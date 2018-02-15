Legal Notices For The Week Of February 14, 2018

February 15, 2018

Notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured by that certain Real Estate Deed of Trust for Tennessee executed on September 10, 2009, by Glen H. Rawls to Bobby M. Goode, Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee in Book 163, Page 555-561, (“Deed of Trust”); and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed(s) of Trust is the United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”); and

WHEREAS, USDA, the current owner and holder of said Deed(s) of Trust appointed Jerry Jolley as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed for record in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed(s) of Trust; and

NOW THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed(s) of Trust by USDA, and Jerry Jolley as Substitute Trustee, or duly appointed agent, pursuant to the power, duty, and authorization in and conferred by said Deed(s) of Trust, will on Wednesday, February 28, 2017, commencing at 10:00 a.m. at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest bidder either for cash (must be in the form of a cashier’s check) or 10 per cent of the high bid price as a non-refundable deposit with balance due within ten (10) days of sale, (and if such balance goes unpaid, USDA will retain the deposit and re-foreclose) the following described property lying and being in the Fourth Civil District in Fentress County, Tennessee to wit:

“A metes and bounds description of the property is included in the deed referenced below.”

Map 133 Parcel 030.82

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 644 Rob’s Road, Grimsley, TN 38565

The previous and last conveyance being the deed from Heidi B. Greeson to Glen H. Rawls, recorded in Book 163, Page 552 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

CURRENT OWNERS: Glen H. Rawls

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any

priority created by a fixture filing; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed(s) of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Jerry Jolley

Substitute Trustee

390 South Lowe

Suite K

Cookeville, TN 38501

http//www.resales.usda.gov

(1-31; 2-7-14-3tc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 15, 2018 at 1:00 PM local time, at the east door, Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Melissa D. Branstetter, a single person, to Arnold M. Weiss, Esq., Trustee, as trustee for Southeast Home Mortgage, LLC on September 21, 2007 at Book 129, Page 194; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, NA, its successors and assigns.

The following real estate located in Fentress County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located at Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

In the Fourth CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:

Map 151 Parcel 29.00

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, roughly 24 miles southwardly from the Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, by way of U.S. Highway 127, 18 miles to Tennessee State Route 62; thence eastwardly along State Route 62 roughly 6 miles to a roadway running southwardly and situated roughly 62/100ths of a mile east of Jonesville Road, known as Carpenter Hall Road, and further described as follows:

BEGINNING at the southeast corner of the old Dennis L. Hedgecoth et ux two are tract on the west margin of Carpenter Hall Road, thence southwardly with the west margin of Carpenter Hall Road 420 feet to a steel stake, thence westwardly so as to run parallel with the south line of said Hedgecoth tract 210 feet; thence northwardly 420 feet so as to run parallel with the west margin of the Carpenter hall Road to a steel stake, thence eastwardly with the south line of the Hedgecoth tract to the beginning corner, containing two acres, more or less (acreage not warranted).

Subject to the Right-of-Way to Fentress Gas Transport Corporation, recorded in Deed Book X-5, Page 477, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Street Address: 1230 Lloyd Hall Loop, Deerlodge, Tennessee 37726-3057

Parcel Number: 151 029.00

Current Owner(s) of Property: Melissa Branstetter

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1230 Lloyd Hall Loop, Deerlodge, Tennessee 37726-3057, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development.

Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Melissa D. Branstetter, a single person, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.

Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.

This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Shapiro & Ingle, LLP

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

Phone: (704) 333-8107

Fax: (704) 333-8156

www.auction.com

File No. 12-032381

(2-7-14-21-3tc)

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, FENTRESS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Jesse Leon Cravens and Jessica Leann Cravens executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Guaranty Mortgage Services, LLC, Lender and Arnold M. Wiess, Trustee(s), which was dated December 30, 2016 and recorded on January 6, 2017 in Book 264, Page 510, Fentress County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, New Penn Financial LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 6, 2018, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Fentress County Courthouse, Jamestown, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lying and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee and located approximately 15 1/2 miles south from the courthouse at Jamestown via U.S. Highway 127 south about 12 miles to the intersection of said highway with the Grimsley to Banner Springs Road; thence southeastwardly along the Banner Springs Road approximately 3 1/2 miles passing Springs Chapel Church to its intersection near Carter Branch; thence westwardly about 1/4th mile along the Deer Lodge-Grimsley Road a/k/a Bicknell Road and Beginning at a point in the southern edge of the right-of-way of the said Grimsley-Deer Lodge Road which is located south 63 (shown as 83 in Deed of Record in Book 9, Page 328) degrees 29 minutes west 10 feet from a pvc post being the beginning corner in that tract or parcel of land conveyed to Harold G. Stephens and wife, Diana Stephens unto Linda Faye Stephens as recorded in Deed Book P-7, Page 264, of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee; thence from said beginning point south 21 degrees 17 minutes east 199.06 feet to an old pvc post placed at an earlier survey; thence south 63 degrees 29 minutes west 200.00 feet; thence north 21 degrees 17 minutes west 199.06 (shown as 199.08 in Deed of record in Book 9, Page 328) feet to the southern edge of the right-of-way of Grimsley-Deer Lodge Road; thence north 63 degrees 29 minutes east 200.00 feet, containing 0.91 (shown as 0.81 on Deed of Record in Book 9, Page 328) acres, more or less, as surveyed by Rodney W. Foy, TRLS #730 and shown by Drawing #3121-B dated 3/5/97 and revised to show house location and drive on July 24, 1998.

The above described property was recently surveyed and is also being described as follows:

BEGINNING on a metal pipe (found) in the southern right-of-way of Bicknell Road, being the northeast corner of the parcel herein described and the northwest corner of Hinds (deed Book V-7, Page 694), thence south 20 degrees 45 minutes 26 seconds east, a distance of 199.02 feet to a metal pipe (found) a corner of Jones (Book 3, page 99), thence south 63 degrees 51 minutes 05 seconds west, a distance of 200.00 feet to a 5/8 inch iron pin (found) a corner of Jones and Polk (Book 41, Page 141), thence north 0 degrees 47 minutes 04 seconds west, a distance of 200.06 feet to a 5/8 inch iron pin (found) in the southern right-of-way of Bicknell Road, thence north 64 degrees 09 minutes 03 seconds east, a distance of 200.00 feet to the point of Beginning, Containing 39,742.39 square feet or 0.91 acres, more or less. As surveyed by Timothy L. Goad RLS #1748 on February 11, 2005. Bearings are based on a magnetic north reading taken on the property. This survey is subject to any right-of-ways, easements and/or restrictions that may affect this survey.

Being the same property conveyed to Jason K. Holland and wife, Deborah A. Holland by Deed from Teena Mae Tompkins of record in Book B-8, Page 187, Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee. Property was further conveyed to Jason K. Holland by Spouse to Spouse Deed from Deborah A. Holland of record in Book 9, Page 328, Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being the same property described in a Substitute Trustee’s Deed from John R. Officer, Trustee for Jason K. Holland and wife, Deborah A. Holland to Tennessee Housing Development Agency, recorded on September 14, 2004, in Book 68, Page 549, in Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

The previous and last conveyance being a deed from Teresa A. Brown, Individually to Jesse Leon Cravens and Jessica Leann Cravens, husband and wife, Registered in Record Book 264 , page 507 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee

Parcel ID Number: 135 07010 000

Address/Description: 1566 Bicknell Road, Clarkrange, TN 38553.

Current Owner(s): Jesse Leon Cravens and wife Jessica Leann Cravens.

Other Interested Party(ies): Healthcare-Jamestown Hospital, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Jamestown.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-19023 FC01

(2-7-14-21-3tc)

NOTICE of public sale of vehicle

On Friday, February 23, 2018 at 10:00 am. CST at Duncan Brothers Body Shop, 940 Duncan Brother Road, Jamestown, TN 38556, the following vehicle will be sold at public auction: 1986 Chevy Monte Carlo, VIN# 1G1GZ37GXGR164508, Registered to Ms. Margaret Conner. This vehicle is presently held by Duncan Brothers Body Shop, 940 Duncan Brother Road, Jamestown, TN 38556, and will be sold for the charges due on the vehicle for labor and storage.

Duncan Brothers Body Shop

(2-7-14-2tc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 24th day of June, 2011, JERRY W. McANALLY did make, execute and deliver a certain Deed of Trust to Stephen L. Rains, as Trustee, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Progressive Savings Bank. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 187, Page 883, recorded on June 24, 2011, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Note heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Note has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust.

WHERAS, F. Matthew Curtis was appointed Successor Trustee of the above described instrument as evidenced by that Appointment of Successor Trustee dated 9th February, 2018 and recorded on February 12, 2018, in Record Book 281, Page 133; and

THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by the aforesaid Deed of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Note, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the front door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Tuesday, the 6th day of March, 2018; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2017 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2018 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is located in Fentress County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LYING and being in the Fourth Civil District of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows:

PARCEL ONE:

BEGINNING at an iron stake in the East right—of—way of a gravel road that leads in a northerly direction from Highway 62; thence from the beginning, South 85 degrees 45 minutes East, 532 feet to an iron stake; thence North 03 degrees 45 minutes East, 170 feet to an iron stake; thence North 85 degrees 45 minutes West, 481 feet to an iron stake in the above mentioned right—of—way; thence with said right—of—way, South 19 degrees West, 176 feet to the beginning, containing 1.97 acres, more or less.

PARCEL TWO:

BEGINNING at an iron stake in the east right—of—way of a gravel road and being the northwest corner of the above tract; thence with the North boundary line of said tract, South 85 degrees 45 minutes East, 481 feet to an iron stake; thence North 03 degrees 45 minutes East, 169.5 feet to an iron stake; thence North 85 degrees 45 minutes West, 420 feet to an iron stake in the above—mentioned right—of—way; thence with said right—of—way, South 31 degrees 15 minutes West, 90 feet and South 19 degrees West, 90 feet to the beginning; containing 1.75 acres, more or less.

Being the same property conveyed in a Deed from Fentress Farmers Cooperative unto Jeff Molands and wife, Marsha Molands, dated August 25, 1986 and recorded in Deed Book K—6, Page 365 in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Being the same property conveyed in a Trustee’s Deed from JEFFREY L. MOLANDS and wife, MARSHA L. MOLANDS, by Stephen L. Rains, Trustee to PROGRESSIVE SAVINGS BANK, recorded on December 30, 2010, in Book 181, Page 710, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Previous and last conveyance being a General Warranty Deed from PROGRESSIVE SAVINGS BANK to JERRY W. McANALLY, recorded on June 24, 2011, in Deed Book 187, Page 880, in the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Map 151, Parcel 3.36

In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale.

Dated at Jamestown, Tennessee, on this the 12th day of February, 2018.

F. MATTHEW CURTIS

Attorney at Law

1080 Interstate Drive

Cookeville, Tennessee 38501

(2-14-21-28-3tc)

Notice

The Fentress County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, February 19th, 2018 in observance of President’s Day.

(2-14-1tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Docket No. P-17-48

Estate of Charles Robert Franklin, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 9th day of February, 2018 Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect to the Estate of Charles Robert Franklin, deceased, who died the 18th day November, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or

(B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or

(2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 9nd day of February, 2018.

Mary Lou Franklin

Administrator

Estate of Deceased

Charles Robert Franklin

105 Arthur Lane

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(2-14-21-2tp)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Docket No. P-18-09

Estate of M.C. Pile, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee.

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 12th day of February, 2018 Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect to the Estate of M.C. Pile, deceased, who died the 31st day December, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or

(B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1)(A); or

(2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 12th day of February, 2018.

Janice Alotaibi

Personal Representative

Estate of Deceased

M.C. Pile

1356 Buckingham Place

Cookeville, TN 38501

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(2-14-21-2tp)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

SALE OF VEHICLE

On Friday, February 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CST at Sharp’s Auto Repair, 511 Central Avenue, Jamestown, TN 38556, the following vehicle will be sold at public auction: 2000 Ford Explorer, VIN# 1FMYU70E1YUA69646, Registered to Ms. Sara Garrett. This vehicle is presently held by Sharp’s Auto Repair, 511 Central Avenue, Jamestown, TN 38556, and will be sold for the charges due on the vehicle for labor and storage.

Sharp’s Auto Repair

(2-7-14-2tc)

LEGAL NOTICE:

Pursuant to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) (34 C.F.R. 300.624) and the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (34 C.F.R. 99), Tennessee’s Early Intervention System (TEIS) will be destroying special education records that are older than three (3) years past the date the child would be eligible for any early intervention services through this program. This includes all records of children with a date of birth of December 31, 2011 or before. Parents who wish to obtain their child’s old record(s) must contact TEIS at 1-800-852-7157 or see www.TN.Gov/education/teis for your specific local office contact information. Please do so by March 15, 2018. Records will be destroyed after that date.

(1-31; 2-7-14-21-28-5tc)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

SALE OF VEHICLE

On Friday, February 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CST at Sharp’s Auto Repair, 511 Central Avenue, Jamestown, TN 38556, the following vehicle will be sold at public auction: 2003 Jeep Liberty, VIN# 1J8GK48KX3W504720, Registered to Mr. Howard Buck. This vehicle is presently held by Sharp’s Auto Repair, 511 Central Avenue, Jamestown, TN 38556, and will be sold for the charges due on the vehicle for labor and storage.

Sharp’s Auto Repair

(2-7-14-2tc)

Notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will hold a Closed Litigation Work Session, Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. The Regular Work Session will begin following the Closed Litigation Session. The Work Session will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. The Regular Work Session will be open to the public.

(2-14-1tc)

Notice

Notice

The Fentress County Board of Commission will meet in Regular Session Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fentress County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556. Meeting is open to the public.

(2-14-1tc)

