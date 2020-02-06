Legal Notices For The Week Of February 05, 2020

February 6, 2020

Notice

The Fentress Courier reserves the right to refuse and reject any advertising or submitted material.

(tfc)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 31, 2020, at or about 11:00 AM, local time, at the Fentress County Courthouse, 101 Main Street, Jamestown, TN 38556, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Andrew J. Tinch and Angela Gernt Tinch, husband and wife, to Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc. dated May 10, 2010, and recorded in Book 173, Page 232, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Fentress County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: Ditech Financial LLC

Other interested parties:

The hereinafter described real property located in Fentress County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Legal Description: LYING AND BEING IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE, FROM THE COURTHOUSE IN JAMESTOWN APPROXIMATELY 5 MILES BY WAY OF HIGHWAY 52 TO ALLARDT; THENCE EASTWARDLY ON HIGHWAY 52 APPROXIMATELY 1/2 MILE TO THE BASELINE ROAD; THENCE CONTINUING EASTWARDLY ON THE BASELINE ROAD A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 1.7 MILES TO A STONE, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE DEBBIE HODGKINS TRACT, AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK N-5, PAGE 600; THENCE SOUTHWARDLY ALONG THE DEBBIE HODGKINS TRACT AND ALONG THE LINE OF THE PROPERTY OF THE GRANTORS HEREIN, SOUTH 08 DEGREES 07 MINUTES WEST 398.83 FEET AND SOUTH 08 DEGREES 07 MINUTES WEST 222.35 FEET TO A STONE, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SCOTT SANDMAN TRACT, AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK B-8, PAGE 184; THENCE ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE SANDMAN TRACT SOUTH 34 DEGREES 40 MINUTES WEST 206.92 FEET TO A PVC POST ALONG A ROADWAY; THENCE ALONG THE ROADWAY SOUTHEASTWARDLY A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 309 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SANDMAN TRACT, AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK B-8, PAGE 184; THENCE FROM SAID CORNER AND CROSSING SAID ROADWAY KNOWN AS LYNN-LEIGH LANE SOUTH 22 DEGREES 17 MINUTES WEST 77.52 FEET AND BEGINNING AT A STAKE ON THE WEST SIDE OF SAID LYNN-LEIGH LANE AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 09 DEGREES 17 MINUTES EAST 72 FEET TO A PVC POST; THENCE CONTINUING WITH THE WEST SIDE OF SAID LANE SOUTH 06 DEGREES 38 MINUTES EAST 73 FEET TO A PVC POST ON THE WEST SIDE OF LYNN-LEIGH LANE: THENCE LEAVING SAID LANE AND SEVERING THE LANDS 0F JERRY GERNT AND JOE GERNT SOUTH 85 DEGREES 29 MINUTES WEST 318.84 FEET TO A PVC POST: THENCE NORTH 02 DEGREES 54 MINUTES EAST 74 FEET TO A PVC POST; THENCE NORTH 02 DEGREES 45 MINUTES EAST 23.45 FEET TO A WOOD POST; THENCE NORTH 26 DEGREES 54 MINUTES WEST 52 FEET TO A PVC POST; THENCE NORTH 85 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 317.45 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, AND CONTAINING 1.03 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING A PORTION LOT 12 SOUTH OF THE BASELINE OF PLAT ONE OF THE CLARKE LANDS, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK Q, PAGE 1 IN THE REGISTER‘S OFFICE OF FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO ANDREW J. TINCH AND ANGELA GERNT TINCH, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY DEED DATED 3/11/1999 OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK D-8, PAGE 3, IN THE COUNTY CLERK`S OFFICE.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 284 Lynn Leigh Lane, Jamestown, TN 38556, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 087 016.21

Current owner(s) of Record: Andrew J. Tinch and wife, Angela Gernt Tinch

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Padgett Law Group,

Substitute Trustee

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com

(1-29; 2-5-12-tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(As required by TCA 30-509 as amended by Chapter 229, Public Acts of Tennessee, 1971)

Docket No. P-20-02

Estate of Barbara A. Alexander, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is Herby Given that on the 22nd day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Barbara A. Alexander, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or un-matured against his (or her) Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk & Master of the above named Court within: (1) (A) four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting of the public notice if the creditor received an actual copy of such notice at least 60 days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication or posting; or (B) 60 days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of this notice; if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than 60 days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication or posting as described in (1) (A); or (2) twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death; otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 22nd day of January, 2020.

James Allen Alexander

Executor

Estate of Barbara A. Alexander

P.O. Box 276

Jamestown, TN 38556

Linda Smith,

Clerk & Master

Linda P. Taylor,

Chief Deputy Clerk & Master

140 Justice Center Dr., Ste 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(2-5-12-2tp)

NOTICE

The Fentress County ID Board will meet in its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Friday, February 7th, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse in the Economic & Community Development Room. 101 Main Street.

(1-29; 2-5-2tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Building Committee will meet on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse in the Economic and Community Development Room, 101 Main Street.

(1-29; 2-5-2tc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S

SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 14th day of April, 2007, Kyle Yee did make, execute and deliver certain Deed of Trust to Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter of 6890 South York Highway, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553, to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note of even date therewith, with said Note being payable to Big South Fork Land Sales, LLC. Said Note is more fully described in said Deed of Trust of record in Book 120, Page 712 recorded on May 9, 2007, in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to Lester Clark, manager of L&R Properties, LLC. More fully described in said Assignment of Deed of Trust of record in Book 130, Page 520, recorded on October 22, 2007 in the Register’s Office for Fentress County, Tennessee, and to which Assignment of Deed of Trust reference is hereby made; and

LYING and BEING in the FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT of Fentress County, Tennessee, bounded and being described more particularly as follows:

Phase 1 Lots 25 and 26, in Stone Cliff Acres, a subdivision according to the plat thereof of record in Plat Book P5, Pages 119, Register’s Office, Fentress County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided for in said certain Notes heretofore mentioned, and the holder and owner of said Notes has declared the entire unpaid principal balances of said Notes, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Notes and Deeds of Trust. THEREFORE, in accordance with the terms of the Deeds of Trust and by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned Trustee by the aforesaid Deeds of Trust, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee, Leslie Clark Ledbetter, having been requested so to do by the said holder and owner of the Notes, will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the holder of the secured indebtedness is the successful bidder) at the courthouse door of the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Tennessee, at the hour of 1:00 p.m. prevailing time on Thursday, the 20th day of February, 2020; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption and statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deeds of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and material men’s liens. The Trustee will pay any state, county or municipal taxes due on the property through the year 2019 and the purchaser at this sale shall be responsible for taxes for 2020 and thereafter. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser as Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deeds of Trust. In the event the highest bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, or readvertise and sell at a second sale. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another date certain without further publication upon announcement at the time and place herein set for the above sale. Dated at Clarkrange, Tennessee, on this the 22nd day of January, 2020.

TRUSTEE:

LESLIE CLARK LEDBETTER

6890 South York Hwy Clarkrange, TN 38553

(1-29; 2-5-12-tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, DOUG JONES, Trustee, pursuant to a Deed of Trust executed by Marilyn G. Crabtree unto Doug Jones, as Trustee, recorded May 3, 2018 in Record Book 284, Page 568 of the Register’s Office of Fentress County, Tennessee, which said Deed of Trust secures a Promissory Note dated April 23, 2018, payable by Marilyn G. Crabtree to the Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the terms, conditions, and payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and Union Bank of Jamestown, Tennessee, has declared the entire unpaid principal balance of said Note, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, due and payable as provided in said Note and Deed of Trust and has authorized and instructed me, as their duly authorized representative and their Trustee, to foreclose said Deed of Trust by advertisement of sale at public auction in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed of Trust, and in accordance with the Statutes made and provided therefore, the said Deed of Trust will be foreclosed and the property covered thereby and hereinafter described will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the east door of the Fentress County Courthouse in the City of Jamestown, in Fentress County, Tennessee at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, to satisfy the indebtedness now due under and secured by said Deed of Trust; said property will be sold in bar of all right and equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind from the borrower which are expressly waived by the terms of said Deed of Trust; said real estate will be sold without any warranties as to liens, existing highway, roadway and utility easements, applicable building and zoning regulations, such state of facts as an accurate survey would disclose, to all encumbrances, Federal Tax Liens, assessments, and mechanics’ and materialmen’s liens. The undersigned Trustee will execute a Deed to the purchaser a Trustee only. The proceeds of this sale will be applied as set out in the Deed of Trust. The real estate to be sold is described as follows:

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully as Record Book 22, Page 146, being 1 acre, more or less.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 199 Payton Richards Road, Jamestown, TN

TAX MAP 120, PARCEL 001.12

(However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number)

The Trustee reserves the right to postpone or set over the date of sale in the event the Substitute Trustee deems it best for any reason at the time of sale to postpone or continue this sale from time to time, which such notice of postponement as deemed reasonable by the Trustee. In the event the highest bidder at such sale fails to complete his purchase of the subject real property within applicable time allowed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee reserves the right to complete the sale of the subject real property, without further notice or advertisement, to the next highest bidder who is able to consummate his purchase of the property within the time permitted by the Substitute Trustee.

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Section 35-5-104, there are no liens filed in the Fentress County Register’s Office by the taxing authorities.

SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDERS: NA

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NA

Buyers shall be responsible for paying the 2020 real property taxes.

Doug Jones

Trustee

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 828 N. York Hwy., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Bobby Thompson leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Bobby Thompson for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #109, at the 828 N. York Hwy. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #109.

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 828 N. York Hwy., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Connie Brown leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Connie Brown for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #111, at the 828 N. York Hwy. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #111.

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 828 N. York Hwy., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Danny Koger leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Danny Koger for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #114, at the 828 N. York Hwy. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #114.

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of David Bertram leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against David Bertram for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #82, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on February 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #82.

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Amy Hayes leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Amy Hayes for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #71, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on February 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #71.

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Tammy King leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Tammy King for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #2, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on February 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rent United #2.

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 226 Rugby Ave., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Patricia Smith leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Patricia Smith for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #57, at the 226 Rugby Ave. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on February 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #57.

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

NOTICE OF SALE

SELF SERVICE STORAGE, 828 N. York Hwy., Jamestown, TN gives notice of sale of the contents of Vicky Jones leased space. Said contents shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien against Vicky Jones for failure to pay rent, which property is located in Rental Unit #113, at the 828 N. York Hwy. location of Self Service Storage, Jamestown, TN 38556, and that said sale shall be on February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter at the said Self Service Storage facility at Rental Unit #113.

(2-5-12-19-3tc)

NOTICE

The Fentress County Budget Committee will meet on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 at 5:00p.m. The meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse in the ECD room located at 101 Main Street.

(2-5-12-2tc)

notice

Jamestown City Council meets the 2nd Monday night of every month at 5:00 p.m. for a work session and 6:00 p.m. for regular session.

(2-5-1tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. P-20-04

(As required by T.C.A. §30-2-306)

Estate of Glenda Rhea Smith, Late of Fentress County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary (or of Administration, as the case may be) in respect of the Estate of Glenda Rhea Smith, deceased, who died the 10th day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court of Fentress County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk & Master of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2), otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 31st day of January, 2020.

Keena Adams

Brenda Williams

Co-Administrators, Estate of

Glenda Rhea Smith

301 E. 10th

Coleman, Texas 76834

Linda Smith

Clerk & Master

140 Justice Ctr. Dr., Ste. 110

Jamestown, TN 38556

(2-5-12-2tp)

notice

Fentress County Government will be accepting sealed bids for surplus property from the Fentress County Court Clerk’s office. For bid are three desks and one cabinet. These items can be viewed at the historic courthouse on the square. The sealed bids will be accepted by the Fentress County Finance Department (101 Main Street) through February 18th, 2020 at 2:00p.m. Bids can also be mailed to P.O. Box 800, Jamestown TN 38556. Fentress County Government reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. It is the policy of Fentress County Government to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; 49CFR; Part 26; related statutes and regulation to benefits of; or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Any person who believes they have been discriminated against should contact Fentress County Government, Office of Human Resources, Becky Crockett, Title VI Coordinator, 101 Main Street, Jamestown TN. 38556, 931-879-3010.

(2-5-12-2tc)