Legal Notices For The Week Of February 27, 2019

February 28, 2019

Notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) (34 C.F.R. 300.624) and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (34 C.F.R. 99), Tennessee’s Early Intervention System (TEIS) will be destroying special education records that are older than three (3) years past the date the child would be eligible for any early intervention services through this program. This includes all records of children with a date of birth of December 31, 2012 or before. Parents who wish to obtain their child’s old record(s) must contact TEIS at 1-800-852-7157 or see www.TN.Gov/education/teis for your specific local office contact information. Please do so by March 15, 2019. Records will be destroyed after that date.

(1-9-16-23-30; 2-6-13-20-27-8tc)

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Robert M. Morris executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., Lender and Yale Riley, Trustee(s), which was dated February 20, 2018 and recorded on March 2, 2018 in Book 281, Page 818, Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Quicken Loans Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 19, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Tax Id Number(s): 063K-A-11.00-000

Land situated in the County of Fentress in the State of TN

SITUATED, LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST (1 ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE AND BEING LOT 4 OF THE WALLACE, TAYLOR, WALLACE SUBDIVISION, FILED OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 1-4, PAGE 388, I N THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE; SAID LOT 4 FRONTS 80 FEET ON THE WESTERLY SIDE OF WALLACE STREET AND EXTENDS BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES 100 FEET TO A REAR LINE MEASURING 80 FEET.

NOTE: The Company is prohibited from insuring the area or quantity of the land. The Company does not represent that any acreage or footage calculations are correct. References to quantity are for identification purposes only.

Being the same property conveyed to Robert M. Morris, an unmarried individual, by deed dated April 30,2014 of record in Deed Book 225, Page 978, in the County Clerk’s Office.

Commonly known as: 511 Wallace St, Jamestown, TN 38556-3833

THE PROPERTY ADDRESS AND TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LISTED ARE PROVIDED SOLELY FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES

Parcel ID Number: 063K A 011.00 000

Address/Description: 511 Wallace Street, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Robert M. Morris.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road,

Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661

FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 18-23998 FC01

(2-13-20-27-3tc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated April 22, 2016, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 26, 2016, in Book No. 253, at Page 803, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Zachary J Brown and Megan Judd, conveying certain property therein described to David P Dempsey as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for NTFN, Inc DBA Premier Nationwide Lending, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by MidFirst Bank.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by MidFirst Bank, will, on March 19, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Land in Fentress County, Tennessee, being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of a tract of land described in a deed dated February 10, 1963 from Ova M. Blair and May Blair to Conrad N. Blair and wife, Lois J. Blair, as a complete settlement of the Estate of Rosco O. Blair, recorded in Deed Book E-4, Page 165 (erroneously referred as Deed Book B-4, Page 165 in prior deed), Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, reference to which is hereby made; thence with the West boundary line of said tract, 717 feet to an iron stake; thence East with a line parallel with the South boundary line of said tract to the East boundary line of said tract; thence South with the East line of said tract to the South boundary line of the same; thence West with the South boundary line of said tract to the point of beginning.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 2034 Northrup Falls, Jamestown, TN 38556

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

ZACHARY J BROWN

MEGAN JUDD

COMMERCE BANK

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 336232

DATED February 5, 2019

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

(2-13-20-27-3tc)

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Notice is hereby given that default has been made in the payment of that certain indebtedness (the “Indebtedness”) due from Randle A. Ledbetter and Leslie C. Ledbetter (the “Grantors”) to Bank of Putnam County (the “Lender”), secured by Deed of Trust executed on August 5, 2016, by Randle Ledbetter and Leslie C. Ledbetter to Pointer Title Services, Inc., Trustee, recorded in Book 258, page 295, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, (the “Deed of Trust”). Default having occurred, the Lender has exercised its option to declare the entire Indebtedness due and payable, and has made demand for foreclosure pursuant to the Deed of Trust.

FENTRESS COUNTY PROPERTY: The phrase “Fentress County Property” as used herein shall mean all of the Grantor’s right, title, and interest in and to the following described real property (together with all existing or subsequently erected or affixed improvements and fixtures, all appurtenant easements and rights of way, and other appurtenances) described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

Deed of Correction from Faye McDonald Das, as Trustee of the Faye J. Das Revocable Trust, U/A dated September 10, 2007 and Marolyn McDonald Beaty, to Leslie C. Ledbetter and husband, Randle Ledbetter, of record in Book 171, Page 293, R.O.F.C.T. (Clarkrange-Monterey Hwy)

Warranty Deed from Nancy Reed, Jacqueline Qualls, Pamela Burke and Sheryl Buck, as tenants in common, to Randle Ledbetter and wife, Leslie Ledbetter, of record in Book 238, Page 88, R.O.F.C.T. (685 Rugby Ave, Jamestown, TN)

COMMON DESCRIPTION:

Tax Map 149, Parcel 005.01

Address: Clarkrange-Monterey Hwy

Tax Map 063-F, Group C, Parcel 023.00

Address: 685 Rugby Ave, Jamestown, TN

The legal description shall control in the event of any inconsistency among the legal description, address, or tax map identification number.

CONDITIONS OF SALE: Pointer Title Services, Inc., Trustee, or its agent, acting under the authority vested in the Trustee by the Deed of Trust, will be at the front door (South Main Street entrance) of the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, on March 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. (prevailing Central Time) to offer for cash sale to the highest and best bidder at public auction in bar of and free from all rights of redemption afforded by statute, equitable rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other rights waived by the Grantor in the Deeds of Trust, the real property as described hereinabove, to effect satisfaction of principal, interest, and costs due on promissory notes dated August 5, 2016, from Randle A. Ledbetter and Leslie C. Ledbetter to Bank of Putnam County, and secured by the aforementioned Deeds of Trust to Pointer Title Services, Inc., Trustee, as well as to pay all attorney’s fees and costs necessarily incident to this foreclosure. The Trustee shall convey the real property to the bidder with the highest and best bid of all bidders present at the sale.

A review of the records at the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, disclosed that the Property may be subject to certain matters set forth below, and that the persons named below may be interested parties, along with the persons named in the first paragraph of this Trustees Notice of Sale.

1. Any and all unpaid ad valorem taxes payable to Fentress County, Tennessee (plus penalty and interest, if any) that may be a lien against the Property. (2017-2018)

2. Matters which an accurate survey of the Property might disclose.

3. All other easements and restrictions of record in said Register’s Office.

The foregoing matters may or may not take priority over the Deed of Trust. To the extent such matters do take priority over the Deed of Trust under applicable law, the sale will be subject to them, and to the extent such matters do not take priority over the Deed of Trust under applicable law, the Property will not remain subject to them after the sale.

Said sale will be subject to any and all unpaid ad valorem taxes (plus penalty and interest, if any) that may be a lien against the Property, and subject to any and all liens, defects, encumbrances, adverse claims and other matters which take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is had, and subject to any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal, which have not been waived by such governmental agency. Said sale is also subject to matters which an accurate survey of the Property might disclose.

The Fentress County Property is being sold “AS IS WHERE IS” without warranty or representation by the Trustee. Without limiting the foregoing, THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD WITHOUT ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE.

TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT OF SAID ADJOURNMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE.

IN THE EVENT THE HIGHEST BIDDER DOES NOT CLOSE THE SALE WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED, THE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CLOSE THE SALE WITH THE NEXT HIGHEST BIDDER AT THE NEXT HIGHEST BID.

The Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the property only as Trustee. Title to the property is to be conveyed subject to all prior liens, easements, covenants, conditions, encumbrances, and restrictions that may exist including, without limitation, any unpaid ad valorem taxes or other taxes. The proceeds of the sale will be applied in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust.

This 25th day of February, 2019.

Pointer Title Services, Inc., Trustee

By: /s/ David Matson, Attorney

Pointer Title Services, Inc.

206-C S. Jefferson Ave.

Cookeville, TN 38501

(2-27; 3-6-13-3tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 27, 2019 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DEBRA BLEA AND ANTHONY BLEA, to Wesley D. Turner, Trustee, on March 7, 2003, at Record Book 43, Page 72-87 as Instrument No. 2003101201-LR in the real property records of Fentress County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-5

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Being the property located at 1165 Virgil Beaty Road, in the City of Clark Range, TN Zip Code 38553, Fentress County, Tennessee.

Lying and being in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows:

Map 145, Parcel 15.01

A tract or parcel of land situated in the 4th Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and on the South side of Virgil Beaty Road and being that property described in a deed of record in Book X-7 at Page 141 and being that property shown as Parcel 15.01 on Tax Map 145. Its perimeter is described as follows:

BEGINNING at a wood fence post in the South margin of Virgil Beaty Road, being the Northwest corner of this tract being described and a Northeast corner of the property of Doyle Beaty; thence, leaving the property of Beaty and with a line coincident with the South margin of said road, North 87 degrees, 05 minutes 11 seconds East 217.95 feet to a wood fence post in the South margin of said road, being the Northeast corner of this tract being described and the Northwest corner of the property of Thomas Kellum; thence, leaving said road and with a line coincident with the West lines of the properties of Kellum and Annie Westfelt, South 2 degrees, 00 minutes, 00 seconds West 252.50 feet to a 15” diameter pine in the West line of the property of Westfelt, being the Southeast corner of the tract being described and a Northeast corner to the property of Beaty; thence, leaving the property of Westfelt and with a line coincident with a North line of the property of Beaty, North 88 degrees, 48 minutes, 41 seconds West 188.32 feet to a wood fence post, being the Southwest corner of this tract being described and a corner of the property of Beaty; thence, with a line coincident with an East line of the property of Beaty, North 4 degrees, 57 minutes, 18 seconds West 238.25 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 1.141 acres as surveyed by William S. Williford, RLS No. 1689, on April 12, 2000.

Being the same property conveyed to Anthony Blea and wife, Debra Blea by deed Debra O. Johnson N/K/A Debra Blea, a married woman, date March 7, 2003. Filed for record on 3/24/03 in Deed Book 43, Page 69, Register`s Office for Fentress County, TN

Tax ID: 145 015.01

Current Owner(s) of Property: DEBRA BLEA AND ANTHONY BLEA

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1165 Virgil Beaty Rd, Clarkrange, TN 38553, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 18-000916-670-2

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

(2-27; 3-6-13-3tc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE

TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 30, 2012, executed by HOYT R STEPHENS and REGINA C STEPHENS, conveying certain real property therein described to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded April 9, 2012, in Deed Book 198, Page 149; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. NOW,

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE SECOND CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING IN THE CENTER OF THE DOUBLE TOP ROAD AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT, SAID CENTER BEING A NEW CORNER OF THE LANDS OF THE PARENT TRACT AND LOCATED SOUTH 89 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 02 SECONDS EAST 79.57 FEET FROM A ½ INCH REBAR (NEW) SET AT THE ORIGINAL NORTHWEST STONE CORNER OF THE PARENT TRACT, (TRACT TWO, DEED BOOK H-4, PAGE 25), SAID CENTER BEING ALSO LOCATED N 47 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST 41.82 FEET FROM A ½ INCH REBAR (NEW) SET AS A REFERENCE, THENCE LEAVING THE LANDS OF THE RANTOR AND ALONG THE CENTER OF THE SAID ROAD AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 84 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 59 SECONDS EAST 236.74 FEET; SOUTH 76 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 80.77 FEET; SOUTH 61 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST 103.22 FEET; SOUTH 52 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST 103.58 FEET; SOUTH 46 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST 118.28 FEET; TSOUTH 43 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 119.74 FEET; SOUTH 37 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 77.10 FEET; SOUTH 30 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 174.22 FEET TO THE CENTER OF THE AFORESAID ROAD, SAID CENTER BEING A NEW CORNER OF THE PARENT TRACT, THENCE LEAVING THE SAID CENTER OF THE ROAD AND SEVERING THE LANDS OF THE GRANTOR AND PASSING ½ INCH REBAR (NEW) SET ON LINE AS A REFERENCE AT 25.00 FEET AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 59 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 07 SECONDS WEST 171.04 FEET TO A ½ INCH REBAR (NEW); NORTH 45 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 601.59 FEET TO A ½ INCH REBAR (NEW); NORTH 47 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST 289.95 FEET TO THE BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 3.74 ACRES (INCLUDING THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE DOUBLE TOP ROAD) BY SURVEY. ACTUAL FIELD SURVEY PERFORMED BY MICHAEL W. ASBERRY, R.L.S. #1653, ON THE 1ST DAY OF DECEMBER, 2000.ALSO, IS HEREIN DESCRIBED THE CENTER OF AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS ALONG THE EXISTING GRAVEL DRIVEWAY FROM THE EASTERN PROPERTY LINE OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED 3.74 ACRE TRACT TO THE CENTER OF THE DOUBLE TOP ROAD: BEGINNING AT THE CENTER OF THE DRIVEWAY LOCATED N 59 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 07 SECONDS EAST 15.00 FEET FROM THE ½ INCH REBAR (NEW) AT THE MOST SOUTHERN CORNER OF THE 3.74 ACRE TRACT, THENCE ALONG THE CENTER OF THE DRIVEWAY AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH 42 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 59 SECONDS EAST 95.06 FEET; SOUTH 50 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 225.79 FEET; SOUTH 58 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 150.76 FEET TO THE CENTER OF DOUBLE TOP ROAD.THE BASIS OF THE BEARINGS DESCRIBED HEREIN WAS FROM A MAGNETIC READING TAKEN ON THE PROPERTY ON THE FIRST DAY OF DECEMBER, 2000.THIS SURVEY IS SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, RIGHTS-OF-WAYS, RESTRICTIONS, AND/OR EXCEPTIONS WHICH MAY AFFECT SAID SURVEY.

Parcel ID: 030 02602 000000P

ROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2855 DOUBLE TOP RD, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): HOYT R STEPHENS and REGINA C STEPHENS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rubinlublin.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

(2-13-20-27-3tc)

PROBATE AND FAMILY COURT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cause No. P-19-07

ESTATE OF JERRY STANLEY BEATY, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2019 Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JERRY STANLEY BEATY, Deceased, who died on September 23, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will forever be barred:

(1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (Or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting);

(b) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 7th day of February, 2019.

Kenneth Austin Williams

Joe L. Williams II

Leslie Clark Ledbetter

Attorney At Law

6890 South York Highway

Clarkrange, TN 38553

(931) 863-5997

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor

Deputy Clerk & Master

(2-20-27-2tp)

NOTICE

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a 300-foot tall overall height self-supporting telecommunications structure located 1270 Boatland Rd., Jamestown, Fentress County, Tennessee (36° 24’ 14.3” N 85° 2’ 53.6” W). The proposed lighting on the tower is FAA Style E, dual medium intensity.

Any interested party may request environmental review of the proposed action under the FCC’s National Environmental Policy Act rules, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. This request must only raise environmental concerns and can be filed online using the FCC pleadings system at HYPERLINK “http://www.fcc.gov”www.fcc.gov or mailed to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554 within 30 days of the date that notice of this proposed action is published on the FCC’s website. Refer to File No. A1130589 when submitting the request and to view the specific information about the proposed action. U3585/TMM

(2-27-1tc)

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The Upper Cumberland Development District’s Area Agency on Aging and Disability (AAAD) will receive sealed Proposals for the provision of Professional Nutrition Services (Home Delivered and Congregate meals). The AAAD contracts for services in the fourteen county region of the Upper Cumberland. The deadline to submit proposals will be April 15, 2019.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the AAAD Director at 931-432-4111 to receive a Request for Proposal (RFP) packet.

(2-27-1tc)

NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE

Notice is hereby given that on March 26th, 2019, at the hour of 11:00 o’clock A.M., C.S.T. at the front entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, the undersigned, as Successor Trustee as appointed in Book 294, Page 114 Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Becky A. Andrews, dated May 1st, 2007, of record at Book 121, page 101, et seq., Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee, payable to Accelerated Assets, LLC., by virtue of assignment in Book 147, Page 86, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee, by reason of default in the payment of the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust and the performance of the covenants therein contained, and at the express direction of the true and lawful holder and owner of said promissory note secured by said Deed of Trust, will sell, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash, or credit upon the indebtedness secured, at the option of the holder of the secured indebtedness if the holder is the successful bidder, the interest conveyed to said Trustee by virtue of said Deed of Trust, and the property herein described as follows, to-wit:

Lying and being in the 4th Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows:

Being a one half (1/2) undivided interest in and to Lot #394 of “Wilder Mountain, Phase 12. Being a development of J.J. Detweiler Enterprises, Inc., and being depicted on a survey plat prepared by Christopher M. Vick R.L.S. #2164, and being of record in Plat Book P5, Page 62, of the Register’s Records for Fentress County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a complete description of the property.

Easement:

The Grantor reserves an easement over the above described tract along the path of any existing road as depicted on the matter subdivision/development plat referenced above in a total width of twenty-five (25) feet from the centerline of the road. The easement is permanent and is for the purpose of ingress and egress to the above tract as well as all other adjoining or contiguous tracts in the development known as Wilder Mountain Development. The easement is also doe the purpose of underground utilities at the discretion of the Developer. The described easement attaches to and runs with the land and may be assignable in the event of dedication for roads as described in the applicable restrictive covenants.

Utility Easement:

The grantor reserves a permanent utility easement of ten (10) feet running parallel to the adjoining road right of way line of each lot or tract that is depicted on the master subdivision/development plat and as described above. The utility easement may be for use for water lines, natural gas lines, overhead or underground electric or related utilities. In addition to the permanent easement an additional five (5) feet beyond the permanent utility easement is reserved as a temporary construction and maintenance easement for said utilities. The total width of permanent and temporary easements is fifteen (15) feet from the right of way line of the road that adjoins each lot or tract with said easements running parallel to that road right of way line. These described permanent and temporary easements shall attach to and run with the land. The easement shall include the right to enter on the lands of Grantee at the location of the easement for initial construction of utilities as well as maintenance and repair of utilities by both private and public utility companies, if applicable.

It is also subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants, Roads and Common Lands for “Wilder Mountain, Phase XII” which has been placed of record in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, in Book 94, pages 150-157.

Being the same property conveyed to Barbara A. McDowell and Becky A. Andrews by virtue of a deed from Wilder Mountain, LLC, of record in Book 121 page 98, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

The subject property has the address of Lot #394, Wilder Mountain Farm, Wilder, Tennessee 38589.

Parcel Number: Map 119-139.00

Current Owner: Becky Andrews

Other interested parties are: Wilder Mountain, LLC

(i) tenants in possession

This sale will be made in bar of the equity and right of redemption without warranty as to title or encumbrances for the purpose of paying the debt obligation secured by said deed of trust. Said sale shall be subject to any restrictions, reservations, conditions and liens of record applicable to said property, and is further subject to any County real property taxes against said property.

In the event the high bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option to accept the next highest bid in which the bidder is able to comply or to re-advertise and sell at a later date.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated 35-5-104, as of the date of this Notice, there were no unreleased tax liens filed by the United States of America with respect to which the provisions of 26 U.S.C. 7425(b) require notice to be given to the United States of America in order for the sale of the land thus advertised not to be subject to such lien or claim of lien of the United States of America or filed by the State of Tennessee with respect to which the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated 67-1-1433(b)(1) require notice to be given to the State of Tennessee in order for the sale of the land thus advertised not to be subject to such lien or claim of lien of the State of Tennessee, against Becky Andrews in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day and time certain without further publication and in accordance with the law, upon announcement on the day and at the time and place of sale as set forth above.

Proceeds of said sale will be applied in accordance with the provision of the aforementioned deed of trust, including attorneys fees; then to all indebtedness remaining unpaid and secured thereby, including all indebtedness owing to Accelerated Assets, LLC; and then the balance, if any, shall be paid to those legally entitled thereto.

This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

James E. Thompson,

Successor Trustee

396 South Main Street

Crossville, TN 38555

(931) 484-4533

(2-27; 3-6-13-3tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-19-09

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of James Lewis Derr, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2019, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of James Lewis Derr, deceased, who died the 6th day of February, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 22nd day of February, 2019.

Vera Leonhardt

Personal Representtive

Estate of James Lewis Derr

273 Gilbert Stephens Road

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(2-27; 3-6-2tp)

Accepting Bids on Mowing

Jamestown Regional Medical Center is now accepting bids on lawn service. The contract date will begin on April 1st and will be a 12 month contract. Bids will be accepted until noon on Friday, March 15th. Questions, call Stanton Cravens at 931-310-9708.

(2-27; 3-6-2tc)

notice

The Industrial Development Board will meet in their monthly meeting Friday, March 1, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. in the Community & Economic Development Room of the Courthouse.

(2-27-1tc)

AD FOR BIDS FAIR CLEANUP AD FOR BIDS FAIR Mowing Application for Beer Permit Fentress Co. Fair Annual Meeting REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL OF LANDSCAPE SERVICES – NEWSPAPER AD-1 RFQ City Building Inspector RFQ City Judge