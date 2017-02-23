Legal Notices For The Week Of February 22, 2017

February 23, 2017

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE WHEREAS, on the 12th day of June, 2009, DAVID R. WHITED and wife, LYNN A. WHITED did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Stephen L. Rains, as Trustee, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Progressive Savings Bank. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 159, Page 656, recorded on June 16, 2009, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust. THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the front door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Monday, the 13th day of March, 2017; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2016 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2017 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is located in Fentress County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows: LEGAL DESCRIPTION Situated in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, and BEGINNING on a set stone and stake located at the north right—of-way line of a public road, said corner being also the northeast corner of the lands of Louis Tarufelli and running thence north 84 degrees 30 minutes east with the boundary line of said Louis Tarufelli tract of land, 660 feet to an iron pin; thence running north 65 degrees 30 minutes west 1156 feet to an iron pin in the boundary line of the Baxter Wilson property; and running thence south 57 degrees 06 minutes east 150 feet to a stake on the north side of said road; thence running with the northwesterly right—of—way line of said road, south 56 degrees 20 minutes east 240 feet; south 26 degrees 30 minutes east 165 feet; thence south 42 degrees 50 minutes east 140 feet to the beginning, containing 4.6 acres, more or less. Being the same property described in a deed from Kelly C. Ohmstead and wife, Lallon L. Ohmstead, to Frank R. Morgan and wife, Sharon R. Morgan, recorded in Deed Book T—7, Page 58, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. Also, being the same property described in a Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure from Frank R. Morgan and wife, Sharon R. Morgan to Progressive Savings Bank, recorded on June 16, 2009, in Book 159, Page 652, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. Previous and last conveyance being a General Warranty Deed from PROGRESSIVE SAVINGS BANK to DAVID R. WHITED and wife, LYNN A. WHITED, recorded on June 16, 2009, in Book 159, Page 654, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. Map 122, Parcel 5.02 Street Address: 1561 Press Beaty Road, Jamestown, TN 38556. In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale. Dated at Jamestown, Tennessee, on this the 6th day of February, 2017. STEPHEN L. RAINS, TRUSTEE 500 North Main Street Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 931-752-2112 Other Interest Parties: THDA Attn: Lamar Brooks Andrew Jackson Building Third Floor 502 Deaderick St. Nashville, TN 37243 State of Tennessee Department of Revenue Revenue Enforcement Division Special Procedures Section P.O. Box 190665 Nashville, Tennessee 37219-0665 (2-8-15-22-3tc) mmm NOTICE TO CREDITORS Docket No. P-17-04 Estate of Estel Fee Copley, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee. Notice is Hereby Given that on the 10th day of February, 2017 Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Estel Fee Copley, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within: (1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once. This 10th day of February, 2017. Renee Copley Administratrix Estate of Deceased Estel Fee Copley 225 Joes Place Rd. Jamestown, TN 38556 Attorney for Estate S.N. Garrett P.O. Box 725 Jamestown, TN 38556 Linda Smith Clerk & Master Linda P. Taylor Deputy Clerk & Master Fentress County Probate Court 140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110 Jamestown, TN 38556 (2-15-22-2tp) mmm Notice To Creditors Estate of JoAnn Taubert, Deceased Cause No. P-17-11 Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of February, 2017 Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JoAnn Taubert, Deceased, who died January 31, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate and Family Court of Fentress County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (a.) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); (b.) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a.); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of February, 2017. Tina Majors Executor Doug Jones Attorney BPR#022868 Linda Smith Clerk and Master (2-15-22-2tp) mmm notice The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material. (tfc) mmm NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 22, 2010, executed by Trudy Wiedman, conveying certain real property therein described to Premier Title and Escrow, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded May 22, 2012, in Deed Book 182, Page 128; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 16, 2017 at 03:00 PM at the Main Entrance of the Fentress County Courthouse, located in Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:Lying and being in the Forth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows: TRACT ONE: BEGINNING on a fence corner post in the southern right of way of the Bart Jones Road; thence, with said road right of way,North 74° 44` 00“ East 772.71 feet to a fence post; thence, continuing with said road right of way, North 75° 19` 15“ East 334.17 feet toa fence corner post at the intersection of said road right of way and the western right of way of the Jonesville Road; thence, with the western right of way of the Jonesville Road for the next four (4) courses and distances: South 03° 25` 59“ East 287.68 feet to a fencepost; South 03° 12` 35“ East 485.84 feet to a fence post; South 05° 56` 05“ East 89.00 feet to a point; and South 17° 53` 53“ East 85.72feet to the intersection of said road right of way and the centerline of Abb`s Branch; thence, leaving said road right of way and with the centerline of ABB`s Branch for the next eighteen (18) courses and distances (said lines reduced to a straight line): South 53° 49` 58“West 126.27 feet to a point; South 46° 45` 55“ East 73.32 feet to a point; South 22° 23` 43“ East 72.20 feet to a point; South 29° 24` 03“West 18.80 feet to a point; North 76° 48` 40“ West 113.64 feet to point; North 42° 41` 03“ West 76.12 feet to a point; North 78° 33` 02“West 172.23 feet to a point; South 89° 26` 44“ West 164.27 feet to a point; South 85° 41` 33“ West 132.60 feet to a point; South 41° 35`53“ West 81.62 feet to a point; South 37° 13` 02“ West 100.98 feet to a point; South 65° 25` 10“ West 116.09 feet to a point; North 88°06` 40“ West 57.94 feet to a point; North 66° 26` 12“ West 119.81 feet to a point; North 88° 26` 30“ West 137.96 feet to a point; North07° 00` 52“ East 125.70 feet to a point; North 11° 18` 57“ East 99.02 feet to point; and North 63° 29` 50“ West 81.17 feet to a point;thence leaving the centerline of said branch, North 06° 35` 19“ East 6.00 feet to a metal pin on the north bank of said sic; thence North06° 35` 19“ East 633.96 feet to a point of beginning, and containing 25.30 acres, more or less, as per survey dated May 2, 1990 by O.D.Pugh Jr., R.L.S. #699.TRACT TWO: A tract or parcel of land on the south side of the Bart Jones Road and being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at a 0.5 inch diameter driven pipe with a yellow plastic cap stamped L-1689 in the south margin of Bart Jones Road, being the extreme north corner of this tract being described and the northwest corner of a second tract of land owned by Jones and GeorgiaBowling;thence leaving said road and with two lines coincident with the west line of the second tract owned by Bowling, to wit: South6° 35` 19“ West 633.96 feet to a 0.5 inch diameter rebar; thence South 6° 35` 19“ West 6.00 feet to a point in the center of Abb`s Branch,which point is in the north line of the property of David Schvock tract herein described and the southwest corner of the second tractowned by Bowling; thence leaving the second tract of Bowling and with seventeen lines coincident with the north and east lines of theproperty of Schvock being the center of Abb`s Branch, to wit: North 48° 38` 52“ West 67.70 feet to a point; thence North 65° 02` 52“ West 28.45 feet to a point; thence North 83° 32` 06“ West 35.86 feet to a point; thence North 71° 34` 52“ West 57.17 feet to a point; thence North 62° 08` 19“ West 17.74 feet to a point; thence South 79° 00` 33“ West 68.96 feet to a point; thence South 32° 54` 22“ West 10.37 feet to a point; thence South 36° 36` 58“ West 145.54 feet to a point; thence South 34° 58` 14“ West 18.42 feet to a point; thence North 86° 59` 18“ West 22.87 feet to a point; thence North 66° 28` 16“ West 34.75 feet to a point; thence North 56° 24` 35“ West 84.70 feet to a point; thence North 48° 46` 33“ West 93.12 feet to a point;thence North 17° 40` 36“ East 32.79 feet to a point; thence North 64° 39` 45“ East 90.00 feet to a point; thence North 28° 37` 02“ East50.97 feet to a point; thence North 8° 18` 24“ East 29.15 feet to a point in the south margin of said road, being the northwest corner ofthis tract being described and a northeast corner of the property of Schvock; thence, leaving the property of Schvock and Abb`s Branchand with ten lines Coincident with the south margin of said road, to wit: North 72° 03` 02“ East 135.16 feet to a point; thence North 63°36` 49“ East 81.14 feet to a point; thence North 54° 48` 44“ East 59.01 feet to a point; thence North 44° 33` 39“ East 54.27 feet to a point; thence North 32° 49` 03“ East 63.51 feet to a point; thence North 26° 15` 34“ East 70.64 feet to a point; thence North 30° 36` 13“East 43.37 feet to a point; thence North 32° 54` 42“ East 54.77 feet to a point; thence North 44° 40` 48“ East 69.49 feet to a point; thence North 52° 29` 15“ East 59.61 feet to the beginning and containing 3.742 acres as surveyed On April 13, 1999 by Williams S. Williford, RLS No. 1689.PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1956 Hall Rd, Clarkrange, TN 38553. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE OF TRUDY WIEDMAN , JOHN EDWARD WIEDMAN OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #111467 (2-15-22;3-1-3tc) mmm In the General Sessions Court for Fentress County, Tennessee Jerry Lee Gilbert, Plaintiff Vs. Edna Lou Wilson Gilbert, Defendant Case No. 2017-CV-54 Order of Publication It appears that process is unable to be served on the Defendant, Edna Lou Wilson Gilbert, and the defendant cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the person. The defendant, Edna Lou Wilson Gilbert, is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint for Divorce by Jerry Lee Gilbert, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against her for the relief demanded in the complaint. It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks-February 22, March 1, 8, and 15 of 2017, and a hearing date set for April 27, 2017 in the General Sessions Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the Defendant fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend. Signed this 16th day of February, 2017. Honorable Todd Burnett General Sessions Judge (2-22;3-1-8-15-4tc) mmm NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 21, 2007, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 28, 2007, in Book No. 129, at Page 194, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Melissa D. Branstetter, conveying certain property therein described to Arnold M. Weiss, Esq. as Trustee for Southeast Home Mortgage, LLC; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, NA. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, NA, will, on April 27, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: In the Fourth CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, roughly 24 miles southwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, by way of U.S. Highway 127, 18 miles to Tennessee State Route 62; thence eastwardly along State Route 62 roughly 6 miles to a roadway running southwardly and situated roughly 62/100ths of a mile east of Jonesville Road, known as Carpenter Hall Road, and further described as follows: BEGINNING at the southeast corner of the old Dennis L. Hedgecoth et ux two are tract on the west margin of Carpenter Hall Road, thence southwardly with the west margin of Carpenter Hall Road 420 feet to a steel stake, thence westwardly so as to run parallel with the south line of said Hedgecoth tract 210 feet; thence northwardly 420 feet so as to run parallel with the west margin of the Carpenter hall Road to a steel stake, thence eastwardly with the south line of the Hedgecoth tract to the beginning corner, containing two acres, more or less. Subject to tbe Right of-Way to Fentress Gas Transport Corporation, recorded in Deed Book X-5, Page 477, in tbe Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee. ALSO KNOWN AS: 1230 Lloyd Hall Loop, Deerlodge, TN 37726-3057 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: MELISSA D. BRANSTETTER THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 320091 DATED February 13, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM (2-22;3-1-8-3tc) mmm In the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee At Jamestown, Tennessee IN RE: ALEK JOHN QUINTON RAINS, d/o/b/ 10/10/2013 A Minor Child under 18 years of age JERRY DALE RAINS and wife, PAMELA LYNN RAINS Petitioners Vs. RONNIE GEER, biological father CASEY RAINS, biological mother Respondents Case #17-02 Order of Publication It appears that process is unable to be served on the Respondents, RONNIE GEER and CASEY RAINS, the respondents cannot be located to effectuate service of process upon the persons. The respondents, Ronnie Geer and Casey Rains are hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights and to Adopt by Petitioners, whose attorney is Harold E. (Toby) Deaton, P.O. Box 1540, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556, within 30 days after the publication of this notice, otherwise default judgment may be entered against him for the relief demanded in the complaint. It is further ordered that this notice shall be published in the Fentress Courier for four consecutive weeks-February 22nd, March 1st, 8th and 15th of 2017, and a hearing date set for May 2, 2017 in the Chancery Court in Jamestown at 9:00 a.m. for the relief demanded in the complaint should the respondents fail to appear and answer or otherwise defend. Signed this 16th day of February, 2017. Linda Smith CLERK & MASTER (2-22;3-1-8-15-4tc) mmm PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING TO MEET The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Jamestown City Hall. The public is invited to attend. Darlene Monday Davis, Mayor (2-22-1tc) mmm