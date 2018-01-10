Legal Notices For The Week Of January 10, 2018

January 10, 2018

Notice

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on January 31, 2018 at 2:00PM local time, at the east door, Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Bruce W. Neel and Candice Neel, to Nationwide Trustee Services, Inc., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC on August 11, 2014 at Book 229, Page 808, Instrument No. 14002058; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, its successors and assigns.

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located at Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee by way of U. S. Highway 127 South approximately 18 miles to Clarkrange to the intersection of Highway 62; thence southwardly past the intersection of Highway 62 approximately 800 feet to the West Rock Quarry Road; thence easterwardly on West Rock Quarry Road a distance of approximately 1500 feet and BEGINNING at an iron pin on the south margin of the West Rock Quarry Road at the northwest comer of the William Farley tract and running thence from said beginning comer, South 28 deg. 09 min. West 201.14 feet to a wood post; thence with the north line of the Stephen Farley tract, North 63 deg. 30 min. West 59.96 feet to a wood post in the William Farley tract; thence with the William Farley east line, North 28 deg. 18 min. East 33.20 feet to a wood post; thence with the east line of the Hardiman tract, shown as Map 149, Parcel 65.00, North 31 deg. 48 min. East 202.69 feet to a wood post on the south margin of the West Rock Quarry Road; thence with the South margin of the West Rock Quarry Road, South 56 deg. 14 min. East 90.17 feet and South 53 deg. 24 min. East 128.25 feet to the BEGINNING comer, and containing 1.13 acres, more or less.

Prior conveyance described Tract One combined in a single boundary the 0.40 acres tract and the 0.73 acre tract shown on the survey of Foy Survey Company for Roy Hardiman, Drawing No. 4247, dated January 13, 2003, copy attached to prior deed. The Stone Quarry Road is now known as the West Rock Quarry Road.

The property herein conveyed is 0.73 acres and EXCLUDES the 0.40 acre tract described as BEGINNING on a new iron pin South 38 deg. 56 min. West 228.95 feet to a new iron rod; thence South 56 deg. 14 min. East 90.17 feet to an old wood post; thence South 31 deg 48 min. West 202.69 feet to a wood post; thence North 28 deg. 18 min. East 33.10 feet to a wood post and iron rod; thence North 63 deg. 30 West 59.96 to the point of BEGINNING.

No new boundary line survey was performed at the time of this conveyance.

BEING the same property conveyed to Bruce W. Neel and Candice Neel, by Warranty Deed, dated August 11, 2014 and recorded in Record book 229, Page 806, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee.

Street Address: 1074 West Rock Quarry Rd, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553

Parcel Number: 149 066.01

Current Owner(s) of Property: Bruce W. Neel and wife, Candice Neel

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1074 West Rock Quarry Rd, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.

Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Bruce W. Neel and Candice Neel, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.

Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.

This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Shapiro & Ingle, LLP

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

Phone: (704) 333-8107

Fax: (704) 333-8156

www.shapiro-ingle.com

File No. 17-113197

(1-3-10-17-3tc)

Notice

The Fentress County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, January 15th, 2018 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Please note: The County Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 16th, 2018.

(1-10-1tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Brandy Patterson’s

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Brandy Patterson for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D174 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D174.

(1-3-10-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Jesse Delk’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Jesse Delk failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C39 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C39.

(1-3-10-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Laronna Duvall’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Laronna Duvall for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B69 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B69.

(1-3-10-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Chris C. Sewell’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Chris C. Sewell for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B77 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B77.

(1-3-10-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Linda

Gunter’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Linda Gunter for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #C111 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #C111.

(1-3-10-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Carolyn Diana Smith’s

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Carolyn Diana Smith for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #E220 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #E220.

(1-3-10-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Ari Velasquezarriaga’s

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Ari Velasquezarriaga for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #F249 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #F249.

(1-3-10-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Amber Potter’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Amber Potter for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #A21 & B68 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #A21 & B68.

(1-3-10-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Kenneth Dodson’s

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Kenneth Dodson for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #F268 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #F268.

(1-3-10-2tc)

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Jesse Delk’s

leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Jesse Delk for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #B84 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, January 13th at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #B84.

(1-3-10-2tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Docket No. P-18-01

Estate of Billy Scott Sells, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 2nd day of January, 2018 Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Billy Scott Sells, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 2nd day of January, 2018.

Katie Davis

Administratrix

Estate of Deceased

Billy Scott Sells

1325 Allardt Tinch Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Fentress County Probate Court

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(1-10-17-2tp)

NOTICE

The Final Park and Recreation Master Plan for Fentress County and City of Jamestown will be presented on Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. The presentation will be held in the Economic and Community Development room at the Fentress County Courthouse. The presentation is open to the public.

(1-10-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a Regular Session Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

(1-10-1tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a Work Session Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The Work Session will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Work Session is open to the public.

(1-10-1tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Frella S. Smith, Johnny A. Smith and Jimmy G. Smith unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded October 5, 2007 in Record Book 129, Page 617 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated September 28, 2007, payable by Frella S. Smith, Johnny A. Smith and Jimmy G. Smith to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Frella S. Smith, Johnny A. Smith and Jimmy G. Smith unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded December 21, 2010 in Record Book 181, Page 446 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated December 6, 2010, payable by Frella S. Smith, Johnny A. Smith and Jimmy G. Smith to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 2, Page 412, and containing 1.17 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 999 Smith Hall Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 114, PARCEL 8.04

PLEASE NOTE: the life estate retained by Albert A. Smith has been extinguished by his death.

PROPERTY HIS HELD as FRELLA D. SMITH, JOHNNIE A. SMITH, and JIMMY G. SMITH, as tenants in common with the right of survivorship. Frella D. Smith is deceased.

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: Volunteer Energy Cooperative

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

(1-10-17-24-3tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, January 19th, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public.

(1-10-1tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from Johnny W. Norris and wife, Christy A. Norris unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded January 22, 2015, in Record Book 236, Page 119, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated January 20, 2015, payable by Johnny W. Norris and wife, Christy A. Norris to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:30 on Thursday, February 1, 2018, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 236, Page 119.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1030 Kennedy Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 63-O, Group B, PARCEL 15.00 and 15.01

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(1-10-17-24-3tc)

Notice

The Industrial Development Board of Fentress County will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Community & Economic Development R oom. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. All meetings are open to the public.

(1-10-1tc)