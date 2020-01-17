Legal Notices For The Week Of January 15, 2020

January 17, 2020

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 22, 2010, executed by MARY WEHRMAN AND VICTOR WEHRMAN, conveying certain real property therein described to CONCORD ENTERPRISES LLC DBA CONCORD TITLE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded July 7, 2010, in Deed Book 174, Page 890 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

TRACT ONE, LOT 15:

SITUATED AND BEING IN THE FIRST (1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE ABOUT 1-1/4 MILES WESTWARDLY FROM THE ALLARDT POST OFFICE BY WAY OF TAYLOR PLACE ROAD; WESTWARDLY TO THE RAY BROWN ROAD; THENCE NORTHWARDLY ON THE RAY BROWN ROAD TO A ROADWAY CALLED SILVER TRAIL; THENCE WESTWARDLY ON SILVER TRAIL TO A STAKE IN THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 15; THENCE WEST 100 FEET WITH THE NORTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SILVER TRAIL TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTH 20 DEG. EAST 258 FEET TO A POINT IN SILVER CREEK; THENCE WITH THE MEANDERS OF SILVER CREEK TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 14; THENCE SOUTH 20 DEG. WEST 255 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING .59 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT 15 OF SILVER LAKE ESTATES SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK ONE, PAGE 49, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

TRACT TWO, LOT 16:

SITUATED AND BEING IN THE FIRST(1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT 1-1/4 MILES WESTWARDLY FROM THE ALLARDT POST OFFICE BY WAY OF THE TAYLOR PLACE ROAD; THENCE WESTWARDLY TO THE RAY BROWN ROAD; THENCE NORTHWARDLY ON THE RAY BROWN ROAD APPROXIMATELY 700 FEET TO A ROAD ON THE WEST MARGIN KNOWN AS THE OLD MCGHEE ROAD AND ALSO KNOWN AS SILVER TRAIL; THENCE WESTWARDLY ON SAID SILVER TRAIL A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 2,180 FEET AND BEGINNING AT A STAKE ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF SAID ROADWAY, THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 17; THENCE NORTH 20 DEG. EAST 195 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO SILVER CREEK; THENCE NORTHEASTWARDLY WITH THE MEANDERS OF SILVER CREEK ROUGHLY 120 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 15 AT SAID CREEK; THENCE SOUTH 20 DEG. WEST 258 FEET WITH THE WEST LINE OF LOT 15 TO THE NORTH MARGIN OF SILVER TRAIL, THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 15; THENCE NORTH 74 DEG. WEST WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF SILVER TRAIL 100 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, CONTAINING 52/100 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT 16 OF SILVER LAKE ESTATES, A SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 49, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

LOT 17:

SITUATED AND BEING IN THE FIRST (1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT 1 1/4 MILES WESTWARDLY FROM THE ALLARDT POST OFFICE BY WAY OF TAYLOR PLACE ROAD; THENCE WESTWARDLY TO THE RAY BROWN ROAD; THENCE NORTHWARDLY ON THE RAY BROWN ROAD APPROXIMATELY 700 FEET TO A ROADWAY ON THE WEST MARGIN KNOWN AS THE OLD MCGHEE ROAD AND ALSO KNOWN AS SILVER TRAIL; THENCE WESTWARDLY ON SAID SILVER TRAIL A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 2,180 FEET AND BEGINNING AT A STAKE ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF SAID ROADWAY, THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 16 AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH 20 DEG. EAST 190 FEET TO A STAKE AT SILVER CREEK; THENCE WITH THE MEANDERS OF SILVER CREEK NORTHWESTWARDLY APPROXIMATELY 110 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 20 DEG. WEST 232 FEET TO A STAKE ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF SILVER TRAIL; THENCE WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF SILVER TRAIL SOUTH 74 DEG. EAST 100 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, CONTAINING .49 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT 17 OF SILVER LAKE ESTATES SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 49, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

LOT 14:

SITUATED AND BEING IN THE FIRST (1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING ABOUT 6 1/2 MILES FROM THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE BY WAY OF TENNESSEE STATE HIGHWAY 52 SOUTHEASTWARDLY TO ALLARDT AND THE INTERSECTION OF SAID TENNESSEE STATE HIGHWAY 52 WITH THE TAYLOR PLACE ROAD NEAR ALLARDT POST OFFICE; THENCE WESTWARDLY ALONG TAYLOR PLACE ROAD TO RAY BROWN ROAD; THENCE NORTHWARDLY ALONG RAY BROWN ROAD ABOUT 700 FEET TO A ROADWAY INTERSECTING IN WEST MARGIN OF SAID RAY BROWN ROAD KNOWN AS OLD MCGHEE ROAD; THENCE WESTWARDLY WITH THE OLD MCGHEE ROAD AND SILVER TRAIL ROADWAY ROUGHLY 1886 FEET TO A STAKE THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 13 AND RUNNING THENCE WITH THE WEST LINE OF LOT 13 NORTH 20 DEG. EAST 303 FEET TO A STAKE AT OR NEAR THE CENTER OF SILVER CREEK; THENCE WESTWARDLY WITH THE MEANDERS OF SILVER CREEK APPROXIMATELY 130 FEET TO A STAKE, THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 15; THENCE WITH THE EAST LINE OF LOT 15 SOUTH 20 DEG. WEST 255 FEET TO A STAKE ON THE NORTH MARGIN OF SILVER TRAIL; THENCE WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF SILVER TRAIL SOUTH 74 DEG. EAST 100 FEET TO THE BEGINNING AND CONTAINING .64 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING LOT 14 OF SILVER LAKE ESTATE SUBDIVISION.

Parcel ID: 085DA03200000000

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1020 SILVER TRAIL DRIVE, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): MARY WEHRMAN AND VICTOR WEHRMAN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

(12-18-25; 1-1-3tc)

Notice

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Betty J. Hicks and Jerry Hicks executed a Deed of Trust to United States of America, acting through The Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture, Lender and Mary Ruth Tackett, Trustee(s), which was dated June 23, 2006, and recorded on June 29, 2006 in Book 102, Page 190, Instrument Number 06002743 in Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on January 15, 2020, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in the Fifth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, by way of Highway 127 South to the Taylor Place Road; thence eastwardly on Taylor Place Road approximately one-third of a mile to the Tinchtown Road; thence southwardly on the Tinchtown Road passing the Allardt to Banner Springs Road and continuing south on the Gatewood Ford Road a total distance of approximately 8.5 miles to a point across from the Old Turnpike Road and BEGINNING at an iron pin located southwardly about 165 feet from the middle of a gravel driveway on the west side of the Gatewood Ford Road opposite the Old Turnpike Road junction, which pin at the gravel driveway is the northeast corner of the parent tract, and running thence from said beginning corner and with the west side of the Gatewood Ford Road, south 0 degree 20 minutes west 20 feet to an iron pin and south 1 degree 44 minutes west 83.9 feet to an iron pin on the west margin of Gatewood Ford Road; thence leaving the road and severing the property of Betty June Hicks, south 58 degrees 2 minutes west 154.53 feet to an iron pin; thence south 43 degrees 26 minutes west 41.39 feet to an iron pin; thence north 50 degrees 10 minutes west 147.26 feet to an iron pin located north 59 degrees 35 minutes east 178.15 feet from the westernmost corner of the parent tract; thence continuing severing the tract, north 40 degrees 53 minutes east 254.21 to an iron pin; thence south 56 degrees 58 minutes east 129.86 feet to the beginning corner and containing one (1) acre, more or less.

The bearings and distances are taken from a survey by Foy Survey Company for Betty June Hicks, Rodney W. Foy, TRLS #730, dated March 20, 2006, Drawing #4846.

Subject to mineral reservations made by prior owners.

Being a portion of the lands described in the deed from Rosie Tinch, surviving tenant by the entireties with Everett Tinch, deceased, to Betty June Hicks, recorded in Book 68, Page 559, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 115, Part of Parcel 3.01

Parcel ID Number: 11500301000

Address/Description: 4804 Gatewood Ford Road, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Current Owner(s): Betty June Hicks.

Other Interested Party(ies): Discover Bank; Tennessee Housing Development Agency; Midland Funding LLC; and Discover Bank.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road,

Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661

FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 19-14152 FC01

(12-18-25; 1-1-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 214 N. Crabtree Street, Jamestown, TN. Gives notice of sale of the contents of Taylor Reagen leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Taylor Reagen for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #91 at the 214 N. Crabtree Street location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on January 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #91.

(12-18-25; 1-1-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN. Gives notice of sale of the contents of Lucille Crabtree leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Lucille Crabtree for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #58 & 59, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on January 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #58 & 59.

(12-18-25; 1-1-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN. Gives notice of sale of the contents of Darrell Conatser leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Darrell Conatser for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #43, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on January 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #43.

(12-18-25; 1-1-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN. Gives notice of sale of the contents of Ashley Matthews leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Ashley Matthews for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #42, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on January 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #42.

(12-18-25; 1-1-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN. Gives notice of sale of the contents of Willie Hicks leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Willie Hicks for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #49 & 65, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on January 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #49 & 65.

(12-18-25; 1-1-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN. Gives notice of sale of the contents of Gary Campbell leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Gary Campbell for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #11, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on January 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #11.

(12-18-25; 1-1-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN. Gives notice of sale of the contents of Erica Bebley leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Erica Bebley for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #29, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on January 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #29.

(12-18-25; 1-1-3tc)

Not responsible

I will not be responsible for any debt other than my own.

Steve Papovich

(12-11-18-25-3tp)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Courthouse will be closed on December 25th and December 26th for the Christmas Holiday. Please call ahead to check hours for the week of Christmas some offices will be closed additional days.

(12-25-1tc)

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Law Office of Thomas H. Potter will close Monday, January 6, 2020 pending relocation.

All telephone numbers, etc. will be valid until then.

After January 6, 2020, and until further notice, please call 615/403-5125 for legal assistance.

(12-25; 1-1-2tc)

