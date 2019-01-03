Legal Notices For The Week Of January 02, 2019

January 3, 2019

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE

Case No. 18-60

DEBORAH DAVIS

Petitioner

vs.

LORI JOHNSON

Respondent

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

It appears that process is unable to be served on the Respondent, LORI JOHNSON, and she cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon her person.

The Respondent, Lori Johnson is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition for Partition of Real Property, depicted as Map 53 Parcel 81.00 consisting of 14 acres more or less, on attorney Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint.

It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks and a hearing is set for January 28, 2019 in the Chancery Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the respondent fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend.

Signed this 4th day of December, 2018.

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

(12-12-19-26; 1-2-4tc)

NOTICE

NATHAN RILEY RICH

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights as to Kora Lashea Monk. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Jessica Krebs, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3010, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within five (5) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 39(e)(1) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Fentress County, Tennessee at Jamestown, Tennessee on the 11th day of February, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., for the Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Jamestown, Tennessee.

(12-19-26; 1-2-9-4tc)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

RONNIE WATSON, ROGER WATSON,

HELEN HALFACRE, SARA WATSON SHELBY, RICKY WATSON, and ELLEN RASAWEHR,

CASE NO. 18-36

vs.

JIMMY WATSON, Respondent

LAND SALE NOTICE

In obedience to a Decree of the Chancery Court at Jamestown, Tennessee, made on October 22, 2018, in the above-styled case, I will on the 12th day of January, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time, on the premises of the below-described property located on the Leatherwood Ford Road, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said Decree described as follows:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and located roughly 1-1/4 miles on the Leatherwood Ford Road (Hwy. 297) from its intersection with Pickett Park Highway (Hwy. 154), and beginning on two chestnut oaks marked as a corner in the face of the cliff in Arthur Duggan’s line on the Roysden Spring Branch; thence southwardly up the spring branch to a hemlock stump and set stone corner; thence southeastwardly a straight line to a set stone corner on the north side of the Alticrest Road; thence eastwardly with said road to a set stone opposite the driveway which leads to Sam Phillips’ house; thence southwardly crossing said road and proceeding on a straight line to a set stone corner in the Matthews line; thence eastwardly with the Matthews line to a poplar stump and set stone at a little spring branch; thence northwardly up said spring branch to the head of the branch; thence proceeding on northwardly a straight line to and crossing the Alticrest Road and continuing on a straight line to a set stone corner at the Evelyn Watson corner; thence westwardly with the Evelyn Watson line to a chestnut oak corner at the cliff on her spring branch; thence northwardly with said spring branch to a set stone in the Duggan line; thence westwardly with the Duggan line to the beginning and containing 15 acres, more or less.

The previous and last conveyance was by deed from Lectie Phillips, Evelyn Watson and Goldman Watson unto Nelson Roysden, recorded in Deed Book D-4, Page 438, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 26, Parcel 18.00

EXCLUDING the following tracts:

(1) Beginning at a set stone corner in a hollow with two hemlock pointers, said corner being the southwest corner of a 5 acre tract which L.B. Lominac purchased from Goldman Watson and being the northwest corner of Evelyn Watson; thence running westwardly a straight line to a poplar on top of the cliff; thence northwardly crossing the hollow to an oak corner and a cross cut into the cliff; thence northeastwardly with the meanders of the cliff to a cross cut in the cliff, being a corner of the Robert Dill tract; thence eastwardly with the Robert Dill line to a set stone, being a corner of Lominac; thence southwardly a straight line to the point of beginning, and being the northern part of the above tract. Nelson Roysden unto L.B. Lominac recorded in Deed Book F-4, Page 527, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

(2) Beginning on a set stone on the north side of Alticrest Highway; thence running eastwardly with said highway to a set stone at the intersection of the road going to Evelyn Watson’s house; thence with the said road running northwardly to a set stone on the west side of said road; thence northeastwardly to a large oak tree and continuing a straight line to a cross in a cliff; thence southwardly a straight line to the point of beginning and containing 2 acres, more or less. Nelson Roysden unto Foy and Mable Williamson, recorded in Deed Book G-4, Page 163, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

(3) Beginning on a light pole in the north margin of Alticrest Road; thence running with said road east 189 feet to a set stone on the cliff; thence with the cliff approximately 330 feet to a hemlock stump and set stone in the J.Q. Linder line; thence with the Linder line running south 300 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1.5 acres, more or less. Nelson Roysdon unto Hubert and Tellie Roysdon, recorded in Deed Book W-4, Page 278, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

TERMS OF SALE:

Sale will be cash in hand. Twenty (20%) percent down payment due day of sale with balance due on or before the Court’s confirmation of sale. Announcements made day of sale take precedence over all previous announcements or advertised material.

This 10th day of December, 2018.

LYNDA W. PATTERSON

Attorney for Petitioners

209A West Main Street

Livingston, TN 38570

931-823-8487

LINDA SMITH, CLERK & MASTER

140 Justice Center Drive

Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

931-879-8615

(12-19-26; 1-2-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on January 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the Fentress County Courthouse (TN) located in Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Martha Carlene Hall, to Mary Ruth Tackett, Trustee, as trustee for United States Department Of Agriculture on 15th day of March, 2004 in REC Book 60, Page 212 at Instrument Number 04000821, in the Office of the Register of Fentress County, Tennessee; conducted by Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc., having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, USDA, f/k/a the Farmers Home Administration The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, by way of U.S. Highway 127 south to the Banner Roslin Road; thence eastwardly on the Banner Roslin Road and southeastwardly and eastwardly on the Roslin Road and Beginning at an iron pin on the north margin of the Roslin Road, which stake is located westwardly approximately 2,000 feet from the Morgan-Fentress County line and running thence from said beginning corner and with a fence and the line of Mandy Atkinson, north 50° 55` east 514.03 feet to an iron pin; thence severing the property of the Grantors herein, south 05° 08` east 384.19 feet to an iron pin on the north margin of the Roslin Road; thence with the north margin of the Roslin Road, south 89° 59` west 91.80 feet and north 80° 16` west 346.48 feet to the beginning corner, and containing 1.94 acres, more or less, and being the westernmost portion of that tract of land described in the deed from Samuel R. Norman and wife, Shirley C. Norman to Joe N. LaRue and wife, Jo Blan LaRue, recorded in Deed Book F-8, Page 361. The previous and last conveyance being the deed from Joe N. LaRue and wife, Jo Blan LaRue to Martha Carlene Hall, recorded in Book 60, page 210 on the Register`s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. Map 141, West Part of Parcel 2

Street Address: 2701 Roslin Road, Deer Lodge, TN 37726 Parcel Number: 141-002.01-000 Current Owner(s) of Property: Martha Carlene Hall Other Interested Parties: The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2701 Roslin Road, Deer Lodge, TN 37726, but such address is not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. If the United States has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425(b) to be given to the United States has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. § 7425(d)(1).] If the State of Tennessee has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by § 67-1-1433(b)(1) of the Tennessee Code to be given to the state of Tennessee has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the state of Tennessee to redeem the land as provided for in § 67-1-1433(c)(1) of the Tennessee Code.] All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. The full amount of the winning bid must be remitted by certified funds at the conclusion of the sale. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time prior to delivery of deed to the winning bidder. THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc.,

Substitute Trustee

1709 Devonshire Drive

Columbia, SC 29204

Phone: 615-265-0443

Fax: 443-815-3931

File No: TN201800000036

(12-26; 1-2-9-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-18-69

Estate of Martha Jewelene Hinds, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 20th day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Martha Jewelene Hinds, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 20th day of December, 2018.

Melissa Bilbrey

Executrix for the

Estate of Martha Jewelene Hinds

517 Mica Circle

Crossville, TN 38572

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(12-26; 1-2-2tp)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-18-71

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Elbert Carl Davis, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Elbert Carl Davis, deceased, who died the 12th day of December, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 28th day of December, 2018.

Chad Davis

Executor of Estate of

Elbert Carl Davis

1105 Terra Rosa Drive

Knoxville, TN 37932

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(1-2-9-2tp)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-18-68

Estate of Wilma Sue Garrett, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 21st day of December, 2018, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Wilma Sue Garrett, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 21st day of December, 2018.

Matthew Garrett

Lorinda Lee

Co-Administrators for the

Estate of Wilma Sue Garrett

P.O. Box 544

Allardt, TN 38504

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(1-2-9-2tp)

