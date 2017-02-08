Legal Notices For The Week Of February 8, 2017

February 8, 2017

NOTICE OF SALE WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from George Samuel Cooper unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded October 14, 2014 in Record Book 232, Page 331 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated October 11, 2014, payable by George Samuel Cooper to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee; WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 232, Page 329, and 1½ acres, more or less. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5179 Round Mountain Road, Jamestown, TN 38556 TAX MAP 65, PARCEL 5.01 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 real property taxes. Doug Jones Trustee (2-1-8-15-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Docket No. P-17-06 Estate of Jessie Crabtree, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee. Notice is Hereby Given that on the 25th day of January, 2017 Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Jessie Crabtree, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once. This 25th day of January, 2017. Larry R. Crabtree Administrator Estate of Deceased Jessie Crabtree 631 Barney Holt Road Jamestown, TN 38556 Attorney for Estate Amanda Howard Linda Smith Clerk & Master Linda P. Taylor Deputy Clerk & Master Fentress County Probate Court 140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110 Jamestown, TN 38556 (2-1-8-2tp) mmm

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Docket No. P-17-07 Estate of Betty Lou Stucker, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee. Notice is Hereby Given that on the 26th day of January, 2017 Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Betty Lou Stucker, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once. This 26th day of January, 2017. Roy Newton Stucker Administrator Estate of Deceased Betty Lou Stucker 136 Gaines Lowe Road Jamestown, TN 38556 Linda Smith Clerk & Master Fentress County Probate Court 140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110 Jamestown, TN 38556 (2-1-8-2tp)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE WHEREAS, on the 12th day of June, 2009, DAVID R. WHITED and wife, LYNN A. WHITED did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Stephen L. Rains, as Trustee, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Progressive Savings Bank. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 159, Page 656, recorded on June 16, 2009, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust. THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the front door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Monday, the 13th day of March, 2017; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2016 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2017 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is located in Fentress County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows: LEGAL DESCRIPTION Situated in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and BEGINNING on a set stone and stake located at the north right—of-way line of a public road, said corner being also the northeast corner of the lands of Louis Tarufelli and running thence north 84 degrees 30 minutes east with the boundary line of said Louis Tarufelli tract of land, 660 feet to an iron pin; thence running north 65 degrees 30 minutes west 1156 feet to an iron pin in the boundary line of the Baxter

Wilson property; and running thence south 57 degrees 06 minutes east 150 feet to a stake on the north side of said road; thence running with the northwesterly right—of—way line of said road, south 56 degrees 20 minutes east 240 feet; south 26 degrees 30 minutes east 165 feet; thence south 42 degrees 50 minutes east 140 feet to the beginning, containing 4.6 acres, more or less. Being the same property described in a deed from Kelly C. Ohmstead and wife, Lallon L. Ohmstead, to Frank R. Morgan and wife, Sharon R. Morgan, recorded in Deed Book T—7, Page 58, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. Also, being the same property described in a Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure from Frank R. Morgan and wife, Sharon R. Morgan to Progressive Savings Bank, recorded on June 16, 2009, in Book 159, Page 652, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. Previous and last conveyance being a General Warranty Deed from PROGRESSIVE SAVINGS BANK to DAVID R. WHITED and wife, LYNN A. WHITED, recorded on June 16, 2009, in Book 159, Page 654, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. Map 122, Parcel 5.02 Street Address: 1561 Press Beaty Road, Jamestown, TN 38556. In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale. Dated at Jamestown, Tennessee, on this the 6th day of February, 2017. STEPHEN L. RAINS, TRUSTEE 500 North Main Street Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 931-752-2112 Other Interest Parties: THDA Attn: Lamar Brooks Andrew Jackson Building Third Floor 502 Deaderick St. Nashville, TN 37243 State of Tennessee Department of Revenue Revenue Enforcement Division Special Procedures Section P.O. Box 190665 Nashville, Tennessee 37219-0665 (2-8-15-22-3tc)

mmm notice The regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Jamestown City Council will be held February 13th at 6:00 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. Meeting is open to the public. Everyone Welcome. Darlene Monday Davis Mayor (2-8-1tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Docket No. P-17-08 Estate of Lois Burke, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee. Notice is Hereby Given that on the 31st day of January, 2017 Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Lois Burke, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once. This 31st day of January, 2017. Delois Bonham Steven Burke Co-Executors Estate of Deceased Lois Burke P.O.Box 863 Jamestown, TN 38556 Attorney for Estate Melanie Lane P.O. Box 797 Jamestown, TN 38556 Linda Smith Clerk & Master Linda P. Taylor Deputy Clerk & Master Fentress County Probate Court 140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110 Jamestown, TN 38556 (2-8-15-2tp)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Docket No. P-17-10 Estate of Maxine Emma Clark, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee. Notice is Hereby Given that on the 3rd day of February, 2017 Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Maxine Emma Clark, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once. This 3rd day of February, 2017. Marilyn Louise Cantwell Charles Ronald Clark Co-Executors Estate of Deceased Maxine Emma Clark 253 Hinch Mountain View Road Crossville, TN 38555 Linda Smith Clerk & Master Linda P. Taylor Deputy Clerk & Master Fentress County Probate Court 140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110 Jamestown, TN 38556 (2-8-15-2tp)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Docket No. P-17-09 Estate of Matthew Scott Dingman, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee. Notice is Hereby Given that on the 3rd day of February, 2017 Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Matthew Scott Dingman, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once. This 3rd day of February, 2017. Mark Dingman Thomas H. Potter Co-Executors Estate of Deceased Matthew Scott Dingman 789 Stewart Cove Road Brasstown, NC Attorney for Estate Thomas H. Potter Linda Smith Clerk & Master Linda P. Taylor Deputy Clerk & Master Fentress County Probate Court 140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110 Jamestown, TN 38556 (2-8-15-2tp)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE WHEREAS, on the 3rd day of September, 2005, Timothy D. Lewis and wife, Melissa M. Lewis did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Substitute Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note, with said Note being payable to Glenn Clark. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 87, Page 781, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust. THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned Substitute Trustee by the aforesaid Deeds of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the courthouse door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 12:00 p.m. prevailing time on Thursday, the 16th day of February, 2017; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption and statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and material men’s liens. The Substitute Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2016 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2017 and thereafter. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is more particularly described as follows: Little Hurricane Park Lot 5: Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and located approximately 24 miles from the Courthouse at Jamestown by traveling southwardly on Old U.S. Highway 127 to its junction with U.S. Hwy Bypass; thence continuing southwardly on U.S. Hwy 127 to its junction with TN Hwy 62, a total of approximately 18 miles; thence westwardly on TN Hwy 62 approximately 6 miles to a point approximately 100 yards from the Putnam-Fentress County line at the junction of TN Hwy 62 and Elmore Road at an iron pin in the northern edge of the right-of-way of TN Hwy 62; thence north 20° 23’ 13” west with the western edge of the right-of-way of Hurricane Lane, 742.52 feet; thence north 16° 51’ 49” west 379.92 feet; thence north 18° 26’ 31” west 220.08 feet to a 3/8th inch rebar located at the beginning corner herein; thence south 61° 42’ 07” west with the north line at a dirt road of Lot 4 721.54 feet to a 3/8th inch rebar in the George F. Wilson line; thence north 26° 21’ 34” west 342.81 feet with the George F. Wilson line as shown in Book 37 Page 221 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee 342.81 feet to a 3/8th inch rebar; thence north 68° 59’ 46” east with the south line of Lot 6 crossing two drains a total of 757.19 feet to a 3/8th inch rebar in the western edge of the right-of-way of Hurricane Lane; thence south 20° 31’ 00” east 143.97 feet to an iron pin at a drain; thence south 18° 26’ 31” east still continuing with the western edge of the right-of-way of Hurricane Lane 106.06 feet to the beginning corner, containing 5.02 acres, more or less, as surveyed by David H. Bradley Land Surveying Company, June 4, 2004. Being part and parcel of Map 159, Parcel 2.08, Tax Assessors Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ATTACHED to Deed of record in Book 87 Page 781, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee. In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or re-advertise and sell at a second sale. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale. Dated at Clarkrange, Tennessee, on this the 17th day of January, 2017. TRUSTEE: LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER 6890 South York Highway Clarkrange, TN 38553 (1-25;2-1-8-3tc)

In the general sessions court of Fentress County, Tennessee at Jamestown, Tennessee Heather Nichole Stephens Plaintiff Vs. Chadrick Russell Stephens Defendant Case 2016-CV-491 Order of Publication It appears that process is unable to be served on the Defendant, Chadrick Russell Stephens, by return of process from the process server stating that he was unable to locate the defendant or that defendant avoided service of process, and the defendant cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person. The defendant, Chadrick Russell Stephens is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint for Divorce by Heather Nichole Stephens, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the complaint. It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks-January 25th, February 1st, 8th, and 15th of 2017, and a hearing date set for March 16, 2017 in the General Sessions Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend. Signed this 23rd day of January, 2017. Honorable Todd Burnett General Sessions Judge (1-25;2-1-8-15-4tc)

NOTICE OF SALE WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Larry Brown unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded April 2, 2012 in Record Book 197, Page 816 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated March 30, 2012, payable by Larry Brown to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee; WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 197, Page 814, and containing 1.22 acres, more or less. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2066 Allardt-Tinch Road, Jamestown, TN 38556 TAX MAP 105, PARCEL 15.12 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate

his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 and 2016 real property taxes. Doug Jones Substitute Trustee (2-1-8-15-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from Larry Dean Brown unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded November 14, 2014 in Record Book 233, Page 817 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated November 7, 2014, payable by Larry Dean Brown to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee; WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Deed Book Z-7, Page 272, and containing approximately 2 acres, more or less. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 119 Davis Road, Jamestown, TN 38556 TAX MAP 74, PARCEL 157.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017, 2016 & 2015 real property taxes. Doug Jones Trustee (2-1-8-15-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Larry Dean Brown and wife, Brenda Elaine Brown unto William J. Campbell, as Trustee, recorded February 27, 2007 in Record Book 116, Page 107 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated February 20, 2007, payable by Larry Dean Brown and wife, Brenda Elaine Brown to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee; WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2017, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Substitute Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows: PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Deed Book U-6, Page 748, and containing 2 acres, more or less. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1136 Banner Springs Road, Jamestown, TN 38556 TAX MAP 105-I, GROUP A, PARCEL 14.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number) The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Substitute Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee. Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities. SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2017 and 2016 real property taxes. Doug Jones Substitute Trustee (2-1-8-15-3tc)

notice The Fentress County Planning Commission will meet Friday, February 17th, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Open to the public. (2-8-1tc)

Notice The Joint Economic and Community Development Executive Board will meet on Friday, February 17th, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. in the small courtroom. The Joint Economic and Community Development Full Board will meet at 11:30 a.m. on that day. Everyone is invited to attend this important meeting. (2-8-1tc)

