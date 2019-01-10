Legal Notices For The Week Of January 09, 2019

January 10, 2019

Notice

NOTICE

NATHAN RILEY RICH

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights as to Kora Lashea Monk. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Jessica Krebs, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3010, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within five (5) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 39(e)(1) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at Jamestown, Tennessee on the 11th day of February, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., for the Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Jamestown, Tennessee.

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on January 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the Fentress County Courthouse (TN) located in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Martha Carlene Hall, to Mary Ruth Tackett, Trustee, as trustee for United States Department Of Agriculture on 15th day of March, 2004 in REC Book 60, Page 212 at Instrument Number 04000821, in the Office of the Register of Fentress County, Tennessee; conducted by Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc., having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, USDA, f/k/a the Farmers Home Administration The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, by way of U.S. Highway 127 south to the Banner Roslin Road; thence eastwardly on the Banner Roslin Road and southeastwardly and eastwardly on the Roslin Road and Beginning at an iron pin on the north margin of the Roslin Road, which stake is located westwardly approximately 2,000 feet from the Morgan-Fentress County line and running thence from said beginning corner and with a fence and the line of Mandy Atkinson, north 50° 55` east 514.03 feet to an iron pin; thence severing the property of the Grantors herein, south 05° 08` east 384.19 feet to an iron pin on the north margin of the Roslin Road; thence with the north margin of the Roslin Road, south 89° 59` west 91.80 feet and north 80° 16` west 346.48 feet to the beginning corner, and containing 1.94 acres, more or less, and being the westernmost portion of that tract of land described in the deed from Samuel R. Norman and wife, Shirley C. Norman to Joe N. LaRue and wife, Jo Blan LaRue, recorded in Deed Book F-8, Page 361. The previous and last conveyance being the deed from Joe N. LaRue and wife, Jo Blan LaRue to Martha Carlene Hall, recorded in Book 60, page 210 on the Register`s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. Map 141, West Part of Parcel 2

Street Address: 2701 Roslin Road, Deer Lodge, TN 37726 Parcel Number: 141-002.01-000 Current Owner(s) of Property: Martha Carlene Hall Other Interested Parties: The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2701 Roslin Road, Deer Lodge, TN 37726, but such address is not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. If the United States has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425(b) to be given to the United States has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. § 7425(d)(1).] If the State of Tennessee has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by § 67-1-1433(b)(1) of the Tennessee Code to be given to the state of Tennessee has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the state of Tennessee to redeem the land as provided for in § 67-1-1433(c)(1) of the Tennessee Code.] All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. The full amount of the winning bid must be remitted by certified funds at the conclusion of the sale. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time prior to delivery of deed to the winning bidder. THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc.,

Substitute Trustee

1709 Devonshire Drive

Columbia, SC 29204

Phone: 615-265-0443

Fax: 443-815-3931

File No: TN201800000036

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-18-71

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Elbert Carl Davis, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Elbert Carl Davis, deceased, who died the 12th day of December, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 28th day of December, 2018.

Chad Davis

Executor of Estate of

Elbert Carl Davis

1105 Terra Rosa Drive

Knoxville, TN 37932

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-18-68

Estate of Wilma Sue Garrett, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 21st day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Wilma Sue Garrett, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 21st day of December, 2018.

Matthew Garrett

Lorinda Lee

Co-Administrators for the

Estate of Wilma Sue Garrett

P.O. Box 544

Allardt, TN 38504

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Timothy G. Hamby and Samantha K. Hamby unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded May 28, 2013 in Record Book 213, Page 866 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated May 23, 2013, payable by Timothy G. Hamby and Samantha K. Hamby to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 213, Page 864, and, containing 1.5 acres, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 601 Harding Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

TAX MAP 63K, Grp A, PARCEL 031.00

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: None

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2019 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Substitute Trustee

NOTICE

The Industrial Development Board will meet in their monthly meeting Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. in the Community & Economic Development Room of the Courthouse.

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME

JOSHUA R. HOLDEN is the Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on September 3, 2008, by Cletis Scott Rigney and wife, Angel Coonce Rigney (a/k/a Angel M. Rigney), which Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, at Book 146, Page 696 (“Deed of Trust”), as modified by First Modification of Deed of Trust in Trust Book 220, Page 173, as further modified by Second Modification of Deed of Trust in Book 269, Page 656. Successor Trustee will sell for cash the property described below at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, SouthEast Bank f/k/a Community Bank of the Cumberlands. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home (referenced in Affidavit of Affixation at Book 269, Page 661) described as one (1) 2005 Clay Manufactured Home Model 167 bearing Serial Number 24N0V16763HH05.

Sale Date and Location: February 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. local time at the front door of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee. Property Description: Abbreviated description per T.C.A. § 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book 267, Page 656 in the Fentress County Register’s Office and commonly known as 2313 Delk Creek Road, Pall Mall, Tennessee 38577. Property Address: 2313 Delk Creek Road, Pall Mall, Tennessee 38577. Tax Map Identification No.: 025-005.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number). Parties Interested: First Financial Investment Fund, VI, LLC. All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require. The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 3rd day of January, 2018.

Joshua R. Holden,

Successor Trustee

Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.

P. O. Box 2428

Knoxville, TN 37901

(865) 637-1980 Publication

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) (34 C.F.R. 300.624) and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (34 C.F.R. 99), Tennessee’s Early Intervention System (TEIS) will be destroying special education records that are older than three (3) years past the date the child would be eligible for any early intervention services through this program. This includes all records of children with a date of birth of December 31, 2012 or before. Parents who wish to obtain their child’s old record(s) must contact TEIS at 1-800-852-7157 or see www.TN.Gov/education/teis for your specific local office contact information. Please do so by March 15, 2019. Records will be destroyed after that date.

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a Work Session Monday, January 14th, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. The Work Session will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Work Session is open to the public.

notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in Regular Session Monday, January 14th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

