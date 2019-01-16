Legal Notices For The Week Of January 16, 2019

January 16, 2019

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Gail Dishmon, City Recorder

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Timothy G. Hamby and Samantha K. Hamby unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded May 28, 2013 in Record Book 213, Page 866 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated May 23, 2013, payable by Timothy G. Hamby and Samantha K. Hamby to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 213, Page 864, and, containing 1.5 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 601 Harding Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 63K, Grp A, PARCEL 031.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: None

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2019 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of William David Howell’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against William David Howell for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C40 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C40.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Jeannie Thomas’ leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Jeannie Thomas for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C48 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C48.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Lori Reagan’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Jeannie Thomas for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C72 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C72.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Angela Moon’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Angela Moon for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D95 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D95.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Amanda Cooper’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Amanda Cooper for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B84 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B84.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Richard Stahman’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Richard Stahman for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B67 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B67.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Anthony Stockton’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Anthony Stockton for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C104 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C104.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Brenda Green’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Brenda Green for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D175 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D175.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Amanda Cooper’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Amanda Cooper for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #A24 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #A24.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Brittany Owens’ leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Brittany Owens for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #F237 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #F237.

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Tonya Phaychanpheng’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Tonya Phaychanpheng for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #F247 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #F247.

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME

ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on September 23, 2016, by MICHAEL JUNIOR RICH, a single man. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 260, Page 925 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described below for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home (referenced in Affidavit of Affixation at Book 266, Page 970) described as one (1) 2004 Giles Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number GM4754AB.

Sale Date and Location: February 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Deed Book 1055, Page 99, and commonly known as 419 Tulip Avenue, Jamestown, Fentress County, TN 38556.

Property Address: 419 Tulip Avenue, Jamestown, Fentress County, TN 38556.

Tax Map Identification No.: 053E-A-006.04 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: NONE KNOWN.

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.

The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.

The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 10th day of January, 2019.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-19-02

Estate of James Luther Stockton, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 9th day of January, 2019, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of James Luther Stockton, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 9th day of January, 2019.

Gary Stockton

Executor

Estate of James Luther Stockton

1219 Roy Owens Rd.

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

notice

The Fentress County Courthouse will be closed Monday, January 21, 2019 in Observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The courthouse will reopen on January 22, 2019 at 8:00 a.m.

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME

JOSHUA R. HOLDEN is the Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on September 3, 2008, by Cletis Scott Rigney and wife, Angel Coonce Rigney (a/k/a Angel M. Rigney), which Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 146, Page 696 (“Deed of Trust”), as modified by First Modification of Deed of Trust in Trust Book 220, Page 173, as further modified by Second Modification of Deed of Trust in Book 269, Page 656. Successor Trustee will sell for cash the property described below at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, SouthEast Bank f/k/a Community Bank of the Cumberlands. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home (referenced in Affidavit of Affixation at Book 269, Page 661) described as one (1) 2005 Clay Manufactured Home Model 167 bearing Serial Number 24N0V16763HH05.

Sale Date and Location: February 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. local time at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee. Property Description: Abbreviated description per T.C.A. § 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book 267, Page 656 in the Fentress County Register’s Office and commonly known as 2313 Delk Creek Road, Pall Mall, Tennessee 38577. Property Address: 2313 Delk Creek Road, Pall Mall, Tennessee 38577. Tax Map Identification No.: 025-005.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number). Parties Interested: First Financial Investment Fund, VI, LLC. All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require. The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 3rd day of January, 2018.

Joshua R. Holden,

Successor Trustee

Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.

P. O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980 Publication

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) (34 C.F.R. 300.624) and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (34 C.F.R. 99), Tennessee’s Early Intervention System (TEIS) will be destroying special education records that are older than three (3) years past the date the child would be eligible for any early intervention services through this program. This includes all records of children with a date of birth of December 31, 2012 or before. Parents who wish to obtain their child’s old record(s) must contact TEIS at 1-800-852-7157 or see www.TN.Gov/education/teis for your specific local office contact information. Please do so by March 15, 2019. Records will be destroyed after that date.

