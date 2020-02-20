Legal Notices For The Week Of February 19, 2020

February 20, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Marilyn G. Crabtree unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded May 3, 2018 in Record Book 284, Page 568 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated April 23, 2018, payable by Marilyn G. Crabtree to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser a Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 22, Page 146, being 1 acre, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 199 Payton Richards Road, Jamestown, TN

TAX MAP 120, PARCEL 001.12

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2020 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, is the owner and holder of the following described real estate Deed of Trust from Padra J. West unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded August 17, 2017 in Record Book 274, Page 63 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated August 17, 2017, payable by Padra J. West to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the East door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Deed Book 274, Page 61.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 121 Ashley Rd., Jamestown, Tennessee 38556

TAX MAP 43, PARCEL 82.01

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: N/A

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: N/A

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2020 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(2-12-19-26-3tc)

mmm

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 6, 2020, at or about 1:00 PM, local time, at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Ricky W. Campbell and wife, Melissa Campbell, to Bryant C. Dunaway, Attorney at Law, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Community Bank of the Cumberlands dated October 9, 2008, and recorded in Book 148, Page 356, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

Other interested parties: Community Bank of the Cumberlands, Volunteer Energy Cooperative, Southeast Bank, Capital One Bank (USA), N.A.

The hereinafter described real property located in Fentress County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Legal Description: Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, being a part of the lands described in the deed from Allardt Land Company, Inc. to Tony W. Delk and wife, Carissa M. Delk, of record in Deed Book I-7, page 653, in the Register`s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows: All that land and home thereon as shown on the attached Plat of Survey by Rodney W. Foy, R.L.S. No. 730, dated May 22, 2006, containing one (1) acre, more or less, and the right-of-way from the Model Farm Rood to the above home and one (1) acre as shown on the above Plat of Survey.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 1399 Model Farm Road, Jamestown, TN 38556, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 086 084.10

Current owner(s) of Record: Ricky W. Campbell and wife, Melissa Campbell

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Padgett Law Group,

Substitute Trustee

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com

PLG# 19-005246-2

(2-19-26; 3-4-3tc)

mmm

Notice of sale of vehicles

The undersigned having retained a security interest in the following described vehicles and default having been made in said security agreement, and having regained possession of said property, the undersigned hereby gives notice to the public that it will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the Union Bank Impound Lot on North Main Street on Saturday, February 29th at 10:00 a.m. and which vehicles are described as follows:

2004 GMC Rollback (white)

VIN: 1GDJ6C1C14F512796

2007 Chevy Silverado (Silver)

VIN: 1GCEK19C37E560868

2014 Jeep Patriot (White)

VIN: 1C4NJPCBOED570248

2008 Hummer H3 (Blue)

VIN: 5GTEN13E388111023

2010 Chevy Cobalt (Silver)

VIN: 1G1AD5F56A7140340

1998 GMC Jimmy (Green)

VIN: 1GKDT13W4W2506396

1998 Dodge Ram (Black)

VIN: 1B7HC16Z5WS580980

** NO BUYERS PERMUIM**

Any announcements made day of sale supersedes any and all advertisments. All sales are final. Any buyer with the winning bid, buyer is responsible to purchase vehicle and remove the vehicle the following Monday or Tuesday at the Union Bank office in Jamestown.

(2-19-26-2tc)

mmm

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Jamestown Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 5:45 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to consider the rezoning of a tract of property from R-2 High Density Residential District to C-1 General Business District. The property is located at 234 Rugby Avenue, and is more fully described as follows:

(Parcel 005.00, Group “B”, on Map 63F, of the Tax Maps of Fentress County, Tennessee)

The application for this rezoning request, submitted by Jeff and Teresa Smith, is on file at City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing.

(2-19-1tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 26, 2003, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded December 8, 2003, in Book No. 56, at Page 333, and modified on January 16, 2015, in Book No. 235, at Page 922 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Fentress County, Tennessee, executed by Keith Copeland and Teresa Copeland, conveying certain property therein described to Larry N. Westbrook, ESQ as Trustee for PHH Mortgage Services; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PHH Mortgage Corporation.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PHH Mortgage Corporation, will, on March 10, 2020 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and roughly five miles East of the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee by way of Tennessee State Highway 52; thence Eastwardly on Stockton Road by way of Round Mountain and being approximately 15/100 of a mile Northeast of the intersection of said Round Mountain to Stockton Road with the Allardt to Stockton Road and adjoining the South side of said Round Mountain to Stockton Road and beginning at the Northeast corner of the Jess Carter tract; thence South roughly 7 deg. West with the East line of said Carter Tract about 400 feet to the Southwest corner of the Boss Raing Tract in the North line of the Harold Coplay et ux tract as described in Deed Book Y-3, Page 153, of the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee; thence North 46 degrees East to a set stone on the South margin of the Round Mountain to Stockton Road, thence North roughly 36 deg. West with the South margin of said roadway to the beginning, containg 8/10 of an acre, more or less.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 5190 Round Mountain Road, Jamestown, TN 38556

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

KEITH COPELAND

TERESA COPELAND

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 337729

DATED February 11, 2020

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee

(2-19-26; 3-4-3tc)

mmm

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Jamestown Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 530_ p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to consider the rezoning of a tract of property from R-2 High Density Residential District to C-1 General Business District. The property is located at 709 Rugby Avenue, and is more fully described as follows:

(Parcel 025.00, Group “C”, on Map 63F, of the Tax Maps of Fentress County, Tennessee)

The application for this rezoning request, submitted by Raymond Phillips, is on file at City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing.

Lyndon Baines

Mayor of Jamestown

(2-19-1tc)

mmm

Title VI Notice to the Public

Fentress County Government hereby gives public notice that it is its policy to assure full compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all related regulations and directives. Fentress County Government assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, sex, national origin, disability, or age as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1973, the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity, whether such programs and activities are federally assisted or not.

Any person who believes they have been aggrieved by an unlawful discriminatory practice under Title VI has a right to file a formal complaint with Fentress County Government. Any such complaint must be in writing and filed with the Fentress County Government Title VI Coordinator within 180 calendar days following the date of the alleged discriminatory occurrence. Title VI Complaint Forms may be obtained from the Fentress County Executive’s Office located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown TN. 38556.

(2-19-1tc)

mmm

NOTICE

The Jamestown Regional Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The public is invited to attend.

Gail Dishmon, City Recorder

(2-19-1tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 7, 2013, executed by DYLAN E GASTINEAU, KENDRA GASTINEAU, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee recorded September 9, 2013, in Deed Book 217, Page 677 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the East Door of the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ABOUT THREE MILES NORTHWARDLY FROM THE TOWN OF JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE, AND BEING A PART OF ENTRY NO. 509, GRANT NO. 6411, KNOWN AS THE LOOMIS LANDS, AND BEING A PART OF THE LANDS CONVEYED BY AUBREY OWENS TO THOMAS LOWE, BY DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK L-4, PAGE 395, OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEGINNING ON A SET STONE IN THE NORTH LINE OF THE COOK TRACT AT A POINT NORTH 51 DEGREES WEST 388 FEET FROM THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE IKE RICH ROAD, AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH 51 DEGREES WEST WITH SAID COOK LINE ABOUT 700 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID COOK TRACT; THENCE SOUTH 85-1/2 DEGREES EAST ABOUT 950 FEET TO A SET STONE ON THE WEST MARGIN OF THE OLD PILE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 30 DEGREES EAST WITH THE WEST MARGIN OF SAID LAST MENTIONED ROADWAY 170 FEET TO A SET STONE; THENCE SOUTH 69 DEGREES WEST 516 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, CONTAINING 6 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

EXCEPTING, HOWEVER FROM THIS CONVEYANCE, ALL THE COAL OIL AND GAS IN, ON AND UNDER THE ABOVE DESCRIBED BOUNDARY OF LAND, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHT TO ENTER, DRILL, MINE, TAKE AND REMOVE THE SAME, IN ACCORD WITH THE TERMS OF THE RESERVATION THEREOF MADE BY PRIOR OWNERS.

Parcel ID: 033 01900 000000

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1352 PEARL HINDS RD, JAMESTOWN, TN 38556. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): DYLAN E GASTINEAU, KENDRA GASTINEAU

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT , ANNE BECKETT

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

(2-12-19-26-3tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 828 N. York Hwy., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Bobby Thompson leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Bobby Thompson for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #109, at the 828 N. York Hwy. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #109.

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 828 N. York Hwy., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Connie Brown leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Connie Brown for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #111, at the 828 N. York Hwy. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #111.

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 828 N. York Hwy., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Danny Koger leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Danny Koger for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #114, at the 828 N. York Hwy. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #114.

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of David Bertram leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against David Bertram for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #82, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on February 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #82.

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Amy Hayes leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Amy Hayes for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #71, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on February 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #71.

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Tammy King leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Tammy King for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #2, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on February 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rent United #2.

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Patricia Smith leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Patricia Smith for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #57, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on February 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #57.

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 828 N. York Hwy., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Vicky Jones leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Vicky Jones for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #113, at the 828 N. York Hwy. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #113.

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

mmm

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Spencer Hicks’ leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Spencer Hicks for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #H357 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #H357.

(2-12-19-2tc)

mmm

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of George Cooper’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against George Cooper for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #H330 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #H330.

(2-12-19-2tc)

mmm

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Barbara Matthews’ leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Barbara Matthews for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #A35 at the 1208 Old Hwy. 127 South, Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #A35.

(2-12-19-2tc)

mmm

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Mark Vaughn’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Mark Vaughn for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D111 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D111.

(2-12-19-2tc)

mmm

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Ricky Gunter’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Ricky Gunter for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D110 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D110.

(2-12-19-2tc)

mmm

Notice of sale

King’s Mini-Storage, 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 gives notice of sale of the contents of Paul Todd’s leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Paul Todd for failure to pay rent, which property is located in the rental unit #D77 at the 506 East Central Ave., Jamestown, TN 38556 location of King’s Mini-Storage. Said sale shall be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or thereafter at rental unit #D77.

(2-12-19-2tc)

mmm

NOTICE OF SALE

The L.B.J.&C. Development Corporation Head Start Program will be accepting sealed quotes to sell two 1992 Chevy Astro Vans until 3:30 p.m. on March 23, 2020.

Quote may be for both vehicles as a group or individual quotes on each vehicle.

Information can be picked up at the L.B.J.&C. Central Office, 1150 Chocolate Dr., Cookeville, TN or contact Patti Hall at (931) 528-3361, Ext 240 or phall@lbjc.org. Mark the envelope “Sealed Quotes for Vehicle Sale.”

Quotes will be opened March 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Central Office.

L.B.J.&C. reserves the right to reject any and all quotes.

L.B.J.&C. Head Start Program is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

(2-19-26-2tc)

mmm

NOTICE

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet on Monday, February 24th at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Main Courtroom of the Historic Courthouse, 101 Main Street.

(1-19-1tc)

mmm

Notice of sale of vehicles

The undersigned having retained a security interest in the following described vehicles and default having been made in said security agreement, and having regained possession of said property, the undersigned hereby gives notice to the public that it will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the Union Bank Impound Lot on North Main Street on Saturday, February 29th at 10:00 a.m. and which vehicles are described as follows:

2008 NISSAN ALTIMA (Red)VIN: 1N4BL24E18C185709

** NO BUYERS PERMUIM**

Any announcements made day of sale supersedes any and all advertisments. All sales are final. Any buyer with the winning bid, buyer is responsible to purchase vehicle and remove the vehicle the following Monday or Tuesday at the Union Bank office in Jamestown.

(2-19-26-2tc)

mmm