer, Trustee, by Deed of Trust of record in Book 161, page 782, in Fentress County Register’s Office, to secure certain debts and obligations as are described in said Deed of Trust; and

WHEREAS, Stephen R. Wise was appointed and designated to serve as Substitute Trustee under said Deed of Trust by instrument dated November 7, 2016; and

WHEREAS, an event of default has occurred, and the Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust, First Volunteer Bank, being the owner and holder of the debt secured by and described in the Deed of Trust, has declared all debts and obligations secured thereby to be immediately due and payable; and

WHEREAS, the Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust has directed the undersigned Substitute Trustee to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, and to sell the real estate.

NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by said Deed of Trust, I will on the 25th day of January, 2017, at 11:00 o’clock a.m., at the front steps of the Courthouse for Fentress County, Tennessee, in Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale and sell at public outcry to the last, highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, or on such terms as may be announced at the sale, the following described real estate and all improvements thereon:

Tract 1

Lying and being the Fifth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, about 14 miles from the Courthouse in Jamestown, by way of Tennessee State Highway 52 to the Mt. Helen Road and from Highway 52 along the Mt. Helen Road approximately 2.4 miles, and beginning at a stake on the north margin of Mt. Helen Road, the southeast corner of the Delmer Wright tract shown on Map 77 as Parcel 17, and running thence from said beginning corner and along the north margin of the Mt. Helen Road, along a bearing of approximately North 70º East, a distance of 600 feet to an iron rod; thence leaving the margin of Mt. Helen Road, North approximately 30º East 400 feet to an iron rod; thence severing the property of the grantor, South approximately 60º West a distance of 700 feet to an iron rod; thence Southwestardly a distance of approximately 175 feet to the northeast corner of the Delmer Wright tract mentioned above; thence with the Delmer Wright east line, South 200 feet to the beginning corner, and containing 5 acres, more or less.

Being property conveyed to Dennis w. Terry and wife, Th’Reasa W. Terry, by Warranty Deed from Helen Terry, surviving tenant by the entireties with Francis L. Terry, deceased, dated June 26, 1998, and recorded in Deed Book A-8, page 533, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

Tract 2

Lying and being the Fifth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, about 14 miles from the Courthouse in Jamestown, by way of Tennessee State Highway 52 to the Mt. Helen Road and from Highway 52 along the Mt. Helen Road approximately 2.4 Miles to a 20 foot right of way leading northwardly from the Mt. Helen Road to Tract A of a survey, Drawing No. 3893, for Dennis Terry by Foy survey Company, TRLS No. 730, copy attached, thence northwardly on said right of way to the 19.32 acre tract described as Tract C on said survey and BEGINNING at an iron pin in the east margin of the right way, the southeast corner of Tract C, and running thence with the east margin of the 20 foot right of way, South 18º 10’ East 47.90 feet; South 19º 45’ East 115.73 feet; South 19º 06’ East 68.93 feet; South 13º 15’ East 39.65 feet; South 19º 54’ East 20.18 feet to the north margin of the Mt. Helen Road; thence with said road; South 43º 33’ West 388.50 feet; South 33º 54’ West 432.24 feet; South 47º 04’ West 94.75 feet; South 56º 43’ West 66.78 feet; thence, leaving the road and with the Dennis Terry tract described in Deed Book A-8, Page 533, North 33º 45’ East 199.31 feet; North 16º 37’ East 201.75 feet; thence South 79º 06’ West 683.43 feet; South 48º 53’ West 126.01 feet to a stone, the northwest corner of the Dennis Terry tract, and the northeast corner of the Delmer Wright tract; thence North 86º 12’ West 85.34 feet to a large oak; thence North 07º 06’ East 865.42 feet to an iron pin; thence, with the south line of Tract C, North 89º 36’ East 1,117.94 feet to the beginning corner, and containing 19.30 acres more or less, and being Tract D on that survey of Foy Survey Company, TRLS No. 730, for Dennis Terry, Drawing No. 3893.

There is also conveyed a non-exclusive right of way along a twenty foot right of way along the east lines of tracts B, C and D as shown on said survey. This tract is also subject to the rights of others to use the 20 foot right of way along the east margin of this tract.

The Grantors herein and the Grantee hereby reserve the mineral rights to themselves to be held in common and a right of way is hereby granted to the Grantee herein to hook a dwelling to a gas well that is on Tract C on said described survey and to lay pipeline to the well along the westernmost line of Tract C for the use of gas if that becomes available in the future.

There is also conveyed a non-exclusive right-of-way along the east margin of this tract.

The mineral rights are reserved.

BEING property conveyed to Dennis W. Terry by Deed Robert Allen Terry, Timothy Brian Terry, Dennis Wayne Terry and Mary Terry Falgout, dated October 30, 2000, recorded in Book 6, page 84, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

Tract Three

Lying and being the Fifth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, about 14 miles from the Courthouse in Jamestown, by way of Tennessee State Highway 52 to the Mt. Helen Road and from Highway 52 along the Mt. Helen Road approximately 2.4 miles to a 20 foot right of way leading northwardly from Mt. Helen Road, to Tract A of a survey, Drawing No. 3893, for Dennis Terry by Foy Survey Company, TRLS NO. 730, copy attached, thence northwardly on said right of way to the 19.30 acre tract described as Tract B on said survey and BEGINNING at an iron pin in the east margin of the right of way, the southeast corner of Tract B, and running thence with the east margin of the 20 foot right of way, South 15º 09’ West 268.00 feet; South 81º 06’ West 148.36 feet; South 19º 40’ East 218.67 feet; South 20º 03’ East 146.53 feet, South 21º 54’ East 47.99 feet; South 20º 59’ East 132.60 feet; South 17º 34’ East 97.52 feet; South 19º 33’ East 66.73 feet; South 89º 36’ West 1,117.94 feet; North 07º 07’ East 414.00 feet to a stone; thence North 13º 04’ East 229.49 feet to the creek; thence with the creek North 54º 50’ East 66.18 feet; North 44º 38’ East 72.11 feet, North 33º 20’ East 108.04 feet; North 16º 40’ East 95.32 feet; thence leaving the creek and with the south line of Tract B shown on said survey , North 86º 17’ East 800.56 feet, to the beginning corner and containing 19.32 acres more or less, and being Tract C on that survey of Foy Survey Company, TRLS No.730, for Dennis Terry, Drawing No. 3893.

There is also conveyed a non-exclusive right of way along a twenty foot right of way along the east lines of Tracts B, C and D as shown on said survey. This tract is also subject to the rights of others to use the 20 foot right of way along the east margin of this tract.

Previous Grantors and the Grantor and Grantee herein reserve the mineral rights to the themselves to be held in common and a right of way is hereby granted to the Grantee herein to hook a dwelling to a gas well that is on Tract C on said described survey and to lay pipeline to it. Tract C is subject to the rights of Tracts A, B. & D to hook to the well and lay pipeline from it along the creek to dwellings on those other tracts.

Being property conveyed to Dennis Wayne Terry by Warranty Deed from Mary Terry Falgout and Timothy Brian Terry, dated January 29, 2006, recorded in Book 93, page 318, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

As to Tracts Two and Three, see also Quit Claim Deed for Dennis Wayne Terry creating a tenancy by the entirety with Th’Reasa D. Terry dated November 30, 2012, recorded in Book 207, page 511 in said Register’s Office.

THERE IS SPECIFICALLY LESS AND EXCEPTED from the above described tracts as follows:

1.Approximately 1.36 acres conveyed to Jerry Carter and wife, Dianne Carter, by Warranty Deed dated July 7, 2004, recorded in Book 108, page 692, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

2.Approximately 1.18 acres conveyed to Frank Dietz, Herbert Joe Dietz and Bradley L. Watson by Warranty Deed dated May 3, 2007, recorded in Book 156, page 20 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

3.Approximately 6.65 acres conveyed to Stanley Elgersma and wife, Linda Elgersma by Warranty Deed dated May 26, 2011, recorded in Book 208, page 292, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee

4.Approximately 2 acres conveyed to Gary W. Burr and Jeffery P. Cloud by Warranty Deed dated January 29, 2013, recorded in Book 209, page 212, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

Property Addresses: 3523 Mt. Helen Road, Allardt, TN 38504

Tax Map #: 077-01504

Provided, however, in the event of any inconsistency between the description and the address or tax map number, the property description shall control.

The sale shall be subject to: (i) all matters shown on any recorded plat; (ii) any unpaid taxes; (iii) any restrictive covenants; (iv) applicable easements or set back lines; (v) any prior or superior liens or encumbrances; and, (vi) any other priorities as may appear in the public records or as may be disclosed by an accurate survey of the property. The sale shall be made in bar of all rights or equities of redemption, homestead and dower, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust. Title is believed to be good, but the undersigned shall convey only as Substitute Trustee, without covenants or warranty of title.

KNOWN INTERESTED PARTIES: Springleaf Financial Services, Inc., and AmeriCredit Financial Services, Inc., d/b/a GM Financial Services

The right is reserved to: (i) adjourn the date or time of the sale to another date or time certain without further publication, upon announcement of the same at the time and place for the sale set forth above; (ii) extend the time that the successful bidder has to make settlement; (iii) keep bidding open for any length of time; (iv) reject all bids; and, (v) accept the second highest bid or the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, should the highest bidder fail to comply with the term of the sale. The sale may be rescinded at any time.

This the 28th day of December, 2016.

Stephen R. Wise, Substitute Trustee

Wise & Reeves, P.C.

625 S. Gay Street, Suite 160

Knoxville, TN 37902

(865)544-1199

(1-4-11-18-3tc)

Non-Resident Notice

In the Chancery Court for Morgan County

At Wartburg, Tennessee

Carla Cooper and Kenneth David Cooper

vs

Ashley Gunter and Thorne Dale Gunter

Cause No. A-1-16

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint, which is sworn to, that the defendant, ASHLEY GUNTER, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, it is ordered by the court that publication be made for four successive weeks, as required by law, in the Fentress Courier, a newspaper published in Jamestown, Tennessee, in Fentress County, notifying said non-resident Defendant to file an answer with Attorney, H. Daniel Forrester, III, P. O. Box 398, Clinton, TN 37716, within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to her.

This 21st day of December 2016.

ANGELA R. ANDERSON

Clerk and Master

By: Shelia Beasley

Deputy Clerk and Master

(12-28;1-4-11-18-4tp)

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

CASE NO. 16-CV-564

CAROLYN DOHNANSKY,

Petitioner

vs

MATTHEW DOHNANSKY,

Respondent

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears from the sworn motion of Petitioner’s counsel that process is unable to be served on Matthew Dohnansky, Respondent. Counsel has been unable to contact the following respondent:

Last Known Address: Unknown

The Respondent, Matthew Dohnansky, is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Final Decree of Divorce by Carolyn Dohnansky, whose attorn ey is Leslie Clark Ledbetter, 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, TN 38553, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against them.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks – December 18, 2016, January 4, 11 and 18, 2017 and with the hearing set on March 2, 2017 in the General Sessions Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. for the Final Decree of Divorce by Carolyn Dohnansky should the Respondent, Matthew Dohnansky fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

This 21st day of December, 2016.

Honorable Todd Burnett

Approved for entry:

Leslie Clark Ledbetter

Attorney for Petitioner

(12-28;1-4-11-18-4tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated July 22, 2008, recorded in Bk/Pg 144/645 of the Deed of Trust Records of Fentress County, Tennessee, Dena Emmons, an unmarried person, conveyed to Tim Williams, as Trustee, the property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lot 19 Grimsley Hills Subdivision

Lying and being in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and located approximately twelve (12) miles southwardly from the Courthouse at

Jamestown and just west of Grimsley School and more particularly being LOT 19 of Grimsley Hills Subdivision, containing 3.232 acres, more or less, as surveyed by

Andy Potter, TRLS #1333 of which plat is of record in Plat Book 3 page 112 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being a part of Tax Map 128, Parcel 001.19 of the Property Assessor’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

Common address of property: 221 Magnolia Ct, Jamestown, TN 38556, with a 2007 Southern Home Mobile Home, Model SS6848, Serial # DSDAL50605A&B.

WHEREAS, the undersigned is the Substitute Trustee as appointed in the aforesaid Deed of Trust by a substitution, said appointment being in the manner authorized by the Deed of Trust; and

WHEREAS, default has occurred under the terms of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the indebtedness evidenced therein is now wholly due, the owner and holder of said indebtedness, 21st Mortgage Corporation, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to sell the Property to satisfy same.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that on January 25, 2017, the substitute trustee will sell the property to the highest bidder for cash. The Trustee’s sale will occur on or about 10:00 a.m. at the main entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 S. Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at any time. In addition, the following party may claim an interest in the above referenced property: Dena Emmons; Stephanie Hatchett and Ronald Hatchett.

The right is reserved to adjourn the date of the sale to another date or time, and place certain without further publication, upon the announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Gregory T. Pratt, Substitute Trustee

705 Gate Lane, Suite 202

Knoxville, TN 37909

865-622-7531

(1-4-11-18-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Docket No. P-17-01

Estate of Patricia M. Potter, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 9th day of January, 2017 Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Patricia M. Potter, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 9th day of January, 2017.

Lloyd D. Potter

Executor

Estate of Deceased

Patricia M. Potter

P.O. Box 148

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Fentress County Probate Court

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(1-18-25-2tp)

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

(1-18-1tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Docket No. P-17-02

Estate of Hosier D. Reagan, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 11th day of January, 2017 Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Hosier D. Reagan, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 11th day of January, 2017.

Kathy Dee Barker

Executrix

Estate of Deceased

Hosier D. Reagan

1015 Livingston Highway

Jamestown, TN 38556

Attorney for Estate

Melanie Lane

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Deputy Clerk & Master

Fentress County Probate Court

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(1-18-25-2tp)

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING TO MEET

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Darlene Monday Davis, Mayor

(1-18-1tc)

Storage Auction!

Two storage units to be auctioned off at Pine Crest storage at 10 AM on January 28th. Payment due at the time of sale. 5909 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange, TN. Next to Clarkrange High School!

(1-18-1tc)

notice

The Fentress County Commission will hold a special called work session on January 26th, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The work session will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the ECD conference room. Open to the public.

(1-18-1tc)

