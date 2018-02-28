Legal Notices For The Week Of February 28, 2018

February 28, 2018

Notice

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 24th day of June, 2011, JERRY W. McANALLY did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Stephen L. Rains, as Trustee, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Progressive Savings Bank. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 187, Page 883, recorded on June 24, 2011, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

WHERAS, F. Matthew Curtis was appointed Successor Trustee of the above described instrument as evidenced by that Appointment of Successor Trustee dated 9th February, 2018 and recorded on February 12, 2018, in Record Book 281, Page 133; and

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the front door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Tuesday, the 6th day of March, 2018; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2017 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2018 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is located in Fentress County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LYING and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows:

PARCEL ONE:

BEGINNING at an iron stake in the East right—of—way of a gravel road that leads in a northerly direction from Highway 62; thence from the beginning, South 85 degrees 45 minutes East, 532 feet to an iron stake; thence North 03 degrees 45 minutes East, 170 feet to an iron stake; thence North 85 degrees 45 minutes West, 481 feet to an iron stake in the above mentioned right—of—way; thence with said right—of—way, South 19 degrees West, 176 feet to the beginning, containing 1.97 acres, more or less.

PARCEL TWO:

BEGINNING at an iron stake in the east right—of—way of a gravel road and being the northwest corner of the above tract; thence with the North boundary line of said tract, South 85 degrees 45 minutes East, 481 feet to an iron stake; thence North 03 degrees 45 minutes East, 169.5 feet to an iron stake; thence North 85 degrees 45 minutes West, 420 feet to an iron stake in the above—mentioned right—of—way; thence with said right—of—way, South 31 degrees 15 minutes West, 90 feet and South 19 degrees West, 90 feet to the beginning; containing 1.75 acres, more or less.

Being the same property conveyed in a Deed from Fentress Farmers Cooperative unto Jeff Molands and wife, Marsha Molands, dated August 25, 1986 and recorded in Deed Book K—6, Page 365 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being the same property conveyed in a Trustee’s Deed from JEFFREY L. MOLANDS and wife, MARSHA L. MOLANDS, by Stephen L. Rains, Trustee to PROGRESSIVE SAVINGS BANK, recorded on December 30, 2010, in Book 181, Page 710, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Previous and last conveyance being a General Warranty Deed from PROGRESSIVE SAVINGS BANK to JERRY W. McANALLY, recorded on June 24, 2011, in Deed Book 187, Page 880, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 151, Parcel 3.36

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Jamestown, Tennessee, on this the 12th day of February, 2018.

F. MATTHEW CURTIS

Attorney at Law

1080 Interstate Drive

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-18-10

Estate of Thomas Clayton Johns, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of February, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Thomas Clayton Johns, deceased, who died the 26th day January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 12th day of February, 2018.

Tosha Meadows

Executrix

Estate of Thomas Clayton Johns

1770 Glenobey Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

Bids to Mow County Properties

Fentress County Government is now accepting bids to mow county properties which include the following two locations:

Kirby Johnson Ball Park

South Fentress Community Park and Clarkrange EMS Building

Contact Marsha Delk at the Finance Dept. for bid specs and bid form at 931-752-8971.

Mowing includes spraying, weed eating and blowing clippings off pavement and sidewalks and from around fences and will be done on an as needed basis.

Persons bidding must turn in a certificate of insurance or letter of intent from their insurance carrier for liability insurance with a $1,000,000 minimum limit. Sealed bids must be received at the Fentress County Finance Department by 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 in an envelope marked “Mowing Bid – County”. Bids will be opened at the Finance Department at that time. Bids may be delivered to Fentress County Finance at 103A Smith Street South, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Fentress County Government reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids.

It is the policy of Fentress County Government to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; 49CFR, Part 26; related statutes and regulations to the end that no person shall be excluded from participation in or be denied the benefits of; or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against should contact Fentress County Government, Office of County Executive, Amanda Hicks, Title VI Coordinator, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, 931-879-7713.

Notice

The Fentress County Park and Recreation Board will meet Monday, March 5, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be3 held in the Community and Economic Development Room at the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street. Open to the public.

LEGAL NOTICE:

Pursuant to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) (34 C.F.R. 300.624) and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (34 C.F.R. 99), Tennessee’s Early Intervention System (TEIS) will be destroying special education records that are older than three (3) years past the date the child would be eligible for any early intervention services through this program. This includes all records of children with a date of birth of December 31, 2011 or before. Parents who wish to obtain their child’s old record(s) must contact TEIS at 1-800-852-7157 or see www.TN.Gov/education/teis for your specific local office contact information. Please do so by March 15, 2018. Records will be destroyed after that date.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

No. P-18-12

Estate of Isaac Kelly Stockton, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of February, 2018, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Isaac Kelly Stockton, deceased, who died the 23rd day January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 15th day of February, 2018.

Joyce Louise Stockton

Personal Representative

Estate of Isaac Kelly Stockton

305 Stewart Street

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

IN THE PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HETTIE ROSELLEN GUNTER, Deceased

No. P-18-11

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 2nd day of February, 2018, Letters of Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Hettie Rosellen Gunter, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 1st day of February, 2018.

DEBORAH LEDBETTER

Administrator of the Estate of

Hettie Rosellen Gunter

LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER

Attorney for the Estate of Hettie Rosellen Gunter

6890 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(931) 863-5997

BRP# 023305

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Deputy Clerk & Master

Fentress County Probate Court 140 Justice Center Drive

Suite 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

NOTICE

The Industrial Development Board of Fentress County will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse in the Community & Economic Development Room. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. All meetings are open to the public.

NOTICE

The Fentress County Building Committee will meet Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Justice Center, located at 116 Justice Center Drive. Open to the public.

NOTICE

The Fentress County Sheriff and Jail Committee will meet Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Justice Center, located at 116 Justice Center Drive. Open to the public.

